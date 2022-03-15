« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 288757 times)

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7120 on: Today at 04:09:57 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:14:02 am
I can't remember whether this link has already been posted - apologies if it has.

Two Russian women speak about the war - one against, one for. Both treated the same way by the riot police

https://twitter.com/jonlis1/status/1503282346778320897

And this too - it includes a woman being arrested for holding up a sign with nothing written on it

https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/status/1503299128171929603

I sort of know what is going on there. There used to be an old Soviet joke about a dissident who paraded a sign around Red Square. Nothing was written on it. Asked why there was no message, the dissident said "Why bother? Everyone knows what's going on."

Gestapo state
SLAVA
UKRAINI

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7121 on: Today at 08:14:40 am »
It occurred to me this morning  I still genuinely dont  understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7122 on: Today at 08:43:38 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:57:01 am
Shame panoramas dirty money exposé on abramovic was on sane time football tonight

I and the rest of football outside of Chelsea fc have waited 20 years for that programme

I think it was interesting in that it exposed the fact he was a criminal long before he was rich - but ultimately the core fact that through his corruption and his exploitation of Yeltsin corruption he stole billions from the Russian people has been widely known for a long time. Just nobody cared. Chelsea fans and those who talk about what hes done for the game (e.g. buying Steve Sidwell from reading at over hyped prices etc) dont care either.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7123 on: Today at 08:47:05 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:14:40 am
It occurred to me this morning  I still genuinely dont  understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.

I had the same thought yesterday, just why? Of course, the why question is often asked in case of war and aggression, but usually there is at least some sort of reason (that is no excuse of course), something you can understand. Underlying racial tensions, political or religious differences, or a long-standing border dispute, especially if there are natural resources or strategic places involved. I could understand the invasion of Crimea, for example, and even the Donbas region. But why are they shelling residential blocks in Kyiv? Why are they destroying historic buildings that mean a lot to Russia too? Its not even stratgic progress, it really makes no sense.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7124 on: Today at 08:47:45 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:09:57 am
Gestapo state

The UK government can now basically do the same to any protestors here now. Wonder where on earth they got the idea? Looks like Johnson and his cabal picked up a lot of tips from their russian handlers and arab chums.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7125 on: Today at 08:50:53 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:47:05 am
I had the same thought yesterday, just why? Of course, the why question is often asked in case of war and aggression, but usually there is at least some sort of reason (that is no excuse of course), something you can understand. Underlying racial tensions, political or religious differences, or a long-standing border dispute, especially if there are natural resources or strategic places involved. I could understand the invasion of Crimea, for example, and even the Donbas region. But why are they shelling residential blocks in Kyiv? Why are they destroying historic buildings that mean a lot to Russia too? Its not even stratgic progress, it really makes no sense.

Putin's ideology is the overly simple answer. He thinks that the break up of the USSR was the worst thing to happen and considers Ukraine as being Russian. He has written about the history behind it as well. I don`t want to draw too many comparisons, but Hitler had a similar driving ambition about land for a greater Germany and the wiping out of the Jewish people. You can`t apply logic to people like this who are so dead set on their vision.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7126 on: Today at 09:02:19 am »
The Czech, Polish and Slovenian PMs are visiting Kyiv today.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7127 on: Today at 09:05:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:14:40 am
It occurred to me this morning  I still genuinely dont  understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.

In my opinion its one or a combination of:

Paranoia that a free and liberal Ukraine might show Russians what they are missing out on

Distract Russians from their own domestic troubles

The rest of the world had stopped caring about Russia, when we talk about super powers we talk about the US and China, Russia had become reasonably unimportant and Putin resented that and wants a seat at the big boys table again like the USSR had by building an empire (similar to what Qston has just said)

Mental illness on the part of Putin

It was obviously meant to be a lot easier then its turned out to be and Putin cant be seen to lose, strong men dont do that, so hes digging in.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7128 on: Today at 09:06:51 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:02:19 am
The Czech, Polish and Slovenian PMs are visiting Kyiv today.

Wow!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7129 on: Today at 09:07:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:14:40 am
It occurred to me this morning  I still genuinely dont  understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.

