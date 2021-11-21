« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 252146 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 06:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 06:42:08 pm
It's a really horrible situation. At this point, part of me really wants NATO to just say "fuck it" and bomb the absolute shit out of them. Hope that Putin isn't insane enough to go nuclear. Morally it's the right thing to do. Realistically though I expect we're just going to be watching innocent civilians get slaughtered for months and months to come whilst we sit and do nothing.

I think exactly the same. And as the future plays out we all have to sleep at night knowing that our 'freedom' only exists because we sat back and let a country and their people die, while we all watched on.

It's akin to living in a cul-de-sac of houses where as everyone is being invaded and killed outside, we just switch on the electric fence and close the curtains.

Almost every day they ask for our help and every time we say "Sorry, we're all right Jack, good luck though, we stand with you."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 07:01:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:26:56 pm
I think its now only a matter of time before NATO has to become more involved one way or another after seeing the pictures of the maternity hospital. It almost feels like Putin is daring us to get involved now, to see how far he can go before we get involved, to what end Im not sure but it feels like he wants to pull us in.
Would we ever be able to defeat Russia if we did get directly involved. to force them to sign surrender terms.? No chance, maybe his thinking in the same way as Johnson. NATO attacking Russia will unite Russians behind Putin. the price they will pay for going into Ukraine will merge into the price of fighting for their freedom against NATO.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 07:20:43 pm »
I know its not a gamble anybody wants associated with their name, but just supposing Putin decided that he wanted to send dozens of icbms at europe, canada and the US, and he gives the order because hes a fucking nutbar.

if you are the (at least 2) soldiers at the sharp end of the spear charged with pressing the button, do you actually follow those orders? Knowing they will fire back and thats all she wrote except for the cockroaches? Your parents, your partner, your kids-all done for. Game over, human race?

Or would you just pull out your gun and shoot Putin instead?

even if they told you the other side fired first, would you compound the problem in pure revenge? Maybe some, surely not all.

I honestly have never felt that its a given that anybody would ever follow those orders, on any side. Not that i feel any need to test the theory mind you.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 07:34:35 pm »
At the start of all of this I was against NATO getting involved, actually had some hope of sanctions working and an agreement coming into place between Russia & Ukraine. The longer its gone on the more Ive realised this wont end and innocent families & children will get slaughtered day in day out until Putin gets what he wants but the maternity hospital pictures/videos was all a bit too much for me today. Im fully hoping NATO get involved now. Yes I understand the consequences but I dont want to be a part of history where we all watched a superpower flatten and kill the population of a whole country and did nothing. I have it easy sat in my home unbothered in the Uk so it might be hypocritical of me saying that but how long can this go on and ot happens in Yemen and other countries every day.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 07:47:25 pm »
The Rest is History podcast are doing a short episode each day this week around the end of the Soviet Union, rise of Putin etc. which are really good. Definitely worth a listen.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 07:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 07:47:25 pm
The Rest is History podcast are doing a short episode each day this week around the end of the Soviet Union, rise of Putin etc. which are really good. Definitely worth a listen.
they are absolutely amazing ..

Distills they back ground to the issues so clearly

Dominic Sandbrook is like the best history teacher ever. Mages to simplify the most complex concepts so well.

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-rest-is-history/id1537788786?i=1000553113993

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6606 on: Yesterday at 07:55:24 pm »
Right now, Russia is having its Afghanistan 2.0 on steroids. Except this time around, it doesn't have Warsaw Pact allies and other Soviet states (with the exception of Belarus) to help them out. Their economy is going to be worse now than it was thirty years ago. And unlike then, they can't trade resources at a premium for worthless shit to buy soft power. Their citizens might be blinded by state propaganda, but having experienced  decades of western media and goods are going to be less pliable to just accepting a sudden inability to travel, play their team on FIFA or grab a can of Coca-Cola. Also mass unemployment looms, most Russians have no savings and those that do will find them worthless. The escape routes to the West have been largely cut off too. It wouldn't surprise me if Big Macs (or lack thereof) are going to be more of a breaking point for the average Russian than anything else to begin putting internal pressure on the system
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6607 on: Yesterday at 07:56:14 pm »
Someone linked that Rest In History podcast the other day and this Rise of Putin series they're doing. Can't remember who it was but I thank them for it, it's been highly enjoyable and informative and I've already tabbed several other episodes that I need to listen to.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6608 on: Yesterday at 07:57:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:01:42 pm
Would we ever be able to defeat Russia if we did get directly involved. to force them to sign surrender terms.? No chance, maybe his thinking in the same way as Johnson. NATO attacking Russia will unite Russians behind Putin. the price they will pay for going into Ukraine will merge into the price of fighting for their freedom against NATO.

