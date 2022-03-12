« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7080 on: Today at 05:34:41 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:24:27 pm
Hey folks, me again - I'm sorry for appearing to hijack this thread with our crazy adventures.

 But I thought I'd ask here as lots of people read this site. Myself, Ana and the cat have 2 nights left in this hotel and then really are not sure what to do. (Krakow right now.)

Do you, or does anyone know anyone with real estate/apartments in eastern Europe? We could go anywhere from Poland to Czech Republic to Hungary, Slovakia, Germany, whatever. We don't care where, we just want peace of mind, and a settled cat.

Up front, we really don't have all the money in the world, so something like 300-400 quid a month for a small apartment would be our pushing-it maximum. Cheaper would be more ideal.

We don't need much, but we can both work a bit, and pay first month/deposit, etc, and we're more thinking of the cat, right now - we need to settle the little guy I think.

Can anyone please offer advice or suggestions? We'd be so mind-blowingly grateful, you would have no idea. Just need some help.

Shaun, Ana, the Cat.

I don't know about how it works in other countries, but I would imagine it is similar to the way things are being done here in Austria. If you arrive from Ukraine, you get free accomodation here at least until you've settled a bit. Depending on where you're staying it's either bigger housing units (like in Vienna) or smaller ones (like in my federal state in Western Austria), but you'll definitely get a chance to rest and have a think about what you want to do next without anyone asking you for rent or forcing you to find a job. You'll also get help in terms of basic needs, which as far as I know means that you not only get free accomodation, but have access to medical care and also get food and a bit of pocket money (it's the same as for people seeking asylum). If you want to find a job and maybe also a place of your own after a while, you can do that and will probably get a lot of support by various organisations.

I think this is a good starting point, as it's giving an overview of what rules the EU have set for refugees from Ukraine: https://ec.europa.eu/info/strategy/priorities-2019-2024/stronger-europe-world/eu-solidarity-ukraine/eu-assistance-ukraine/information-people-fleeing-war-ukraine_en
I haven't read all of your posts, so I don't know about your passport status and nationality, but you might also have a look on the website, because there are different rules for refugees not from Ukraine/third countries.

My first step would be to try and figure out which country might suit you best whether it's in terms of language, knowing people there or whatever and then have a look at what rules they have and how they support refugees. I think there's links on the website as well, if you click on the countries on the map. And then there's probably not a lot left other than finding out how to get to that country. Again, I wouldn't worry too much about having to rent a place or having to cough up money. Most countries will have schemes in place to give refugees support without having to worry about those things.

Hope things work out well for you guys...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7081 on: Today at 05:45:25 pm
Sky news poll; 57% of UK think governments sanctions dont go far enough and 80% support a ban on Russian gas and oil.  Think the latter practically wont fly at this point anyway.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7082 on: Today at 05:48:52 pm
Erdogan says Turkish military exports to the Ukraine has increased 5,000%. Its probably not too far fetched considering the drop in the Lira over the last year, probably allows Ukraine to buy twice the amount of drones as they could previously.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7083 on: Today at 06:37:11 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:24:27 pm
Hey folks, me again - I'm sorry for appearing to hijack this thread with our crazy adventures.

 But I thought I'd ask here as lots of people read this site. Myself, Ana and the cat have 2 nights left in this hotel and then really are not sure what to do. (Krakow right now.)

Do you, or does anyone know anyone with real estate/apartments in eastern Europe? We could go anywhere from Poland to Czech Republic to Hungary, Slovakia, Germany, whatever. We don't care where, we just want peace of mind, and a settled cat.

Up front, we really don't have all the money in the world, so something like 300-400 quid a month for a small apartment would be our pushing-it maximum. Cheaper would be more ideal.

We don't need much, but we can both work a bit, and pay first month/deposit, etc, and we're more thinking of the cat, right now - we need to settle the little guy I think.

Can anyone please offer advice or suggestions? We'd be so mind-blowingly grateful, you would have no idea. Just need some help.

Shaun, Ana, the Cat.

You might be able to come to the UK: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60741942
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7084 on: Today at 06:37:20 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:25:29 am
On China, this is a translation of an article by a Chinese academic/think tanker (Hu Wei is the vice-chairman of the Public Policy Research Center of the Counselors Office of the State Council, the chairman of Shanghai Public Policy Research Association, the chairman of the Academic Committee of the Chahar Institute). Written about a week ago. Obviously he's not connected to the Chinese government and their thinking directly, but he writes about the situation from the point of view of China's strategic interests.

"My post has been amended by autocorrect. Please report me to the site admins for being ignorant". - China needs to dump Putin ASAP.

https://uscnpm.org/2022/03/12/hu-wei-russia-ukraine-war-china-choice/


Very impressive and important article, thanks for sharing. I didnt want to read the comment may even include the possibility of a nuclear strike. I find that a bit troubling. We may need to give Putin an exit strategy that steers him away from feeling the need for that kind of thing. Thats the one card hes got left and its only an effective card if theres belief he would play it.



Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7085 on: Today at 06:40:23 pm
Dan Lamothe@DanLamothe
Russia now has 100 percent of the forces it assembled prior to invading committed to the fight. It has under 90 percent of those forces available to them, after taking losses, senior U.S. defense official says

@DanLamothe
Pentagon still sees no indications of Belarus sending in forces to join the fight, senior U.S. defense official says.

Dan Lamothe@DanLamothe
Pentagon still sees no indications of the Russians sending in military reinforcements from elsewhere in Russia, the senior U.S. defense official said
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7086 on: Today at 06:46:23 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:40:23 pm



Dan Lamothe@DanLamothe
Pentagon still sees no indications of the Russians sending in military reinforcements from elsewhere in Russia, the senior U.S. defense official said


Dont know if Russia has the capacity to divert troops from other areas, given potential uprisings re the absence of troops.  Thinking of Georgia and wherever else Putin has previously cracked down on.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7087 on: Today at 06:51:30 pm
Estonian Parliament is the first governmental body in NATO to vote in favour for a no fly zone over
Ukraine.

I imagine if Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Romania all vote yes, it may be implemented.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7088 on: Today at 06:52:19 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 06:37:20 pm
Very impressed and important article, thanks for sharing. I didnt want to read the comment may even include the possibility of a nuclear strike. I find that a bit troubling. We may need to give Putin an exit strategy that steers him away from feeling the need for that kind of thing. Thats the one card hes got left and its only an effective card if theres belief he would play it.
Yep, been thinking about this. How does he get out- IF he wants to?
At the moment, it looks as if he is set on finishing this war- no matter the cost. He simply cannot abandon it- in his mind, and with the consequences he's facing.
He did say- "we are prepared for any consequences" at the start of the war, but I think that was pretence, rather than conviction.

Russia, and his own image, hangs in the balance and a victory will go a long way to embellish that a little, but the longer it continues, the worse it gets. For Ukranians first, and than ordinary Russians.
I sincerely hope he doesn't attain said "Victory", because it will vindicate him in the eyes of the only ones with the power to remove him- The Military.

Throw in the towel, and the sanctions are the only spoils of this war, war crimes will be pursued, and he will have to deal with the West's new stance towards Russia as well as the Russian public.
Then there is the Military... he will have to face them and be surrounded by them.

He really underestimated this "Special Operation".
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7089 on: Today at 06:53:41 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:52:19 pm
Yep, been thinking about this. How does he get out- IF he wants to?
At the moment, it looks as if he is set on finishing this war- no matter the cost. He simply cannot abandon it- in his mind, and with the consequences he's facing.
He did say- "we are prepared for any consequences" at the start of the war, but I think that was pretence, rather than conviction.

Russia, and his own image, hangs in the balance and a victory will go a long way to embellish that a little, but the longer it continues, the worse it gets. For Ukranians first, and than ordinary Russians.
I sincerely hope he doesn't attain said "Victory", because it will vindicate him in the eyes of the only ones with the power to remove hm- The Military.

Throw in the towel, and the sanctions are the only spoils of this war, war crimes will be pursued, and he will have to deal with the West's new stance towards Russia as well as the Russian public as well.
Then there is the Military... he will have to face them and be surrounded by them.

He really underestimated this "Special Operation".

Maybe that's why the peace talks are showing signs of progress.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7090 on: Today at 07:03:35 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:53:41 pm
Maybe that's why the peace talks are showing signs of progress.
Yeah I think they're hammering on some of these consequences- and providing him with a way out, as Penfold indicated.
Xi Jinping's been quiet throughout all this..
Surprised he hasn't come out yet with his own threats, any commitment towards Putin or even a serious move in Taiwan's direction.
Think he wasn't convinced about this, so that can also play a roll. His allies not appearing to be 100% on board.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7091 on: Today at 07:08:56 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:46:23 pm
Dont know if Russia has the capacity to divert troops from other areas, given potential uprisings re the absence of troops.  Thinking of Georgia and wherever else Putin has previously cracked down on.

Most of the troop deployments in the first wave were conscripts on exercise from the Russian Far East and Siberia. Most of those disintegrated during the first week of the war. Now weve got the guards tank regiments and the regular Motostrelski which are the meat and potatoes of the Russian army in the fight, and they are having a tough time also. It feels to me that the Ukranian strategy all along in the north has been allowing the Russians to enter a certain distance into the country into killing zones and ambush areas to inflict maximum damage. Thats why the fight is with dismounted infantry lying in wait for the enemy to arrive while the armour is being used in the south where they need to keep the northern expansion in check from Crimea.

