Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 271357 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:17:40 pm
Yep, I expect everyone of us yorky.
I've even plotted in my own mind how it could happen. Assuming everyone is searched before they get within 20 yards of him. It'll need a few people to do it unless his body guards are on board and permit someone in to the room with a gun. If his body guards are not on board 3 people will need to be in the room with 2 prepared to die by shots from Putin (he'll carry a gun) and his guards while the other can stab a pen in to the side of Putins neck.

I'm not a real SAS soldier but I'd recommend they have a plan for every opportunity they're in a room with him. Every object in the room can be a weapon, broken glass from a picture, club him with his laptop or a paper weight on his desk.

Apologies if that is too descriptive, but the man deserves to die.
From a friend.
"Moscow man buys newspaper, glances at front page, throws it straight out. Next day and day after, same.
Eventually, seller snaps:
"Why DO you do that?"
"Im just checking for an obituary."
"But obituaries arent on the front page."
"The one Im looking for will be."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm
From a friend.
"Moscow man buys newspaper, glances at front page, throws it straight out. Next day and day after, same.
Eventually, seller snaps:
"Why DO you do that?"
"Im just checking for an obituary."
"But obituaries arent on the front page."
"The one Im looking for will be."
Ha-ha, that's an old communist joke I haven't heard in 40 years! Definitely has a place here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 08:40:28 pm
Err. how's that figure?

I thought I told you this when you moved there.

A dear friend grew up in Tallinn.  At some point the Bolsheviks came in and were in place when the Germans came in and threw them out.  She was an attractive young girl and she fell for a German soldier and married him.  As stated, compared to Ivan, the Germans had some European manners.

He was sent to the Russian front and killed.  The Russians came back and sacked Tallinn.  My friend, her sister and Mom were escaping at night on a ferry when it was sunk by a U Boat.  Her sister and mother didn't survive.  She swam to shore with terrible burns on her legs.  She eventually went to work for the Yanks as an interpreter and after a few years was allowed to emigrate to the States where we met and had a great friendship. 

Needles to say, she never told the Yanks she was married.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:30:44 pm
One things for certain Putin hasn't got much respect for Western democracy or our politicians, he's played us like a fiddle the last few years, he must have thought he could do it again when he went into Ukraine. how hundreds of thousands of protesters would be on the streets in all the western countries once their politicians start talking war with Russia. how these same politicians will fear election time for being warmongeries. Putin hasn't got these worries.

Putin doesn't have those kinds of worries certainly - but being an autocratic tyrant who is clearly completely paranoid comes with its own set of unique fears, and it shows. That's the kind of office you only leave in a box.

Remember when we all thought Putin was smarter than Trump, or at least more cunning and devious?  Seems it's catching. Turns out Putin is only as smart as his ability to control the flow of information in his country makes him.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:33:35 pm
Ive said this before previously, NATO must show maximum restraint on this matter. They must not give Putin the pretext to expand this war. Biden has been doing extremely well with his measured response, handing over the impetus to the Europeans to decide for themselves what it is they must do. Theyve already laid the groundwork for the Bulgarians, Slovakians and the Poles to hand over their equipment on their own volition. But, the Poles handing it over to the US so they can give it to the Ukranians is a no-no, as it will draw the principle adversaries directly into this conflict.

The next big thing on the table are the S300 batteries in Eastern Europe. The Slovaks and Bulgarians want to hand them over with security guarantees, and replacement systems. But the push has been for them to hand over the weapons, and the US will come up with solutions to backfill the air defence need in those countries.

I think that there is every effort here to keep this war a just war, and one that is fought with truth on the side of the Ukranians. Zelenskyy already said they expect the Russians will come today to raze Kiev to the ground, but they will fight for the city even if means it will be reduced to a rubble. He understands his role in the fight is to hurt Putin as much as possible, as the mothers of dead soldiers ask their questions back in Russia, to weaken his political standing enough that there could be a chance they can find a more enduring peace. If the Americans get involved and a stalemate occurs, I think this will only end up prolonging the conflict, and will keep perpetrating the anti US and western narrative here.

Yeah, it's clear that the allies are working hard to keep this conflict contained within Ukraine. I'm sure any number of people and politicians in the likes of Poland or even the Baltic States, as fearful as they are, are quietly itching to have a crack at this Russian military. Ukraine isn't the only country which has long standing resentment towards Moscow.

As I've said, the longer this drags on the greater the danger for all of us. The relative weakness of Russian forces is irrelevant, as nobody really wants to invade Russia; it's Putin we want now. Removing him is the only way to make the continent safe. Until those of influence in Moscow being to mark the difference between the office of president and the man who occupies it, our hands are tied.

A bigger, longer war helps Putin shore up his position - the exact tactic we all feared Trump might try. So we have to stay out of it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:33:38 pm
Putin doesn't have those kinds of worries certainly - but being an autocratic tyrant who is clearly completely paranoid comes with its own set of unique fears, and it shows. That's the kind of box you only leave in a box.

