Maybe generalising people based on their nationality just needs to stop.



Agreed it is probably best to keep it out of an emotive thread such as this - where negative stereotyping can pravail and be both dangerous and counter-productive.My experience of travelling far and wide is that there are good and bad people absolutely everywhere. I wouldn´t say that generalising per se is a bad thing though - because 100% generalisations can be made everywhere you go, with the obvious and ever-present assumption that there are always exceptions (and indeed I assume that, unless I am talking to a dickhead, that I don´t need to even state this assumption as it´s given) - and a generalisation is just that..... a generalisation.But it is these generalisations, and the subsequent intricacies, that make discovering other peoples and cultures so fascinating.Generalisations don´t have to be the redoubt of the raving xenophobe.