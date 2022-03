One of the two main late evening news on German tv had a report about Belarussians fighting in Ukraine for/with Ukrainians. They interviewed a guy called Vadim Prokopiev from the opposition in Belarus who said he is trying to organise a military structure and intends to set up a Belarussian exile army who will fight alongside Ukrainians. He said none of the Belarus opposition has any meaning if Ukraine loses this war, because that means there will not be freedom in Belarus for a long time. But should Ukraine win in this conflict then quote "we stand a chance to get our own country free". Allegedly there are already Belarussian volunteers in Ukrainian squads and he wants to unify them. Then they had a retired general from Belarus who said he will lead them and who has gone on an Belarus opposition tv station to call om all soldiers not to fight alongside Russia but instead to desert. The opposition leader said that he hopes that with the help of this retired general they will build a large Belarus army under the roof of Ukraine's army with the ultimate aim of a "future victory in Minsk". They then showed fully camouflaged officers who, it was said, formerly served in special units in Belarus and have fled their country and are now being housed and equipped by the Ukrainian army while they will do further recruiting and training.



The report said that on day three of the war Vadim Prokopiev went underground to do this, he knows that Belarus intelligence is looking for him.



Edit: I was wondering about tv opposition in Belarus and it turns out Belsat TV - their logo was shown during the report - operates as a satellite channel out of Poland. According to Wiki it is banned on cable and digital networks in Belarus, but is available in Ukraine (and for those with a satellite dish in Belarus I suppose).