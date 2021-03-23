Only answer to this mess is a huge Russian uprising not seen for 100 years



While youve got Russian schoolchildren lined up forming a Z in their playground on state tv that wont be getting off the ground



Amd to be honest a lot of them are simply very mother Russia. Would agree with literally anything Putin did



A few days ago a German/international tv crew filmed in one of Moscows squares where a group of half a dozen men and women loudly sang what apparently were nationalistic pro Russia songs. The commentary said that passers by often reacted either positively (older ones) or somewhat perplexed (younger ones). They showed a couple of young men who walked by or stopped shortly, one shook his head, the other rolled his eyes. Then this happened: a young blonde woman stopped and screamed at the singers "are you not ashamed, how can you sing this, there are children dying in Ukraine and you stand here singing this, shame on you". They translated what she said and I don't understand Russian, but I would think the translation was correct; she was super upset. Then a cut and the tv crew showed (from a distance) several police that stood nearby had grabbed the woman and led her to a van. The tv team says they do not know what happened to her and that during the course of the day about 350 people were arrested in and around the square.This seems worse than any 1984 dystopia at this point.