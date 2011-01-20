« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 324867 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7640 on: Yesterday at 08:21:17 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7641 on: Yesterday at 08:23:43 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 07:14:33 pm
they gave you a badge for pissing straight?

It wasn't an official badge and the scoutmaster is currently serving a prison sentence.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7642 on: Yesterday at 08:24:38 pm »
The current state of Mariupol, as viewed from a Drone. Utterly senseless destruction.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dXiqU0EcGLM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dXiqU0EcGLM</a>

Beyond horrifying, especially knowing there still are hundreds of thousands of civilians still trapped in there.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7643 on: Yesterday at 08:25:45 pm »
Western sources have confirmed that a Russian Lieutenant Colonel has been captured by the Ukrainians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7644 on: Yesterday at 08:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 22, 2022, 10:19:41 pm
Bovingdon Tank Museum has a few working models from various countries also.

I remember Albert Speer talking about how he defied Hitler's "scorched earth" policy, and Hitler's opinion that the German people should die for succumbing to the sub-human Bolsheviks. If he'd had an A-bomb in 1945, but no means to deliver it by air, I've no doubt he would have used it to incinerate Berlin and take as many Russians with him as he could.
snip
Just as an aside: Speer was lying through his teeth about basically everything. He was one of the worst and if what we know now was known back then he, too, would have gotten a death sentence in Nuremberg and deservedly so (and I say that as someone who is very anti death sentence). Instead he got off lightly and later cultivated his 'good Nazi' image, had plenty of money, book deals, a lover. Hope he rots in his own personal hell for all eternity.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7645 on: Yesterday at 08:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:24:38 pm
The current state of Mariupol, as viewed from a Drone. Utterly senseless destruction.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dXiqU0EcGLM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dXiqU0EcGLM</a>

Beyond horrifying, especially knowing there still are hundreds of thousands of civilians still trapped in there.

Guernica.

This will be the prize evidence for the prosecution in Putin's trial for war crimes at the Hague.

And just as Bavarians were bussed into Dachau by American troops in the summer of 1945 and forced to see the atrocity on their doorstep I'd like to see plane loads of Russians transported to Ukraine and forced to see what their man has done to Mariupol.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7646 on: Yesterday at 08:43:14 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 08:26:27 pm
Just as an aside: Speer was lying through his teeth about basically everything. He was one of the worst and if what we know now was known back then he, too, would have gotten a death sentence in Nuremberg and deservedly so (and I say that as someone who is very anti death sentence). Instead he got off lightly and later cultivated his 'good Nazi' image, had plenty of money, book deals, a lover. Hope he rots in his own personal hell for all eternity.

Oh absolutely. There are no "good guys" when it comes to the Third Reich's chief architects. I think Speer's claim of attempting to assassinate Hitler are utter bullshit.

But he was a practical man and knew Germany would survive the war, regardless of Hitler's intentions; so it makes sense that he would ignore instructions to destroy vital infrastructure he knew would be needed once the war was concluded. I'm fairly certain he wasn't the only one who ignored such orders. I think Walter Model did something similar with such orders.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7647 on: Yesterday at 08:44:51 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 02:03:30 am
Only answer to this mess is a huge Russian uprising not seen for 100 years

While youve got Russian schoolchildren lined up forming a Z in their playground on state tv that wont be getting off the ground

Amd to be honest a lot of them are simply very mother Russia. Would agree with literally anything Putin did
A few days ago a German/international tv crew filmed in one of Moscows squares where a group of half a dozen men and women loudly sang what apparently were nationalistic pro Russia songs. The commentary said that passers by often reacted either positively (older ones) or somewhat perplexed (younger ones). They showed a couple of young men who walked by or stopped shortly, one shook his head, the other rolled his eyes. Then this happened: a young blonde woman stopped and screamed at the singers "are you not ashamed, how can you sing this, there are children dying in Ukraine and you stand here singing this, shame on you". They translated what she said and I don't understand Russian, but I would think the translation was correct; she was super upset. Then a cut and the tv crew showed (from a distance) several police that stood nearby had grabbed the woman and led her to a van. The tv team says they do not know what happened to her and that during the course of the day about 350 people were arrested in and around the square.