Don't know if this was posted before but it's a decent stab at explaining it in 30 mins.

https://youtu.be/If61baWF4GE

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7130 on: Today at 09:07:53 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:05:53 am
In my opinion its one or a combination of:

Paranoia that a free and liberal Ukraine might show Russians what they are missing out on

Distract Russians from their own domestic troubles

The rest of the world had stopped caring about Russia, when we talk about super powers we talk about the US and China, Russia had become reasonably unimportant and Putin resented that and wants a seat at the big boys table again like the USSR had by building an empire (similar to what Qston has just said)

Mental illness on the part of Putin

It was obviously meant to be a lot easier then its turned out to be and Putin cant be seen to lose, strong men dont do that, so hes digging in.

If Putin shows weakness he`s a dead man. He knows this, because that`s how he got to the top in the first place.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7131 on: Today at 09:09:17 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:03:19 pm
Yeah. A NFZ gives Putin what he needs to save face. Russia are losing as it stands. Keep giving Ukraine resources and put further economic pressures on Russia

Exactly. Starve them of that and booster Ukraine defensively.
And then push the Russian soldiers out of Ukraine and Crimea.
Use the sanctions money to rebuild Ukraine to how it was.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7132 on: Today at 09:11:22 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:07:53 am
If Putin shows weakness he`s a dead man. He knows this, because that`s how he got to the top in the first place.

Yup, if you live by the sword you generally die by the sword.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7133 on: Today at 09:58:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:14:40 am
It occurred to me this morning  I still genuinely dont  understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ukraine is rich with unexplored oil fields both in the West and the East of the country. A significant amount of Gas that Russia exported to the West was carried through pipelines in Ukraine which cost the Russians billions to use them. Ukraine has a large agricultural industry and exports a lot of grain. Ukraine have a number of cities in the south with ports that provide easy access to the Black sea. Then you've got a ready made population for assimilation into a newly formed greater Russia, many of them Russian speaking, to make up for the drop in birthrates and the 'net loss' of the Russian population over the last decade. So effectively make Ukraine a very large prison camp, but that isn't much different from the current Russia is it really?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7134 on: Today at 10:00:07 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:58:06 am
A significant amount of Gas that Russia exported to the West was carried through pipelines in Ukraine which cost the Russians billions to use them.

Ironically Nord Stream 2 was going to bypass Ukraine and allow Russia to avoid those fees, and now it has been put on hold Russia will rely on the pipeline through Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7135 on: Today at 10:23:37 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:02:19 am
The Czech, Polish and Slovenian PMs are visiting Kyiv today.

Wow - amazing courage - fair play to them and the EU - true leadership

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/15/polish-czech-and-slovenian-prime-ministers-travel-to-kyiv-ukraine
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7136 on: Today at 10:28:46 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:23:37 am
Wow - amazing courage - fair play to them and the EU - true leadership

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/15/polish-czech-and-slovenian-prime-ministers-travel-to-kyiv-ukraine


Practically daring the Russians to attack the city whilst they're there. Leaders of countries who have every reason to dislike Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7137 on: Today at 10:55:32 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:34:41 pm
....

We've got plenty of leads now and something will crop up, I'm sure. Anyway, one last 'me-me-me' post and so as not to hijack this thread anymore, here's who you guys have been dealing with. (I worked out how to do a free 'cloud' thing, I think.)

Ana & Cat:
https://icedrive.net/s/BBxab24Pa61PuD3FgT5QXaTtaVtj

Shaun & Ana:
https://icedrive.net/s/3guBx9aba5VbDD41jW7Q1tGYRj1z

We've really appreciated the kind words on here. And Ana says "thank you, it's very nice, very sweet."

EDIT: I think I buggered up the cloud thing - ok, got something.


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7138 on: Today at 11:13:53 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:23:37 am
Wow - amazing courage - fair play to them and the EU - true leadership

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/15/polish-czech-and-slovenian-prime-ministers-travel-to-kyiv-ukraine

Is that not a bit dodgy, with stray bullets, rockets and bomb things going on??
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7139 on: Today at 11:20:43 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 08:47:45 am
The UK government can now basically do the same to any protestors here now. Wonder where on earth they got the idea? Looks like Johnson and his cabal picked up a lot of tips from their russian handlers and arab chums.

