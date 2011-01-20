« previous next »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:57:56 am
Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:01:27 am
Sweden has been preparing for the rising Russian threat for many years, and have integrated with NATO structures ever since the first Ukrainian war. They even put out a leaflet back in 2017 IIRC that taught the general populace what to do in case of an attack by Russia. It is in response to several Russian provocations and sabre rattling throughout the years, many Russian aircraft had penetrated Swedish airspace in recent years. That's why they've been one of the largest contributors to Ukraine in terms of anti-tank weapons recently.

Finland is also expanding their military power, but they are in a delicate position right next door to Russia. Their economy is somewhat tied to the latter, but now it seems the current conflict has pushed the decoupling even faster. A Russian nuclear reactor design has just been cancelled by the Finns this week, and looks like they will be finalising their military alliance with Sweden really soon. Like Sweden, the Finnish military are also tied in with the NATO structures, and they have mostly phased out their old Soviet era equipment.

Both of them together have the means to defend themselves without NATO, and they're more or less tied into NATO without the actual security guarantees. However, individually they both have security arrangements with other NATO countries. So in effect, if there is a war there, NATO more or less would be tied into the conflict.





Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:10:24 pm
BarryCrocker on Today at 11:50:31 am
I always read these in the same way as sports 'reporters' talking about the players not supporting the manager in football.

Whilst they back him in public, it's clear that Putin has lost the dressing room.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:26:20 pm
One thing that won't recover from this war in a hurry is the prestige of the Russian army.  It's not quite a rabble yet, but it's poorly organised, poorly led, poorly equipped and low on morale.

And maybe this is par for the course for Russia. The two military campaigns which have cemented Russia's reputation as a brave nation-in-arms are obviously 1812-14 and 1941-45. Both began as defensive wars, fought inside 'Mother Russia'. The first against Napoleon, the second against Hitler. The main weapon, or resource, in both these wars was a willingness to sustain enormous casualties to defend the homeland. 

But maybe these were untypical. More typical was the abysmal performance of Russian arms in Afghanistan or - going further back - the calamitous invasion of Finland in the 'Winter War' of 1939-40. Then, famously, there was the sheer ineptitude of the Russian offensive against the Kaiser in 1914-15 and the rout of the Tsarist armies that followed. Further back still are the unexpected defeat against Japan in 1904-5 and the collapse in Crimea, even against the hopelessly led British and French. The Russian soldier looked 'brave' (to his fellow Russians) when he overwhelmed Hungarian workers in 1956 and Czech citizens in 1968.  But that was tanks against sticks. He looked imperious against the poor Syrians because Russian warplanes had the sky to themselves and were able to obliterate and poison Aleppo and other Syrian cities without risking their own soldiers.

However Ivan, on the whole, is no match for anyone prepared to fight back with modern weapons. He's either too pissed, too scared, too hungry, or too confused. Hopefully this war will turn into an utter rout for the Russian invaders. But even if it doesn't the blow to Russia will be immense and of long duration.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:46:08 pm
Yorkykopite on Today at 12:26:20 pm
One thing that won't recover from this war in a hurry is the prestige of the Russian army.  It's not quite a rabble yet, but it's poorly organised, poorly led, poorly equipped and low on morale.

And maybe this is par for the course for Russia. The two military campaigns which have cemented Russia's reputation as a brave nation-in-arms are obviously 1812-14 and 1941-45. Both began as defensive wars, fought inside 'Mother Russia'. The first against Napoleon, the second against Hitler. The main weapon, or resource, in both these wars was a willingness to sustain enormous casualties to defend the homeland. 

But maybe these were untypical. More typical was the abysmal performance of Russian arms in Afghanistan or - going further back - the calamitous invasion of Finland in the 'Winter War' of 1939-40. Then, famously, there was the sheer ineptitude of the Russian offensive against the Kaiser in 1914-15 and the rout of the Tsarist armies that followed. Further back still are the unexpected defeat against Japan in 1904-5 and the collapse in Crimea, even against the hopelessly led British and French. The Russian soldier looked 'brave' (to his fellow Russians) when he overwhelmed Hungarian workers in 1956 and Czech citizens in 1968.  But that was tanks against sticks. He looked imperious against the poor Syrians because Russian warplanes had the sky to themselves and were able to obliterate and poison Aleppo and other Syrian cities without risking their own soldiers.

