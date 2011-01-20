« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:57:56 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:01:27 am
Sweden has been preparing for the rising Russian threat for many years, and have integrated with NATO structures ever since the first Ukrainian war. They even put out a leaflet back in 2017 IIRC that taught the general populace what to do in case of an attack by Russia. It is in response to several Russian provocations and sabre rattling throughout the years, many Russian aircraft had penetrated Swedish airspace in recent years. That's why they've been one of the largest contributors to Ukraine in terms of anti-tank weapons recently.

Finland is also expanding their military power, but they are in a delicate position right next door to Russia. Their economy is somewhat tied to the latter, but now it seems the current conflict has pushed the decoupling even faster. A Russian nuclear reactor design has just been cancelled by the Finns this week, and looks like they will be finalising their military alliance with Sweden really soon. Like Sweden, the Finnish military are also tied in with the NATO structures, and they have mostly phased out their old Soviet era equipment.

Both of them together have the means to defend themselves without NATO, and they're more or less tied into NATO without the actual security guarantees. However, individually they both have security arrangements with other NATO countries. So in effect, if there is a war there, NATO more or less would be tied into the conflict.





Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:10:24 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:50:31 am
I always read these in the same way as sports 'reporters' talking about the players not supporting the manager in football.

Whilst they back him in public, it's clear that Putin has lost the dressing room.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:26:20 pm
One thing that won't recover from this war in a hurry is the prestige of the Russian army.  It's not quite a rabble yet, but it's poorly organised, poorly led, poorly equipped and low on morale.

And maybe this is par for the course for Russia. The two military campaigns which have cemented Russia's reputation as a brave nation-in-arms are obviously 1812-14 and 1941-45. Both began as defensive wars, fought inside 'Mother Russia'. The first against Napoleon, the second against Hitler. The main weapon, or resource, in both these wars was a willingness to sustain enormous casualties to defend the homeland. 

But maybe these were untypical. More typical was the abysmal performance of Russian arms in Afghanistan or - going further back - the calamitous invasion of Finland in the 'Winter War' of 1939-40. Then, famously, there was the sheer ineptitude of the Russian offensive against the Kaiser in 1914-15 and the rout of the Tsarist armies that followed. Further back still are the unexpected defeat against Japan in 1904-5 and the collapse in Crimea, even against the hopelessly led British and French. The Russian soldier looked 'brave' (to his fellow Russians) when he overwhelmed Hungarian workers in 1956 and Czech citizens in 1968.  But that was tanks against sticks. He looked imperious against the poor Syrians because Russian warplanes had the sky to themselves and were able to obliterate and poison Aleppo and other Syrian cities without risking their own soldiers.

However Ivan, on the whole, is no match for anyone prepared to fight back with modern weapons. He's either too pissed, too scared, too hungry, or too confused. Hopefully this war will turn into an utter rout for the Russian invaders. But even if it doesn't the blow to Russia will be immense and of long duration.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:46:08 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:26:20 pm
Give them due credit. The Russians also had Brusilov, arguably the greatest commander of WWI, and his famous offensive, the only one in WWI named after its commander (although Brusilov himself didn't call it that), is one of the most brilliant campaigns in military history. Although he was indeed a spectacular exception to the rule of Russian incompetence in WWI.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:57:45 pm
I've no doubt that individual Russian soldiers as men are brave, but the institution of the Russian military is as corrupt and rotten to the core as the government that wields it.

It's fair to say that, looking at this mess they've put themselves in, the only thing to fear about Russia are its nuclear weapons. The concept that nations Putin regards as enemies are suddenly not afraid of Russia must be terrifying to him.

