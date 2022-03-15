It occurred to me this morning I still genuinely dont understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.



In my opinion its one or a combination of:Paranoia that a free and liberal Ukraine might show Russians what they are missing out onDistract Russians from their own domestic troublesThe rest of the world had stopped caring about Russia, when we talk about super powers we talk about the US and China, Russia had become reasonably unimportant and Putin resented that and wants a seat at the big boys table again like the USSR had by building an empire (similar to what Qston has just said)Mental illness on the part of PutinIt was obviously meant to be a lot easier then its turned out to be and Putin cant be seen to lose, strong men dont do that, so hes digging in.