However Ivan, on the whole, is no match for anyone prepared to fight back with modern weapons. He's either too pissed, too scared, too hungry, or too confused. Hopefully this war will turn into an utter rout for the Russian invaders. But even if it doesn't the blow to Russia will be immense and of long duration.

Give them due credit. The Russians also had Brusilov, arguably the greatest commander of WWI, and his famous offensive, the only one in WWI named after its commander (although Brusilov himself didn't call it that), is one of the most brilliant campaigns in military history. Although he was indeed a spectacular exception to the rule of Russian incompetence in WWI.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:57:45 pm
I've no doubt that individual Russian soldiers as men are brave, but the institution of the Russian military is as corrupt and rotten to the core as the government that wields it.

It's fair to say that, looking at this mess they've put themselves in, the only thing to fear about Russia are its nuclear weapons. The concept that nations Putin regards as enemies are suddenly not afraid of Russia must be terrifying to him.

He's gambled and lost. It's where things go from here that has me worried.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:04:07 pm
Yorkykopite on Today at 12:26:20 pm
One thing that won't recover from this war in a hurry is the prestige of the Russian army.  It's not quite a rabble yet, but it's poorly organised, poorly led, poorly equipped and low on morale.

And maybe this is par for the course for Russia. The two military campaigns which have cemented Russia's reputation as a brave nation-in-arms are obviously 1812-14 and 1941-45. Both began as defensive wars, fought inside 'Mother Russia'. The first against Napoleon, the second against Hitler. The main weapon, or resource, in both these wars was a willingness to sustain enormous casualties to defend the homeland. 

But maybe these were untypical. More typical was the abysmal performance of Russian arms in Afghanistan or - going further back - the calamitous invasion of Finland in the 'Winter War' of 1939-40. Then, famously, there was the sheer ineptitude of the Russian offensive against the Kaiser in 1914-15 and the rout of the Tsarist armies that followed. Further back still are the unexpected defeat against Japan in 1904-5 and the collapse in Crimea, even against the hopelessly led British and French. The Russian soldier looked 'brave' (to his fellow Russians) when he overwhelmed Hungarian workers in 1956 and Czech citizens in 1968.  But that was tanks against sticks. He looked imperious against the poor Syrians because Russian warplanes had the sky to themselves and were able to obliterate and poison Aleppo and other Syrian cities without risking their own soldiers.

However Ivan, on the whole, is no match for anyone prepared to fight back with modern weapons. He's either too pissed, too scared, too hungry, or too confused. Hopefully this war will turn into an utter rout for the Russian invaders. But even if it doesn't the blow to Russia will be immense and of long duration.

I think we are seeing that.
Unfortunately Putin is also able to use money to buy mercenaries like from Chechnya & Syria - but this will not end well for Russia/Putin - but on short term could end in killing a lot more  Ukrainians and destruction of cities/infra.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/22/chechnyas-losses-in-ukraine-may-be-leader-ramzan-kadyrovs-undoing
Chechnyas losses in Ukraine may be leader Ramzan Kadyrovs undoing
Analysis: Putins ally needs to show enemies at home and abroad his strength, but needs his forces intact to prop up his brutal rule

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:17:32 pm
Sangria on Today at 12:46:08 pm
Give them due credit. The Russians also had Brusilov, arguably the greatest commander of WWI, and his famous offensive, the only one in WWI named after its commander (although Brusilov himself didn't call it that), is one of the most brilliant campaigns in military history. Although he was indeed a spectacular exception to the rule of Russian incompetence in WWI.

What happened to the Ludendorff Offensive?

I slightly worry when you sing the praises of a general - any general - after your PR work for that nincompoop Douglas Haig! (Another thread though).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:25:01 pm
Yorkykopite on Today at 12:26:20 pm
One thing that won't recover from this war in a hurry is the prestige of the Russian army.  It's not quite a rabble yet, but it's poorly organised, poorly led, poorly equipped and low on morale.

