Hey folks, me again - I'm sorry for appearing to hijack this thread with our crazy adventures.



But I thought I'd ask here as lots of people read this site. Myself, Ana and the cat have 2 nights left in this hotel and then really are not sure what to do. (Krakow right now.)



Do you, or does anyone know anyone with real estate/apartments in eastern Europe? We could go anywhere from Poland to Czech Republic to Hungary, Slovakia, Germany, whatever. We don't care where, we just want peace of mind, and a settled cat.



Up front, we really don't have all the money in the world, so something like 300-400 quid a month for a small apartment would be our pushing-it maximum. Cheaper would be more ideal.



We don't need much, but we can both work a bit, and pay first month/deposit, etc, and we're more thinking of the cat, right now - we need to settle the little guy I think.



Can anyone please offer advice or suggestions? We'd be so mind-blowingly grateful, you would have no idea. Just need some help.



Shaun, Ana, the Cat.



I don't know about how it works in other countries, but I would imagine it is similar to the way things are being done here in Austria. If you arrive from Ukraine, you get free accomodation here at least until you've settled a bit. Depending on where you're staying it's either bigger housing units (like in Vienna) or smaller ones (like in my federal state in Western Austria), but you'll definitely get a chance to rest and have a think about what you want to do next without anyone asking you for rent or forcing you to find a job. You'll also get help in terms of basic needs, which as far as I know means that you not only get free accomodation, but have access to medical care and also get food and a bit of pocket money (it's the same as for people seeking asylum). If you want to find a job and maybe also a place of your own after a while, you can do that and will probably get a lot of support by various organisations.I think this is a good starting point, as it's giving an overview of what rules the EU have set for refugees from Ukraine: https://ec.europa.eu/info/strategy/priorities-2019-2024/stronger-europe-world/eu-solidarity-ukraine/eu-assistance-ukraine/information-people-fleeing-war-ukraine_en I haven't read all of your posts, so I don't know about your passport status and nationality, but you might also have a look on the website, because there are different rules for refugees not from Ukraine/third countries.My first step would be to try and figure out which country might suit you best whether it's in terms of language, knowing people there or whatever and then have a look at what rules they have and how they support refugees. I think there's links on the website as well, if you click on the countries on the map. And then there's probably not a lot left other than finding out how to get to that country. Again, I wouldn't worry too much about having to rent a place or having to cough up money. Most countries will have schemes in place to give refugees support without having to worry about those things.Hope things work out well for you guys...