Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
On China, this is a translation of an article by a Chinese academic/think tanker (Hu Wei is the vice-chairman of the Public Policy Research Center of the Counselors Office of the State Council, the chairman of Shanghai Public Policy Research Association, the chairman of the Academic Committee of the Chahar Institute). Written about a week ago. Obviously he's not connected to the Chinese government and their thinking directly, but he writes about the situation from the point of view of China's strategic interests.

"My post has been amended by autocorrect. Please report me to the site admins for being ignorant". - China needs to dump Putin ASAP.

https://uscnpm.org/2022/03/12/hu-wei-russia-ukraine-war-china-choice/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:11:21 am
Thanks to all who wished us well. All safe and sound.

We got a driver (with an old lady and completely unrelated young lady as separate passengers), and he took us to a quiet border where we only walked half a mile and had about 10 minutes in the passport building. Free van into a village (Lodyna), free coach to Krakow and now we've booked 3 nights in a plush hotel while we think and organise.
I couldn't praise the kindness of Poland more. Welcoming, friendly, free food, drink everywhere, free sim card, and free rides to everywhere. I hope they are remembered in history for this humanity and generosity.

I'll show Ana your messages in the morning - need an adapter so this might die, and she's in the shower right now anyway - and the cat is unsure and hiding behind massive curtains, so we're just looking forward to him coming out and drinking/eating something. Been in a carrier for 12 hours apart from one spell in a room in the village place. But the hotel is quality, with lots of space for him to explore.

Again, thank you all. We're out.

Am so happy to read this. The way some nations have responded is amazing. UK take note.....
