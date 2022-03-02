« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6560 on: Today at 01:44:24 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:18:12 pm
World leading

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-60668779

World leading my @rse - Johnson and his brexiteers are full of BS
Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6561 on: Today at 01:47:05 pm
At the Russian embassy, Warsaw.

The sign at the end reads "Russian coal, fuck off"

https://twitter.com/DWielowieyska/status/1501133002457460741
fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,683
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6562 on: Today at 01:55:55 pm
Surely putting the safety of several nuclear power stations under threat is a declaration of war on Europe. I know we are worried about Putin pressing a button but the lunatic is juggling several chernobyls in the air right now with no proper supervision / staffing thus might as well be pressing a button to see what happens. Europe should insist all nuclear stations should be demilitarised and offer to send in additional staff / allow the Ukrainians to man the power stations. Putin really does not give a feck if he puts Europe or his own people under a radioactive cloud cover again. From one crazy day to the next but that's what the average Ukrainian is going through right now. Europe offering the bare minimum of military support and when you want to go and stay with friends the red paper shuffle will lead to stress on top of the heartache.
redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,199
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6563 on: Today at 02:00:52 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:12:48 pm

Olga Tokariuk@olgatokariuk
Ukraine's atomic energy Energoatom said that without electricity it is impossible to ensure the cooling of spent nuclear fuel stored at Chernobyl NPP. 'The temperature in the holding pools will increase, release of radioactive substances into the environment may occur'


This has the potential to be a big problem. The spent fuel from an active reactor is very hot (both radioactively and thermally). It is usually stored in special cooling pools. If the pool temperature can't be controlled, it will boil the fluid in the pool and release a radioactive cloud. How quickly this happens depends on the cooling system and when the rods were taken out of the reactor.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,917
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6564 on: Today at 02:05:20 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:00:52 pm

This has the potential to be a big problem. The spent fuel from an active reactor is very hot (both radioactively and thermally). It is usually stored in special cooling pools. If the pool temperature can't be controlled, it will boil the fluid in the pool and release a radioactive cloud. How quickly this happens depends on the cooling system and when the rods were taken out of the reactor.

But in a statement issued on Wednesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sought to calm fears.

"Due to time elapsed since the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the heat load of the spent fuel storage pool and the volume of cooling water contained in the pool is sufficient to maintain effective heat removal without the need for electrical supply."
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6565 on: Today at 02:27:56 pm
The best Deep fake extraordinaire Ctrl Shift Face has done a Putin one.

Very graphic warning.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oxVcokRghpE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oxVcokRghpE</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 02:29:34 pm by RedSince86 »
redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,199
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6566 on: Today at 02:27:59 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:05:20 pm
But in a statement issued on Wednesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sought to calm fears.

"Due to time elapsed since the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the heat load of the spent fuel storage pool and the volume of cooling water contained in the pool is sufficient to maintain effective heat removal without the need for electrical supply."

The last working reactor on that site shut down in 2000, after which the last fuel rods would have been transferred into the cooling ponds.

Reading up on it, the pump lifting water into the cooling ponds was already shut down in 2013, so I'd think they don't have a massive cooling demand now. However, when it was operating, all the pumps and safety equipment were powered by the reactors themselves (via a transformator on site), with a backup line to the national grid (and further backup with diesel generators). Both the on-site electricity production and the national grid line have now been stopped.
Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6567 on: Today at 02:46:04 pm
He'll dangle the nuclear reactor threat over the world's head as he slowly closes the vice on all of Ukraine knowing the west will and can do fuck all.
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,921
  • SPQR
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6568 on: Today at 02:59:14 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 02:46:04 pm
He'll dangle the nuclear reactor threat over the world's head as he slowly closes the vice on all of Ukraine knowing the west will and can do fuck all.

A declaration of war if I ever saw one. Time to send in the Warthogs and F-35s to blow all the Russian ZILs, MIGs and all the other old and rusted out Soviet-era tanks, vehicles, and technology back to the stone age where they belong. He is not going to hold the world hostage until he gets his way.
Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6569 on: Today at 03:00:46 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 01:29:01 pm
Good question - maybe something for Corporate Liverpool to answer for.  it is not on any of the articles I could find and nothing on their website.
DunkinPublicRelations@inspirebrands.com we could just ask them   https://news.dunkindonuts.com/contacts

CNN has been sharing loads of logos and articles on companies pulling out.
Shell responded quickly after it was made public about them buying Russian oil on spot market

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/02/business/companies-pulling-back-russia-ukraine-war-intl-hnk/index.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/marisadellatto/2022/03/08/shell-adidas-swatch-group-heres-the-list-of-companies-cutting-ties-with-russia-over-invasion/?

This is the positive side of cancel culture - ironic that this aspect of the 'woke, weak, decadent West' would give Russia such trouble
Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6570 on: Today at 03:08:59 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 01:44:24 pm
World leading my @rse - Johnson and his brexiteers are full of BS

They are simply lying to the public. How Shitty Patel can come on tv and say that crap about welcoming refugees when you compare with the reality in Calais, and how Boris can gibber on about Britain "leading" this and "leading" that while throwing out random billion figures....
It's all horseshit lies. And it's got to the point where I can't stomach watching them. These people are escaping bombs and leaving everything behind. The UK government's response is to tell them to go online, phone a number, travel to some other city or town,...etc, when they are all fucking exhausted.

