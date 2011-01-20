Thanks to all who wished us well. All safe and sound.
We got a driver (with an old lady and completely unrelated young lady as separate passengers), and he took us to a quiet border where we only walked half a mile and had about 10 minutes in the passport building. Free van into a village (Lodyna), free coach to Krakow and now we've booked 3 nights in a plush hotel while we think and organise.
I couldn't praise the kindness of Poland more. Welcoming, friendly, free food, drink everywhere, free sim card, and free rides to everywhere. I hope they are remembered in history for this humanity and generosity.
I'll show Ana your messages in the morning - need an adapter so this might die, and she's in the shower right now anyway - and the cat is unsure and hiding behind massive curtains, so we're just looking forward to him coming out and drinking/eating something. Been in a carrier for 12 hours apart from one spell in a room in the village place. But the hotel is quality, with lots of space for him to explore.
Again, thank you all. We're out.