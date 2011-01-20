« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 308624 times)

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7440 on: Today at 09:00:14 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:32:41 am
Maybe generalising people based on their nationality just needs to stop.

Yeah. I hate how the English keep generalising people based on their nationality.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,502
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7441 on: Today at 09:18:32 am »
Seen a few people mention it but the video I have seen wasnt that clear, but Putin seems to have developed a visible limp based on his time on stage yesterday.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,814
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7442 on: Today at 09:33:03 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:32:41 am
Maybe generalising people based on their nationality just needs to stop.

Agreed it is probably best to keep it out of an emotive thread such as this - where negative stereotyping can pravail and be both dangerous and counter-productive.

My experience of travelling far and wide is that there are good and bad people absolutely everywhere. I wouldn´t say that generalising per se is a bad thing though - because 100% generalisations can be made everywhere you go, with the obvious and ever-present assumption that there are always exceptions (and indeed I assume that, unless I am talking to a dickhead, that I don´t need to even state this assumption as it´s given) - and a generalisation is just that..... a generalisation.

But it is these generalisations, and the subsequent intricacies, that make discovering other peoples and cultures so fascinating.

Generalisations don´t have to be the redoubt of the raving xenophobe.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:03 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,237
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7443 on: Today at 09:45:52 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:00:14 am
Yeah. I hate how the English keep generalising people based on their nationality.
;)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,326
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7444 on: Today at 10:43:50 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:32:41 am
Maybe generalising people based on their nationality just needs to stop.

This 100%.

This is not Russia's war. This is solely Putin's, not the Russian peoples.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,350
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7445 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:45:50 am
Just because he did a half decent job with USMNT a decade ago doesn't make him a great leader. The man is a fraud.

I'm okay if I'm utterly wooshing myself, Max... :D

On the off chance you were serious-

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Bradley

Bradley would have been the best we've never, undoubtedly...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,030
  • SPQR
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7446 on: Today at 11:46:55 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:51:01 am
Agreed. Can we take the "what are ordinary Russians *really* like?" debate somewhere else, like Reddit or FB? When you live in a nation which is at least 25% ethnic Russian (and a city where that number rises to 38%), it's easy to spot that, yes, for sure, some of them are utter cuntnuggets - but you know what, you get that pretty much literally everywhere, just replace "them rushan types" with whichever crypto-xenophobic, fear-based generalisation we choose........

There are also plenty of Russians here who openly oppose the war. One of them sold me blue/yellow ribbon (which I'd been looking for everywhere but nobody had stock left and yes it's official, with proceeds going through business who register with Ukraine Red Cross) and told me she totally supports the resistance and totally opposes Putin. Many Russians here are aghast, appalled and embarrassed by Putin. And some are still utter knobheads of course. Thankfully the latter are in the clear minority, so evolution will do the rest.

Everything else aside that's a brilliant word that I shall be adding to my lexicon.

Otherwise you're spot on with Russians. I'm not from a nation that has an ethnic Russian population but from one that hosts plenty of Russian tourists on the coast. Some are loud, obnoxious drunks who beat the living daylights out of themselves and think they own the world but most are just generally nice and okay people to deal with. I'm sure many of them oppose what's currently happening.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,933
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7447 on: Today at 12:32:24 pm »
Business Insider
Marie Yovanovitch says Trump's Helsinki press conference with Putin was so 'disastrous' that she couldn't finish eating her french fries
ssheth@businessinsider.com (Sonam Sheth) - Yesterday 1:22 PM
Quote
The US's former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, writes in her new book that she lost her appetite and couldn't finish her french fries while watching then President Donald Trump's joint press conference with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in 2018.

Yovanovitch was serving as the US's ambassador to Ukraine when Trump and Putin held a bilateral summit in Helsinki in 2018. At the time, she writes in her memoir, "Lessons From the Edge," the US Navy was conducting maritime exercises with Ukraine in a show of solidarity against Russia's aggression.

"It was quite a show, and as I watched the display of US sea power and leadership ... I was proud to be an American," the book says.

