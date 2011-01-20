« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 265849 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6840 on: Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:01:06 pm
Similar to Jam's query's, with reference to the first 20 seconds, can someone verify if there has been similar third replacements under Putin in the last 2-years. If there's been continuity of the c*nts we need to take the video down. We only want credible information on this site please.

I wasn't sure she was intending to make a direct analogy with Stalin's Russia of 1939. There isn't one of course. But the rest of the video is quite interesting.

The head of the Russian Guard (Viktor Zolotov) who she refers to as "a mace or a club in human form" is certainly that. Here he is a couple of years back, in his officer's uniform on State TV, threatening to beat opposition leader Navalny to a pulp with his bare fists. What a country!

https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2018/sep/11/nice-juicy-steak-putin-ally-viktor-zolotov-alexei-navalny-video
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6841 on: Yesterday at 09:26:51 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6842 on: Yesterday at 09:49:44 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6843 on: Yesterday at 09:51:03 pm »
And this was the amazing response by Navalny, who accepted the duel. 

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2018/10/18/navalny-accepts-putin-ex-bodyguards-duel-challenge-a63229

Watch his video. That man is a true hero.

Now languishing in a Russian police cell, having been poisoned and beaten up many times.  But still capable of getting his message out.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6844 on: Yesterday at 09:56:20 pm »
How many ward crimes have the Russians commited?   Kidnapped the mayor of a Ukrainian city.   Shelled cities.  Killed civilians.   They will never be allowed back into a normal world.   Worries me that Putin will just think fuck it!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6845 on: Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm »
Tank column gets ambushed, panic ensues. Mad footage.

https://twitter.com/JimmySecUK/status/1502374717361209347
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6846 on: Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
Tank column gets ambushed, panic ensues. Mad footage.

https://twitter.com/JimmySecUK/status/1502374717361209347

Not really a fan of the Hollywood music and cutting lots of bits of footage together so it's hard to tell what is actually going on.

And the ending. It's like a trailer for the next Michael Bay film.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6847 on: Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:01:06 pm
Similar to Jam's query's, with reference to the first 20 seconds, can someone verify if there has been similar third replacements under Putin in the last 2-years. If there's been continuity of the c*nts we need to take the video down. We only want credible information on this site please.

Iv'e absolutely no idea what you are talking about pal. Are you sure you are watching the same item?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6848 on: Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:43:39 am
I remember back at the start of the Syrian war arguing the case for a No-Fly Zone above Syria. 

I still remember arguing in that thread. I think then I was more naïve. I was definitely conscious of the Iraq and Afghanistan legacies. I think then I still had worries that a clash could provoke world war III (similar to now).  I was worried by other insurgencies (emphasised by Putin/Assad) that had emerged within the rebels (who were justified in their cause).

6 years on, with the level of Russian infiltration into British politics, with the disaster a lack on intervention has caused in Syria (Ill stop short of saying I was wrong, not out of vanity, but as we never know what couldve happened, but I definitely question my position now). I have definitely changed a lot since then. The way I view Putin now is through the Lenin (?) quote, You probe with bayonets: if you find mush, you push. If you find steel, you withdraw. I think we need to show some steel.

He will always play the nuclear card, but we need to show him that his actions have consequences and that what he is doing will not be accepted. I wish the Ukrainians got those MiGs. Im not going to speculate further about other action, but we need to be firm. There comes a time when we have a moral obligation, we can't kick things down the line.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:16:20 pm
On the recommendation of Mrs YK who has long revered her books I am currently reading this https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/295485/boys-in-zinc/9780241264119.html

I highly recommend Chernobyl Prayer by that author too, haunting but beautiful just listening to the stories.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6849 on: Yesterday at 10:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:45:24 pm
The estimate is that 20 major generals were involved in the invasion. If the news is correct, that's 3/20 lost within a few weeks, which is an extraordinary proportion of high level losses for an attacking army.

