Just a note on the propaganda front, I've seen it with my own eyes and it's very 1984.



Before Ukraine we were living and working in China when the pandemic hit in Wuhan (yes, I know, we choose our places to live don't we) and anyway, while I was soaking up every bit of news I could find (Guardy, BBC, Sky, local videos on the ground, etc) you just couldn't believe what they were putting out on state TV.

Seriously, all talk of the virus was threatened and silenced and they just kept showing ridiculously stage-managed footage of smiling doctors and polished hospital corridors to show how they were dealing with it better than any country in the west.



Meanwhile the narrative changed almost daily to blame the US army, Iran, Italy, foreigners in general, etc. People in the street covered their faces if they saw us, some girls even screamed and ran, and people moved away from us in the bar as soon as we entered.



Meanwhile on state TV, they were showing a loop of that copper kneeling on George Floyd's neck, even months after it had passed by.



And if you listen to the average Joe (which I do every week as part of my job) many of them just blindly buy into whatever they're being spoon-fed.