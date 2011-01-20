« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

stara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6880 on: Today at 01:52:04 pm
Russian army "tractor proofing" their vehicles.
https://twitter.com/oryxspioenkop/status/1502578790307872772
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6881 on: Today at 03:39:34 pm
Christopher Miller@ChristopherJM
NEW: Russia will consider foreign shipments of weapons to Ukraine as legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces to attack, state-run RIA Novosti reports, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6882 on: Today at 03:49:44 pm
Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6883 on: Today at 03:55:15 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:39:34 pm
Christopher Miller@ChristopherJM
NEW: Russia will consider foreign shipments of weapons to Ukraine as legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces to attack, state-run RIA Novosti reports, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.



Our supply of weapons is pretty much endless lads.

Unlike your equipment. Or generals.
redbyrdz

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6884 on: Today at 04:01:23 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:39:34 pm
Christopher Miller@ChristopherJM
NEW: Russia will consider foreign shipments of weapons to Ukraine as legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces to attack, state-run RIA Novosti reports, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.



To be honest, you can't really argue with that. Of course a re-supply of arms is a legitimate target. The issue is though, that they mean convoys outside the Ukraine, and likely by Nato soldiers or even civilians. It's another provocation, just gauding the west to act.


A growing part of my thinks, fuck it, just take him on. If this was a football match, we'd all be shouting, "get to them, these are shite".

I don't belive anymore that it would be ww3, at least if Nato don't invade Russia and leave it at driving russian troops from Ukraine. And while I wouldn't rule out Putin using nukes, I can't see the West using theirs as a counter measure, there is no real need.
kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6885 on: Today at 04:02:27 pm
I don't know why this whole FSB whistleblower story isn't getting more traction. It's a pretty big deal if Putin is losing faith in his security services. And also if those security forces feel unable to tell him the truth.
Quote

Kremlin arrests FSB chiefs in fallout from Ukraine chaos
The defenestration of several senior spies is a sign of Putins growing fury towards the intelligence services

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/kremlin-arrests-fsb-chiefs-in-fallout-from-ukraine-invasion-chaos-92w0829c5?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1647065591-1
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6886 on: Today at 04:04:47 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:39:34 pm
Christopher Miller@ChristopherJM
NEW: Russia will consider foreign shipments of weapons to Ukraine as legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces to attack, state-run RIA Novosti reports, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.



Really starting to get tired of this. We cant keep on letting Russia decide what is or isnt allowed, especially when you look at the involvement of Belarus, Chechnya and soon to be Syria in this invasion.
oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6887 on: Today at 04:04:50 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:39:34 pm
Christopher Miller@ChristopherJM
NEW: Russia will consider foreign shipments of weapons to Ukraine as legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces to attack, state-run RIA Novosti reports, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
There trying everything possible to get our politicians to talk war.
can only assume they want the STW protests to put pressure on our politicians, not going to happen.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6888 on: Today at 04:05:46 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 04:02:27 pm
I don't know why this whole FSB whistleblower story isn't getting more traction. It's a pretty big deal if Putin is losing faith in his security services. And also if those security forces feel unable to tell him the truth.

Hopefully they start losing faith in him soon.
dutchkop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6889 on: Today at 04:11:27 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:39:34 pm
Christopher Miller@ChristopherJM
NEW: Russia will consider foreign shipments of weapons to Ukraine as legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces to attack, state-run RIA Novosti reports, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

teh same as using Belarus as country to launch attacks from.
I think the Polish and USA/NATO could  have been more strategic with the Migs.. just left them on the runway and let the Ukrainians steal them.
I do not see the difference between  launching attacks from troops based in Belarus than providing arms and or jets from NATO/EU allies. 

just call his bluff and  be a bit more strategic with the kind of support.

In Syria there was so much of a difference with no fly zone and without Nato/US maintaining a no fly zone for Syrian & Russian jets
cdav

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6890 on: Today at 04:13:03 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 04:02:27 pm
I don't know why this whole FSB whistleblower story isn't getting more traction. It's a pretty big deal if Putin is losing faith in his security services. And also if those security forces feel unable to tell him the truth.

Civil war in the Russian intelligence agencies is good I think, its very factional and increases the chance that the man at the top falls out of a window
fowlermagic

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6891 on: Today at 04:19:52 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:01:23 pm
To be honest, you can't really argue with that. Of course a re-supply of arms is a legitimate target. The issue is though, that they mean convoys outside the Ukraine, and likely by Nato soldiers or even civilians. It's another provocation, just gauding the west to act.