Yeah sounds about right, not sure about a direct comparison but in the British Army a 'Major General' would perhaps be responsible for a division, so 16,000 men. With an army of 150,000 being commanded by a Field Marshall or a General. I don't think there are any hard or fast rules though as it depends upon the military organisation and the operation they are involved with at the time. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6850 on: Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm »
Quote from: AA1122 on Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm


I highly recommend Chernobyl Prayer by that author too, haunting but beautiful just listening to the stories.


Thanks. She's written some beauties clearly - many now published by Penguin. That's next on my list.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6851 on: Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 06:33:05 pm
great article in the Week how this war is turning into a NATO realisation that Russia is not the military might and Putin is a lot weaker and not as great at WAR.
Plus united front in Europe, NATO -world can defeat an autocrat Putin.

more of an own goal ..like that UN meeting today and lies being called out in real time - plenty of zingers by the Ukranian UN Ambassador and other countries.


If Putin wanted to deter NATO, he did it wrong
Russia's war machine has shown its soft underbelly to the world
Vladimir Putin.   https://mediacloud.theweek.com/image/upload/f_auto,t_primary-image-desktop@1/v1646862507/putin%20tank.jpg    great imagery here https://mediacloud.theweek.com/image/upload/f_auto,t_primary-image-desktop@1/v1646862507/putin%20tank.jpg



Russia's war in Ukraine is ostensibly all about deterring NATO from its sphere of influence, but the irony is the fight so far has gravely degraded Russia's military position in Europe  and above all its ability to compel with threats of force that fall under the nuclear threshold.

In the runup to his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin often warned that "military technical measures" might become necessary to prevent the former Soviet republic from joining NATO. From there, he argued, its conversion into an American missile base ready to strike Moscow with just five minutes warning was virtually guaranteed  just as Putin is currently using the vassal-state of Belarus as a launching pad for Russian armies and Iskander missiles assailing Ukraine.

While the Kremlin's increasingly de-platformed media is unsurprisingly weaving a narrative of brilliant success for its domestic audience and fawning overseas admirers, the shortcomings and blunders of its forces are clear to all who can see the imagery pouring out of Ukraine.

Lengthy columns of armored vehicles stalled, hundreds of functional systems abandoned by crews out of food and fuel, a startling number of whom have been taken prisoner. Multiple units of elite paratroopers wiped out in reckless landings behind enemy lines. Poor communications infrastructure leading to reliance on unsecured commercial phones and radios. A shocking number of high-ranking generals and colonels killed on the battlefield.

And, the Ukrainian air force and ground-based air defenses, hopelessly outdated and outnumbered, are still somehow fighting two weeks into the war contrary to the predictions of experts.

To be sure, Moscow would have planned any war directly involving NATO very differently. But in terms of conventional deterrence, the damage is done: The limitations of Russia's military, and the deluded judgments informing its employment, have left an indelible impression, making the threat of Russian conventional military power less convincing than before, even while the perceived need to defend against it has increased..... more here

https://theweek.com/world/1011170/if-putin-wanted-to-deter-nato-he-did-it-wrong

Putin is losing the war in media - only place they are winning this is in the media back in Russia where the average Russian that follows state tv, radio and newspapers are being conned.   ( check out #Papabelieve   )
https://papapover.com/en/
@thedermite
Mar 6
THERE ARE 11 MILLION UKRAINIANS' RELATIVES  IN RUSSIA 
Misha Katsiurin created instructions for Ukrainians about how to speak to their family members about the war. #papabelieve
https://papapover.com/en/

are they trying to provoke him into doing something crazy? this type of stuff is baiting from what i can see.

the media are demonic c*nts and would probably love if a nuke was fired tomorrow.

humans are just beyond repair at this point. thats fine then. the universe will just continue without us
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6852 on: Today at 12:08:21 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm

the media are demonic c*nts and would probably love if a nuke was fired tomorrow.

humans are just beyond repair at this point. thats fine then. the universe will just continue without us

Have a nice weekend.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6853 on: Today at 12:52:51 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm
are they trying to provoke him into doing something crazy? this type of stuff is baiting from what i can see.

the media are demonic c*nts and would probably love if a nuke was fired tomorrow.

humans are just beyond repair at this point. thats fine then. the universe will just continue without us

Its extremely doubtful he gives a fuck about anything in our papers/media

If he did he wouldnt have gone in in the first place.

