Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:48:23 am
redbyrdz on Today at 08:00:29 am
Read yesterday that a military unit becomes inoperable when it loses more than 10% of people. No idea if that is true, but Ukraine claim 14,200 Russian soldiers have died, and the US say it is at least 7000. They also think there are a further 7000 - 20,000 injured Russian soldiers.

With Russia committing 150,000 troops to the war, it looks like their overall strength is down somewhere between 10% - 20%, so in the region of being inoperable. If they don't get reinforcements, they won't make much more progress.

It probably depends on where the losses are being sustained. If they are predominantly frontline troops, as happened with the conscript armies of the world wars, then a relatively small number may be crippling (the estimate was around 10-15% were frontliners, with only 5% of those being any use in a fight). If losses are being sustained across all spectrums, there may be enough frontliners remaining to keep a fight going.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:25:07 am
24∗7 on Today at 08:33:09 am
Hmm. Surrounded, are they?  :butt

What's even worse than that are the people who say things like "In no way am I justifying this war and I'm totally against it, but you can see why Russia feels threatened with all of the NATO buildup on its borders..." etc, etc. It's like racists who say "I'm not racist but..."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:31:55 am
redbyrdz on Today at 08:00:29 am
Read yesterday that a military unit becomes inoperable when it loses more than 10% of people. No idea if that is true, but Ukraine claim 14,200 Russian soldiers have died, and the US say it is at least 7000. They also think there are a further 7000 - 20,000 injured Russian soldiers.

With Russia committing 150,000 troops to the war, it looks like their overall strength is down somewhere between 10% - 20%, so in the region of being inoperable. If they don't get reinforcements, they won't make much more progress.
Let me play with the statistics a bit. A battle group's combat ability does not exist by US army standards if it loses 50% of its tanks (black status). If a group loses 30% of its tanks, it needs to be recreated before entering combat again (red status).

An ordinary Russian combat group includes 10 to 13 tanks. Ukraine was attacked by 116 battle groups, which would have contained between 1,160 and 1,500 tanks (let's assume 1,300). Based on the photos, it was established that about 250 Russian tanks were destroyed/captured by the Ukrainian army. The level of confirmed losses of Russian tanks would be almost 20%. Converting to the battle groups alone, this would mean that over 40 of them achieved black status.

In fact, these losses are greater because they do not take into account the destroyed tanks, as well as the tanks unable to continue fight due to technical failures that were not included in the photos.

https://www.oryxspioenkop.com/2022/02/attack-on-europe-documenting-equipment.html
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:56:40 am
Just a note on the propaganda front, I've seen it with my own eyes and it's very 1984.

Before Ukraine we were living and working in China when the pandemic hit in Wuhan (yes, I know, we choose our places to live don't we) and anyway, while I was soaking up every bit of news I could find (Guardy, BBC, Sky, local videos on the ground, etc) you just couldn't believe what they were putting out on state TV.
Seriously, all talk of the virus was threatened and silenced and they just kept showing ridiculously stage-managed footage of smiling doctors and polished hospital corridors to show how they were dealing with it better than any country in the west.

Meanwhile the narrative changed almost daily to blame the US army, Iran, Italy, foreigners in general, etc. People in the street covered their faces if they saw us, some girls even screamed and ran, and people moved away from us in the bar as soon as we entered.

Meanwhile on state TV, they were showing a loop of that copper kneeling on George Floyd's neck, even months after it had passed by.

And if you listen to the average Joe (which I do every week as part of my job) many of them just blindly buy into whatever they're being spoon-fed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:19:12 am
Barrow Shaun on Today at 09:56:40 am
Just a note on the propaganda front, I've seen it with my own eyes and it's very 1984.

Before Ukraine we were living and working in China when the pandemic hit in Wuhan (yes, I know, we choose our places to live don't we) and anyway, while I was soaking up every bit of news I could find (Guardy, BBC, Sky, local videos on the ground, etc) you just couldn't believe what they were putting out on state TV.
Seriously, all talk of the virus was threatened and silenced and they just kept showing ridiculously stage-managed footage of smiling doctors and polished hospital corridors to show how they were dealing with it better than any country in the west.

Meanwhile the narrative changed almost daily to blame the US army, Iran, Italy, foreigners in general, etc. People in the street covered their faces if they saw us, some girls even screamed and ran, and people moved away from us in the bar as soon as we entered.

Meanwhile on state TV, they were showing a loop of that copper kneeling on George Floyd's neck, even months after it had passed by.

And if you listen to the average Joe (which I do every week as part of my job) many of them just blindly buy into whatever they're being spoon-fed.

"No different from the BBC mate"

I wonder if people will still say this after it's all over? I would think probably. But I would also hope fewer.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:44:07 am
24∗7 on Today at 08:33:09 am
Hmm. Surrounded, are they?  :butt

The earth is round, so, depending on how close you have to be, there is Europe in the West and America in the East I suppose....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:13:57 pm
Barrow Shaun on Today at 09:56:40 am
Just a note on the propaganda front, I've seen it with my own eyes and it's very 1984.

Before Ukraine we were living and working in China when the pandemic hit in Wuhan (yes, I know, we choose our places to live don't we) and anyway, while I was soaking up every bit of news I could find (Guardy, BBC, Sky, local videos on the ground, etc) you just couldn't believe what they were putting out on state TV.
Seriously, all talk of the virus was threatened and silenced and they just kept showing ridiculously stage-managed footage of smiling doctors and polished hospital corridors to show how they were dealing with it better than any country in the west.

