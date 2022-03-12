Dont know if Russia has the capacity to divert troops from other areas, given potential uprisings re the absence of troops. Thinking of Georgia and wherever else Putin has previously cracked down on.



Most of the troop deployments in the first wave were conscripts on exercise from the Russian Far East and Siberia. Most of those disintegrated during the first week of the war. Now weve got the guards tank regiments and the regular Motostrelski which are the meat and potatoes of the Russian army in the fight, and they are having a tough time also. It feels to me that the Ukranian strategy all along in the north has been allowing the Russians to enter a certain distance into the country into killing zones and ambush areas to inflict maximum damage. Thats why the fight is with dismounted infantry lying in wait for the enemy to arrive while the armour is being used in the south where they need to keep the northern expansion in check from Crimea.If the professional army of the Russians is exhausted by the Ukranian meat grinder, we may see a possible ceasefire in the future. Not very clear at the moment when that would be the case. But from the casualty reports so far, were talking at least 1:3 to 1:6 kill ratios against the Russians at the moment. Hardly sustainable if you ask me. The Ukranians, against all odds, have managed to capture 513 AFV and vehicles already, in addition to destroying another 500 tanks and vehicles. If a majority of those vehicles are able to be reactivated for the Ukranian motor pool, that would be another significant blow to the Russians.