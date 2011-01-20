« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7000 on: Yesterday at 09:25:57 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm
@BNONews
BREAKING: Russia has asked China for military equipment and aid in its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say - WaPo

If this is true, then it must be embarrassing for Russia, which considered itself a superpower.

If this is correct, then its decision time for China and the ramifications could be huge for everyone.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7001 on: Yesterday at 09:29:56 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:25:18 pm
Your probably right. maybe my old fashioned way of looking at it based on past wars,  any idea where the Russians get their tanks and planes from? are they all bought from abroad or produced in Russia.

Yeah, this isnt WW2 where every part of the economy was dedicated to the production of armaments and tanks were rolling off the production line by the hour.

The Russians produce all their weapons domestically as far as I know, they may import components, particularly things like chips and the more advanced electronics, but the assembly is all domestic.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm
@BNONews
BREAKING: Russia has asked China for military equipment and aid in its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say - WaPo

If this is true, then it must be embarrassing for Russia, which considered itself a superpower.

China will do what they do best and not do anything.

They see weakness in Russia in regard to pretty much everything. They see weakness in the EU with inflation, energy, food supply, refugee crisis, everything. They understandably see weakness in the Americans over pretty much everything and anything.

They'll just sit tight and continue doing what they are doing, whilst everyone else is beating each other up.


The name change  :lmao :lmao :wellin
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7003 on: Yesterday at 09:56:04 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm
China will do what they do best and not do anything.

They see weakness in Russia in regard to pretty much everything. They see weakness in the EU with inflation, energy, food supply, refugee crisis, everything. They understandably see weakness in the Americans over pretty much everything and anything.

They'll just sit tight and continue doing what they are doing, whilst everyone else is beating each other up.


The name change  :lmao :lmao :wellin
It may also be that Russia is checking its Chinese "partner".
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7004 on: Yesterday at 09:57:22 pm
Considering that the Russian vehicles have been using cheap, knock off Chinese tyres, I'd be wary of buying a whole tank off of them.

Once thing to funnel military supplies to forces defending their country; quite another to supply an invading army.

You have to start to wonder: what state is the rest of the Russian army in that they can't just redirect their own military resources into Ukraine? 

And for anybody interested, I took this from Wiki:

Quote
The Russian Armed Forces are one of the world's largest military forces, with around a million active-duty personnel, which is the world's fifth-largest, and at least 2 million reserve personnel.[9][10] It is mandatory for all male citizens aged 1827 to be drafted for a year of service in the Armed Forces.[1][11]

As the world's second-most powerful military,[12] the Russian Armed Forces have the world's largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.[13] It possesses the second-largest fleet of ballistic missile submarines,[14] and is one of only three militaries operating strategic bombers.[15] Russia claims to have the world's largest tank fleet,[16] and maintains the second-most powerful air force and navy.[17] It had the world's fourth-highest military expenditure, spending $61.7 billion in 2020.[18] However, in large wars, it has been seen that different parts of the military may struggle to work together.[19]
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7005 on: Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm
@BNONews
BREAKING: Russia has asked China for military equipment and aid in its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say - WaPo

If this is true, then it must be embarrassing for Russia,
 which considered itself a superpower.

Think this is just further provocation for the West/Nato. They know nobody wants China involved, so they are pretending they can drag them in. China is very unlikely to say yes, they don't have much to win here. Putin seem absolutely desparate for Nato to throw the first stone. I wonder if he needs that to justify his story about the war, or if he's just itching for a fight with the West, or if he wants to go down in history as the one who ordered the nukes to be fired.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7006 on: Yesterday at 10:07:09 pm
He's testing their new pact.

China doesn't want its economy tanking though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7007 on: Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:25:18 pm
Your probably right. maybe my old fashioned way of looking at it based on past wars,  any idea where the Russians get their tanks and planes from? are they all bought from abroad or produced in Russia.

The tanks are made in Russia from steel supplied by Usmanov and Abramovic, allegedly.

The have a large arms industry and are major exporters.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7008 on: Yesterday at 10:40:10 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm
The tanks are made in Russia from steel supplied by Usmanov and Abramovic, allegedly.