He's gambled and lost. It's where things go from here that has me worried.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:04:07 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:26:20 pm
I think we are seeing that.
Unfortunately Putin is also able to use money to buy mercenaries like from Chechnya & Syria - but this will not end well for Russia/Putin - but on short term could end in killing a lot more  Ukrainians and destruction of cities/infra.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/22/chechnyas-losses-in-ukraine-may-be-leader-ramzan-kadyrovs-undoing
Chechnyas losses in Ukraine may be leader Ramzan Kadyrovs undoing
Analysis: Putins ally needs to show enemies at home and abroad his strength, but needs his forces intact to prop up his brutal rule

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:17:32 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:46:08 pm
Give them due credit. The Russians also had Brusilov, arguably the greatest commander of WWI, and his famous offensive, the only one in WWI named after its commander (although Brusilov himself didn't call it that), is one of the most brilliant campaigns in military history. Although he was indeed a spectacular exception to the rule of Russian incompetence in WWI.

What happened to the Ludendorff Offensive?

I slightly worry when you sing the praises of a general - any general - after your PR work for that nincompoop Douglas Haig! (Another thread though).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:25:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:26:20 pm
Their prestige, as it is, is probably based only on a mindset and the fact that they an enormous arsenal of nuclear weapons. Having a big parade of arms doesn`t mean you have the right officers, training and might to take on a well equipped and led enemy - what's more an enemy in a defensive position protecting their own country. Many assume that they have a "massive" army. Their spending on defence is almost insignificant in comparison to the states and china. I seem to remember that their military spending is not actually that much difference to ours but I could be mistaken. They are, in the main, an underfunded and poorly led rabble. No doubt they have a core elite but the stories of the conscripts sent into Ukraine tells you what the average soldier thinks of it all and was aware of.

I have little doubt that if it wasn`t for the availability of the 'button' they would have been smashed to pieces in just a few weeks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:26:33 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:17:32 pm
What happened to the Ludendorff Offensive?

I slightly worry when you sing the praises of a general - any general - after your PR work for that nincompoop Douglas Haig! (Another thread though).

Which one is that? Are you talking about the Michael Offensive?

As for your view on the other, try the view from the Imperial War Museum. It's a bit different from what I was taught at school.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:32:15 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:25:01 pm
Their prestige, as it is, is probably based only on a mindset and the fact that they an enormous arsenal of nuclear weapons. Having a big parade of arms doesn`t mean you have the right officers, training and might to take on a well equipped and led enemy - what's more an enemy in a defensive position protecting their own country. Many assume that they have a "massive" army. Their spending on defence is almost insignificant in comparison to the states and china. I seem to remember that their military spending is not actually that much difference to ours but I could be mistaken. They are, in the main, an underfunded and poorly led rabble. No doubt they have a core elite but the stories of the conscripts sent into Ukraine tells you what the average soldier thinks of it all and was aware of.

I have little doubt that if it wasn`t for the availability of the 'button' they would have been smashed to pieces in just a few weeks.

The prestige comes from their performance in WWII, at the end of which they were indeed the most powerful land army on the planet, with highly developed doctrine proven in the field. Something which specialist historians may have found hints of, and which the current campaign has given greater credence to, is that the success of that army was facilitated by the logistical support provided by the US. Without that, the Soviet Army would have been nowhere near the threat that we'd supposed them to be. Big guns and heavy armour and lots of it doesn't work very well without the supply lines to support it all.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:35:56 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 03:39:06 pm
This could be big news if true.

David Frum
@davidfrum
·
3h
Ukraine newspapers cite Russian sources: Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu has disappeared from public view since March 11, reportedly with "heart problems."

https://twitter.com/davidfrum/status/1506610195945897989
Shoigu resurfaces.



https://twitter.com/prof_preobr/status/1506973819822555145?t=KN_GfsEyu-A5Cq5ZmAGs5Q&s
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:43:16 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:01:27 am
Sweden has been preparing for the rising Russian threat for many years, and have integrated with NATO structures ever since the first Ukrainian war. They even put out a leaflet back in 2017 IIRC that taught the general populace what to do in case of an attack by Russia. It is in response to several Russian provocations and sabre rattling throughout the years, many Russian aircraft had penetrated Swedish airspace in recent years. That's why they've been one of the largest contributors to Ukraine in terms of anti-tank weapons recently.

