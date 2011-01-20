« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7320 on: Yesterday at 05:12:36 pm »
Ukraine may be able to compromise on NATO membership with appropriate security guarantees from countries or organisations with the ability to enforce them. I don't think they can compromise on the EU, they need that as a potential lifeline to help them rebuild their shattered country.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7321 on: Yesterday at 05:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:10:23 pm
Well when the chips are down, Turkey isn't going to risk firing on Russian military transports, but if Ukraine can...

I'm not so sure, Turkey isn't a country to be messed with.

Remember this.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-34912581
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7322 on: Yesterday at 06:06:18 pm »
Colonel Sergei Sukharev, commander of the Russian 331st Guards Airborne Regiment was killed in Ukraine. The regiment is an elite unit of the Russian troops, which in recognition of its merits regularly takes part in parades on Red Square in Moscow.

He joined a growing group of Russian high commanders, including five generals killed in the territory of Ukraine in the last few weeks.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1504503053185081348?cxt=HHwWiICzicjjiOEpAAAA
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7323 on: Yesterday at 06:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 06:06:18 pm
Colonel Sergei Sukharev, commander of the Russian 331st Guards Airborne Regiment was killed in Ukraine. The regiment is an elite unit of the Russian troops, which in recognition of its merits regularly takes part in parades on Red Square in Moscow.

He joined a growing group of Russian high commanders, including five generals killed in Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1504503053185081348?cxt=HHwWiICzicjjiOEpAAAA

The more Russian generals are killed in battle, the more food there ought to be available for the common soldier.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7324 on: Yesterday at 06:10:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 03:41:07 pm

Nope, they should ask for all Russian troops to leave Ukraine, the return of Crimea and the Donbas regions, and reparation payments for the damage Russia has done.

They could offer to hold referendums (under UN observation) on independence in Crimea and the Donbas, which would leave it open for those regions to join Russia, if the people there should wish.

Genuine question, but why should Ukraine have to ask for or offer anything?

They were just minding their own business when Russia attacked right? If they want to be in the EU or NATO or Girls Aloud or whatever group they want, why should any other nation veto that?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7325 on: Yesterday at 06:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 01:19:33 pm
Lots of people tracking Russian government aircraft leaving from Moscow, including airborne command posts and VIP aircraft. The head of the Russian national guard has been arrested by the FSB.

Potential coup rumoured.
I showed this to some friends here. They said the same thing I will. "Rumours are pointless without sources." Please verify statements like these - even if they're 'only' rumours, it's good to have a source of said rumour. Thanks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7326 on: Yesterday at 06:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on March 16, 2022, 12:58:04 pm
Slightly off topic (although they do talk of Ukraine a lot) but the new podcast with Alistair Campbell and Rory Stewart is just terrific - would highly recommend it. Called The Rest is Politics.

It's great. Rory Stewart's comments about sanctions this time around vs. 2014 and their application going forward was very insightful
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7327 on: Yesterday at 07:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 06:10:34 pm
Genuine question, but why should Ukraine have to ask for or offer anything?

They were just minding their own business when Russia attacked right? If they want to be in the EU or NATO or Girls Aloud or whatever group they want, why should any other nation veto that?

Yes, that is what I mean. There seems to be this idea that Ukraine needs to offer Russia something on exchange for peace. But Russia is the aggressor, they don't deserve to get anything out of this, on the contrary, they should pay for the damage and deaths they have caused.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7328 on: Yesterday at 07:04:51 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:34:15 pm
I showed this to some friends here. They said the same thing I will. "Rumours are pointless without sources." Please verify statements like these - even if they're 'only' rumours, it's good to have a source of said rumour. Thanks.