If the professional army of the Russians is exhausted by the Ukranian meat grinder, we may see a possible ceasefire in the future. Not very clear at the moment when that would be the case. But from the casualty reports so far, were talking at least 1:3 to 1:6 kill ratios against the Russians at the moment. Hardly sustainable if you ask me. The Ukranians, against all odds, have managed to capture 513 AFV and vehicles already, in addition to destroying another 500 tanks and vehicles. If a majority of those vehicles are able to be reactivated for the Ukranian motor pool, that would be another significant blow to the Russians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7092 on: Today at 07:22:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:09:17 pm
Not in the least part surprised by that, but its also worth remembering that when it comes to oil and gas India is probably pretty dependent on Russia and its not like the EU or UK has stopped buying Russian gas and oil either.

2-3% I've read

India, which imports 80% of its oil needs, usually buys about 2% to 3% of its supplies from Russia. But with oil prices up 40% so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.

https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2022/mar/14/india-likely-to-buy-oil-from-russia-at-a-disscount-officials-2429991.html
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7093 on: Today at 07:26:11 pm
Just tracking a Medevac Blackhawk that just turned its transponder on from the Polish border making a beeline for Rzeszow airport in Poland, with a medevac charter scheduled to depart for Luxembourg.

With all the stuff thats happened today, I wont be surprised if its Zelenskyy on that helo now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7094 on: Today at 07:33:01 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:51:30 pm
Estonian Parliament is the first governmental body in NATO to vote in favour for a no fly zone over
Ukraine.
Aren't missiles the only things flying?

The natives are winning the war. Stay defensive.

I don't want jet dogfights or bombing raids on tanks or troops.   Ivan has SAM's they need to use up.

Belo troops are probly an even lower standard and most of their equipment is Russian hand me down, no?

Ukranians have stockpiled food.  Ivan's foraging or RTE.

I wouldn't give up a fucking thing yet.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7095 on: Today at 07:38:15 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:48:52 pm
Erdogan says Turkish military exports to the Ukraine has increased 5,000%. Its probably not too far fetched considering the drop in the Lira over the last year, probably allows Ukraine to buy twice the amount of drones as they could previously.
Why would either party use any other currency than the dollar in this transaction?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7096 on: Today at 07:40:07 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:51:30 pm
Estonian Parliament is the first governmental body in NATO to vote in favour for a no fly zone over
Ukraine.

I imagine if Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Romania all vote yes, it may be implemented.

Get the impression Biden wants anything like this to be seen as a European lead decision rather than U.S.

The air strike near Poland last night was very provocative.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7097 on: Today at 07:41:26 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 05:34:41 pm
...

Thank you. we will be considering every word this evening. Very much appreciated.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7098 on: Today at 07:49:12 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:33:01 pm
Aren't missiles the only things flying?

The natives are winning the war. Stay defensive.

I don't want jet dogfights or bombing raids on tanks or troops.   Ivan has SAM's they need to use up.

Belo troops are probly an even lower standard and most of their equipment is Russian hand me down, no?

Ukranians have stockpiled food.  Ivan's foraging or RTE.

I wouldn't give up a fucking thing yet.

If it will ever come to pass, it will be interdiction missions against all types of flying vehicle, whether it's a heli, drone or jet. Preventing long range cruise missiles from reaching their targets. Some thing like that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7099 on: Today at 07:49:30 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:51:30 pm
Estonian Parliament is the first governmental body in NATO to vote in favour for a no fly zone over
Ukraine.

I imagine if Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Romania all vote yes, it may be implemented.

Not a chance of it happening unless the US are included, and not so sure the others ex-Warsaw pact countries would vote for it either. Poland understandably wasnt confident enough to donate the Mig 29s to Ukraine without going through the US, never mind start shooting down Russians planes
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7100 on: Today at 07:52:19 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 07:38:15 pm
Why would either party use any other currency than the dollar in this transaction?

Yes, dollar as the currency for transaction, but the drop in lira actually allowed the Ukranians to get a 30% off on their order for the additional Bayraktars.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7101 on: Today at 07:54:18 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:26:11 pm
Just tracking a Medevac Blackhawk that just turned its transponder on from the Polish border making a beeline for Rzeszow airport in Poland, with a medevac charter scheduled to depart for Luxembourg.

With all the stuff thats happened today, I wont be surprised if its Zelenskyy on that helo now.

What are all these stories about Zelensky coming from? Saw some speculation on Twitter that hes dead, captured etc up doesnt seem to be based on very much.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7102 on: Today at 07:55:13 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:49:30 pm
Not a chance of it happening unless the US are included, and not so sure the others ex-Warsaw pact countries would vote for it either. Poland understandably wasnt confident enough to donate the Mig 29s to Ukraine without going through the US, never mind start shooting down Russians planes

Think it would be a US, France, German led no fly zone initially. But I think the member states have to have consensus for it to happen.