Finland is also expanding their military power, but they are in a delicate position right next door to Russia. Their economy is somewhat tied to the latter, but now it seems the current conflict has pushed the decoupling even faster. A Russian nuclear reactor design has just been cancelled by the Finns this week, and looks like they will be finalising their military alliance with Sweden really soon. Like Sweden, the Finnish military are also tied in with the NATO structures, and they have mostly phased out their old Soviet era equipment.

Both of them together have the means to defend themselves without NATO, and they're more or less tied into NATO without the actual security guarantees. However, individually they both have security arrangements with other NATO countries. So in effect, if there is a war there, NATO more or less would be tied into the conflict.

Just some minor corrections; the leaflet in Sweden was sent out in 2019, and it was not in particular for a potential Russian attack, but a general preparedness (pandemics, accidents etc.)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:46:51 pm
Quote from: stara on Today at 01:35:56 pm
Shoigu resurfaces.

https://twitter.com/prof_preobr/status/1506973819822555145?t=KN_GfsEyu-A5Cq5ZmAGs5Q&s[/url]
Wearing a suit, which is interesting. Unheard of for him while at work. He might be just brought out for show here, who knows.

Here's a very good background primer on him, albeit from Feb 26th before things started going tits up.

Quote
The Man Behind Putins Military
How Sergey Shoygu Paved the Way for Russias Ukraine Assault

On February 25, barely 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces reached Kyiv. Even accounting for Russias vastly superior firepower, the speed of the military advance has been startling. But it also has highlighted something else: the extent to which the Kremlins entire pressure campaign on Ukraine has been driven by the Russia military. In contrast to many previous efforts by Moscow to achieve political goals in the Westor to exact retribution on a perceived enemythe Ukraine offensive has not been driven by the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russias security agency, which has often drawn the lions share of Western attention. Instead, it has been shaped from the outset by old-fashioned military power projection: first by amassing an overwhelming force on the border and then, with the world watching, quickly and efficiently putting that force to use.

In giving the military such a decisive role, Putin is consolidating a dramatic shift that has occurred in the Kremlins security hierarchy over the past decade. Whereas in earlier years, the army was not involved in Russian policymaking and was kept subordinate to the security services, from whose ranks Putin himself came, in recent years, the army has taken on new importance, not only in Russias interactions with neighboring countries but also in how policies are shaped. At the same time, the military has gained new public support at home. Previously regarded by many Russians as poorly run, underfunded, and backward, it is now equipped with a new generation of technology and supported by a military-industrial complex that has growing reach in Russian society. And with its newfound political clout, it has emerged as one of the most important institutions in Putins Russia.

Leading this transformation is one of the most ambitious members of Putins inner circle: Sergey Shoygu. Although he has received relatively little attention in the West, Shoygu is a longtime Kremlin insider who became the defense minister in 2012. Moreover, in contrast to the FSB, which has suffered a series of setbacks and embarrassments in recent years, Shoygus military has enjoyed almost unbroken success going back to the capture of Crimea in 2014 and the intervention in Syria a year later. Anyone seeking to understand why Putin was willing to unleash Russian troops, tanks, and planes in a hugely risky invasion of Ukraine must look first at the transformation of the Russian military under his powerful defense chief.


For nearly two centuries, the Russian military, despite its importance in Russian society, was rarely involved in political decision-making. Under Soviet rule, the streets in some districts of Moscow and in other big cities were dominated by men in green uniforms. Military service in Russia traditionally conferred a degree of social prestige. In the later decades of the Soviet era, the Kremlin promoted a mythology about the armed forces shaped around Russias heroic defeat of the Third Reich in World War II. Yet through most of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, the military never enjoyed much of a voice in government. The last time the Russian military played an independent part in politics was probably in 1825, during the failed Decembrist revolt against the tsar in which several elite regiments tried to start a revolution. During the Soviet era, the government was wary of the danger of the military gaining too much power, and the KGB kept it under a watchful eye. 