But the same day, Trump held "what turned out to be a disastrous meeting with President Putin in Helsinki," she continues. "The summit wrapped up with a joint press conference between the two leaders, a spectacle that left observers pondering the depths to which Trump had sunk in his pandering to Putin."

"I watched the infamous Trump-Putin press conference at my Odesa hotel that evening while pecking at room-service french fries," the book says. "I quickly lost my appetite as I saw our president toady up to Putin and take the Russian's word over that of our own intelligence agencies, which assessed that Russia had interfered in the 2016 US presidential election."

Zelensky is a former comedian and TV star, who had zero prior political experience when he won a landslide victory in Ukraine's presidential election in April 2019.

Just a few months into his tenure, Zelensky was at the center of a scandal involving a phone call between him and President Donald Trump that led House Democrats to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Amid his country's crisis with Russia, Zelensky is calling on citizens to fight and urging for a "decisive," "immediate," and "harsh" response from the international community,

Trump's presser with Putin shocked US allies and provoked severe backlash from national security and foreign policy experts, and even some of Trump's own supporters. Among other things, he said he didn't "see any reason" why Russia would have meddled in the 2016 election.

When asked whether he believed the US intelligence community or Putin, Trump said Putin was "extremely strong and powerful in his denial." Trump also recycled nonsense conspiracy theories about the FBI and the Democratic National Committee, and refused to say he supported the findings of US officials over the Russian leader's claims.

And those statements were "what was said publicly," Yovanovitch writes in her memoir. "God only knows what Trump said in the two-hour one-on-one meeting with Putin, a meeting unusual not only for its length but because Trump did not brief US officials on the discussion later. That raised all sorts of questions."

After being roundly criticized for his handling of the press conference, Trump read from a written statement, saying that he misspoke when he said he didn't see why Russia would have interfered in the 2016 election.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had "full faith" in US intelligence agencies and wanted to clarify his statements from the bilateral summit.

"I've said this many times," Trump said, reading from the written statement. "I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place. Could be other people also. There's a lot of people out there."

Yovanovitch, meanwhile, made headlines as one of the key witnesses in Trump's first impeachment inquiry, which centered on his efforts to strong-arm the Ukrainian government into publicly announcing investigations into the Biden family ahead of the 2020 US election.

More than a dozen witnesses, including Yovanovitch, testified about Trump's pressure campaign, which included withholding nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine and dangling a White House meeting for Ukraine's president while demanding the investigations.

Yovanovitch's testimony focused on her work as ambassador to Ukraine and how corrupt forces  both in the US and Ukraine  led to her unceremonious ouster and abrupt recall back to the US before the end of her term.

She also described how "shocked and devastated" she felt when she learned the details of a July 2019 call between Trump and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which Trump pressured Zelenskyy to investigate the Bidens, called Yovanovitch "bad news," and said that she was "going to go through some things."

While she testified, Trump lobbed attacks against Yovanovitch on Twitter in a move legal experts said amounted to witness intimidation.

Yovanovitch, when asked to respond to the attacks mid-testimony, said they were "very intimidating."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/marie-yovanovitch-says-trump-s-helsinki-press-conference-with-putin-was-so-disastrous-that-she-couldn-t-finish-eating-her-french-fries/ar-AAVeK5s?li=BBorjTa&ocid=mailsignout
Logged
TOMMY SMITH: Joe Fagan was strapping my leg . Shanks said, 'What the hell are you doing?' I said, 'I want to play, Joe's strapping my leg.' He said, 'Don't be daft. You're not playing. Get off that table!'  I said , 'I am playing. It's my leg.'  He answers back, 'It's not YOUR bloody leg. It's LIVERPOOL leg. And you're bloody not playing!"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,502
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7448 on: Today at 02:22:19 pm »
22/02/22 a barrel of oil cost $97 and diesel cost 158.9p

08/03/22 a barrel of oil cost $129 and diesel cost 162.9p

19/03/22 a barrel of oil cost $107 and diesel cost 181.9p

Thieving bastards.


Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Up
« previous next »
 