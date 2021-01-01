« previous next »
It's a really horrible situation. At this point, part of me really wants NATO to just say "fuck it" and bomb the absolute shit out of them. Hope that Putin isn't insane enough to go nuclear. Morally it's the right thing to do. Realistically though I expect we're just going to be watching innocent civilians get slaughtered for months and months to come whilst we sit and do nothing.

I think exactly the same. And as the future plays out we all have to sleep at night knowing that our 'freedom' only exists because we sat back and let a country and their people die, while we all watched on.

It's akin to living in a cul-de-sac of houses where as everyone is being invaded and killed outside, we just switch on the electric fence and close the curtains.

Almost every day they ask for our help and every time we say "Sorry, we're all right Jack, good luck though, we stand with you."
I think its now only a matter of time before NATO has to become more involved one way or another after seeing the pictures of the maternity hospital. It almost feels like Putin is daring us to get involved now, to see how far he can go before we get involved, to what end Im not sure but it feels like he wants to pull us in.
Would we ever be able to defeat Russia if we did get directly involved. to force them to sign surrender terms.? No chance, maybe his thinking in the same way as Johnson. NATO attacking Russia will unite Russians behind Putin. the price they will pay for going into Ukraine will merge into the price of fighting for their freedom against NATO.