This seems worse than any 1984 dystopia at this point.
« Reply #7648 on: Yesterday at 08:47:24 pm »
Well worth a read.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says in an interview to three European Broadcasting Union (EBU) journalists that Ukraine is only a step to the result Putin is talking about, going after Europe. First to take the Baltic states, countries that were part of the USSR, and then other countries that had Soviet army and Soviet influence.

The face-to-face interview with Zelenskyy (in Ukrainian) happened in cooperation with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and three of its member journalists. Zelenskyy was interviewed by head of news for UA:PBC Angelina Kariakina, international corresponded for Czech Television Michal Kubal and international correspondent for France Televisions Agnes Vahramian Jeru.

https://news.err.ee/1608541186/zelenskyy-we-will-execute-russian-ultimatums-when-we-no-longer-exist
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7649 on: Yesterday at 08:47:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm
Jesus, they even have medals on their trousers!

That film, The Dictator, took the (straight) piss appropriately.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7650 on: Yesterday at 08:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:43:14 pm
Oh absolutely. There are no "good guys" when it comes to the Third Reich's chief architects. I think Speer's claim of attempting to assassinate Hitler are utter bullshit.

But he was a practical man and knew Germany would survive the war, regardless of Hitler's intentions; so it makes sense that he would ignore instructions to destroy vital infrastructure he knew would be needed once the war was concluded. I'm fairly certain he wasn't the only one who ignored such orders. I think Walter Model did something similar with such orders.
Agreed, the fact that not everything was torched to the ground had nothing to do with any of them suddenly dicovering a conscience but rather was about saving something for themselves going forward. Sinking ship, rats and all that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7651 on: Yesterday at 08:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 05:56:10 pm
Interesting commentary on the military situation in northern Ukraine and the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the region.

Richard Engel
@RichardEngel

Ukraine making big gains around kyiv.  I got a brief (with an unclassified map) from two top municipal officials

https://twitter.com/RichardEngel/status/1506660525106778120?cxt=HHwWkMC-wfrw3egpAAAA

Think Russia might be moving troops south, for the battle around Mariupol, and give up on Kyiv for now. They know they don't have the troops anymore to take Kyiv, and they want the land link to Crimea.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7652 on: Yesterday at 09:00:03 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 08:47:24 pm
Well worth a read.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says in an interview to three European Broadcasting Union (EBU) journalists that Ukraine is only a step to the result Putin is talking about, going after Europe. First to take the Baltic states, countries that were part of the USSR, and then other countries that had Soviet army and Soviet influence.

The face-to-face interview with Zelenskyy (in Ukrainian) happened in cooperation with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and three of its member journalists. Zelenskyy was interviewed by head of news for UA:PBC Angelina Kariakina, international corresponded for Czech Television Michal Kubal and international correspondent for France Televisions Agnes Vahramian Jeru.

https://news.err.ee/1608541186/zelenskyy-we-will-execute-russian-ultimatums-when-we-no-longer-exist

We know if Putin's war in Ukraine had gone to plan, it was only a matter of time before he targeted other areas he feels should be within the Russian sphere of influence. That's why it's so important to stop him now. Otherwise, yes, NATO will have to deal with him later - and that will be an even uglier war.

I hate the fact we're hanging the Ukrainians out to dry like this. But whatever happens in this war, Russia's territorial ambitions have been set back many years. The problem is whether they learn from the mistakes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7653 on: Yesterday at 09:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:00:03 pm
We know if Putin's war in Ukraine had gone to plan, it was only a matter of time before he targeted other areas he feels should be within the Russian sphere of influence. That's why it's so important to stop him now. Otherwise, yes, NATO will have to deal with him later - and that will be an even uglier war.

I hate the fact we're hanging the Ukrainians out to dry like this. But whatever happens in this war, Russia's territorial ambitions have been set back many years. The problem is whether they learn from the mistakes.

With all due respect to Ukraine and it's astounding resistance but if Russia can't even conquer them effectively they shouldn't contemplating invading anywhere. NATO would make mince meat out of them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7654 on: Yesterday at 09:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:24:38 pm
The current state of Mariupol, as viewed from a Drone. Utterly senseless destruction.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dXiqU0EcGLM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dXiqU0EcGLM</a>

Beyond horrifying, especially knowing there still are hundreds of thousands of civilians still trapped in there.

