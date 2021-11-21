Dont know if it was the world taking its eye off the ball, or just choosing convenient enemies. While everyone was panicking over the islamists in caves wanting to change our way of life. Putin was wrecking havoc in Checnya, Goergia, Crimea, Syria, killing thousands. Poisoning people with nerve agents, even inside our borders. Killing opposition politicians and journalists, a real nasty piece of work, for 20 years. Yet we were buying his oil, taking his donations, selling him our institutions, we fell in love with words like "oligarchs", took their money, and admired their yachts.
He didnt become a monster overnight. Its way too late now, just accept we fucked up, and the price to pay for our failings is the Ukranian population, tell Zelensky sorry mate you're on your own, its great how brave you are but we cant upset Putin he might come after us, change the Nato flag to a white flag, and be done with it.