A growing part of my thinks, fuck it, just take him on. If this was a football match, we'd all be shouting, "get to them, these are shite".

I don't belive anymore that it would be ww3, at least if Nato don't invade Russia and leave it at driving russian troops from Ukraine. And while I wouldn't rule out Putin using nukes, I can't see the West using theirs as a counter measure, there is no real need.

Something is going to happen that will drag the rest of the world into this. I would much prefer to grab the bull by the horns and put them running back to Russia as it wouldn't take much cover from the air to change the tide. If the sanctions were continued and Nato put the Russians in their place by a serious smack while telling Putin you can shyte on your own people but don't dare cross the line again. Not sure if we can put him back into his box though as his leadership will not withstand defeat in Ukraine.
oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6892 on: Today at 04:42:13 pm
I think our politicians fear a few Novichok attacks before we reach any Nuclear war. they wanted to vet every Ukrainian entering the country to weed out any possible attacker, forget it. those people will be in the country already I imagine.
one things for sure it will be the Russians who did it so no talk of proof needed before acting.
Not sure what we do if this happened but I wouldn't oppose announcing there will be no talks while Putin is in power.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6893 on: Today at 04:54:06 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:01:23 pm
To be honest, you can't really argue with that. Of course a re-supply of arms is a legitimate target. The issue is though, that they mean convoys outside the Ukraine, and likely by Nato soldiers or even civilians. It's another provocation, just gauding the west to act.


A growing part of my thinks, fuck it, just take him on. If this was a football match, we'd all be shouting, "get to them, these are shite".

I don't belive anymore that it would be ww3, at least if Nato don't invade Russia and leave it at driving russian troops from Ukraine. And while I wouldn't rule out Putin using nukes, I can't see the West using theirs as a counter measure, there is no real need.

It has to be an European response. That is, if the war escalates, those who are closest to the front will likely die first. Its easy for those in the US or the UK to think like this, but proxy wars from the couch never end well.
Mister men

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6894 on: Today at 05:15:07 pm
It's a darned if you do and darned if you don't situation. I think European leaders and Biden know Putin will stop at nothing to achieve victory up to and including turning Ukraine into a pile of ash, he's probably told them as much Macron in particular looks extremely worried. How do you deal with a madman with life on earth ending weapons, you can't.

The reality is the Ukrainian's are on their own and we must now put up an iron defence curtain at NATO borders to protect the rest of Europe from further progress. Putin will try to go further and we must be ready to stand our ground.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6895 on: Today at 05:25:34 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:55:15 pm
Our supply of weapons is pretty much endless lads.

Just look at Stamford Bridge on a Saturday afternoon.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6896 on: Today at 05:29:43 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 05:15:07 pm
It's a darned if you do and darned if you don't situation. I think European leaders and Biden know Putin will stop at nothing to achieve victory up to and including turning Ukraine into a pile of ash, he's probably told them as much Macron in particular looks extremely worried. How do you deal with a madman with life on earth ending weapons, you can't.

The reality is the Ukrainian's are on their own and we must now put up an iron defence curtain at NATO borders to protect the rest of Europe from further progress. Putin will try to go further and we must be ready to stand our ground.

Thing is - if Russians see their ancient capital city being reduced to a pile of ash - and their favoured place of spending the summers (Odesa) getting ripped to shreds - that is not going to go down well at all well.

None of this. Not a jot of this, makes sense. 
Red Ol

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6897 on: Today at 05:46:14 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6898 on: Today at 05:48:21 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:04:47 pm
Really starting to get tired of this. We cant keep on letting Russia decide what is or isnt allowed, especially when you look at the involvement of Belarus, Chechnya and soon to be Syria in this invasion.

We're not though are we,there have been 18 wide load planes landing daily & if he dares hit the strip that they're using then it'll be an attack on Nato and we will retaliate.

As for the Syrians,they will be walking into a bloodbath that they're unable to handle,we're not talking about small streets like they're used to.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6899 on: Today at 05:56:51 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:48:21 pm
We're not though are we,there have been 18 wide load planes landing daily & if he dares hit the strip that they're using then it'll be an attack on Nato and we will retaliate.

As for the Syrians,they will be walking into a bloodbath that they're unable to handle,we're not talking about small streets like they're used to.