The have a large arms industry and are major exporters.
Something isn't right with Russia Story then,  few hundred tanks in a month shouldn't be a problem for a country like Russia. assuming they have the materials and electronics. you would think they would have built up a stockpile as well. maybe they do want to drag the Chinese into taking sides.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7009 on: Yesterday at 10:41:37 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:57:22 pm
Considering that the Russian vehicles have been using cheap, knock off Chinese tyres, I'd be wary of buying a whole tank off of them.

Once thing to funnel military supplies to forces defending their country; quite another to supply an invading army.

You have to start to wonder: what state is the rest of the Russian army in that they can't just redirect their own military resources into Ukraine? 

And for anybody interested, I took this from Wiki:

While they manufacture weapons domestically I believe they do rely on imports of some required raw resources. Read articles saying they were going to struggle to replace lost equipment due to the sanctions.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7010 on: Yesterday at 10:45:35 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:40:10 pm
Something isn't right with Russia Story then,  few hundred tanks in a month shouldn't be a problem for a country like Russia. assuming they have the materials and electronics. you would think they would have built up a stockpile as well. maybe they do want to drag the Chinese into taking sides.

Do they have the microchips ?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7011 on: Yesterday at 10:50:45 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:45:35 pm
Do they have the microchips ?

A modern car has an average of 3000 microchips, so a sophisticated tank or multiple rocket system will have more, I would imagine.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7012 on: Yesterday at 10:55:42 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
Think this is just further provocation for the West/Nato. They know nobody wants China involved, so they are pretending they can drag them in. China is very unlikely to say yes, they don't have much to win here. Putin seem absolutely desparate for Nato to throw the first stone. I wonder if he needs that to justify his story about the war, or if he's just itching for a fight with the West, or if he wants to go down in history as the one who ordered the nukes to be fired.

Russia is desperate, and the more desperate they get the more leverage China has over the Russians, the Russians are in danger of getting into a stalemate not a military collapse so if I was Xi and inclined to help Id make the Russians wait, wait until they are absolutely desperate and then squeeze them for as much cheap oil and gas as I can get out of them in return for help. However, I think the more likely outcome is the Chinese wont help the Russians, they have little to gain and much to lose by getting involved, the level of anger and sanctions directed by the West towards Russia isnt something the Chinese will want to be at the receiving end of, its bad for business.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7013 on: Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:45:35 pm
Do they have the microchips ?
Why shouldn't they. it's not as if they are starting from scratch, if they produce their own tanks then they will have more than enough parts to increases production, they should also have plenty of spare parts in the supply line.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7014 on: Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm
Why shouldn't they. it's not as if they are starting from scratch, if they produce their own tanks then they will have more than enough parts to increases production, they should also have plenty of spare parts in the supply line.


There has been a shortage of microchips for a couple of years now & all the top manufacturers have stopped doing business with them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7015 on: Yesterday at 11:04:19 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm
Why shouldn't they. it's not as if they are starting from scratch, if they produce their own tanks then they will have more than enough parts to increases production, they should also have plenty of spare parts in the supply line.

Microchips have been in short supply globally for a year now, before any of this kicked off.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7016 on: Yesterday at 11:09:22 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:55:42 pm
Russia is desperate, and the more desperate they get the more leverage China has over the Russians, the Russians are in danger of getting into a stalemate not a military collapse so if I was Xi and inclined to help Id make the Russians wait, wait until they are absolutely desperate and then squeeze them for as much cheap oil and gas as I can get out of them in return for help. However, I think the more likely outcome is the Chinese wont help the Russians, they have little to gain and much to lose by getting involved, the level of anger and sanctions directed by the West towards Russia isnt something the Chinese will want to be at the receiving end of, its bad for business.

We've got a taste for ostracising major countries as a huge multi-continental bloc. It might spread.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7017 on: Yesterday at 11:12:27 pm
So Russia see any arms shipments to Ukraine as a legitimate target for its so called military so what should Nato and its allies see any arms shipments from China to Russia as?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7018 on: Yesterday at 11:14:33 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm

There has been a shortage of microchips for a couple of years now & all the top manufacturers have stopped doing business with them.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm

There has been a shortage of microchips for a couple of years now & all the top manufacturers have stopped doing business with them.
Doubt if it was a problem for Russia with the money they had before this kicked off, were not talking Microsoft numbers of millions, a couple of hundred thousand stock would be more than enough.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7019 on: Yesterday at 11:16:20 pm
Quote from: PeterJM on Yesterday at 11:12:27 pm
So Russia see any arms shipments to Ukraine as a legitimate target for its so called military so what should Nato and its allies see any arms shipments from China to Russia as?

