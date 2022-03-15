It occurred to me this morning
I still genuinely dont understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.
In my opinion its one or a combination of:
Paranoia that a free and liberal Ukraine might show Russians what they are missing out on
Distract Russians from their own domestic troubles
The rest of the world had stopped caring about Russia, when we talk about super powers we talk about the US and China, Russia had become reasonably unimportant and Putin resented that and wants a seat at the big boys table again like the USSR had by building an empire (similar to what Qston has just said)
Mental illness on the part of Putin
It was obviously meant to be a lot easier then its turned out to be and Putin cant be seen to lose, strong men dont do that, so hes digging in.