Can't verify how many people are looking at it, but there is a website for Russian Military planes

https://www.planeflighttracker.com/2014/04/russian-military-aircraft.html

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7329 on: Yesterday at 07:08:21 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:34:15 pm
I showed this to some friends here. They said the same thing I will. "Rumours are pointless without sources." Please verify statements like these - even if they're 'only' rumours, it's good to have a source of said rumour. Thanks.

a lot of the OSINT types are keeping tabs but any suggestion on the 'whys' is all just guessing at this point. also seems to be movement in and out of Russia so i'm not sure we can really say for now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7330 on: Yesterday at 07:34:59 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:41:11 pm
It's great. Rory Stewart's comments about sanctions this time around vs. 2014 and their application going forward was very insightful

Rory Stewart is a rare breed. A tory you listen to. Very knowledgeable fella - particularly on Afghanistan
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7331 on: Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 01:19:33 pm
Lots of people tracking Russian government aircraft leaving from Moscow, including airborne command posts and VIP aircraft. The head of the Russian national guard has been arrested by the FSB.

Potential coup rumoured.
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:34:15 pm
I showed this to some friends here. They said the same thing I will. "Rumours are pointless without sources." Please verify statements like these - even if they're 'only' rumours, it's good to have a source of said rumour. Thanks.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:28:48 pm
Do you have a link?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:36:46 pm
I do. Here ya go.
As far as I can tell, the only source for this rumour is Bend It Like Aurelio himself.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7332 on: Yesterday at 08:03:09 pm »
Ben Rhodes has a fascinating interview with jouralist Tom Burgis about dirty money and the influence of  Russian oligarchs.
Listen from 1.06 here
https://crooked.com/podcast/how-to-be-a-russian-oligarch/

Todays Bunker Daily Pod has author Oliver Bullough on talking brilliantly about the same subject. He relates Russian money in Britain to eggs in a cake saying they are mixed in and baked and you're not getting them out. Fucking scary.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7333 on: Yesterday at 08:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm
As far as I can tell, the only source for this rumour is Bend It Like Aurelio himself.
That's kinda my point, Chim-Chiminey!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7334 on: Yesterday at 08:49:24 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 08:15:55 pm
That's kinda my point, Chim-Chiminey!
I know. I was just agreeing with you. :)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7335 on: Yesterday at 09:14:19 pm »
Canada had some suggest edits for Russian UN resolution letter ...

https://twitter.com/CanadaUN/status/1504464863510335488






... and Russia scraps UN vote on Ukraine resolution over lack of support.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7336 on: Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm »
Putin called Erdoğan and outlined exactly what he wants and is prepared to face zelensky for probably the biggest sticking point, the Donbass and Crimea

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60785754

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7337 on: Yesterday at 10:11:41 pm »
Putin would shoot Zelensky himself if he had the opportunity. Hope he tells Putin to do one.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7338 on: Yesterday at 10:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:11:41 pm
Putin would shoot Zelensky himself if he had the opportunity. Hope he tells Putin to do one.

Ideally Zelensky sends a substitute. Another senior and well respected political figure in the country. Mayor of Kiev perhaps. Put him in a room with Putin for 10 minutes and let them iron it out?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7339 on: Yesterday at 10:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:16:40 pm
Ideally Zelensky sends a substitute. Another senior and well respected political figure in the country. Mayor of Kiev perhaps. Put him in a room with Putin for 10 minutes and let them iron it out?

Putin the short arse strongman doesnt like being seen next to people taller then him, never mind the 6 foot 7 Vitali Klitschko Heavyweight Champion of the World.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7340 on: Yesterday at 10:41:20 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:32:30 pm
Putin the short arse strongman doesnt like being seen next to people taller then him, never mind the 6 foot 7 Vitali Klitschko Heavyweight Champion of the World.

The pay per view of that fight would be off the charts.

Back in the real world. Russia must be looking for an exit route now. They made massive inroads on day 1 and then they've not really gained anything. The losses they've suffered also means that they aint going in anywhere after this. Some echoes of 1905 about all of this. (The wiki on that reads: After the hope of victory was quelled, he continued the war to preserve the dignity of Russia by averting a "humiliating peace".... wonder if that'll be the case again...)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7341 on: Yesterday at 10:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Waka on Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm
Putin called Erdoğan and outlined exactly what he wants and is prepared to face zelensky for probably the biggest sticking point, the Donbass and Crimea

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60785754

Surely disarming themselves is an impossible request?  Leaving yourself defenseless and relying on the word of a man who makes Donald Trump seem like a stand up guy is hardly a runner.
Ukraine needs a powerful air force  to ensure the rogue state beside them is kept permanently in their box.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7342 on: Yesterday at 10:45:35 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:34:15 pm
I showed this to some friends here. They said the same thing I will. "Rumours are pointless without sources." Please verify statements like these - even if they're 'only' rumours, it's good to have a source of said rumour. Thanks.

Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 07:08:21 pm
a lot of the OSINT types are keeping tabs but any suggestion on the 'whys' is all just guessing at this point. also seems to be movement in and out of Russia so i'm not sure we can really say for now.

Some on the OSINT community were even worried that it could have been a nuclear preparedness drill, or even a real thing. Didnt think that was appropriate to post the threads.

But yes, it is all speculative in nature, its true. It is one of the processes OSINT goes through in order to find answers. For example, the simultaneous flights of a few business jets to Dubai yesterday at the same time aroused quite a few reactions too.

https://twitter.com/daily_express/status/1504565072663830529?s=21

OSINT is where a lot of media get their news these days.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7343 on: Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:41:20 pm
The pay per view of that fight would be off the charts.

Back in the real world. Russia must be looking for an exit route now. They made massive inroads on day 1 and then they've not really gained anything. The losses they've suffered also means that they aint going in anywhere after this. Some echoes of 1905 about all of this. (The wiki on that reads: After the hope of victory was quelled, he continued the war to preserve the dignity of Russia by averting a "humiliating peace".... wonder if that'll be the case again...)

I said the same thing yesterday, there was comparisons to 1917 being made in a few posts but 1905 is a much more apt comparison - I actually studied Russian history at A level and while all history is relevant I never thought studying Russian history would be so relevant again.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7344 on: Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:45:07 pm
Surely disarming themselves is an impossible request?  Leaving yourself defenseless and relying on the word of a man who makes Donald Trump seem like a stand up guy is hardly a runner.
Ukraine needs a powerful air force  to ensure the rogue state beside them is kept permanently in their box.

This is the sticking point. It's hard to see Zelensky caving into recognizing the Donbass as independent, a degree of autonomy for the region might be worked out but this might be just kicking the can down the road. However, if he can get security guarantees from Russia with the west involved, it might be the way forward.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7345 on: Yesterday at 10:59:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm
I said the same thing yesterday, there was comparisons to 1917 being made in a few posts but 1905 is a much more apt comparison - I actually studied Russian history at A level and while all history is relevant I never thought studying Russian history would be so relevant again.

I think we probably did the same A-Level syllabus. Downfall of the Tsars and rise of Stalin etc.

Braverman on Question Time now - sat next to a Ukranian MP reading her briefing lines talking about UK being world leading. Fuck off.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7346 on: Yesterday at 11:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Waka on Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm
This is the sticking point. It's hard to see Zelensky caving into recognizing the Donbass as independent, a degree of autonomy for the region might be worked out but this might be just kicking the can down the road. However, if he can get security guarantees from Russia with the west involved, it might be the way forward.

Think security guarantees will be forthcoming, but not from NATO as a whole. After that speech by Zelensky yesterday in Germany, Scholzs first priority of business was to address an incident where a medical clinic would not accept Russians.

https://twitter.com/bundeskanzler/status/1504507511281442819?s=21

He called on people to stop anti-Russian insults, as Putin alone was responsible for this war. While I agree with his sentiment to some extent, feels to me he is trying to send a message to rein in the populist sentiments of sanctioning the Russian people. On that vein, its easy to draw out the premise that he is not going to risk further escalation with Russia even on an economic sense, never mind militarily.

And I cant see Ukraine acceding on the territorial iintegrity of the country, unless if the suffer a setback militarily. Feels to me that with spring coming, the mobilised aspect of the Russian armor will be further limited to the roads, thus it will still be defensible for the Ukranians. Think this war may drag out for a while. Thats why squeezing dry the Russian government economically is such a big deal, as it could mean the funding for the war machine will run out hopefully before summertime. And I think its also why Zelenskyy was so forthcoming in his speech in the Bundestag yesterday.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7347 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm
I said the same thing yesterday, there was comparisons to 1917 being made in a few posts but 1905 is a much more apt comparison - I actually studied Russian history at A level and while all history is relevant I never thought studying Russian history would be so relevant again.