We should extend the missile defence just over the Ukrainian border,would be legitimate because the Poles must fear one over shooting.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7020 on: Yesterday at 11:35:04 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:16:20 pm
We should extend the missile defence just over the Ukrainian border,would be legitimate because the Poles must fear one over shooting.

The Americans have just delivered more Patriot missile systems to Poland so if a Russian missile does cross the border Id imagine it would get shot down pretty quick
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7021 on: Yesterday at 11:36:50 pm
Imo, one overshoot will lead to an embarrassing kick in the balls to the little man's infra from a NATO country.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7022 on: Yesterday at 11:47:57 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:55:42 pm
However, I think the more likely outcome is the Chinese wont help the Russians, they have little to gain and much to lose by getting involved, the level of anger and sanctions directed by the West towards Russia isnt something the Chinese will want to be at the receiving end of, its bad for business.

That's my take too
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7023 on: Yesterday at 11:52:03 pm
This might explain the urgent plea for Chinese aid

max seddon@maxseddon
Russia could default on its debt as soon as Wednesday.

Finance minister Anton Siluanov says payments on forex-denominated bonds to countries that sanctioned Russia will be in rubles  which isn't in the contract. Brace for impact.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7024 on: Today at 12:07:04 am
Jim, The Circus', Showtime's News series with incredible access, has their lead correspondent, John Heilemann, in Tallinn.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7025 on: Today at 12:40:15 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm
Why shouldn't they. it's not as if they are starting from scratch, if they produce their own tanks then they will have more than enough parts to increases production, they should also have plenty of spare parts in the supply line.

I think you're taking a too simplistic look on these things. I would imagine they have prepared for the invasion in a way, but then again Putin probably thought this would be much easier than it has turned out so far. So, I don't really think they have production lines going and shit-tons of steel and other parts laying around in big piles marked "Don't use until needed for re-supplying the invasion force in Ukraine". Not when there were shortages of all kinds of stuff before this (partly due to the pandemic) and prices for raw material like steel being sky-high. I would also think that they normally don't produce tanks like they produce cars in a way that you have a factory and all day long you have the raw materials coming in on one side and finished cars coming out the other end. At the end of the day, there's a somewhat limited demand for tanks. They will probably have to start up production and get a lot of stuff sorted to get it running. So, asking the Chinese to help out is a much quicker and easier fix, especially with sanctions making things even harder.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7026 on: Today at 01:00:46 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:40:15 am
I think you're taking a too simplistic look on these things. I would imagine they have prepared for the invasion in a way, but then again Putin probably thought this would be much easier than it has turned out so far. So, I don't really think they have production lines going and shit-tons of steel and other parts laying around in big piles marked "Don't use until needed for re-supplying the invasion force in Ukraine". Not when there were shortages of all kinds of stuff before this (partly due to the pandemic) and prices for raw material like steel being sky-high. I would also think that they normally don't produce tanks like they produce cars in a way that you have a factory and all day long you have the raw materials coming in on one side and finished cars coming out the other end. At the end of the day, there's a somewhat limited demand for tanks. They will probably have to start up production and get a lot of stuff sorted to get it running. So, asking the Chinese to help out is a much quicker and easier fix, especially with sanctions making things even harder.
:) So lets get this right, the Russians built up a supply of Petrol. medical equipment. Food +soldiers but nobody thought there would be a need for spare parts when tanks and planes break down which they certainly will depending on the environment, they also don't think there tank/plane strength wont need topping up when they loose them. glad the US/UK had better people in charge when we went to war.
 I think this is more about trying to get the Chinese involved. the actual number of planes etc isn't that important to the Russians just as long as the Chinese publicly back the Russians. I could be wrong though, the Russian planners might really be this bad.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7027 on: Today at 01:33:10 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:00:46 am
:) So lets get this right, the Russians built up a supply of Petrol. medical equipment. Food +soldiers but nobody thought there would be a need for spare parts when tanks and planes break down which they certainly will depending on the environment, they also don't think there tank/plane strength wont need topping up when they loose them. glad the US/UK had better people in charge when we went to war.
 I think this is more about trying to get the Chinese to get involved. the actual number of planes etc isn't that important to the Russians just as long as the Chinese publicly back the Russians. I could be wrong though, the Russian planners might really be this bad.