I think it would depend on what defeating Russia actually means. They dont need to surrender, the Americans never surrendered in Vietnam or the Russians in Afghanistan, they just gave up and went home which is all we need the Russians to do. NATO can certainly destroy the Russian fighting capabilities in Ukraine such that they cant fight, the worry is just those damn nukes they have and you cant remove them from the equation.
« Reply #6609 on: Yesterday at 07:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 07:56:14 pm
Someone linked that Rest In History podcast the other day and this Rise of Putin series they're doing. Can't remember who it was but I thank them for it, it's been highly enjoyable and informative and I've already tabbed several other episodes that I need to listen to.

It's an amazing podcast that I only found through here. Been listening to it for a year now. Looking forward to the Rise of Putin series
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6610 on: Yesterday at 08:29:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:57:46 pm
I think it would depend on what defeating Russia actually means. They dont need to surrender, the Americans never surrendered in Vietnam or the Russians in Afghanistan, they just gave up and went home which is all we need the Russians to do. NATO can certainly destroy the Russian fighting capabilities in Ukraine such that they cant fight, the worry is just those damn nukes they have and you cant remove them from the equation.
Yeah, I made roughly the same point over a week ago when this was kicking off, Soviet Russia wasn't beaten by war or nuclear missiles, the US outspent them. the Russians spent more than they could afford trying to keep up with the US defence spending. it's just another way of looking at how we defeat Russia as we don't necessarily need to use soldiers or bombs to beat them in the long run.
I am not thinking how Putin would try and turn this around for a Russian victory. I was thinking what he could do to pacify/ unite the Russian people behind him when all the sanctions start hitting, it will be bad for millions of Russians in every way possible, from paying the bills to social life. maybe he might think a conventional attack by the west would unite Russians behind him, Putin must know a lot of the population are going to be very piss,, off soon.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6611 on: Yesterday at 08:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:20:43 pm
I know its not a gamble anybody wants associated with their name, but just supposing Putin decided that he wanted to send dozens of icbms at europe, canada and the US, and he gives the order because hes a fucking nutbar.

if you are the (at least 2) soldiers at the sharp end of the spear charged with pressing the button, do you actually follow those orders? Knowing they will fire back and thats all she wrote except for the cockroaches? Your parents, your partner, your kids-all done for. Game over, human race?

Or would you just pull out your gun and shoot Putin instead?

even if they told you the other side fired first, would you compound the problem in pure revenge? Maybe some, surely not all.

I honestly have never felt that its a given that anybody would ever follow those orders, on any side. Not that i feel any need to test the theory mind you.

You think that guy would be allowed to have a gun to kill Putin? If Nato gets involved that is it for all of us I'm pretty sure of that. Putin will make that guy "press the button" and that is it.

I don't think all of this will end well. I have started opening my most expensive whiskys, that I was saving for the future. At this point why guess that we will be here in a year? I live now thinking the end is near because it very well could be.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6612 on: Yesterday at 08:40:43 pm »
Morbid topic I know, but are there any writeups by people in the know that describe what a modern nuclear conflict could look like?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6613 on: Yesterday at 08:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:40:43 pm
Morbid topic I know, but are there any writeups by people in the know that describe what a modern nuclear conflict could look like?


How a small nuclear war would transform the entire planet

As geopolitical tensions rise in nuclear-armed states, scientists are modelling the global impact of nuclear war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6614 on: Yesterday at 08:50:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:29:59 pm
Yeah, I made roughly the same point over a week ago when this was kicking off, Soviet Russia wasn't beaten by war or nuclear missiles, the US outspent them. the Russians spent more than they could afford trying to keep up with the US defence spending. it's just another way of looking at how we defeat Russia as we don't necessarily need to use soldiers or bombs to beat them in the long run.
I am not thinking how Putin would try and turn this around for a Russian victory. I was thinking what he could do to pacify/ unite the Russian people behind him when all the sanctions start hitting, it will be bad for millions of Russians in every way possible, from paying the bills to social life. maybe he might think a conventional attack by the west would unite Russians behind him, Putin must know a lot of the population are going to be very piss,, off soon.

