Hector Bellerin on the war in Ukraine: I think it's racist that other conflicts have been ignored





I don't know, he's spaniard, I'd like to hear what he thinks about independence of Catalonia



I wonder how much awareness has Bellerin tried to raise about those other conflicts he's so invested in? How many tweets, how many Instagram or Facebook posts, how many donations has he done for the people of Yemen, Syria, Palestine or Ethiopia? All I can see is on his social media are fashion posts. It's just cheap unadulterated demagogy. The lad didn't care one bit about those other conflicts before this war, and know he's pointing his finger at the world for not caring either? Fuck off.He kind of reminds me of an ex-coworker who used to give grief to a young lady for working at an animal shelter. He used to say to her: "why do you care so much about animals on the streets when there are countless homeless people, kids? Why don't you take care of them?" One day I snapped and I asked him: "what the fuck are you doing to help homeless people? Do you work for a charity? do you give them food, clothes, or any kind of donations?" Naturally, he didn't answer me, cause he didn't do any of those things. He was just a cynical twat who liked to place himself on the higher moral ground, belittling those who cared about something, for not caring about everything on the same level. Just like this Bellerin tit.And he's an awful defender too.