They do not have the powers that the Russian secret police have. Shame on you.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7140 on: Today at 12:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:58:06 am
Ukraine is rich with unexplored oil fields both in the West and the East of the country. A significant amount of Gas that Russia exported to the West was carried through pipelines in Ukraine which cost the Russians billions to use them. Ukraine has a large agricultural industry and exports a lot of grain. Ukraine have a number of cities in the south with ports that provide easy access to the Black sea. Then you've got a ready made population for assimilation into a newly formed greater Russia, many of them Russian speaking, to make up for the drop in birthrates and the 'net loss' of the Russian population over the last decade. So effectively make Ukraine a very large prison camp, but that isn't much different from the current Russia is it really?
Not that different no.

My wifes team talk to Russian customers they sat they can speak as they dont know who might hear it
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7141 on: Today at 12:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:55:32 am
We've got plenty of leads now and something will crop up, I'm sure. Anyway, one last 'me-me-me' post and so as not to hijack this thread anymore, here's who you guys have been dealing with. (I worked out how to do a free 'cloud' thing, I think.)

Ana & Cat:
https://icedrive.net/s/BBxab24Pa61PuD3FgT5QXaTtaVtj

Shaun & Ana:
https://icedrive.net/s/3guBx9aba5VbDD41jW7Q1tGYRj1z

We've really appreciated the kind words on here. And Ana says "thank you, it's very nice, very sweet."

EDIT: I think I buggered up the cloud thing - ok, got something.

All the best, i am sure you'll find something to your (and the Cats) liking. Let us know when you find something.

The Cat looks like it is finally chilling!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7142 on: Today at 12:30:05 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7143 on: Today at 12:40:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:14:40 am
It occurred to me this morning  I still genuinely dont  understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.


 :thumbup

It makes zero logical sense, and that's been the case since the Russian forces began massing on the border.

I genuinely thought it was nothing more than a show of strength, to try to intimidate Kyiv into ceding the Donbass areas and Crimea, and getting Germany to sign-off Nord Stream 2.

That it's so illogical (and not going particularly well for Russia) makes me even more worried about Putin's intentions.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7144 on: Today at 12:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:20:43 am
They do not have the powers that the Russian secret police have. Shame on you.


Stop being so sanctimonious.

We all know there's not the same degree of secret police shithousery here - but the point remains that this government has forced through laws that give police the power to arbitrarily arrest and imprison peaceful protestors.

The parallel is very valid.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7145 on: Today at 01:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:47:38 pm

Stop being so sanctimonious.

We all know there's not the same degree of secret police shithousery here - but the point remains that this government has forced through laws that give police the power to arbitrarily arrest and imprison peaceful protestors.

The parallel is very valid.


It's absurd.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7146 on: Today at 01:15:10 pm »
The chief protestor, Alexei Navalny, is already in prison of course. Today the State prosecutors asked for an extra 13 years behind bars:

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/03/15/prosecutors-demand-extra-13-year-prison-sentence-for-alexei-navalny-a76934
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7147 on: Today at 01:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:55:32 am
We've got plenty of leads now and something will crop up, I'm sure. Anyway, one last 'me-me-me' post and so as not to hijack this thread anymore, here's who you guys have been dealing with. (I worked out how to do a free 'cloud' thing, I think.)

Mate, I doubt anyone considers your posts having been "me-me-me". If anything, finding out you and your family have safely relocated has been a bright spot in an otherwise sobering thread.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7148 on: Today at 02:32:25 pm »
Insider
Zelenskyy jokes that Russian troops are supplying arms to Ukraine because so much of their equipment has been captured or abandoned
sankel@businessinsider.com (Sophia Ankel) - 2h ago

Quote
"As before, the enemy is confused. They did not expect such resistance," Zelenskyy said about Russian troops in a video address early Tuesday morning. "Their soldiers know this. Their officers are aware of this. They flee the battlefield. They abandon equipment."

US and NATO countries are dispatching planes filled with military equipment for Ukraine  here are some of the weapons sent to hold back Russian tanks and aircraft

As fighting in Ukraine enters its third week, reports this week revealed heavily-laden military cargo jets are pouring into an airfield across the border, stacked with weapons and military equipment to help Ukraine's forces hold back the advance of Russian troops.

