Ive said this before previously, NATO must show maximum restraint on this matter. They must not give Putin the pretext to expand this war. Biden has been doing extremely well with his measured response, handing over the impetus to the Europeans to decide for themselves what it is they must do. Theyve already laid the groundwork for the Bulgarians, Slovakians and the Poles to hand over their equipment on their own volition. But, the Poles handing it over to the US so they can give it to the Ukranians is a no-no, as it will draw the principle adversaries directly into this conflict.
The next big thing on the table are the S300 batteries in Eastern Europe. The Slovaks and Bulgarians want to hand them over with security guarantees, and replacement systems. But the push has been for them to hand over the weapons, and the US will come up with solutions to backfill the air defence need in those countries.
I think that there is every effort here to keep this war a just war, and one that is fought with truth on the side of the Ukranians. Zelenskyy already said they expect the Russians will come today to raze Kiev to the ground, but they will fight for the city even if means it will be reduced to a rubble. He understands his role in the fight is to hurt Putin as much as possible, as the mothers of dead soldiers ask their questions back in Russia, to weaken his political standing enough that there could be a chance they can find a more enduring peace. If the Americans get involved and a stalemate occurs, I think this will only end up prolonging the conflict, and will keep perpetrating the anti US and western narrative here.
Yeah, it's clear that the allies are working hard to keep this conflict contained within Ukraine. I'm sure any number of people and politicians in the likes of Poland or even the Baltic States, as fearful as they are, are quietly itching to have a crack at this Russian military. Ukraine isn't the only country which has long standing resentment towards Moscow.
As I've said, the longer this drags on the greater the danger for all of us. The relative weakness of Russian forces is irrelevant, as nobody really wants to invade Russia; it's Putin we want now. Removing him is the only way to make the continent safe. Until those of influence in Moscow being to mark the difference between the office of president and the man who occupies it, our hands are tied.
A bigger, longer war helps Putin shore up his position - the exact tactic we all feared Trump might try. So we have to stay out of it.