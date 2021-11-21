« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:36:25 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:37:39 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:26:19 am

I was having a play about with this the other day. You can move the map to the UK (or wherever you live)

https://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/?

I grew up in the 70's/80's when the threat of nuclear armageddon was very real; I remember casually chatting with mates in the playground about what you'd do if the sirens went off. Looking back, it was crazy! From that time, I've had the assumption that a nuclear exchange would wipe everything out - much of it immediately; the rest over the following weeks/months.

From what I've read over the past week or so, that's not necessarily the case. I reckon me and my loved ones would be wiped out (I'm in Sintellins, between the likely targets of Liverpool and Manchester) but even parts of the UK wouldn't suffer much actual nuclear damage or fallout (this assumes around a dozen missiles fired at the UK, at obvious targets, and mainly airburst detonations. Most of the radiation from the explosion would dissipate within 14 days (away from the immediate blast area), although radioactive fallout would contain some elements with much longer half-life. There's the likely nuclear winter afterwards, like, which would potentially kill more people globally that the actual nuclear exchange. But the initial nuclear bombs wouldn't be as wipe-out destructive as I'd always believed.

Reading that back, I do realise it seems like I'm playing down the threat. I'm not - civilisation would be destroyed and even any survivors in the UK would be fucked, with only small areas habitable. But there'd be survivors. I'd rather be in New Zealand when the shit falls, though.

Not at all to play down nuclear war in general, which would obviously be catastrophic, and quite possibly the end of life as we know it. But just regarding the bolded bit, there is debate over whether nuclear winter would actually occur as theorised. I've read that modern nuclear weapons still wouldn't actually have the force to send large amounts of dust and ash beyond the troposphere and into the stratosphere. Therefore, there's some scientific data that suggests it would simply rain back down again, rather than plunge the earth into years of winter in the way that Carl Sagan, and films like 'Threads', prophesised.

Edit - link to summary of doubts about nuclear winter:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_winter#Criticism_and_debate

As I said though, not playing down anything - the loss of life would be unimaginable, and the after-effects of radiation on food and water supplies alone would be utterly disastrous.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:13:30 pm by decosabute »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:46:09 pm
Watching this, I don't think Putin would need his Nukes

https://youtu.be/WNRUP-T01Ig
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm
My CLP has some real nut jobs in it too.

Ours are disappearing now (some thrown out, some walked) but one of the city's outlying wards is dominated by them. All old, all angry, all completely unabashed in their support for Putin. Some of it is probably nostalgia for that wonderful experiment in human destruction, the Soviet Union. But most of it is simply hatred for the 'fascist'/'neo-liberal' (the same thing)  and 'imperialist' West. Oh, and they never smile.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:17:48 pm
Quote from: stanleyparkmudonmyboots on Yesterday at 05:46:09 pm
Watching this, I don't think Putin would need his Nukes

https://youtu.be/WNRUP-T01Ig

Maybe Poland could lend us some fighter jets
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:26:55 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:41:09 pm
@oryxspioenkop
This is Igor.

Every morning Igor goes for a stroll through the nearby forest.

Today, Igor found a Russian Army 9K330 Tor SAM system abandoned in the forest.

Now Igor owns a $20 million SAM system.

Congratulations Igor.




And I believe it's tax free too!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:42:29 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:41:09 pm
@oryxspioenkop
This is Igor.

Every morning Igor goes for a stroll through the nearby forest.

Today, Igor found a Russian Army 9K330 Tor SAM system abandoned in the forest.

Now Igor owns a $20 million SAM system.

Congratulations Igor.



That particular system is quite valuable to the Ukrainians, as they use radar guidance, can be used to shoot down heli transports and gunships with resistance to jamming by signal and flares. And supposedly they are useful against medium altitude aircraft, drones or even cruise missiles.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tor_missile_system

This particular version has been entered in service for Igor in Wikipedia.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:46:49 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 05:36:25 pm
Yep, this has been really good this week.

Listening to it at the moment, it's fascinating. It has a huge range of subjects on this podcast as well, will be adding it to my own list.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm
Apologies if it has been mentioned already (fast moving thread), but talk about the worst government at the worst fucking time.