Throughout the buildup to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO countries, including the US, insisted they would not send troops to the region amid concern that the presence of their personnel on the ground would lead to a dangerous escalation of the conflict.

That stance has continued since Moscow ordered its troops into Ukraine on the morning of February 24. Instead, NATO nations and other countries are supplying Ukraine's defence forces - vastly outgunned and outnumbered by Russia's military - with weapons and equipment that Kyiv hopes will be able to help staunch Russia's advance.

Around 17,000 anti-armor weapons have been sent to Ukraine in the last number of weeks and are being pressed into use against Russian tanks and other hardware. As of March 8, Ukrainian fighters had destroyed over 1,000 armored personnel carriers, 303 tanks, 120 artillery systems and 80 helicopters, The Kyiv Independent claimed.

With heavy transport aircraft continuing to deliver consignments of equipment critical for Ukraine's defense, we take a look at some of the weapons being sent to Ukraine as it tries to hold back Russia's advances.

"We take trophies and use them to protect Ukraine," he added, using a term Ukrainian officials have recently used to describe Russian military equipment.

"Today, Russian troops are, in fact, one of the suppliers of equipment to our army. They could not imagine such a thing in a nightmare," Zelenskyy said.

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, images and videos of Russian military vehicles apparently abandoned or captured have emerged online.

Insider was unable to independently verify these photos and videos. However, they come amid ongoing reports that Russia continues to struggle with its military operation.

Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that Russian forces had lost 404 tanks and 1,279 armored personnel carriers since the start of the conflict. Neither Russia nor other countries have confirmed those figures.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a statement last week that Ukrainian factories were focused on repairing damaged Russian equipment captured in the fighting.

"Manufacturers and factories continue to work, fulfilling military orders, repairing equipment, and turning war trophies into weapons. To fight, the country has to work, everyone in their place," Reznikov said in the statement.

"Then, finally, the enemy will be killed by their weapons," he said.

Ukrainian authorities told citizens last week that captured Russian tanks did not need to be declared for tax purposes.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/zelenskyy-jokes-that-russian-troops-are-supplying-arms-to-ukraine-because-so-much-of-their-equipment-has-been-captured-or-abandoned/ar-AAV54GB?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7149 on: Today at 02:42:02 pm »
Fella in work, his wife is Ukrainian. Her sister and 2 kids came over 2 weeks ago. They had to leave her husband in Odesa.

They have friends in the Ukrainian military who say if Russia take Odesa, they think they'll invade/take Moldova.

Let's see what they do.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7150 on: Today at 02:45:30 pm »
The Daily Beast
U.S. Says Russia and China Have Made a Backroom Deal
Barbie Latza Nadeau - 1h ago
Quote
ROMEThe setting couldnt have been more amicable. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met Monday in the posh Waldorf Astoria Rome Cavalieri, which boasts a Michelin starred restaurant and some of the best views overlooking Romes magnificent wonders. But neither diplomat seemed to enjoy the setting, or the encounter, which came on the heels of the U.S. announcement that they were deeply concerned that China would soon help Russia within its invasion of Ukraine, likely prolonging the misery for all involved. The U.S. added that China would likely deny any assistance. China, for its part has called the U.S. announcement disinformation.

Chinese and American secret service details kept curious journalists at bay, allowing only two photographersone Chinese and one Americaninto the sterile meeting room where the two men sat flanked with aides at long tables facing each other in what Sullivan called an intense seven hours. The talks were not exactly negotiations but rather airing of differing views about what is happening in Ukraine, according to the State Department spokesman after the meeting.

The heavily guarded meeting was planned long before Russias invasion of Ukraine. And the White House readout gave nothing away, confirming only that Sullivan met today with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Rome, Italy. The meeting, the readout says, followed up on the November 15, 2021 virtual meeting between President Biden and President Xi.

A senior administration reached by the Guardian after the meeting shared little. It was an intense seven-hour session, reflecting the gravity of the moment, as well as our commitment to maintaining open lines of communication, the official said. This meeting was not about negotiating specific issues or outcomes, but about a candid, direct exchange of views.

When asked if it was a success, the answer was even more vague. I suppose it depends on how you define success, the official told the Guardian. But we believe that it is important to keep open lines of communication between the United States and China, especially on areas where we disagree.

