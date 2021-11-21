Yeah, I didnt really address it in my previous response and I certainly think its possible, draw NATO in to try and unite the Russian people against NATO aggression, but Im still not sure how that helps Putin because he cant win a military outcome. He cant beat NATO in a conventional war, and in a nuclear war no one wins (hopefully he knows that).



I haven't read the last 30 pages or so, therefore I am just quickly dropping in mid discussion which seems to include the question of NATO interference (or not). I can fully understand the feeling of "just send NATO in and see what that means for Putin". I had these thoughts myself over the past few days. However, there is the nuclear threat and the "would he would he not" dilemma (also I don't think non nuclear missiles heading towards Paris or Berlin would be fun either).So yesterday German broadcaster ZDF had a 40 minute documentary called "Putin against the World", starting with his famous German speech in the German Parliament, and then drawing back to his beginnings and his rise after Yeltsin, the breaking up of the Soviet Union, the Second Chechen War and so forth. It was very matter of fact and stuck to the main points concerning Putin, but it was pretty frightening: They had some interviewees, amongst them a former advisor of Putin, and the general consensus was that he is not someone to back down. I can't repeat it ad verbatim here, but it painted a picture of someone who is in total conflict with the West and who all his life took the hard way and would not budge. He was described as someone who basically upheld a certain image that agreed with the West - because that was what the West wanted to see after the end of the Cold War - but at the end of the day, in reality, he always pulled in the opposite direction.It really was extremely chilling and made me think he might be willing to take huge risks even if it put Russia in danger. It's a huge place and I don't think single lives (or thousands) of them really matter to him regardless of nationality and I don't think he gives a flying fuck about non military and innocent bystanders. He would sacrifice his own if it were to his advantage (and if you believe, and there are strong arguments for this, that the 1999 bombing in Russia were not Chechen but false flag events, then he already has). He could be that sort of dictator who sees thing through to the bitter end, consequences be damned.Anyway, it made me think, maybe not give him reason to further escalate, as horrific as the situation is in Ukraine. There might be less to salvage there as well as elsewhere if Putin does the incalculable.