Horrific. Just like aleppo

You would think the Russians would learn from their own history. The might of the wermacht never took stalingrad for the very reason they created a fortress from demolishing it.

I just hope that this doesn't force Russian to consider chemical weapons - not that they are supposed to have had any since 2017.

All truly horrific for those poor people
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7655 on: Yesterday at 09:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:02:54 pm
With all due respect to Ukraine and it's astounding resistance but if Russia can't even conquer them effectively they shouldn't contemplating invading anywhere. NATO would make mince meat out of them.

Of course, and I've said as much several times in this thread. Their threats towards Poland would be laughable if they weren't nuclear. The implication is that, "If we can't control these countries, we'll destroy them rather than let the West influence them."

And frankly, given the state of Russia's conventional military, right now that's their only other viable option. As I said before, if Ukraine is giving Russia this much trouble, imagine what a NATO backed Poland would do. And Poland arguably has even more reason to hate Russia than Ukraine does.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7656 on: Yesterday at 09:29:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm
Jesus, they even have medals on their trousers!
The one third from the right seems to have one hanging from his todger. An interesting, even bold choice.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7657 on: Yesterday at 09:35:04 pm »
Hector Bellerin on the war in Ukraine: I think it's racist that other conflicts have been ignored


I don't know, he's spaniard, I'd like to hear what he thinks about independence of Catalonia
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7658 on: Yesterday at 09:57:27 pm »
Whats the impact of this demand from Putin to pay for gas and oil in his monopoly money?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7659 on: Yesterday at 10:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:35:04 pm
Hector Bellerin on the war in Ukraine: I think it's racist that other conflicts have been ignored


I don't know, he's spaniard, I'd like to hear what he thinks about independence of Catalonia

Not sure what the link or similarities are between Catalonia and Ukraine or am I missing something?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7660 on: Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:57:27 pm
Whats the impact of this demand from Putin to pay for gas and oil in his monopoly money?

If you have to pay in roubles, you need to buy roubles first. That creates demand, that will increase the value of the rouble against other currencies.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7661 on: Yesterday at 11:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:35:04 pm
Hector Bellerin on the war in Ukraine: I think it's racist that other conflicts have been ignored


I don't know, he's spaniard, I'd like to hear what he thinks about independence of Catalonia

I wonder how much awareness has Bellerin tried to raise about those other conflicts he's so invested in? How many tweets, how many Instagram or Facebook posts, how many donations has he done for the people of Yemen, Syria, Palestine or Ethiopia? All I can see is on his social media are fashion posts. It's just cheap unadulterated demagogy. The lad didn't care one bit about those other conflicts before this war, and know he's pointing his finger at the world for not caring either? Fuck off.

He kind of reminds me of an ex-coworker who used to give grief to a young lady for working at an animal shelter. He used to say to her: "why do you care so much about animals on the streets when there are countless homeless people, kids? Why don't you take care of them?" One day I snapped and I asked him: "what the fuck are you doing to help homeless people? Do you work for a charity? do you give them food, clothes, or any kind of donations?" Naturally, he didn't answer me, cause he didn't do any of those things. He was just a cynical twat who liked to place himself on the higher moral ground, belittling those who cared about something, for not caring about everything on the same level. Just like this Bellerin tit.

And he's an awful defender too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7662 on: Yesterday at 11:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:35:04 pm
Hector Bellerin on the war in Ukraine: I think it's racist that other conflicts have been ignored


I don't know, he's spaniard, I'd like to hear what he thinks about independence of Catalonia



Maybe he means if Putin was black we'd have put a stop to him  decades ago. Or perhaps a white supremacist threatening the whole world with extinction takes precedence over other conflicts. Is it racist to believe Putin is the worlds number one threat?



And yes I understand we should oppose Man City and Newcastles  atrocities (we do here) but saying its ignored and calling racism is wrong.

Im being deliberately facetious by the way.....

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7663 on: Yesterday at 11:48:02 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:20:01 pm


Maybe he means if Putin was black we'd have put a stop to him  decades ago. Or perhaps a white supremacist threatening the whole world with extinction takes precedence over other conflicts. Is it racist to believe Putin is the worlds number one threat?