When he first came to power, Putin, a former KGB officer, stuck to Soviet tradition and promoted the security services above the army. His first war, the one that began in Chechnya in 1999, was run by the FSB, the successor to the KGB. The war was presented as a counterterrorism operation, and the military was subordinated to the security service. Meanwhile, Putin continued to rely on the FSB for keeping his elites under control and suppressing dissent, both in the country and abroad.


By contrast, the military enjoyed little prestige. During those early years of Putins rule, Russians remembered too well the failures in Afghanistan, as well as two messy and bloody wars in Chechnya that the army fought with outdated Soviet-era military equipment. The younger generation made every effort to avoid conscription. As a result, many Western analysts did not spend much time scrutinizing the Russian military: to understand Putin, it was assumed, one needed to fathom the inner workings of the security services. In 2012, however, Shoygu was appointed defense minister, and the fortunes of the military quietly began to change.

A veteran member of Russias political elite, Shoygu has had a notably durable career among the highest echelons in Moscow. Arriving in the capital from Tuva, the region on the border with Mongolia, just in time for the breakup of the Soviet Union, he rapidly rose to prominence in the early 1990s as an all-around troubleshooter, becoming the minister of emergency situations, a cabinet-level position that he himself invented.

In the 1990s and the following decade, he cultivated an image as a brave and energetic official who frequently visited the sites of natural disasters and terrorist bombings with an elite professional rescue team; he even led some rescue operations himself. At the time, it was highly unusual for a member of the post-Soviet elite to wear a field uniform and talk to victims of a flood in Siberia or a bombing in Moscow, as Shoygu did. His rapid-response teamspearheaded by an airborne unit of professional rescuers who were always ready to jump on a plane and go to any spot in the world where they might be neededbrought him popularity both in the Russian leadership and among ordinary Russians.


For Putin, Shoygus successful record and large public profile made him a natural ally, and he quickly found him useful to the Kremlin beyond his emergency missions. In 1999, Putin picked Shoygu to be one of the leaders of his party, United Russia, giving him the opportunity to tour the country and build a political base. More surprising, however, was Putins decision in 2012 to make Shoygu the minister of defense. An engineer by training, Shoygu had never served in the army, and he did not have a reputation among the military hierarchy. Nor did his blunt leadership style endear him to the old guard. 

Consider Shoygus approach to uniforms. According to sources in the military, shortly after he became the defense minister, Shoygu was walking along the corridors of the general staff headquarters in Moscow on Arbat when he spotted a colonel in a gray suit. According to the old tradition, the officers of the general staff wore suits, not military uniforms, but the practice irritated Shoygu, who felt that officers should dress for battle, not for the office. He confronted the colonel and told him to report for duty the following week in a regiment in Siberia. Only good connections saved the colonel, but everybody got the point: Shoygu was serious about uniforms and the suits had to go. Nor did he stop there. In 2017, Shoygu changed the army dress uniform to make it resemble the Soviet uniform of 1945known in the military as the winners uniform. The new design became his uniform of choice when he inspected military parades on Red Square; it also, not coincidentally, made him look like Georgy Zhukov, Stalins vaunted field marshal during World War II. (In another potential nod to history, Zhukov is remembered not only as the Soviet Unions most successful and ruthless commander but also as the man who helped get rid of Lavrenty Beria, Stalins much-feared chief of the secret police, after Stalins death).

Far more important, though, is Shoygus approach to military strategy and battle readiness. He has embraced high-tech innovation, forming a cyber-command and merging the air force and the space force into the new Russian Aerospace Forces. He has also increased salaries for the officers corps. At the same time, he has made it almost impossible for Russian youth to avoid army service. Yet above all were two early military successes, which sealed Shoygus reputation with the Kremlin and helped give the military new status within the government.