Except that's not what I'm saying. They will have spare parts and they will have the capabilities to produce new tanks, but I kind of doubt that they could just pump out a few hundred tanks in a month as you have suggested before. Not when their economy was on it's arse even before the latest sanctions and raw materials were short in supply all over the world. You can build up a decent supply of petrol, food or medical equipment, especially when you produce it yourself. Building tanks, that are not in huge demand in normal times, is much more difficult I would imagine. And that's without taking into account corruption or people just not being arsed doing what they're told as we have already seen with how shoddy the maintenance seems to have been on some of the vehicles they abandoned.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7028 on: Today at 01:54:01 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:52:03 pm
This might explain the urgent plea for Chinese aid

max seddon@maxseddon
Russia could default on its debt as soon as Wednesday.

Finance minister Anton Siluanov says payments on forex-denominated bonds to countries that sanctioned Russia will be in rubles  which isn't in the contract. Brace for impact.

If they can't pay using forex, can they use Foster's instead?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7029 on: Today at 02:11:21 am
Thanks to all who wished us well. All safe and sound.

We got a driver (with an old lady and completely unrelated young lady as separate passengers), and he took us to a quiet border where we only walked half a mile and had about 10 minutes in the passport building. Free van into a village (Lodyna), free coach to Krakow and now we've booked 3 nights in a plush hotel while we think and organise.
I couldn't praise the kindness of Poland more. Welcoming, friendly, free food, drink everywhere, free sim card, and free rides to everywhere. I hope they are remembered in history for this humanity and generosity.

I'll show Ana your messages in the morning - need an adapter so this might die, and she's in the shower right now anyway - and the cat is unsure and hiding behind massive curtains, so we're just looking forward to him coming out and drinking/eating something. Been in a carrier for 12 hours apart from one spell in a room in the village place. But the hotel is quality, with lots of space for him to explore.

Again, thank you all. We're out.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7030 on: Today at 02:17:00 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:33:10 am
Except that's not what I'm saying. They will have spare parts and they will have the capabilities to produce new tanks, but I kind of doubt that they could just pump out a few hundred tanks in a month as you have suggested before. Not when their economy was on it's arse even before the latest sanctions and raw materials were short in supply all over the world. You can build up a decent supply of petrol, food or medical equipment, especially when you produce it yourself. Building tanks, that are not in huge demand in normal times, is much more difficult I would imagine. And that's without taking into account corruption or people just not being arsed doing what they're told as we have already seen with how shoddy the maintenance seems to have been on some of the vehicles they abandoned.
I am finding it hard to accept a Superpower like Russia had problems with supply of micro-chips etc due to a pandemic or being unable to replace lost tanks/planes because they are skint. I was wrong to claim they could knock a few hundred out a month but they certainly had time to build up a stock pile if they knew they were going to war. it would be interesting to know if the US/UK ramped up their production after 9/11.
 The tanks were abandoned but many ran out of Petrol and am sure many broke down. this was down to stretching the supply line, don't get me wrong am not defending the Russian logistical planners, they were awful but I would be shocked if the Russians never had a stockpile of parts to repair broken tanks and planes despite the pandemic or being skint.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7031 on: Today at 02:55:30 am
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:11:21 am
Thanks to all who wished us well. All safe and sound.

We got a driver (with an old lady and completely unrelated young lady as separate passengers), and he took us to a quiet border where we only walked half a mile and had about 10 minutes in the passport building. Free van into a village (Lodyna), free coach to Krakow and now we've booked 3 nights in a plush hotel while we think and organise.
I couldn't praise the kindness of Poland more. Welcoming, friendly, free food, drink everywhere, free sim card, and free rides to everywhere. I hope they are remembered in history for this humanity and generosity.

I'll show Ana your messages in the morning - need an adapter so this might die, and she's in the shower right now anyway - and the cat is unsure and hiding behind massive curtains, so we're just looking forward to him coming out and drinking/eating something. Been in a carrier for 12 hours apart from one spell in a room in the village place. But the hotel is quality, with lots of space for him to explore.

Again, thank you all. We're out.


Fantastic mate! Great to hear you've made it, and excellent to hear about the great hospitality from Poland

Do you think enough Ukrainians know about these quieter borders? Seems like there is a lot of grief taking the main routes, are enough people taking these ones?
