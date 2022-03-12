Very impressed and important article, thanks for sharing. I didnt want to read the comment may even include the possibility of a nuclear strike. I find that a bit troubling. We may need to give Putin an exit strategy that steers him away from feeling the need for that kind of thing. Thats the one card hes got left and its only an effective card if theres belief he would play it.
Yep, been thinking about this. How does he get out- IF he wants to?
At the moment, it looks as if he is set on finishing this war- no matter the cost. He simply cannot abandon it- in his mind, and with the consequences he's facing.
He did say- "we are prepared for any consequences" at the start of the war, but I think that was pretence, rather than conviction.
Russia, and his own image, hangs in the balance and a victory will go a long way to embellish that a little, but the longer it continues, the worse it gets. For Ukranians first, and than ordinary Russians.
I sincerely hope he doesn't attain said "Victory", because it will vindicate him in the eyes of the only ones with the power to remove him- The Military.
Throw in the towel, and the sanctions are the only spoils of this war, war crimes will be pursued, and he will have to deal with the West's new stance towards Russia as well as the Russian public.
Then there is the Military... he will have to face them and be surrounded by them.
He really underestimated this "Special Operation".