Thick twat,guy could've spent all day trying to point her towards the right answer,had sign spinners & the wannabee Witch still wouldn't have clicked on that he was trying to help her.



Both sides in this war are beset by bad, undesirable and inept politicians (to varying degrees- at least ours have regard for human life) but one of the other big differences that separates both sides is the quality of advice that the politicians receive. While Truss is one of a long line of overconfident figureheads she is at least surrounded by the nations best experts within the field she is accountable for. And these advisers (I speak from direct experience) can and do influence the figureheads. So after this excruciating video I can guarantee shell have received a full briefing and taken part in an honest discussion on the importance of the label war of aggression. Putin on the other hand has bunkered himself away from rational advice as he is a creation born out of a Soviet era culture where advice doesnt exist as a notion. There are orders, commands, protocols, dogma, narrative. But no advice or advisors. You will see this played out perfectly in the amazing Chernobyl series.In fact you could almost characterise this war as advice versus dogma, a collaboration of expertise representing the best of the world pitted against a few belligerent minds. But lets remember while we can intellectualise this to our hearts content kids, mums, dads, teens, grandparents are dying right now in a bloody and dark reality that deserves more commitment than distant analysis from the likes of all of us.