Needs to spend a bit more time getting up to speed on international law and less on her Instagram and Thatcher impersonations.

Full session is here: https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/2902523d-0ed5-40e5-a44b-6571fc6cf1e4
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:24:11 pm
Thick twat,guy could've spent all day trying to point her towards the right answer,had sign spinners & the wannabee Witch still wouldn't have clicked on that he was trying to help her.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:45:27 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:24:11 pm
Thick twat,guy could've spent all day trying to point her towards the right answer,had sign spinners & the wannabee Witch still wouldn't have clicked on that he was trying to help her.

Both sides in this war are beset by bad, undesirable and inept politicians (to varying degrees- at least ours have regard for human life) but one of the other big differences that separates both sides is the quality of advice that the politicians receive. While Truss is one of a long line of overconfident figureheads she is at least surrounded by the nations best experts within the field she is accountable for. And these advisers (I speak from direct experience) can and do influence the figureheads. So after this excruciating video I can guarantee shell have received a full briefing and taken part in an honest discussion on the importance of the label war of aggression. Putin on the other hand has bunkered himself away from rational advice as he is a creation born out of a Soviet era culture where advice doesnt exist as a notion. There are orders, commands, protocols, dogma, narrative.  But no advice or advisors. You will see this played out perfectly in the amazing Chernobyl series.

In fact you could almost characterise this war as advice versus dogma, a collaboration of expertise representing the best of the world pitted against a few belligerent minds.  But lets remember while we can intellectualise this to our hearts content kids, mums, dads, teens, grandparents are dying right now in a bloody and dark reality that deserves more commitment than distant analysis from the likes of all of us.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:59:32 pm by Penfold78 »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:46:36 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:24:11 pm
Thick twat,guy could've spent all day trying to point her towards the right answer,had sign spinners & the wannabee Witch still wouldn't have clicked on that he was trying to help her.

And why on earth did she not simply say yes at the beginning instead of a load of waffle.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:05:57 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:46:36 pm
And why on earth did she not simply say yes at the beginning instead of a load of waffle.

I've not watched the video but I'm guessing because "yes" is a straight answer - something that a Tory is genetically incapable of giving.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 07:45:27 pm
Both sides in this war are beset by bad, undesirable and inept politicians (to varying degrees- at least ours have regard for human life) but one of the other big differences that separates both sides is the quality of advice that the politicians receive. While Truss is one of a long line of overconfident figureheads she is at least surrounded by the nations best experts within the field she is accountable for. And these advisers (I speak from direct experience) can and do influence the figureheads. So after this excruciating video I can guarantee shell have received a full briefing and taken part in an honest discussion on the importance of the label war of aggression. Putin on the other hand has bunkered himself away from rational advice as he is a creation born out of a Soviet era culture where advice doesnt exist as a notion. There are orders, commands, protocols, dogma, narrative.  But no advice or advisors. You will see this played out perfectly in the amazing Chernobyl series.

In fact you could almost characterise this war as advice versus dogma, a collaboration of expertise representing the best of the world pitted against a few belligerent minds.  But lets remember while we can intellectualise this to our hearts content kids, mums, dads, teens, grandparents are dying right now in a bloody and dark reality that deserves more commitment than distant analysis from the likes of all of us.
There's a bit more to it than her ignorance on this being a factor on our response to the Russian invasion. more about the lazy attitude and culture of our government Ministers. talk with authority on issues they are clearly clueless on. making big decisions on any issue they don't fully understand can only result in chaos, every one of them have showed themselves out of their depth, a few weeks ago Nadine Dorries our secretary of state for Culture was banging on about how she thinks the tax payer shouldn't be funding C4 tv. she also tried to front it out to hide her ignorance, it would make you cringe if someone down the pub said this never mind a government minister.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:45:50 pm
Our government is a joke and seriously needs kicking out. Will Self said back in 2016 Johnson was a Russian asset. I think it more every day.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:47:12 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:46:36 pm
And why on earth did she not simply say yes at the beginning instead of a load of waffle.