And yes I understand we should oppose Man City and Newcastles  atrocities (we do here) but saying its ignored and calling racism is wrong.

Im being deliberately facetious by the way.....
The funny thing is, that war in Ukraine has been going on for 8 years in the Donbas region. You hardly heard anything about it on the media after the first few months, but about 15 thousand people lost their lives there in that period. Wonder how the racist card work there?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7664 on: Today at 12:07:05 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:05:25 pm
I wonder how much awareness has Bellerin tried to raise about those other conflicts he's so invested in? How many tweets, how many Instagram or Facebook posts, how many donations has he done for the people of Yemen, Syria, Palestine or Ethiopia? All I can see is on his social media are fashion posts. It's just cheap unadulterated demagogy. The lad didn't care one bit about those other conflicts before this war, and know he's pointing his finger at the world for not caring either? Fuck off.

He kind of reminds me of an ex-coworker who used to give grief to a young lady for working at an animal shelter. He used to say to her: "why do you care so much about animals on the streets when there are countless homeless people, kids? Why don't you take care of them?" One day I snapped and I asked him: "what the fuck are you doing to help homeless people? Do you work for a charity? do you give them food, clothes, or any kind of donations?" Naturally, he didn't answer me, cause he didn't do any of those things. He was just a cynical twat who liked to place himself on the higher moral ground, belittling those who cared about something, for not caring about everything on the same level. Just like this Bellerin tit.

And he's an awful defender too.

Ill happily defer to someone older then me who may remember it better as I was only about 11 or 12 at the time, but I am just about old enough to remember the war in Bosnia, and that was probably on par in terms of coverage with Ukraine now taking into account there wasnt 24 x 7 News channels and internet back then, but it would feature heavily on 6 oclock news and 9 oclock news. At the same time there was a civil war going on in Rawanda, 500,000 to 800,000 people killed in about three months during the genocide, and I honestly only learnt about it much later on and that was an interview with Bill Clinton I think where he said not getting involved to stop it was one of his biggest regrets because I remember thinking, this isnt something I heard of happening. Again I was young and maybe I missed it so would welcome someone elses recollections of the period.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7665 on: Today at 12:16:40 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:05:25 pm
I wonder how much awareness has Bellerin tried to raise about those other conflicts he's so invested in? How many tweets, how many Instagram or Facebook posts, how many donations has he done for the people of Yemen, Syria, Palestine or Ethiopia? All I can see is on his social media are fashion posts. It's just cheap unadulterated demagogy. The lad didn't care one bit about those other conflicts before this war, and know he's pointing his finger at the world for not caring either? Fuck off.

He kind of reminds me of an ex-coworker who used to give grief to a young lady for working at an animal shelter. He used to say to her: "why do you care so much about animals on the streets when there are countless homeless people, kids? Why don't you take care of them?" One day I snapped and I asked him: "what the fuck are you doing to help homeless people? Do you work for a charity? do you give them food, clothes, or any kind of donations?" Naturally, he didn't answer me, cause he didn't do any of those things. He was just a cynical twat who liked to place himself on the higher moral ground, belittling those who cared about something, for not caring about everything on the same level. Just like this Bellerin tit.

And he's an awful defender too.


Excellent analysis and captures so much more than Bellerin's hypocrisy. He'd only be happy if we ignored all conflicts equally, a sort of level playing field of insouciance
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7666 on: Today at 12:22:23 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:16:40 am

Excellent analysis and captures so much more than Bellerin's hypocrisy. He'd only be happy if we ignored all conflicts equally, a sort of level playing field of insouciance

Did he actually say we should ignore Ukraine or any conflict?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7667 on: Today at 12:31:37 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:22:23 am
Did he actually say we should ignore Ukraine or any conflict?


I don't think so but by saying we previously ignored conflicts and are only interested in this because it is primarily caucasian suggests that we should have stayed quiet because we failed to respond previously. Had he a track record of raising awareness of previous conflicts then I think he would have had a valid point.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7668 on: Today at 01:00:41 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:31:37 am

I don't think so but by saying we previously ignored conflicts and are only interested in this because it is primarily caucasian suggests that we should have stayed quiet because we failed to respond previously. Had he a track record of raising awareness of previous conflicts then I think he would have had a valid point.

