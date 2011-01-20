There's a line I remember from The Hunt for Red October: "Rattling a sabre makes noise. Drawing it does not."



Perhaps it's the lack of overt action from NATO that is bothering Putin?



Ive said this before previously, NATO must show maximum restraint on this matter. They must not give Putin the pretext to expand this war. Biden has been doing extremely well with his measured response, handing over the impetus to the Europeans to decide for themselves what it is they must do. Theyve already laid the groundwork for the Bulgarians, Slovakians and the Poles to hand over their equipment on their own volition. But, the Poles handing it over to the US so they can give it to the Ukranians is a no-no, as it will draw the principle adversaries directly into this conflict.The next big thing on the table are the S300 batteries in Eastern Europe. The Slovaks and Bulgarians want to hand them over with security guarantees, and replacement systems. But the push has been for them to hand over the weapons, and the US will come up with solutions to backfill the air defence need in those countries.I think that there is every effort here to keep this war a just war, and one that is fought with truth on the side of the Ukranians. Zelenskyy already said they expect the Russians will come today to raze Kiev to the ground, but they will fight for the city even if means it will be reduced to a rubble. He understands his role in the fight is to hurt Putin as much as possible, as the mothers of dead soldiers ask their questions back in Russia, to weaken his political standing enough that there could be a chance they can find a more enduring peace. If the Americans get involved and a stalemate occurs, I think this will only end up prolonging the conflict, and will keep perpetrating the anti US and western narrative here.