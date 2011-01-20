This is the sticking point. It's hard to see Zelensky caving into recognizing the Donbass as independent, a degree of autonomy for the region might be worked out but this might be just kicking the can down the road. However, if he can get security guarantees from Russia with the west involved, it might be the way forward.



Think security guarantees will be forthcoming, but not from NATO as a whole. After that speech by Zelensky yesterday in Germany, Scholzs first priority of business was to address an incident where a medical clinic would not accept Russians.He called on people to stop anti-Russian insults, as Putin alone was responsible for this war. While I agree with his sentiment to some extent, feels to me he is trying to send a message to rein in the populist sentiments of sanctioning the Russian people. On that vein, its easy to draw out the premise that he is not going to risk further escalation with Russia even on an economic sense, never mind militarily.And I cant see Ukraine acceding on the territorial iintegrity of the country, unless if the suffer a setback militarily. Feels to me that with spring coming, the mobilised aspect of the Russian armor will be further limited to the roads, thus it will still be defensible for the Ukranians. Think this war may drag out for a while. Thats why squeezing dry the Russian government economically is such a big deal, as it could mean the funding for the war machine will run out hopefully before summertime. And I think its also why Zelenskyy was so forthcoming in his speech in the Bundestag yesterday.