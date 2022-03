A question for the video experts. The Russian media distributed a video, posted on Facebook, which shows that the mall was destroyed because it was used as a munitions storage foe replenishment of active rocket-launching trucks. On the surface, it looks that they have a point. But regardless of the motive (it happens in a foreign country, so there is no good justification), my question is whether the experts here could see signs of "doctoring" the video. From my experience, I'm willing to bet there are signs, but I'm no expert and I can't find anything obviously fishy...