The baiting hes getting are the Ukrainians reaction to it. He just didnt envisage having to level half of Ukraine and look like Hitler

The idea hes going to go you know what, fuck off and press the red button would destroy his narrative which is his most prized possession

It is difficult to see how this plays out having says that
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6854 on: Today at 12:57:27 am »
Talking to the girlfriend tonight who lives not far from Chernivtsi. She was just telling me how hospitable the people in this region have been in welcoming other Ukrainians from other parts of the country, notably Kiev and Kharkiv. Restaurants using there kitchens to make food not only for soldiers but these people who are displaced, gathering toys and chocolates for children, opening their homes to those that need shelter. The kind of things that give you faith in humanity.
    However she did say that a fair portion of these people are showing a lack of gratitude, they are raiding the supermarkets for Vodka and spirits, generally letting their hair down while the locals work all hours helping the war effort. If you've been this part of the world you'll know how welcoming and hospitable they are, not just with food and drink but warmth and good humour. They do however expect respect in return and rightly so, I've always thanked my hosts best I could and given appreciation where its been merited.
                  She was a little sad and despondent about this, it got me thinking about the reasons. Maybe just a stress busting exercise after all they've put up with in these cities, or do they have thier fare share of ungrateful knobheads like we do, who feel entitled to whatever they want. I pacified her a little by saying the genuine decent people of these cities are the ones who've stayed behind to fight for their country. I'm no psychologist, I just think it's just another sad outcome of this war, and all wars I guess. She won't look at these people like she used to, just as she's lost friends she had in Russia. Their are no winners in this war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6855 on: Today at 01:12:23 am »
Quote from: stanleyparkmudonmyboots on Today at 12:57:27 am
Talking to the girlfriend tonight who lives not far from Chernivtsi. She was just telling me how hospitable the people in this region have been in welcoming other Ukrainians from other parts of the country, notably Kiev and Kharkiv. Restaurants using there kitchens to make food not only for soldiers but these people who are displaced, gathering toys and chocolates for children, opening their homes to those that need shelter. The kind of things that give you faith in humanity.
    However she did say that a fair portion of these people are showing a lack of gratitude, they are raiding the supermarkets for Vodka and spirits, generally letting their hair down while the locals work all hours helping the war effort. If you've been this part of the world you'll know how welcoming and hospitable they are, not just with food and drink but warmth and good humour. They do however expect respect in return and rightly so, I've always thanked my hosts best I could and given appreciation where its been merited.
                  She was a little sad and despondent about this, it got me thinking about the reasons. Maybe just a stress busting exercise after all they've put up with in these cities, or do they have thier fare share of ungrateful knobheads like we do, who feel entitled to whatever they want. I pacified her a little by saying the genuine decent people of these cities are the ones who've stayed behind to fight for their country. I'm no psychologist, I just think it's just another sad outcome of this war, and all wars I guess. She won't look at these people like she used to, just as she's lost friends she had in Russia. Their are no winners in this war.

I think a lot of people whove lost their entire way of lives, mothers fathers sisters brothers wives husbands children heads are never going to be what they were again.

Youll always have certain types in the world, thatll never change . But its possibly a bit of an awkward moment to judge if its that or not at the moment Id say
« Reply #6856 on: Today at 01:40:15 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm
are they trying to provoke him into doing something crazy? this type of stuff is baiting from what i can see.

the media are demonic c*nts and would probably love if a nuke was fired tomorrow.

humans are just beyond repair at this point. thats fine then. the universe will just continue without us



Talk about grabbing the shitty end of the stick.