Shoygus first military success, notably, came in Ukraine. In 2014, when the Euromaidan revolution erupted in Kyiv against Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraines Russian-backed president, Putins first instrument of choice was the security services. As per usual practice, Putin dispatched the FSB to Kyiv, where it was supposed to help local forces quash the uprising. But the FSB failed to stop the protesters or prevent Yanukovych from fleeing the capital. As a result, Putin turned to the military, and under Shoygus command, Crimea was swiftly and efficiently annexed. Shoygu had demonstrated that the military could succeed where the FSB had failed.

Soon after, Shoygu had another opportunity to show the militarys strengththis time, in a conflict much farther away. In the initial phase of the Syrian civil war, Russias ally, the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, seemed to be rapidly losing ground, and Putins diplomats were not making much progress in saving the regime. Once again, the army came to the rescue, carrying out a decisive military intervention in September 2015. At a relatively low cost to the Russian troops themselves, the military quickly turned around the course of the war, putting Assad back on track to survive and ultimately triumph. It almost looked like Shoygus old rapid-response airborne rescue unit had rushed inalthough now, it was fixing Putins political problems rather than helping people on the ground.

So successful and popular was the Syrian intervention that in 2019, the Russian army arranged a huge traveling exhibition of tanks, guns, and other military hardware seized from Syria. It was transported by train to 60 different stops across the country from Moscow to Vladivostok, including Crimea; at many stops, it was met by jubilant crowds. In the wake of the successes in Crimea and Syria, popular support for the military grew.

Meanwhile, Shoygu began to enjoy a bigger military budget and a growing profile in the Kremlin. In fact, the successes in Crimea and Syria had another important consequence: it brought the oligarchs closer to the military and helped jump-start a new Russian military-industrial complex. Paradoxically, this effect was driven by the Western sanctions imposed on Russias elite following the annexation of Crimea. Because of these penalties, many oligarchs were losing money and contracts in the West; to compensate, the Russian state rushed to help them by providing their companies with huge military contracts. For example, before the sanctions were imposed, Siemens, the German company, provided engines for the Russian navy; today, the Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company, a Russian firm, holds that contract. Buttressed by this combination of rising popular support and powerful ties among the Russian elite, the military had emerged by 2017 as one of the most powerful institutions in Russia.


Over the past year, as Putin began to plan his campaign in Ukraine, it was clear that he was no longer going to look to the FSB for leadership. Instead, Shoygu and the newly revamped army would lead the way. Notably, when the Russian Security Council met on the eve of the invasion, the army seemed much closer to Putin than his intelligence officials did. After Putin announced his decision to recognize the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, the chief of foreign intelligence struggled for words, and the FSB director and the foreign minister acted as if they were automatons following commands. By contrast, Shoygu, having spent much of the past decade building up the military into a powerful political force, sounded confident and ready to lead Russia headlong into battle.

In the weeks leading up to Russias invasion, many analysts doubted that Putin would actually launch such a large-scale war of choice. But the militarization of Russian society and the remaking of the military under Shoygu provided Putin with an overwhelming temptation, one that could not be slowed by intelligence misgivings or diplomatic considerations. And now that the assault is violently under way, the full implications of the Kremlins new military strategy are becoming clear. Not only is the campaign being shaped by an army that has openly embraced warthe bigger, the better. It is also being led by Shoygu, a man who has so far experienced only successes and who lacks the proper military training to understand that a battlefield victory, no matter how impressive, can sometimes lead to an even larger political defeat.

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/2022-02-26/man-behind-putins-military

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:54:46 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:01:36 am
Latvia and Estonia have large Russian minorities.
A fair few in London too!

Estimated to be over 150,000 Russian-born people living in London in 2014. So, expect a claim over London from Putin sometime soon.
Quote
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/apr/06/among-the-russians-in-london

How the Ukraine crisis is affecting Russians in Moscow-on-Thames

There are now 150,000 Russian expats living in London  and the crisis in Crimea is forcing them to take sides between east and west. Viv Groskop asks the residents of Moscow-on-Thames what the Motherland means to them

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:03:24 pm
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:43:16 pm
Just some minor corrections; the leaflet in Sweden was sent out in 2019, and it was not in particular for a potential Russian attack, but a general preparedness (pandemics, accidents etc.)

