Ill happily defer to someone older then me who may remember it better as I was only about 11 or 12 at the time, but I am just about old enough to remember the war in Bosnia, and that was probably on par in terms of coverage with Ukraine now taking into account there wasnt 24 x 7 News channels and internet back then, but it would feature heavily on 6 oclock news and 9 oclock news. At the same time there was a civil war going on in Rawanda, 500,000 to 800,000 people killed in about three months during the genocide, and I honestly only learnt about it much later on and that was an interview with Bill Clinton I think where he said not getting involved to stop it was one of his biggest regrets because I remember thinking, this isnt something I heard of happening. Again I was young and maybe I missed it so would welcome someone elses recollections of the period.





Excellent analysis and captures so much more than Bellerin's hypocrisy. He'd only be happy if we ignored all conflicts equally, a sort of level playing field of insouciance



I can totally get someone not knowing about what happened in Rwanda then, especially as a kid, and I can also totally get someone not knowing about the war in Yemen or Ethiopia, for example. What I find incredible hypocritical about Bellerin's statement, is that he hasn't shown any type of interest in those wars either. He's pretty active on social media, but he hasn't posted anything about any of those conflicts before the war on Ukraine. So when he says the following things, it rings pretty hollow:"It is quite difficult to see that we are more interested in this war than in others," he told La Media Inglesa."I don't know if it is because they are more like us or because the conflict can affect us more directly both economically and in terms of refugees.""The Palestinian war has been completely silenced, no one speaks about it," he said."Yemen, Iraq... now Russia not being able to play in the World Cup is something that other countries have faced for many years.""It is racist to have turned a blind eye to other conflicts and now to have this position," he said."It also reflects a lack of empathy for the number of lives lost in many conflicts and we are prioritising those that are near to us."But were was Bellerin's empathy for those people before? Is he also a racist for ignoring them too? Or does he wants us to ignore all conflicts and care only about trees? He obviously is aware of them, as he mentions them, but why is he blaming people for caring about Ukraine and not other places, when he never showed any concern either? It just smacks of hypocrisy and demagogy.Exactly. I never understood that mindset. You have to care about everything that's going on or not all, which obviously nobody does. And his point about people ignoring conflicts non involving Europeans or Caucasians is just nonsense. Syria was everywhere. The Israel-Palestine conflict it's probably the most covered conflict in the history of mankind, given that's been going on for 54 years. The war on Yemen got some pretty strong coverage in the beginning too. The thing in common in all of these conflicts is that the longer they go on, the more they stale, and the people and the media tend to lose interest. And it will also happen in Ukraine, as it did in 2014.