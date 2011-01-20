Talking to the girlfriend tonight who lives not far from Chernivtsi. She was just telling me how hospitable the people in this region have been in welcoming other Ukrainians from other parts of the country, notably Kiev and Kharkiv. Restaurants using there kitchens to make food not only for soldiers but these people who are displaced, gathering toys and chocolates for children, opening their homes to those that need shelter. The kind of things that give you faith in humanity.

However she did say that a fair portion of these people are showing a lack of gratitude, they are raiding the supermarkets for Vodka and spirits, generally letting their hair down while the locals work all hours helping the war effort. If you've been this part of the world you'll know how welcoming and hospitable they are, not just with food and drink but warmth and good humour. They do however expect respect in return and rightly so, I've always thanked my hosts best I could and given appreciation where its been merited.

She was a little sad and despondent about this, it got me thinking about the reasons. Maybe just a stress busting exercise after all they've put up with in these cities, or do they have thier fare share of ungrateful knobheads like we do, who feel entitled to whatever they want. I pacified her a little by saying the genuine decent people of these cities are the ones who've stayed behind to fight for their country. I'm no psychologist, I just think it's just another sad outcome of this war, and all wars I guess. She won't look at these people like she used to, just as she's lost friends she had in Russia. Their are no winners in this war.