May I ask what the difference is, and why 1905 is more apposite? I've only read People's Tragedy about the spontaneous rise of soviets throughout Russia in 1917.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7348 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
May I ask what the difference is, and why 1905 is more apposite? I've only read People's Tragedy about the spontaneous rise of soviets throughout Russia in 1917.

1905 was a disastrous decision to go to war against Japan. An opponent who they thought they could steamroller who beat the shit out of them. Russia's leader insists they keep fighting a losing battle which diminishes Russian power and accelerates unrest at home.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7349 on: Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
May I ask what the difference is, and why 1905 is more apposite? I've only read People's Tragedy about the spontaneous rise of soviets throughout Russia in 1917.

Get your People's Tragedy down off the shelf. Chapter 5 'First Blood' covers the Russo-Japanese war and the 1905 Revolution.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7350 on: Today at 12:05:21 am »
« Reply #7350 on: Today at 12:05:21 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 11:17:37 pm
Think security guarantees will be forthcoming, but not from NATO as a whole. After that speech by Zelensky yesterday in Germany, Scholzs first priority of business was to address an incident where a medical clinic would not accept Russians.

https://twitter.com/bundeskanzler/status/1504507511281442819?s=21

He called on people to stop anti-Russian insults, as Putin alone was responsible for this war. While I agree with his sentiment to some extent, feels to me he is trying to send a message to rein in the populist sentiments of sanctioning the Russian people. On that vein, its easy to draw out the premise that he is not going to risk further escalation with Russia even on an economic sense, never mind militarily.

And I cant see Ukraine acceding on the territorial iintegrity of the country, unless if the suffer a setback militarily. Feels to me that with spring coming, the mobilised aspect of the Russian armor will be further limited to the roads, thus it will still be defensible for the Ukranians. Think this war may drag out for a while. Thats why squeezing dry the Russian government economically is such a big deal, as it could mean the funding for the war machine will run out hopefully before summertime. And I think its also why Zelenskyy was so forthcoming in his speech in the Bundestag yesterday.

Exactly. And security is where the can of worms open. What kind of security is given and who is going to back it?

Little or no security will have the Russian army back in Donbass as they will be screaming for independence. Security from the US will give Ukraine leverage to clamp down on pro-russian sentiment across the region. It's exactly why this war will drag on, I think the last place NATO wants to be is giving security guarantees to Ukraine considering how much they have backed them so far   

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7351 on: Today at 12:31:52 am »
« Reply #7351 on: Today at 12:31:52 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm
Get your People's Tragedy down off the shelf. Chapter 5 'First Blood' covers the Russo-Japanese war and the 1905 Revolution.

When I think of regime change after Russian military disaster, I think 1917. For one thing, the Tsar remained in place after the Russo-Japanese War.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7352 on: Today at 12:59:47 am »
« Reply #7352 on: Today at 12:59:47 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:31:52 am
When I think of regime change after Russian military disaster, I think 1917. For one thing, the Tsar remained in place after the Russo-Japanese War.

Sorry, I thought you wanted to know about 1905.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7353 on: Today at 01:15:58 am »
« Reply #7353 on: Today at 01:15:58 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:59:47 am
Sorry, I thought you wanted to know about 1905.

WLR said that 1905 was a more apt comparison than 1917. I asked "May I ask what the difference is, and why 1905 is more apposite?" While 1905 may be a more apt comparison militarily (although Finland rd.1 would be more apt still, in terms of an overwhelmingly powerful Soviet force making some gains at fearsome cost), 1917 is still the object example if we're talking about (hoped for) regime change in Russia following military disaster.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7354 on: Today at 01:43:58 am »
« Reply #7354 on: Today at 01:43:58 am »
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60785679

Another Quentin Somerville report, this time from Kharkiv.