Yeah, I didnt really address it in my previous response and I certainly think its possible, draw NATO in to try and unite the Russian people against NATO aggression, but Im still not sure how that helps Putin because he cant win a military outcome. He cant beat NATO in a conventional war, and in a nuclear war no one wins (hopefully he knows that).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6615 on: Yesterday at 08:54:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:50:12 pm
they are absolutely amazing ..

Distills they back ground to the issues so clearly

Dominic Sandbrook is like the best history teacher ever. Mages to simplify the most complex concepts so well.

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-rest-is-history/id1537788786?i=1000553113993

Yep theyre excellent. Seen another recommendation a few pages back on an episode from last year around nuclear warfare, so going to be working my way back.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6616 on: Yesterday at 09:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 03:08:59 pm
They are simply lying to the public. How Shitty Patel can come on tv and say that crap about welcoming refugees when you compare with the reality in Calais, and how Boris can gibber on about Britain "leading" this and "leading" that while throwing out random billion figures....
It's all horseshit lies. And it's got to the point where I can't stomach watching them. These people are escaping bombs and leaving everything behind. The UK government's response is to tell them to go online, phone a number, travel to some other city or town,...etc, when they are all fucking exhausted.

History will quite rightly remember these (in)actions and this lack of compassion and basic decency.
When you have Tory MPs calling for the Home Office to sort their shit out, you kbow they are fucking up big time. Patel will probably shout at a few people even when it's all on her and Johnson.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6617 on: Yesterday at 09:52:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:50:09 pm

What exactly do you expect Nato countries to do ?

Grow a pair of balls and start throwing threats back at the prick. If we let him call the shots on this one, where/when does he stop? He's fucking insane. Just listen to the rhetoric coming from him.
Kids are dying. Hospitals and schools are being bombed. At what point do we decide enough is enough? When we see little kids with their eyes burning out from chemical warfare?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6618 on: Yesterday at 09:58:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:50:23 pm
Yeah, I didnt really address it in my previous response and I certainly think its possible, draw NATO in to try and unite the Russian people against NATO aggression, but Im still not sure how that helps Putin because he cant win a military outcome. He cant beat NATO in a conventional war, and in a nuclear war no one wins (hopefully he knows that).
The number 1 priority for Putin is himself and his family. he sold Russia out many years ago when he enriched himself for a fortune while the average Russian was a pauper. I remember walking around the biggest Russian boat ever built (Krushneskin or something. incredible boat) when the tall ships came to Liverpool during the period, the Russian crew reduced to standing on the edge of the gangway standing quiet in front of junk homemade souvenirs for sale.  Tesco supermarket till girls having a whip round for them to buy a couple of bars of chocolate having seen a group of Russian sailors standing outside counting all their pennies to see if they could buy a chocolate bar to share, Russian people were desperate but Putin stuck a fortune in his back pocket, these are the sort of people were dealing with, I don't believe Putin is a patriot willing to die for Mother Russia. I think he's been more worried about loosing control if Russia moved to far to Western values, it would mean accountability for himself. it would mean disaster for himself and his family.
I don't fear a all out Nuclear war happening, I think Putins desperate and helpless right now. his threats aren't getting the reaction he expected when planning this invasion. now he has possible unrest at home to worry about and he will probably look at this as a bigger problem as he will feel personally threatened. he may well be looking for a way to try and unite the Russian people behind him just as Thatcher did. maybe a Nato attack might do this.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:01:24 pm by oldfordie »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6619 on: Yesterday at 10:08:05 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6620 on: Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 10:08:05 pm
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: Russian forces do not fire on civilian targets.

https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/de1914fa052380b53bc6f91a66b55ced4e395307/0_70_5000_3001/master/5000.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=dc2c6200e6f09e233e074eecb491ff9a

The idea that people like him and the ugly fucker whos their foreign minister, and all the c*nts shilling for them will burn one day makes me wish I believed in hell.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6621 on: Yesterday at 10:15:27 pm »
https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1501676240180322311

Not sure what the point is for looking out for false flag Russian attacks in Ukraine, when there are basically going to be no consequences if they do.

Really NATO countries should be doing what Russia is doing with its nuke threats, making clear that there are red lines and that there will be clear consequences if they are crossed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6622 on: Yesterday at 10:21:34 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6623 on: Yesterday at 10:59:47 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6624 on: Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:50:23 pm
Yeah, I didnt really address it in my previous response and I certainly think its possible, draw NATO in to try and unite the Russian people against NATO aggression, but Im still not sure how that helps Putin because he cant win a military outcome. He cant beat NATO in a conventional war, and in a nuclear war no one wins (hopefully he knows that).
I haven't read the last 30 pages or so, therefore I am just quickly dropping in mid discussion which seems to include the question of NATO interference (or not). I can fully understand the feeling of "just send NATO in and see what that means for Putin". I had these thoughts myself over the past few days. However, there is the nuclear threat and the "would he would he not" dilemma (also I don't think non nuclear missiles heading towards Paris or Berlin would be fun either).

