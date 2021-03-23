With all due respect to Ukraine and it's astounding resistance but if Russia can't even conquer them effectively they shouldn't contemplating invading anywhere. NATO would make mince meat out of them.
Of course, and I've said as much several times in this thread. Their threats towards Poland would be laughable if they weren't nuclear. The implication is that, "If we can't control these countries, we'll destroy them rather than let the West influence them."
And frankly, given the state of Russia's conventional military, right now that's their only other viable option. As I said before, if Ukraine is giving Russia this much trouble, imagine what a NATO backed Poland would do. And Poland arguably has even more reason to hate Russia than Ukraine does.