History will quite rightly remember these (in)actions and this lack of compassion and basic decency.
ThoroughlyMediocre

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6571 on: Today at 03:09:40 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:59:14 pm
A declaration of war if I ever saw one. Time to send in the Warthogs and F-35s to blow all the Russian ZILs, MIGs and all the other old and rusted out Soviet-era tanks, vehicles, and technology back to the stone age where they belong. He is not going to hold the world hostage until he gets his way.

Would it really be a declaration of war though? Seems like those with the greatest radiation risk, apart from Ukraine obviously, would be Russia/Belarus. That's not to say this would be an ideal scenario for the rest of Europe, as other countries could and would be impacted, but I'm not sure this would represent the strongest bargaining chip in the world.

If the implied nuke threat wasn't such a declaration, I don't think this is. Could always be wrong, and I'm hoping Russia isn't foul enough to even attempt this, but they've set the bar really fucking low so far...
Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,266
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6572 on: Today at 03:12:10 pm
When even the Spectator thinks you've gone too far.....


oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6573 on: Today at 03:25:52 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 03:08:59 pm
They are simply lying to the public. How Shitty Patel can come on tv and say that crap about welcoming refugees when you compare with the reality in Calais, and how Boris can gibber on about Britain "leading" this and "leading" that while throwing out random billion figures....
It's all horseshit lies. And it's got to the point where I can't stomach watching them. These people are escaping bombs and leaving everything behind. The UK government's response is to tell them to go online, phone a number, travel to some other city or town,...etc, when they are all fucking exhausted.

History will quite rightly remember these (in)actions and this lack of compassion and basic decency.
It's sickening to see so many people impressed by Tory MPs who look like they are talking with authority, as if they understand what they are talking about. this is what is so maddening, anyone who understands the issue they are talking about knows they are clueless. the Tory MPs knows they are talking bulls.. but the most important thing is to talk with no nonsense authority.
Liz Truss our Foreign Secretary clearly doesn't understand the definition of a War of Aggression but she carry's on fronting it out till the end, (video below)same with Patel, Home secretary, she doesn't even understand what Counter Terrorism laws means but she looks completely in control as if she knows exactly what she's talking about. this is rife in Johnsons cabinet, clueless lazy thick politicians who should be nowwhere near power.
https://twitter.com/AdamJSchwarz/status/1500849052283457541
« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:29 pm by oldfordie »
filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,056
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6574 on: Today at 03:40:14 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 02:46:04 pm
He'll dangle the nuclear reactor threat over the world's head as he slowly closes the vice on all of Ukraine knowing the west will and can do fuck all.

He could use chemical weapons in Ukraine now, as he did in Syria, and you'd get nothing much further out of the West than "thoughts and prayers"
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,921
  • SPQR
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6575 on: Today at 03:50:57 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:40:14 pm
He could use chemical weapons in Ukraine now, as he did in Syria, and you'd get nothing much further out of the West than "thoughts and prayers"

With Krispy Kreme and Gillette pulling out of Russia. It would cripple them.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,408
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6576 on: Today at 03:53:50 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:25:52 pm
It's sickening to see so many people impressed by Tory MPs who look like they are talking with authority, as if they understand what they are talking about. this is what is so maddening, anyone who understands the issue they are talking about knows they are clueless. the Tory MPs knows they are talking bulls.. but the most important thing is to talk with no nonsense authority.
Liz Truss our Foreign Secretary clearly doesn't understand the definition of a War of Aggression but she carry's on fronting it out till the end, (video below)same with Patel, Home secretary, she doesn't even understand what Counter Terrorism laws means but she looks completely in control as if she knows exactly what she's talking about. this is rife in Johnsons cabinet, clueless lazy thick politicians who should be nowwhere near power.
https://twitter.com/AdamJSchwarz/status/1500849052283457541
Shameful and inept. And on top of both those things, pompous too.
Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6577 on: Today at 03:54:49 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:40:14 pm
He could use chemical weapons in Ukraine now, as he did in Syria, and you'd get nothing much further out of the West than "thoughts and prayers"

And lots of repeated "we stand with you".
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,939
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6578 on: Today at 03:59:12 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:25:52 pm
It's sickening to see so many people impressed by Tory MPs who look like they are talking with authority, as if they understand what they are talking about. this is what is so maddening, anyone who understands the issue they are talking about knows they are clueless. the Tory MPs knows they are talking bulls.. but the most important thing is to talk with no nonsense authority.
Liz Truss our Foreign Secretary clearly doesn't understand the definition of a War of Aggression but she carry's on fronting it out till the end, (video below)same with Patel, Home secretary, she doesn't even understand what Counter Terrorism laws means but she looks completely in control as if she knows exactly what she's talking about. this is rife in Johnsons cabinet, clueless lazy thick politicians who should be nowwhere near power.
https://twitter.com/AdamJSchwarz/status/1500849052283457541

It's the laziness. Sir Gavin never read his briefs - I'm sure Truss and Patel don't either. You can spot the hard workers in that cabinet a mile off (regardless of politics etc - it's always fairly clear that Sunak, Javid etc have read their briefs and shit like Rees Mogg never do)
Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,123
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6579 on: Today at 04:00:12 pm
The more footage of destruction I see and the more suffering that goes on, the angrier and angrier I get. A maternity hospital bombed out today in Mariupol. Nauseating.

Real easy for me to sit here from my comfy cushy life in the US but the more I'm leaning towards wanting a no-fly zone, despite the heavy implications that come with it.
