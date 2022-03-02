World leading my @rse - Johnson and his brexiteers are full of BS
They are simply lying to the public. How Shitty Patel can come on tv and say that crap about welcoming refugees when you compare with the reality in Calais, and how Boris can gibber on about Britain "leading" this and "leading" that while throwing out random billion figures....
It's all horseshit lies. And it's got to the point where I can't stomach watching them. These people are escaping bombs and leaving everything behind. The UK government's response is to tell them to go online, phone a number, travel to some other city or town,...etc, when they are all fucking exhausted.
History will quite rightly remember these (in)actions and this lack of compassion and basic decency.