I looked it up just now, looks like it was in 2018. And it was all about war preparedness. I'll post the link to the English PDF version.

https://rib.msb.se/filer/pdf/28706.pdf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:06:35 pm
The mayor of Kherson posted a picture of a Ukranian flag being hung over the city hall building on FB. Not verified yet.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:19:59 pm
That May 9th flashpoint I referenced earlier......it's got legs and it's not going away......Latvia taking it very, very seriously indeed. It's worth remembering that a few years back there were plans to remove the statue of The Bronze Soldier here, which prompted riots that were deliberately stoked by pro-Russian fuckwits.

https://news.err.ee/1608542242/riigikogu-debating-possible-pro-russian-war-symbols-punishment

"The Riigikogu is currently debating penalizing the open display of insignia, such as the notorious 'Z' symbol, which announce the bearer's support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The orange-black St. George's ribbon may also be caught by the amendment."

(This pretty much equates with the display of the swastika in modern Germany.)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:28:46 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:26:20 pm
The main weapon, or resource, in both these wars was a willingness to sustain enormous casualties to defend the homeland. 

I'd argue the climate was a fairly significant ally in both also?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:32:10 pm
shocking Russian TV propaganda ...

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/russian-state-tv-airs-shocking-aerial-footage-of-completely-destroyed-mariupol-host-blames-ukrainians-for-destruction/

Russian state television aired shocking aerial footage of the now-completely destroyed Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol, which elicited audible stunned reactions from a co-host. According to a translation from Washington Post Russia reporter Mary Ilyushina, the news presenter blamed the devastation on Ukrainian nationalists.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:54:57 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:28:46 pm
I'd argue the climate was a fairly significant ally in both also?

General Winter, yes indeed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:11:52 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:32:10 pm
shocking Russian TV propaganda ...

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/russian-state-tv-airs-shocking-aerial-footage-of-completely-destroyed-mariupol-host-blames-ukrainians-for-destruction/

Russian state television aired shocking aerial footage of the now-completely destroyed Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol, which elicited audible stunned reactions from a co-host. According to a translation from Washington Post Russia reporter Mary Ilyushina, the news presenter blamed the devastation on “Ukrainian nationalists.”


Morning Star paper have joined them. c*nts.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:21:46 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:54:46 pm
A fair few in London too!

Estimated to be over 150,000 Russian-born people living in London in 2014. So, expect a claim over London from Putin sometime soon.


49,000 Russians in the UK according to the ONS in 2021. 150,000 seems to a number that the Guardian has pulled from somewhere and would put the number of Russian born people in London at about the same number as Poles and Pakistanis in London.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:44:47 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:11:52 pm
Morning Star paper have joined them. c*nts.
For real?? Wow.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:45:00 pm
I've put up a Ukrainian flag in the front garden as a sign of solidarity.

Let's see if I get poisoned.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:47:36 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 03:45:00 pm
I've put up a Ukrainian flag in the front garden as a sign of solidarity.

Let's see if I get poisoned.
Probably depends on where you live. I'm literally surrounded by Russians in my building, got a Ukrainian flag with an Estonian heart on it in my window. No negative reactions.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:49:52 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:01:36 am
Latvia and Estonia have large Russian minorities.

The wife and I are friends with a Russian speaking Latvian, though I am not sure for how much longer. The wife and her are clashing over our friend believing the propaganda from the Russian side more than the news from western sources.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:54:40 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 03:47:36 pm
Probably depends on where you live. I'm literally surrounded by Russians in my building, got a Ukrainian flag with an Estonian heart on it in my window. No negative reactions.

Switzerland.