Remember when we all thought Putin was smarter than Trump, or at least more cunning and devious?  Seems it's catching. Turns out Putin is only as smart as his ability to control the flow of information in his country makes him.
He's certainly made a lot of enemies inside Russia over the last few weeks, many rich powerful people had everything going for them, all gone now. no chance of ever enjoying that lifestyle again. there must be many more people who would love to put a bullet in his head if they had the chance.
 The war itself I can understand as it hasn't impacted Russia itself too much in the past few years but I can't understand how he can possibly think  Russia will over come the Wests sanctions etc, none of us know how this will end but we do know Russia will never get back the wealth it enjoyed over the last 20yrs. the impact on defence spending alone will be enormous. I can only shake my head and wonder why he thinks Russia are going to come out of this ok.
 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:27:11 pm
The Syria talk is disturbing.

Exporting weapons is one thing; troops is something else. It opens up the potential for this war expanding into other regions and dragging other countries into it.

I've said before, the longer this drags on the greater the risk it will embroil the wider area. This development may well mark a significant turning point.

And just like that reports now coming in of missiles fired from Iran hitting a US airbase in Iraq.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:07:51 am
And just like that reports now coming in of missiles fired from Iran hitting a US airbase in Iraq.

Evidence please.

If you've seen it then you can post it.
Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6928 on: Today at 12:16:33 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:16:33 am
https://twitter.com/UAWarUpdatesEN/status/1502786431806279683?t=4Cs1hIUjNLMEmtzY_NBAJw&s=19



Great. Keep that up. Much information at the moment. If you have evidence post it.

If not, don't

Simplesk
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:07:51 am
And just like that reports now coming in of missiles fired from Iran hitting a US airbase in Iraq.

According to the article you linked they didn't hit the airbase and its unclear whether it was the intended target.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Russia now shelling areas at the Ukrainian border with Poland , allegedly to destroy supply lines to the Ukrainian military. Getting closer to a confrontation with NATO.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:09:08 am
Russia now shelling areas at the Ukrainian border with Poland , allegedly to destroy supply lines to the Ukrainian military. Getting closer to a confrontation with NATO.

So basically,  Russia has turned into Bart Simpson.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:09:08 am
Russia now shelling areas at the Ukrainian border with Poland , allegedly to destroy supply lines to the Ukrainian military. Getting closer to a confrontation with NATO.

This is what I was worried about.

Once shells start landing in NATO countries then the situation escalates.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:09:08 am
Russia now shelling areas at the Ukrainian border with Poland , allegedly to destroy supply lines to the Ukrainian military. Getting closer to a confrontation with NATO.

Its a base where NATO instructors are. Obviously still there to train the Ukrainian forces in the equipment theyre providing. Russia said they would hit western military supply lines. I would hope any supposed Syrian troops were intercepted on the way to this conflict in return.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:18:10 am
Its a base where NATO instructors are. Obviously still there to train the Ukrainian forces in the equipment theyre providing. Russia said they would hit western military supply lines. I would hope any supposed Syrian troops were intercepted on the way to this conflict in return.

Yeah, and its 6-7 miles away from the Polish border. The media are doing their very best to make WW3 sound as imminent as possible.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 09:22:35 am
Yeah, and its 6-7 miles away from the Polish border. The media are doing their very best to make WW3 sound as imminent as possible.

Would only take one misdirected missile, at those smaller distances, for this to go very wrong, very quickly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 09:22:35 am
Yeah, and its 6-7 miles away from the Polish border. The media are doing their very best to make WW3 sound as imminent as possible.

Makes for great ratings, fucking ghouls.

Although to be fair, I can walk 7 miles in about 90 minutes. It's a hair's breadth.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:25:21 am
Would only take one misdirected missile, at those smaller distances, for this to go very wrong, very quickly.

Yeah. Or as "misdirected", accidentally on purpose.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Thought the Russian troops were stretched already, picking on new targets won't help with their progress.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Jesus Fucking Christ, what an image.   :(


Source

Train from Kyiv to Lviv, 3 March 2022.
Credit: Vadim Ghirda for AP
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:31:31 am
Thought the Russian troops were stretched already, picking on new targets won't help with their progress.

They are launching cruise missiles at Western Ukraine, not sending troops there.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Saw a video asking Russians whether they have been hit with sanctions on a personal level and as of yet most said no, which of course is no surprise. We really need to maintain and if possible increase them and really make their people suffer financially to keep the pressure on Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:31:31 am
Thought the Russian troops were stretched already, picking on new targets won't help with their progress.

Think it's wise to keep in mind all the information we are getting about the Russian's being stretched is coming from western "intelligence". These same experts told us Russia could take Kiev in 48hrs despite the fact that's not the Russian playbook at all. They pound cities with airstrikes, chemical weapons and missiles and starve the population to death. It's a slow grind with them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:06:04 am
Think it's wise to keep in mind all the information we are getting about the Russian's being stretched is coming from western "intelligence". These same experts told us Russia could take Kiev in 48hrs despite the fact that's not the Russian playbook at all. They pound cities with airstrikes, chemical weapons and missiles and starve the population to death. It's a slow grind with them.

Thats not what they wanted to do. They wanted this done quickly but have failed due to them being pretty shit.

Also lets not diss western intelligence too much, they predicted this war would happen.
