One thing that won't recover from this war in a hurry is the prestige of the Russian army. It's not quite a rabble yet, but it's poorly organised, poorly led, poorly equipped and low on morale.



And maybe this is par for the course for Russia. The two military campaigns which have cemented Russia's reputation as a brave nation-in-arms are obviously 1812-14 and 1941-45. Both began as defensive wars, fought inside 'Mother Russia'. The first against Napoleon, the second against Hitler. The main weapon, or resource, in both these wars was a willingness to sustain enormous casualties to defend the homeland.



But maybe these were untypical. More typical was the abysmal performance of Russian arms in Afghanistan or - going further back - the calamitous invasion of Finland in the 'Winter War' of 1939-40. Then, famously, there was the sheer ineptitude of the Russian offensive against the Kaiser in 1914-15 and the rout of the Tsarist armies that followed. Further back still are the unexpected defeat against Japan in 1904-5 and the collapse in Crimea, even against the hopelessly led British and French. The Russian soldier looked 'brave' (to his fellow Russians) when he overwhelmed Hungarian workers in 1956 and Czech citizens in 1968. But that was tanks against sticks. He looked imperious against the poor Syrians because Russian warplanes had the sky to themselves and were able to obliterate and poison Aleppo and other Syrian cities without risking their own soldiers.



However Ivan, on the whole, is no match for anyone prepared to fight back with modern weapons. He's either too pissed, too scared, too hungry, or too confused. Hopefully this war will turn into an utter rout for the Russian invaders. But even if it doesn't the blow to Russia will be immense and of long duration.