Meanwhile the narrative changed almost daily to blame the US army, Iran, Italy, foreigners in general, etc. People in the street covered their faces if they saw us, some girls even screamed and ran, and people moved away from us in the bar as soon as we entered.

Meanwhile on state TV, they were showing a loop of that copper kneeling on George Floyd's neck, even months after it had passed by.

And if you listen to the average Joe (which I do every week as part of my job) many of them just blindly buy into whatever they're being spoon-fed.



People are there to be manipulated pal, that's just what every government does through whatever media they can.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:14:26 pm
This is pitch perfect:

https://twitter.com/Schwarzenegger/status/1504426844199669762


While this just makes me relieved (again) that these Jew-hating twats were thrown out of the Labour party:

https://twitter.com/hurryupharry/status/1504474819726745612
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:19:55 pm
Yorkykopite on Today at 10:19:12 am
"No different from the BBC mate"

I wonder if people will still say this after it's all over? I would think probably. But I would also hope fewer.

Absolutely right. Most people just don't realise the sheer level of it in shitholes like China or Russia. Our media and country does not compare at all.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:30:53 pm
Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:13:57 pm
People are there to be manipulated pal, that's just what every government does through whatever media they can.

No, what he's described is what oppressive regimes do. Governments in democratic free countries don't have that power and it's something we should be very grateful about.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:39:40 pm
Putin is having a Nuremberg rally right now. But the feed cut out right in the middle of his speech....

https://twitter.com/maxseddon/status/1504812957338943490
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:40:18 pm
didi shamone on Today at 01:30:53 pm
No, what he's described is what oppressive regimes do. Governments in democratic free countries don't have that power and it's something we should be very grateful about.

Unfortunately the most worrying thing about it all, is that we've clearly discovered over the past few years that having free media can amount to very little. There are loads who would just happily turn their brains off and solely hang out in echo chambers, or go all in for conspiracy theories.

Not sure how many here have had the pleasure of travelling to the US and having a flick on the news channels there. The sheer one sidedness in so many aspects, be it the focus of the US as the center of the world, or the more obvious partinsanship on certain networks, it'll make you feel like you've entered an alternate reality.

Heavy handed media oppression is only the most obvious evil when it comes to this issue to be honest.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:40:42 pm
Putin's goal is clear.

No Ukraine access to Azov.

Moscow rally straight out of Kim Jong Ill.  Putin to speak surrounded by beautiful young, exuberant patriots idolizing Great Leader.  All maskless and singing loudly.  Putin's attempt at herd immunity?

The Z is becoming a symbol of reclaiming Crimea.

Anybody got a live feed?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:41:57 pm
didi shamone on Today at 01:30:53 pm
No, what he's described is what oppressive regimes do. Governments in democratic free countries don't have that power and it's something we should be very grateful about.

Really not understanding.

Are you saying that "democratic" governments don't manipulate the people via the media?

Of course they do, always have.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:55:48 pm
Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:41:57 pm
Really not understanding.

Are you saying that "democratic" governments don't manipulate the people via the media?

Of course they do, always have.

It's not difficult, anyone who compares the state run media in the likes of China and Russians to what we have in the west needs their head checked. Not to mention the fact that we can criticise any politician we want with no fear of being arrested or killed. We also get the opportunity to vote them out.

Its chalk and fucking cheese.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:58:13 pm
didi shamone on Today at 01:55:48 pm
It's not difficult, anyone who compares the state run media in the likes of China and Russians to what we have in the west needs their head checked. Not to mention the fact that we can criticise any politician we want with no fear of being arrested or killed. We also get the opportunity to vote them out.

Its chalk and fucking cheese.

I'm not comparing us with them, just pointing out that our government uses to media to influence people and distort the truth/lie
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:58:36 pm
didi shamone on Today at 01:30:53 pm
No, what he's described is what oppressive regimes do. Governments in democratic free countries don't have that power and it's something we should be very grateful about.

If you think western nations don't manipulate their citizens through media then im afraid you haven't been paying attention. Every nation does it to a degree.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:59:32 pm
Valore on Today at 01:40:18 pm
Unfortunately the most worrying thing about it all, is that we've clearly discovered over the past few years that having free media can amount to very little. There are loads who would just happily turn their brains off and solely hang out in echo chambers, or go all in for conspiracy theories.

Not sure how many here have had the pleasure of travelling to the US and having a flick on the news channels there. The sheer one sidedness in so many aspects, be it the focus of the US as the center of the world, or the more obvious partinsanship on certain networks, it'll make you feel like you've entered an alternate reality.

Heavy handed media oppression is only the most obvious evil when it comes to this issue to be honest.

It ain't perfect and the states is a great example of that but imagine a world where Tucker Carlson is your only source of information and criticism of him forbidden. That's the frightening reality in way to many countries
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:00:18 pm
Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:58:36 pm
If you think western nations don't manipulate their citizens through media then im afraid you haven't been paying attention. Every nation does it to a degree.

No you haven't been paying attention because that's clearly not what I said
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:02:11 pm
Apologies for the thread going off topic. I'll stop there  :wave
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:02:25 pm
There are alternative sources available everywhere.

People choose their own newsfeed.

Lots of people have turned off.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:02:45 pm
didi shamone on Today at 02:00:18 pm
No you haven't been paying attention because that's clearly not what I said

You sound like you'd argue with a wall.