So yesterday German broadcaster ZDF had a 40 minute documentary called "Putin against the World", starting with his famous German speech in the German Parliament, and then drawing back to his beginnings and his rise after Yeltsin, the breaking up of the Soviet Union, the Second Chechen War and so forth. It was very matter of fact and stuck to the main points concerning Putin, but it was pretty frightening: They had some interviewees, amongst them a former advisor of Putin, and the general consensus was that he is not someone to back down. I can't repeat it ad verbatim here, but it painted a picture of someone who is in total conflict with the West and who all his life took the hard way and would not budge. He was described as someone who basically upheld a certain image that agreed with the West - because that was what the West wanted to see after the end of the Cold War - but at the end of the day, in reality, he always pulled in the opposite direction.

It really was extremely chilling and made me think he might be willing to take huge risks even if it put Russia in danger. It's a huge place and I don't think single lives (or thousands) of them really matter to him regardless of nationality and I don't think he gives a flying fuck about non military and innocent bystanders. He would sacrifice his own if it were to his advantage (and if you believe, and there are strong arguments for this, that the 1999 bombing in Russia were not Chechen but false flag events, then he already has). He could be that sort of dictator who sees thing through to the bitter end, consequences be damned.

Anyway, it made me think, maybe not give him reason to further escalate, as horrific as the situation is in Ukraine. There might be less to salvage there as well as elsewhere if Putin does the incalculable.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:06:19 pm by lamad »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6625 on: Yesterday at 11:23:05 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:15:27 pm

Really NATO countries should be doing what Russia is doing with its nuke threats, making clear that there are red lines and that there will be clear consequences if they are crossed.


So exactly what they've done then.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6626 on: Yesterday at 11:38:16 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm
I haven't read the last 30 pages or so, therefore I am just quickly dropping in mid discussion which seems to include the question of NATO interference (or not). I can fully understand the feeling of "just send NATO in and see what that means for Putin". I had these thoughts myself over the past few days. However, there is the nuclear threat and the "would he would he not" dilemma (also I don't think non nuclear missiles heading towards Paris or Berlin would be fun either).

So yesterday German broadcaster ZDF had a 40 minute documentary called "Putin against the World", starting with his famous German speech in the German Parliament, and then drawing back to his beginnings and his rise after Yeltsin, the breaking up of the Soviet Union, the Second Chechen War and so forth. It was very matter of fact and stuck to the main points concerning Putin, but it was pretty frightening: They had some interviewees, amongst them a former advisor of Putin, and the general consensus was that he is not someone to back down. I can't repeat it ad verbatim here, but it painted a picture of someone who is in total conflict with the West and who all his life took the hard way and would not budge. He was described as someone who basically upheld a certain image that agreed with the West - because that was what the West wanted to see after the end of the Cold War - but at the end of the day, in reality, he always pulled in the opposite direction.

It really was extremely chilling and made me think he might be willing to take huge risks even if it put Russia in danger. It's a huge place and I don't think single lives (or thousands) of them really matter to him regardless of nationality and I don't think he gives a flying fuck about non military and innocent bystanders. He would sacrifice his own if it were to his advantage (and if you believe, and there are strong arguments for this, that the 1999 bombing in Russia were not Chechen but false flag events, then he already has). He could be that sort of dictator who sees thing through to the bitter end, consequences be damned.

Anyway, it made me think, maybe not give him reason to further escalate, as horrific as the situation is in Ukraine. There might be less to salvage there as well as elsewhere if Putin does the incalculable.

Theres nothing there I disagree with, Im certainly not one of gung ho types at all, I have 2 young kids and I dont particularly want them vaporised in a nuclear war. And I certainly agree on the assessment of Putins character, he very much seems to be stuck in the middle of the Soviet era and still at war with the West, and many have turned a blind eye to it out of blind loyalties to their tribe be that the Republicans Tories/Leavers for too long, hes wasnt interfering in our democracies because hes our friend. The point I was making in my previous post to the one you quoted was that it feels like when hes bombing hospitals and the like hes almost daring NATO to get involved, and how many such atrocities will be too many for something more to be done by NATO whatever that is.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6627 on: Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm

It really was extremely chilling and made me think he might be willing to take huge risks even if it put Russia in danger. It's a huge place and I don't think single lives (or thousands) of them really matter to him regardless of nationality and I don't think he gives a flying fuck about non military and innocent bystanders. He would sacrifice his own if it were to his advantage (and if you believe, and there are strong arguments for this, that the 1999 bombing in Russia were not Chechen but false flag events, then he already has). He could be that sort of dictator who sees thing through to the bitter end, consequences be damned.