Don't know how many Russians live in my village but I suspect if they already live here they won't have much time for Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:55:43 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:11:52 pm
Morning Star paper have joined them. c*nts.
Link? Of course, feel free to 'spoiler' it or disable the link,* like this: [nobbc]https://morningstaronline.co.uk/[/nobbc]

Will display like this: https://morningstaronline.co.uk/

* For those who do not know, active (clickable) links help increase the search engine ratings for the target site.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:56:45 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:21:46 pm
49,000 Russians in the UK according to the ONS in 2021. 150,000 seems to a number that the Guardian has pulled from somewhere and would put the number of Russian born people in London at about the same number as Poles and Pakistanis in London.
I've had a search around - for some reason, the estimates are all over the place.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:00:20 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 03:49:52 pm
The wife and I are friends with a Russian speaking Latvian, though I am not sure for how much longer. The wife and her are clashing over our friend believing the propaganda from the Russian side more than the news from western sources.
I've a Russian friend (in France) and she seems to be drinking the Kool-aid too ('I'm not in favour of the war, but...'). I've avoided communicating with her over the past few weeks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:01:30 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:56:45 pm
I've had a search around - for some reason, the estimates are all over the place.
ONS believe it's 195k Russian speakers permanently residing in the UK at the moment.
https://afisha.london/en/2021/03/05/how-many-russians-are-there-in-london-what-will-the-2021-census-reveal/
We have more than that in Tallinn :lmao
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:04:50 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 04:01:30 pm
ONS believe it's 195k Russian speakers permanently residing in the UK at the moment.
https://afisha.london/en/2021/03/05/how-many-russians-are-there-in-london-what-will-the-2021-census-reveal/
We have more than that in Tallinn :lmao
I'm sure you do. But, of course, my original comment was firmly tongue-in-cheek. ;)

Further, as we all know, the argument (as utilised by Putin) is specious anyway.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:07:02 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:00:20 pm
I've a Russian friend (in France) and she seems to be drinking the Kool-aid too ('I'm not in favour of the war, but...'. I've avoided communicating with her over the past few weeks.
I used to have a Russian friend until about a month ago......he can get to fuck now........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:07:58 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:11:52 pm
Morning Star paper have joined them. c*nts.

'Joined them' in what way?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:11:49 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:07:58 pm
'Joined them' in what way?
Valid question - so I checked out their website in case they were pushing any particular message - and literally the only article I could find was this........
Spoiler
https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/w/donetsk-people-militia-claims-to-have-found-azov-torture-dungeon-in-mariupol
[close]
  :o :butt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:14:48 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:56:45 pm
I've had a search around - for some reason, the estimates are all over the place.

I just cant believe theres as many Russians in London as there are Pakistanis and Polish considering the size of theose communities. If there was that many youd see a lot more of them around.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:17:27 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 04:01:30 pm
ONS believe it's 195k Russian speakers permanently residing in the UK at the moment.
https://afisha.london/en/2021/03/05/how-many-russians-are-there-in-london-what-will-the-2021-census-reveal/
We have more than that in Tallinn :lmao


Id imagine a lot of Russian speakers in London come from the Baltics that made use of freedom of movement, then you will have some Ukrainians too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:36:36 pm
When Philip Morris thinks it's time to exit..

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1507011702335762455?s=21
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:37:25 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 03:49:52 pm
The wife and I are friends with a Russian speaking Latvian, though I am not sure for how much longer. The wife and her are clashing over our friend believing the propaganda from the Russian side more than the news from western sources.

Many but not all Russians even in NATO countries get their information from Russian media which obviously parrots Putin's points. When I was travelling in Latvia, I heard similar arguments from some Russians in Latvia as in Ukraine around 2014. Talks of Russian genocide, due to Russian not being recognized as an official language.

The issue of language is an interesting one, as many countries only recognize one language as the official language, some are more inclusive and have many smaller languages as official languages too.

However, no matter what typically the minority language typically starts to die. The stance of government is not super important. In Canada despite French being an official language, it is slowly dying.