We need to start setting some conditions of our own is the point rather then keep letting Putin doing so.

Syrians, not worried about those. The Russians problems arent numbers, its logistics, planning etc and obviously the Ukrainians know the territory better. And the performance of the Syrians wasnt that good even in their own country, they had to call in the Russians to help them out.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6900 on: Today at 06:01:44 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:56:51 pm
We need to start setting some conditions of our own is the point rather then keep letting Putin doing so.

Syrians, not worried about those. The Russians problems arent numbers, its logistics, planning etc and obviously the Ukrainians know the territory better. And the performance of the Syrians wasnt that good even in their own country, they had to call in the Russians to help them out.

Fuck Putin,he is obviously lost his damn mind,acting the hard man one minute and then reassuring everyone that the Gas and oil will still flow (desperate for the $$$$),if he really wanted to put the hurt on then he would have turned the taps off weeks ago.

And we have made our conditions known,step one foot in or harm 1 Nato soldier and we'll hit back at his pitiful excuse of an armed force,we've also piled on the sanctions and continue to add new ones constantly.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6901 on: Today at 06:05:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:56:51 pm
We need to start setting some conditions of our own is the point rather then keep letting Putin doing so.

Syrians, not worried about those. The Russians problems arent numbers, its logistics, planning etc and obviously the Ukrainians know the territory better. And the performance of the Syrians wasnt that good even in their own country, they had to call in the Russians to help them out.

There's some notion that battle-hardened Syrians brigades might be useful to the Russians if it comes to street fighting in the ruins of Kyiv or Odesa - having had experience of fighting in the Russian-inflicted ruins of their own cities.  I've no idea if that is likely. I wouldn't fancy anyone's chances of fighting street-by-street with the Ukrainian defence forces. But hopefully it won't come to that.

PS Does anyone else go to bed at night hoping that the morning will bring news that Putin has been thrown from a high window? Or kicked to death by a horse? Or harpooned by an ice spear (is there such a thing)? Or found wandering naked and alone in the morning light of Lviv? Or......etc etc.
Son of Spion

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6902 on: Today at 06:26:38 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:05:37 pm
There's some notion that battle-hardened Syrians brigades might be useful to the Russians if it comes to street fighting in the ruins of Kyiv or Odesa - having had experience of fighting in the Russian-inflicted ruins of their own cities.  I've no idea if that is likely. I wouldn't fancy anyone's chances of fighting street-by-street with the Ukrainian defence forces. But hopefully it won't come to that.

PS Does anyone else go to bed at night hoping that the morning will bring news that Putin has been thrown from a high window? Or kicked to death by a horse? Or harpooned by an ice spear (is there such a thing)? Or found wandering naked and alone in the morning light of Lviv? Or......etc etc.
I think we all do.

His own people need to take him out now. He's a murderous psychopath doing his best to destroy not only Ukraine, but his own people too.

Maybe someone could slip him some leftover novichok and help save not only Ukraine, but also Russia itself from this complete madman who thinks he's a Bond villain.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6903 on: Today at 06:27:11 pm
The Syria talk is disturbing.

Exporting weapons is one thing; troops is something else. It opens up the potential for this war expanding into other regions and dragging other countries into it.

I've said before, the longer this drags on the greater the risk it will embroil the wider area. This development may well mark a significant turning point.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6904 on: Today at 06:31:02 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:05:37 pm
There's some notion that battle-hardened Syrians brigades might be useful to the Russians if it comes to street fighting in the ruins of Kyiv or Odesa - having had experience of fighting in the Russian-inflicted ruins of their own cities.  I've no idea if that is likely. I wouldn't fancy anyone's chances of fighting street-by-street with the Ukrainian defence forces. But hopefully it won't come to that.

PS Does anyone else go to bed at night hoping that the morning will bring news that Putin has been thrown from a high window? Or kicked to death by a horse? Or harpooned by an ice spear (is there such a thing)? Or found wandering naked and alone in the morning light of Lviv? Or......etc etc.