It's unfortunately a common thing in Russian history, leaders who do not care about the well being of their people, simply throw lives away to accomplish the goals of those in power.  Of course this is something that can be attributed to a lot of leaders of nations throughout the world, but seems especially common when looking at the history of Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6628 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6629 on: Today at 12:02:03 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:38:16 pm
Theres nothing there I disagree with, Im certainly not one of gung ho types at all, I have 2 young kids and I dont particularly want them vaporised in a nuclear war. And I certainly agree on the assessment of Putins character, he very much seems to be stuck in the middle of the Soviet era and still at war with the West, and many have turned a blind eye to it out of blind loyalties to their tribe be that the Republicans Tories/Leavers for too long, hes wasnt interfering in our democracies because hes our friend. The point I was making in my previous post to the one you quoted was that it feels like when hes bombing hospitals and the like hes almost daring NATO to get involved, and how many such atrocities will be too many for something more to be done by NATO whatever that is.
Not disagreeing with you either; I can totally see him provoking the West and NATO and you wonder where the red line might be one of these days. Whichever way this goes, at one point in the future (years, possibly decades), the Russian people will have a lot of dealing with and reprocessing of their past to do.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6630 on: Today at 12:08:37 am »
Think you can safely say that these ceasefires are worthless and just an opportunity to kill more civilians. The hospital bombing is horrendous and we will continue to see more like this as Putin doesn't care what crimes he commits or how many lives he takes.

Can only hope he dies a fucking slow and painful death.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6631 on: Today at 12:13:23 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:23:05 pm

So exactly what they've done then.

Have they?

Has there been any clear communication of what usage of chemical weapons in Ukraine will bring as a response from NATO, beyond what is already in place?

Use of thermobaric weapons hasn't caused any additional response, targeting hospitals, infrastructure and residential areas hasn't either, sadly I'm not sure chemical weapons would either beyond more outrage, and maybe some slight tightening of sanctions but I think even those are reaching the limit of what a lot of Western countries will tolerate.

I agree with other assessments on Putin, I don't think he really cares about letting the bodies pile high if there aren't any further more direct consequences for him, reputational damage is pretty meaningless now, Russia's reputation is done for the forseeable unless there is some kind of reasonable settlement in Ukraine in the near future
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6632 on: Today at 12:15:43 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:21:34 pm
Hitler Youth, aka Putin Youth:

https://twitter.com/shaunwalker7/status/1501676038090379267

That is extremely, worrying. Someone mentions there Around the corner is internal cleansing of anyone not raising a fist to a symbol of tyranny

We have gone back in time 90 years in 2 weeks
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6633 on: Today at 01:09:28 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6634 on: Today at 02:17:06 am »
This is a very interesting moment in history, tragedy aside, because its the first time Smashouth War has played out in front of a completely wired world. A lot of wirees are pretty fucking shocked.

One of the cnn anchors showed video of a shell landing on an evacuation route and killing a family of four. Absolute horror, straight up murder live and in color. She genuinely couldn't believe this could be allowed to continue in any way, now that wed all seen it on film.

The problem is, everybody knew intellectually that this was happening well before they captured it on film, but because it wasn't on anybody's phone, it somehow wasn't real. and now that it is real, the fact that it seemingly cant be stopped it also breaking minds in half.

Its kind of like two completely different eras are playing out at once. 

there have been land grab wars since history started so my suspicion is this one will somehow resolve itself too, but its pretty hard to stomach at the moment. They could have done no fly on day one these fucking Chamberlains. Or day one of civilian targets. Putin ain gonna kill himself hell na. little Weasel likes his kingship.  Negotiated new borders, thats where its gonna go anyway. Now theyve fucked it up and the rats running wild.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6635 on: Today at 02:20:33 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:17:06 am
there have been land grab wars since history started so my suspicion is this one will somehow resolve itself too,

Is "the west" falling and the world speaking Russian a resolution? Because that style of change has happened in history