Or he could be saying conflicts between non Caucasians deserved more coverage? Or would he be wrong if thats what hes saying?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7669 on: Today at 01:18:46 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:00:41 am
Or he could be saying conflicts between non Caucasians deserved more coverage? Or would he be wrong if thats what hes saying?


No, as I said above, what we are saying is he hardly raised them as issues himself so why is he criticising others.


I get his point but he's the wrong man to make it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7670 on: Today at 02:08:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:07:05 am
Ill happily defer to someone older then me who may remember it better as I was only about 11 or 12 at the time, but I am just about old enough to remember the war in Bosnia, and that was probably on par in terms of coverage with Ukraine now taking into account there wasnt 24 x 7 News channels and internet back then, but it would feature heavily on 6 oclock news and 9 oclock news. At the same time there was a civil war going on in Rawanda, 500,000 to 800,000 people killed in about three months during the genocide, and I honestly only learnt about it much later on and that was an interview with Bill Clinton I think where he said not getting involved to stop it was one of his biggest regrets because I remember thinking, this isnt something I heard of happening. Again I was young and maybe I missed it so would welcome someone elses recollections of the period.
I can totally get someone not knowing about what happened in Rwanda then, especially as a kid, and I can also totally get someone not knowing about the war in Yemen or Ethiopia, for example. What I find incredible hypocritical about Bellerin's statement, is that he hasn't shown any type of interest in those wars either. He's pretty active on social media, but he hasn't posted anything about any of those conflicts before the war on Ukraine. So when he says the following things, it rings pretty hollow:

"It is quite difficult to see that we are more interested in this war than in others," he told La Media Inglesa.

"I don't know if it is because they are more like us or because the conflict can affect us more directly both economically and in terms of refugees."

"The Palestinian war has been completely silenced, no one speaks about it," he said.

"Yemen, Iraq... now Russia not being able to play in the World Cup is something that other countries have faced for many years."

"It is racist to have turned a blind eye to other conflicts and now to have this position," he said.

"It also reflects a lack of empathy for the number of lives lost in many conflicts and we are prioritising those that are near to us."

But were was Bellerin's empathy for those people before? Is he also a racist for ignoring them too? Or does he wants us to ignore all conflicts and care only about trees? He obviously is aware of them, as he mentions them, but why is he blaming people for caring about Ukraine and not other places, when he never showed any concern either? It just smacks of hypocrisy and demagogy.

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:16:40 am

Excellent analysis and captures so much more than Bellerin's hypocrisy. He'd only be happy if we ignored all conflicts equally, a sort of level playing field of insouciance
Exactly. I never understood that mindset. You have to care about everything that's going on or not all, which obviously nobody does. And his point about people ignoring conflicts non involving Europeans or Caucasians is just nonsense. Syria was everywhere. The Israel-Palestine conflict it's probably the most covered conflict in the history of mankind, given that's been going on for 54 years. The war on Yemen got some pretty strong coverage in the beginning too. The thing in common in all of these conflicts is that the longer they go on, the more they stale, and the people and the media tend to lose interest. And it will also happen in Ukraine, as it did in 2014.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7671 on: Today at 02:48:05 am »
An extremely informative video on the need to be cautious about drawing firm conclusions from the info we have. The videomaker is well known as a tank historian, respected for his impeccable historiography as well as his knowledge about his specialist subject area. Also a serving soldier (and quite highly ranked at that), so well-versed in subjects like war crimes as currently defined.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9pVEP0AzZ4
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7672 on: Today at 04:19:49 am »
New York Times tweet chain about the Russian attack on Makariv, and the general use of OSINT, including amateur ham radio intercepts of comms, to create a picture of what happened.

https://twitter.com/trbrtc/status/1506739285227147268?s=21
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7673 on: Today at 08:19:56 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:35:04 pm
Hector Bellerin on the war in Ukraine: I think it's racist that other conflicts have been ignored


I don't know, he's spaniard, I'd like to hear what he thinks about independence of Catalonia

Putting the tweet to one side, I am not really sure what point you are making in regards to Catalonia? And what that has to do with Ukraine?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7674 on: Today at 08:24:57 am »
https://news.err.ee/1608542032/err-in-mykolaiv-mayor-says-russian-bombardment-indiscriminate

"The city of Mykolaiv has also come under attack from Russia in recent weeks. Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich told ERR correspondents in Ukraine that while the Russians are shelling the city indiscriminately, the locals will not surrender."

