Putin doesn't have those kinds of worries certainly - but being an autocratic tyrant who is clearly completely paranoid comes with its own set of unique fears, and it shows. That's the kind of box you only leave in a box.



Remember when we all thought Putin was smarter than Trump, or at least more cunning and devious? Seems it's catching. Turns out Putin is only as smart as his ability to control the flow of information in his country makes him.



He's certainly made a lot of enemies inside Russia over the last few weeks, many rich powerful people had everything going for them, all gone now. no chance of ever enjoying that lifestyle again. there must be many more people who would love to put a bullet in his head if they had the chance.The war itself I can understand as it hasn't impacted Russia itself too much in the past few years but I can't understand how he can possibly think Russia will over come the Wests sanctions etc, none of us know how this will end but we do know Russia will never get back the wealth it enjoyed over the last 20yrs. the impact on defence spending alone will be enormous. I can only shake my head and wonder why he thinks Russia are going to come out of this ok.