Little else was divulged. Mr. Sullivan raised a range of issues in U.S.-China relations, with substantial discussion of Russias war against Ukraine, the readout states. They also underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China.

But a cable sent to allies in Europe and Asia hours after the meeting ended alluded to greater concerns tied to U.S. intelligence reports that China might soon help Russia and then deny it. Its real, its consequential, and it's really alarming, a U.S. official who had read the sensitive cable told Reuters.

Another source familiar with the classified cable told CNN that the cable did not state whether China had already provided assistance, just that Beijing showed a willingness to do so. The official also told CNN that China would most certainly deny it might help Russia, just as they have thus far denied that Putins offensive is actually an invasion.

Over the weekend, the Biden administration citing intelligence sources said Russia had asked China for military and economic aid, as well as pre-packaged non-perishable military food rations, a clear sign of the logistics issues Russian troops are facing in Ukraine. The CNN report also pointed to the fact that Russian troops continue to ravage grocery stores for food, underscoring their basic unpreparedness of the military.

Since Russias deadly invasion of Ukraine, China has continued to do business with Russia, undoubtedly contentedly filling the vacuum that global sanctions have created. So close are the two countries that Russian president Vladimir Putin even put off his military attack on Ukraine until after the Olympics in Beijing were wrapped up. But several diplomats familiar with the talks in Rome on Monday say China has backtracked somewhat under the threat of sanctions. There is real concern by some that their involvement could hurt economic relationships with the West, on which China relies, an official told CNN Tuesday. That same official said they were also monitoring whether China is helping Russia in other ways, including abstention votes in the U.N.

Weve communicated very clearly to Beijing, that we wont stand by, State Department spokesman Ned Price said after the meeting. We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses.

Chinas foreign minister Wang Yi told his Spanish counterpart on Tuesday that China is not ready to sacrifice relationships in Europe for Russia. China is not a party to the crisis, still less wants to be affected by the sanctions, Wang said, according to a readout of a conversation with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, adding that Russia actions in Ukraine are the product of the accumulation and intensification of European security contradictions over the years.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/u-s-says-russia-and-china-have-made-a-backroom-deal/ar-AAV4Siq?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7151 on: Today at 02:49:15 pm »
Biden playing a blinder by keeping schtum.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7152 on: Today at 03:01:22 pm »
The Russians have sanctioned Biden  :lmao
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7153 on: Today at 03:08:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:01:22 pm
The Russians have sanctioned Biden  :lmao

Maybe theyll sanction the Tories if they dont return their bribes, sorry, donations.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7154 on: Today at 03:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:20:43 am
They do not have the powers that the Russian secret police have. Shame on you.

Maybe not yet but they are working solidly on it. The human rights act is next in line isn't it?
Shame on me? We'll see..
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7155 on: Today at 03:15:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:01:22 pm
The Russians have sanctioned Biden  :lmao

Yeah, I bet the President of the US has about a gazillion assests connected to Russia. Might as well sanction me next.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7156 on: Today at 03:20:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:01:22 pm
The Russians have sanctioned Biden  :lmao
Bad news. we all thought Putin and his cronies would be demoralised after the last 3 weeks. nope. they've still got their sense of humour.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7157 on: Today at 03:28:41 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:10:45 pm
Maybe not yet but they are working solidly on it. The human rights act is next in line isn't it?
Shame on me? We'll see..

You clearly have no idea what goes on in a police state.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7158 on: Today at 03:31:23 pm »
Truth be told, it's likely TFFI (former fucking idiot) did stall Putin's move.

Putin would've ramped up years ago had Hillary been elected. 

Having his man in the WH gave him a path to easy victory.

FWIW, getting your agent elected President of your sworn enemy has to be the greatest spy coup in history.

Only in America?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7159 on: Today at 03:46:35 pm »
Check this out.

A settlement might be there.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/finnish-president-putin-s-goal-in-ukraine-is-not-regime-change/vi-AAV3kVR?ocid=msedgntp&category=foryou

Crimea, 2 breakaways, kick the NATO can down the road for x years or until Putin dies. Lift all sanctions.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:57 pm by jambutty »