Think the numbers proposed by the Russians are not going to be sustainable for the Syrians, its 3 brigades worth, which is over a tenth of their active army. Coming from a country currently stalemated in war, propped up by Russians who also may have to leave the theatre, its an open invitation for the rebels to fill the vacuum, and the Turks to mop up.
Cruiser

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6905 on: Today at 06:49:56 pm
Syrians won't be a problem. Even though it's March now they don't have the experience of fighting in colder, sub-zero climates and have shown themselves to be incompetent fighters. They also won't have the same motivation as battle hardened Ukranians defending their home turf. They will find fighting against a well equiped national army is very different to fighting against ISIS goat shaggers and I can imagine Ukranian snipers looking to notch up their kill count.

Safe to say very few of these Syrians will make it back alive.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6906 on: Today at 06:54:49 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:04:50 pm
There trying everything possible to get our politicians to talk war.

Some good old sabre-rattling might rally the populace, but this latest threat shows how weak their position is. Going west of Kyiv towards Lviv would stretch their supply lines and troops even more. It would be a disastrous move and it also puts them in more potential of direct conflict with NATO.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6907 on: Today at 07:01:14 pm
There's a line I remember from The Hunt for Red October: "Rattling a sabre makes noise. Drawing it does not."

Perhaps it's the lack of overt action from NATO that is bothering Putin?
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6908 on: Today at 07:08:51 pm
I don't know if this might reassure anyone, but Kyle Hill has been covering the issue over Ukraine's nuclear reactions:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j90GPtKf0sA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j90GPtKf0sA</a>

I guess barring deliberate sabotage out of sheer malice, the worst case scenario is a relatively self contained disaster. Still a horrible thought, mind.
redbyrdz

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6909 on: Today at 07:24:17 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 05:29:43 pm
Thing is - if Russians see their ancient capital city being reduced to a pile of ash - and their favoured place of spending the summers (Odesa) getting ripped to shreds - that is not going to go down well at all well.

None of this. Not a jot of this, makes sense. 

Russian state TV will be blaming Ukrainians for the destruction of Odessa and Kyiv. Lies that people will never fully forget, a seed of hatred towards Ukraine for decades.
oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6910 on: Today at 07:30:44 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:01:14 pm
There's a line I remember from The Hunt for Red October: "Rattling a sabre makes noise. Drawing it does not."

Perhaps it's the lack of overt action from NATO that is bothering Putin?
One things for certain Putin hasn't got much respect for Western democracy or our politicians, he's played us like a fiddle the last few years, he must have thought he could do it again when he went into Ukraine. how hundreds of thousands of protesters would be on the streets in all the western countries once their politicians start talking war with Russia. how these same politicians will fear election time for being warmongeries. Putin hasn't got these worries.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6911 on: Today at 07:33:35 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:01:14 pm
There's a line I remember from The Hunt for Red October: "Rattling a sabre makes noise. Drawing it does not."

Perhaps it's the lack of overt action from NATO that is bothering Putin?

Ive said this before previously, NATO must show maximum restraint on this matter. They must not give Putin the pretext to expand this war. Biden has been doing extremely well with his measured response, handing over the impetus to the Europeans to decide for themselves what it is they must do. Theyve already laid the groundwork for the Bulgarians, Slovakians and the Poles to hand over their equipment on their own volition. But, the Poles handing it over to the US so they can give it to the Ukranians is a no-no, as it will draw the principle adversaries directly into this conflict.

The next big thing on the table are the S300 batteries in Eastern Europe. The Slovaks and Bulgarians want to hand them over with security guarantees, and replacement systems. But the push has been for them to hand over the weapons, and the US will come up with solutions to backfill the air defence need in those countries.

I think that there is every effort here to keep this war a just war, and one that is fought with truth on the side of the Ukranians. Zelenskyy already said they expect the Russians will come today to raze Kiev to the ground, but they will fight for the city even if means it will be reduced to a rubble. He understands his role in the fight is to hurt Putin as much as possible, as the mothers of dead soldiers ask their questions back in Russia, to weaken his political standing enough that there could be a chance they can find a more enduring peace. If the Americans get involved and a stalemate occurs, I think this will only end up prolonging the conflict, and will keep perpetrating the anti US and western narrative here.
24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6912 on: Today at 07:54:52 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:24:17 pm
Russian state TV will be blaming Ukrainians for the destruction of Odessa and Kyiv.
There is precedent for that. They levelled 40% of Tallinn 68 years ago this week, blaming the destruction on retreating Germans and calling it "liberation from nazis".

That shameful act is still missing from Russian history books. I posted some images the other day from that March 1944 attack. Someone asked me if that was Kiyv. It gave the chance to explain....

