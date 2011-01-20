Why shouldn't they. it's not as if they are starting from scratch, if they produce their own tanks then they will have more than enough parts to increases production, they should also have plenty of spare parts in the supply line.



I think you're taking a too simplistic look on these things. I would imagine they have prepared for the invasion in a way, but then again Putin probably thought this would be much easier than it has turned out so far. So, I don't really think they have production lines going and shit-tons of steel and other parts laying around in big piles marked "Don't use until needed for re-supplying the invasion force in Ukraine". Not when there were shortages of all kinds of stuff before this (partly due to the pandemic) and prices for raw material like steel being sky-high. I would also think that they normally don't produce tanks like they produce cars in a way that you have a factory and all day long you have the raw materials coming in on one side and finished cars coming out the other end. At the end of the day, there's a somewhat limited demand for tanks. They will probably have to start up production and get a lot of stuff sorted to get it running. So, asking the Chinese to help out is a much quicker and easier fix, especially with sanctions making things even harder.