Today I'm working in one of the highest buildings in the Baltics, with a 360 degree view of Tallinn, a city with 49% of people for whom Russian is the mother tongue. I look at all the buildings; offices, apartment blocks, docks, airport, schools and hospitals and the horror of what Russia is doing to Ukrainians is overlayed on the view before me and I realise that soon enough Putin could order the same here,under the misguided notion that he's liberating us all from Fascism / Nazism. Stalin had the same thought in March 1944 when Tallinn was levelled and "liberated". May 9th will be a flash point here when a minority of that 49% will foolishly congregate at the statue of the bronze (soviet) soldier and pray to Mother Russia for glory or some such dumb shit....

One month on from the invasion of Ukraine and this horror gets worse in the imagination. Last night I had a nightmare that that nuclear scene over LA from Terminator 2 hit here. For the love of the rest of humanity, Putin needs shootin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7675 on: Today at 08:30:50 am »
An opinion piece recap of how the war has gone so far from The Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/23/russia-ukraine-war-military-balance


"Given the number of Russian strikes on civilian targets, they cant reasonably be attributed to error alone. Instead, they appear to stem from Russian commanders frustration and the Russian leaderships decision to inflict so much pain on Ukraines people and such colossal damage on its economic assets that President Volodymyr Zelensky will be forced to accept a draconian peace."


They are war crimes, i just don`t see how we will ever be able to hold these people to account unless there is regime change and they are handed over. All very doubtful.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7676 on: Today at 08:58:13 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:35:04 pm
Hector Bellerin on the war in Ukraine: I think it's racist that other conflicts have been ignored


I don't know, he's spaniard, I'd like to hear what he thinks about independence of Catalonia

I kind of see where he is going with that.

The ongoing conflict in Ethiopia has killed anything between 10,000 and 50,000 people - there is evidence of genocide, and war crimes by both sides of the conflict - but you wouldn't know about it if you only watched the 6pm news.

And then there's the plight of the Uigher population - a prominent footballer was ostracised by his club by calling out China - no flags of support, nothing there.

And then we saw how players were abused for showing their support for the Palestinian people in recent times.

Perhaps, there is an underlying racism in play - because war crimes are war crimes, whether in Mariupol, Mogadishu or Myanmar and leaders need to be held accountable for such atrocities.

Realistically, Putin will get away with it. Whereas others won't.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7677 on: Today at 09:00:39 am »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 08:58:13 am
I kind of see where he is going with that.


Glad Im not the only one.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7678 on: Today at 09:03:25 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:24:57 am
https://news.err.ee/1608542032/err-in-mykolaiv-mayor-says-russian-bombardment-indiscriminate

"The city of Mykolaiv has also come under attack from Russia in recent weeks. Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich told ERR correspondents in Ukraine that while the Russians are shelling the city indiscriminately, the locals will not surrender."

Today I'm working in one of the highest buildings in the Baltics, with a 360 degree view of Tallinn, a city with 49% of people for whom Russian is the mother tongue. I look at all the buildings; offices, apartment blocks, docks, airport, schools and hospitals and the horror of what Russia is doing to Ukrainians is overlayed on the view before me and I realise that soon enough Putin could order the same here,under the misguided notion that he's liberating us all from Fascism / Nazism. Stalin had the same thought in March 1944 when Tallinn was levelled and "liberated". May 9th will be a flash point here when a minority of that 49% will foolishly congregate at the statue of the bronze (soviet) soldier and pray to Mother Russia for glory or some such dumb shit....

One month on from the invasion of Ukraine and this horror gets worse in the imagination. Last night I had a nightmare that that nuclear scene over LA from Terminator 2 hit here. For the love of the rest of humanity, Putin needs shootin.

The Baltic States, in the warped mind of Putin and the more Extreme Russian Nationalists, seems to rank next in nearly all of their delusions of "securing Russia´s borders by reinstating empire".

A month ago I remember reading on here that you stated you felt reletively safe in Estonia due to it being part of NATO. I´d be interested to see if and/or how much that has changed in your mind (and in the general day-to-day conversation in Estonia)?