Everything in that article is true,the short little twat has shown his and Russias arse to the world and made Nato closer.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6857 on: Today at 01:40:55 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:26:51 pm
Clearly Sandhurst material.

Wonder why he's wearing a where's Wally costume under his uniform?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6858 on: Today at 07:35:09 am »
British American Tobacco now stopping ops in Russia.  2000 staff impacted.  Smokers wont be pleased
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6859 on: Today at 08:24:45 am »
What I dont get is the Russian threat of nationalising foreign companies. What happens here? They take over Apple shop and sell Huawei phones with Apple stickers on them? Ok they reposess the infrastructure, but how would they run these new companies?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6860 on: Today at 08:36:22 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:24:45 am
What I dont get is the Russian threat of nationalising foreign companies. What happens here? They take over Apple shop and sell Huawei phones with Apple stickers on them? Ok they reposess the infrastructure, but how would they run these new companies?

Just another idle threat he hasnt thought through.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6861 on: Today at 08:36:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:51:03 pm
And this was the amazing response by Navalny, who accepted the duel. 

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2018/10/18/navalny-accepts-putin-ex-bodyguards-duel-challenge-a63229

Watch his video. That man is a true hero.

Now languishing in a Russian police cell, having been poisoned and beaten up many times.  But still capable of getting his message out.
From Reuters:

Quote
LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called for anti-war protests in Moscow and other cities on Sunday.

"Mad maniac Putin will most quickly be stopped by the people of Russia now if they oppose the war," a message on Navalny's Instagram account said.

"You need to go to anti-war rallies every weekend, even if it seems that everyone has either left or got scared...You are the backbone of the movement against war and death," he said.


Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice that has raised fears of wider conflict in Europe. read more

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/kremlin-critic-navalny-calls-anti-war-protests-across-russia-2022-03-11/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6862 on: Today at 09:07:15 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm
are they trying to provoke him into doing something crazy? this type of stuff is baiting from what i can see.

the media are demonic c*nts and would probably love if a nuke was fired tomorrow.

humans are just beyond repair at this point. thats fine then. the universe will just continue without us

Speak for yourself.

I would imagine the vast majority of humanity want to get on with their lives.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6863 on: Today at 09:27:21 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:24:45 am
What I dont get is the Russian threat of nationalising foreign companies. What happens here? They take over Apple shop and sell Huawei phones with Apple stickers on them? Ok they reposess the infrastructure, but how would they run these new companies?

Shouldn't they be renationalising the businesses they farmed out to the oligarchs?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6864 on: Today at 09:35:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:27:21 am
Shouldn't they be renationalising the businesses they farmed out to the oligarchs?

The oligarchs are only names, very highly paid middlemen, the real owner of everything in Russia is ultimately Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6865 on: Today at 09:51:44 am »
Just watching the news and seeing an elderly lady sitting in her apartment covered in blood and the camera pans to where her wall was to reveal it was gone and so was the neighbourhood outside. Buildings pretty much just rubble at this stage with a war going on around this poor woman just after losing her home and maybe her country. Absolutely helpless unless someone helps her. Who's going to give her and her country that hand as the time will have to come where sanctions may slow down evil but its not stopping it. At this stage im hoping Putin forces our hand as conflict is nearly inevitable unless we are content with a terrorist sitting there on his throne still enjoying the riches from his decades of plundering his own country's spoils and now Europe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6866 on: Today at 09:52:35 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6867 on: Today at 10:33:00 am »
Probably for another thread - but as things go on itll be interesting to see more of the talentless members of the aristocracy and how aligned they are to the Russians and how ultimately their cosy lifestyles are more important than people dying in a far away country once again. Both the odious Corens came out with stuff over the last few days, and therell be plenty more (including most of our Cabinet) wholl be shilling to reintegrate the oligarchs once theres any form of deescalafion.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6868 on: Today at 10:42:27 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:35:09 am
British American Tobacco now stopping ops in Russia.  2000 staff impacted.  Smokers wont be pleased

They'll be fuming.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6869 on: Today at 10:47:10 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:33:00 am
Probably for another thread - but as things go on itll be interesting to see more of the talentless members of the aristocracy and how aligned they are to the Russians and how ultimately their cosy lifestyles are more important than people dying in a far away country once again. Both the odious Corens came out with stuff over the last few days, and therell be plenty more (including most of our Cabinet) wholl be shilling to reintegrate the oligarchs once theres any form of deescalafion.