The PM here the other day said it so well with this - "We knew our neighbour then, we know our neighbour now."
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6913 on: Today at 08:00:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:05:37 pm

PS Does anyone else go to bed at night hoping that the morning will bring news that Putin has been thrown from a high window? Or kicked to death by a horse? Or harpooned by an ice spear (is there such a thing)? Or found wandering naked and alone in the morning light of Lviv? Or......etc etc.

I can't find an upside for him other than:

He could fake his own death.
He could do a Howard Hughes and try to be the Wizard of Odd.

I'm convinced he's gonna do Kyiv as a statement of what should always be expected when the Bear is unhappy.  He'd rather warn to evacuate before he gases, leaving the place untouched or he levels it.

I just found out the first Russian divisions that went in were Siberian.  That's a statement of savagery.  Deguello.
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6914 on: Today at 08:06:11 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 07:54:52 pm
There is precedent for that. They levelled 40% of Tallinn 68 years ago this week, blaming the destruction on retreating Germans and calling it "liberation from nazis".

That shameful act is still missing from Russian history books. I posted some images the other day from that March 1944 attack. Someone asked me if that was Kiyv. It gave the chance to explain....

The PM here the other day said it so well with this - "We knew our neighbour then, we know our neighbour now."

I read it somewhere, and I'm wondering about the truth of it. Did they then impress liberated Baltics into the Red Army, to be used as expendable infantry against the German pocket at Courland, while regular Soviet units were held in reserve?
24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6915 on: Today at 08:11:23 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:06:11 pm
I read it somewhere, and I'm wondering about the truth of it. Did they then impress liberated Baltics into the Red Army, to be used as expendable infantry against the German pocket at Courland, while regular Soviet units were held in reserve?
Too many sickening anecdotes to recount here and now but yeah, a lot of Bad Shit Went Down whilst forcing locals into actions they ordinarily wouldn't be anywhere near. There's a saying here, when talking about recent history - "The Nazis were bad, the Soviets were worse." Lather, rinse, repeat for the next 70 fuckin years.......Putin needs shutin.
John C

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6916 on: Today at 08:17:40 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:05:37 pm
PS Does anyone else go to bed at night hoping that the morning will bring news that Putin has been thrown from a high window? Or kicked to death by a horse? Or harpooned by an ice spear (is there such a thing)? Or found wandering naked and alone in the morning light of Lviv? Or......etc etc.
Yep, I expect everyone of us yorky.
I've even plotted in my own mind how it could happen. Assuming everyone is searched before they get within 20 yards of him. It'll need a few people to do it unless his body guards are on board and permit someone in to the room with a gun. If his body guards are not on board 3 people will need to be in the room with 2 prepared to die by shots from Putin (he'll carry a gun) and his guards while the other can stab a pen in to the side of Putins neck.

I'm not a real SAS soldier but I'd recommend they have a plan for every opportunity they're in a room with him. Every object in the room can be a weapon, broken glass from a picture, club him with his laptop or a paper weight on his desk.

Apologies if that is too descriptive, but the man deserves to die.
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6917 on: Today at 08:19:17 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:11:23 pm
Too many sickening anecdotes to recount here and now but yeah, a lot of Bad Shit Went Down whilst forcing locals into actions they ordinarily wouldn't be anywhere near. There's a saying here, when talking about recent history - "The Nazis were bad, the Soviets were worse." Lather, rinse, repeat for the next 70 fuckin years.......Putin needs shutin.
Initially, the Nazis, who chucked the Russians out, were considered liberators by comparison.  Then the Russians came back and razed the place.
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6918 on: Today at 08:21:12 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:11:23 pm
Too many sickening anecdotes to recount here and now but yeah, a lot of Bad Shit Went Down whilst forcing locals into actions they ordinarily wouldn't be anywhere near. There's a saying here, when talking about recent history - "The Nazis were bad, the Soviets were worse." Lather, rinse, repeat for the next 70 fuckin years.......Putin needs shutin.

The Soviet general in command at Courland got promotions and medals, despite the heavy losses, and I was wondering why, given that Stalin went apeshit when one of his generals lost a Tank Army at Kursk. If most of the losses were incurred amongst expendable Baltics, then I can see Stalin not giving a shit.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6919 on: Today at 08:25:00 pm
Putin doesn't seem to give a fuck about Russian citizens, and if we're honest, they'd be the main victim of any hostilities from the West.