Because she is a dummy who thinks she is the smartest person in every room.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:48:41 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm
There's a bit more to it than her ignorance on this being a factor on our response to the Russian invasion. more about the lazy attitude and culture of our government Ministers. talk with authority on issues they are clearly clueless on. making big decisions on any issue they don't fully understand can only result in chaos, every one of them have showed themselves out of their depth, a few weeks ago Nadine Dorries our secretary of state for Culture was banging on about how she thinks the tax payer shouldn't be funding C4 tv. she also tried to front it out to hide her ignorance, it would make you cringe if someone down the pub said this never mind a government minister.

In my line of work Ive met a lot of them. You soon get a handle on whether they read their briefs and whether they listen to other people to seek advice. Only three have ever stood out as really good at their jobs: Gove, Rory Stewart, Therese Coffey. Plenty of people will spit their shit at that but Im just saying what I saw, at first hand. Of all the embarrassingly over-promoted people Ive met Cameron and Owen Patterson are the most extreme cases*. Truss is middle of the road in comparison.

* I should point out Ive never met Boris or Mogg. Thats the only reason they dont feature here.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:56:29 pm by Penfold78 »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:51:16 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:46:36 pm
And why on earth did she not simply say yes at the beginning instead of a load of waffle.

Probably because a) She has no idea what the answer is and b) She's worried she's walking into a trap

Possibly this is a knock-on effect when her Russian counterpart asked if she recognised Russian sovereignty of certain regions, and she said no, apparently not realising they were existing Russian territories and not part of Ukraine. Although that would imply learning on her part, which is a rare sight among Tory Ministers.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:16:56 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 08:48:41 pm
In my line of work Ive met a lot of them. You soon get a handle on whether they read their briefs and whether they listen to other people to seek advice. Only three have ever stood out as really good at their jobs: Gove, Rory Stewart, Therese Coffey. Plenty of people will spit their shit at that but Im just saying what I saw, at first hand. Of all the embarrassingly over-promoted people Ive met Cameron and Owen Patterson are the most extreme cases*. Truss is middle of the road in comparison.

* I should point out Ive never met Boris or Mogg. Thats the only reason they dont feature here.
The competency of these Ministers is a mystery to the many people who vote for them, the Tory's have always known what impresses the average man in the street to vote Tory, the appearance of knowing what they are talking about, the arrogance when dismissing criticism also seems to impress some voters.
I don't feel reassured when you say these ministers will be receiving good advice as ive seen so many cock ups, just a awfuly government wreaking havoc, a government unwilling to admit to mistakes having to be dragged kicking and screaming into every U-Turn.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:16:56 pm
The competency of these Ministers is a mystery to the many people who vote for them, the Tory's have always known what impresses the average man in the street to vote Tory, the appearance of knowing what they are talking about, the arrogance when dismissing criticism also seems to impress some voters.
I don't feel reassured when you say these ministers will be receiving good advice as ive seen so many cock ups, just a awfuly government wreaking havoc, a government unwilling to admit to mistakes having to be dragged kicking and screaming into every U-Turn.

Yes, good point. Receiving advice and acting on it are two different things. There is also the added complication that the expert advisors whove plied their trade on something very specific for 30 years get contradicted by politically appointed advisers (SPADs) who are extremely bright but know fuck all in any depth. They normally only stick around for 2 years. And even if the right advice is provided and accepted it may still be ignored because the decision wouldnt look good in the papers. Thats why we get cock ups so often.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:32:11 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm
Yes, good point. Receiving advice and acting on it are two different things. There is also the added complication that the expert advisors whove plied their trade on something very specific for 30 years get contradicted by politically appointed advisers (SPADs) who are extremely bright but know fuck all in any depth. They normally only stick around for 2 years. And even if the right advice is provided and accepted it may still be ignored because the decision wouldnt look good in the papers. Thats why we get cock ups so often.