And maybe this is par for the course for Russia. The two military campaigns which have cemented Russia's reputation as a brave nation-in-arms are obviously 1812-14 and 1941-45. Both began as defensive wars, fought inside 'Mother Russia'. The first against Napoleon, the second against Hitler. The main weapon, or resource, in both these wars was a willingness to sustain enormous casualties to defend the homeland. 

But maybe these were untypical. More typical was the abysmal performance of Russian arms in Afghanistan or - going further back - the calamitous invasion of Finland in the 'Winter War' of 1939-40. Then, famously, there was the sheer ineptitude of the Russian offensive against the Kaiser in 1914-15 and the rout of the Tsarist armies that followed. Further back still are the unexpected defeat against Japan in 1904-5 and the collapse in Crimea, even against the hopelessly led British and French. The Russian soldier looked 'brave' (to his fellow Russians) when he overwhelmed Hungarian workers in 1956 and Czech citizens in 1968.  But that was tanks against sticks. He looked imperious against the poor Syrians because Russian warplanes had the sky to themselves and were able to obliterate and poison Aleppo and other Syrian cities without risking their own soldiers.

However Ivan, on the whole, is no match for anyone prepared to fight back with modern weapons. He's either too pissed, too scared, too hungry, or too confused. Hopefully this war will turn into an utter rout for the Russian invaders. But even if it doesn't the blow to Russia will be immense and of long duration.

Their prestige, as it is, is probably based only on a mindset and the fact that they an enormous arsenal of nuclear weapons. Having a big parade of arms doesn`t mean you have the right officers, training and might to take on a well equipped and led enemy - what's more an enemy in a defensive position protecting their own country. Many assume that they have a "massive" army. Their spending on defence is almost insignificant in comparison to the states and china. I seem to remember that their military spending is not actually that much difference to ours but I could be mistaken. They are, in the main, an underfunded and poorly led rabble. No doubt they have a core elite but the stories of the conscripts sent into Ukraine tells you what the average soldier thinks of it all and was aware of.

I have little doubt that if it wasn`t for the availability of the 'button' they would have been smashed to pieces in just a few weeks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:26:33 pm
Yorkykopite on Today at 01:17:32 pm
What happened to the Ludendorff Offensive?

I slightly worry when you sing the praises of a general - any general - after your PR work for that nincompoop Douglas Haig! (Another thread though).

Which one is that? Are you talking about the Michael Offensive?

As for your view on the other, try the view from the Imperial War Museum. It's a bit different from what I was taught at school.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:32:15 pm
Qston on Today at 01:25:01 pm
Their prestige, as it is, is probably based only on a mindset and the fact that they an enormous arsenal of nuclear weapons. Having a big parade of arms doesn`t mean you have the right officers, training and might to take on a well equipped and led enemy - what's more an enemy in a defensive position protecting their own country. Many assume that they have a "massive" army. Their spending on defence is almost insignificant in comparison to the states and china. I seem to remember that their military spending is not actually that much difference to ours but I could be mistaken. They are, in the main, an underfunded and poorly led rabble. No doubt they have a core elite but the stories of the conscripts sent into Ukraine tells you what the average soldier thinks of it all and was aware of.

I have little doubt that if it wasn`t for the availability of the 'button' they would have been smashed to pieces in just a few weeks.

The prestige comes from their performance in WWII, at the end of which they were indeed the most powerful land army on the planet, with highly developed doctrine proven in the field. Something which specialist historians may have found hints of, and which the current campaign has given greater credence to, is that the success of that army was facilitated by the logistical support provided by the US. Without that, the Soviet Army would have been nowhere near the threat that we'd supposed them to be. Big guns and heavy armour and lots of it doesn't work very well without the supply lines to support it all.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:35:56 pm
kennedy81 on Yesterday at 03:39:06 pm
This could be big news if true.

David Frum
@davidfrum
·
3h
Ukraine newspapers cite Russian sources: Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu has disappeared from public view since March 11, reportedly with "heart problems."

https://twitter.com/davidfrum/status/1506610195945897989
Shoigu resurfaces.



https://twitter.com/prof_preobr/status/1506973819822555145?t=KN_GfsEyu-A5Cq5ZmAGs5Q&s
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:36:31 pm
Apparently four Russian choppers destroyed at Kherson.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89eGXEdTPZ4