The Corens have been ennobled! Missed that.

Personally dont give a shit about the oligarchs as long as innocent Ukrainians lives are saved.

Whatever happens therell be a rush of the usual Gadarene swine, both left and right, urging reconciliation with the murderers and their supporters.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6870 on: Today at 10:48:34 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:07:15 am
Speak for yourself.

I would imagine the vast majority of humanity want to get on with their lives.

And where did I say that I don't?

I'm looking at the bigger picture here and our survival and progression into the future. It doesn't look too promising as recent events in the world attest to. It's debatable now as to whether we have the collective intelligence to progress and survive unless you believe that we have some divine right to be here? Our rampant greed will be our downfall and the workings of the mainstream media are just one example of that
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6871 on: Today at 11:00:56 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:48:34 am
And where did I say that I don't?

I'm looking at the bigger picture here and our survival and progression into the future. It doesn't look too promising as recent events in the world attest to. It's debatable now as to whether we have the collective intelligence to progress and survive unless you believe that we have some divine right to be here? Our rampant greed will be our downfall and the workings of the mainstream media are just one example of that

Everything looks gloomy depending on how far out you take an overview, at which point the only universal answer is the extermination of humanity. It's more useful and practical to take a closer look.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6872 on: Today at 11:04:08 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 09:52:35 am
Suspected this type of thing would be happening, really makes you want to cry.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/mar/12/children-going-missing-amid-chaos-at-ukraine-border-report-aid-groups-refugees

Where there are confused crowds, there are rats. Fucking scum.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6873 on: Today at 11:10:22 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 09:52:35 am
Suspected this type of thing would be happening, really makes you want to cry.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/mar/12/children-going-missing-amid-chaos-at-ukraine-border-report-aid-groups-refugees

You really have to be the lowest of the low to stoop to these levels.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6874 on: Today at 11:28:36 am »
Good interview with Stephen Kotkin who has written a biography of Stalin and a book about the collapse of communism in the USSR
https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/stephen-kotkin-putin-russia-ukraine-stalin
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6875 on: Today at 11:32:17 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 09:52:35 am
Suspected this type of thing would be happening, really makes you want to cry.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/mar/12/children-going-missing-amid-chaos-at-ukraine-border-report-aid-groups-refugees
:no :no
I hope some of them are caught red handed as they say, let them face the anger of the families fleeing.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6876 on: Today at 11:36:14 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 09:52:35 am
Suspected this type of thing would be happening, really makes you want to cry.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/mar/12/children-going-missing-amid-chaos-at-ukraine-border-report-aid-groups-refugees

So much evil out there, it would indeed make you cry.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6877 on: Today at 12:35:45 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:48:34 am
And where did I say that I don't?

I'm looking at the bigger picture here and our survival and progression into the future. It doesn't look too promising as recent events in the world attest to. It's debatable now as to whether we have the collective intelligence to progress and survive unless you believe that we have some divine right to be here? Our rampant greed will be our downfall and the workings of the mainstream media are just one example of that

And the "mainstream media" clearly want nukes to go off because they can make so much money when the whole infrastructure has gone to shit and people have to worry about survival. Have a word with yourself...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6878 on: Today at 12:37:03 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:35:45 pm
And the "mainstream media" clearly want nukes to go off because they can make so much money when the whole infrastructure has gone to shit and people have to worry about survival. Have a word with yourself...

The Express or Mail would find a way to blame Meghan Markle though.