Who was it who said, words to the effect, Who needs experts?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:37:50 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 08:48:41 pm
In my line of work Ive met a lot of them. You soon get a handle on whether they read their briefs and whether they listen to other people to seek advice. Only three have ever stood out as really good at their jobs: Gove, Rory Stewart, Therese Coffey. Plenty of people will spit their shit at that but Im just saying what I saw, at first hand. Of all the embarrassingly over-promoted people Ive met Cameron and Owen Patterson are the most extreme cases*. Truss is middle of the road in comparison.

* I should point out Ive never met Boris or Mogg. Thats the only reason they dont feature here.

I know folks who work in the foreign office. They say Bozo was the worst minister they ever had: lazy, ignorant, unwilling to learn, incompetent & condescending towards civil servants.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
Personally I'm starting to get really scared for the very many people stuck in Mariupol. The reports coming out of there are not good and it's blloody freezing here. Please God, I hope they can find a way to let them safely out, and now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:01:57 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm
Yes, good point. Receiving advice and acting on it are two different things. There is also the added complication that the expert advisors whove plied their trade on something very specific for 30 years get contradicted by politically appointed advisers (SPADs) who are extremely bright but know fuck all in any depth. They normally only stick around for 2 years. And even if the right advice is provided and accepted it may still be ignored because the decision wouldnt look good in the papers. Thats why we get cock ups so often.
I think that's a different point to be honest, important but more about decisions made for political reasons rather than incompetency, NI Protocol would be a good example. am certain Johnson received sound advice telling him he is agreeing to sea border checks and more customs to police those checks, I could go on but veering off track, point is this is more down to having a PM willing to look the country in the eye and lie, another example of why they are not fit to run the country.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm
This is phenomenal reporting. This report has graphic content.

https://twitter.com/sommervilletv/status/1502000265490227206?s=21
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm
^ Agreed. But you should probably put a warning on that one and spoiler it (as per thread title) for very graphic and upsetting content.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm
This is phenomenal reporting. This report has graphic content.

https://twitter.com/sommervilletv/status/1502000265490227206?s=21
Just saw that on BBC News. Its mental seeing a BBC reporter just walk through bodies lying on the ground. Has this ever been normal during wartime reporting?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
Bit conflicted. On one hand I've little to no sympathy for any Russian soldier who's took part in this conflict and won't shed a single tear, but also, it feels a bit wrong to see them strolling around their corpse on camera. I also don't like the way Ukraine has politicised Russians who have surrendered either.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:47:36 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
Bit conflicted. On one hand I've little to no sympathy for any Russian soldier who's took part in this conflict and won't shed a single tear, but also, it feels a bit wrong to see them strolling around their corpse on camera. I also don't like the way Ukraine has politicised Russians who have surrendered either.

I can understand why they're doing it though (showing the bodies) but I don't agree with them leaving the faces unblurred.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:04:36 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm
Just saw that on BBC News. Its mental seeing a BBC reporter just walk through bodies lying on the ground. Has this ever been normal during wartime reporting?

It was jarring wasnt it. Just stepping over dead bodies.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:07:23 pm
Russian supermarkets already starting to put limits on the purchase of certain household goods.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:20:57 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm
This is phenomenal reporting. This report has graphic content.

https://twitter.com/sommervilletv/status/1502000265490227206?s=21

Just watched that on the BBC news. You are right.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:54:58 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:42:29 pm
That particular system is quite valuable to the Ukrainians, as they use radar guidance, can be used to shoot down heli transports and gunships with resistance to jamming by signal and flares. And supposedly they are useful against medium altitude aircraft, drones or even cruise missiles.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tor_missile_system

This particular version has been entered in service for Igor in Wikipedia.

I'd expect the controls to be crypto protected though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:37:19 am
Yad Vashem has cut ties with Abramovich now too
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:33:49 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:54:58 pm
I'd expect the controls to be crypto protected though.

The Ukrainians have captured systems from Donetsk before which are being reused. I dont think there should be any limitations in this regard.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:55:36 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm
This is phenomenal reporting. This report has graphic content.

https://twitter.com/sommervilletv/status/1502000265490227206?s=21

Yes. phenomenal as you say. They are fighting hard - but need help
