Go back further then that before the Communists and the Tsars were incredibly brutal, and society incredibly backwards, as someone said on Twitter they might have called it serfdom but in essence most Russians were slaves not that long ago, and that only ended in the 1860s in Russia. England for example ended feudalism 200 odd years before that by contrast and so while their society might look like ours to some degree in some ways they are hundreds of years behind us. But its not just the Russians, look at the likes of Al Qaeda or ISIS, theres plenty of people who live in the dark ages where death and destruction are readily accepted.
Hmm... England may have ended Feudalism 1600's.. but surely, the Irish were slaves of Britain through the 1800's, ruled by England and not permitted to own land, practice religion nor become elected representatives, lived on the land only as renters to the landlords that were loyal to the Crown. In effect the Irish were slaves to Britain. In 1876 only 2% of the Irish population had the status of feudal tenants. The remaining 98% of the Irish population owned nothing at all, not even a blade of grass, so didn't even have the luxury of the status of feudal tenants,  they were not feudal serfs, they were slaves.
The Irish gradually through the Land Acts of the 1870's won the right to own land.

So yes the British people would have been free from that kind of rule but the British Government were still practicing this brutal rule into the early 1900's. I'm not arguing your general point as I see where you are going with it just didn't want the "england ended feudalism 200 years before 1860" to go unchallenged...

I have no idea how posts denigrating the entire Russian population are acceptable here. That's classic racism, attributing the actions of some to an entire population. Every Russian I have spoken to online is against the invasion. The ones who are for it are being fed propaganda and lies by the state, with limited access to authentic information.

The Azov battalion, a neo-nazi and nativist paramilitary group was officially inducted into Ukraine's security forces by the government a decade ago. Also, a significant number of neo-nazis are fighting on Ukraine's side. Does that mean all Ukranian's are right wing extremists? Obviously not.

The US and its allies have been responsible for destruction of entire nations, lets not forget that.  These double standards are driving anti-west /anti-USA sentiments across the developing world.  And soon we will reach a point where China and Russia will be perceived as the 'good guys' for taking on the west.



