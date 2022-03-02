Surely putting the safety of several nuclear power stations under threat is a declaration of war on Europe. I know we are worried about Putin pressing a button but the lunatic is juggling several chernobyls in the air right now with no proper supervision / staffing thus might as well be pressing a button to see what happens. Europe should insist all nuclear stations should be demilitarised and offer to send in additional staff / allow the Ukrainians to man the power stations. Putin really does not give a feck if he puts Europe or his own people under a radioactive cloud cover again. From one crazy day to the next but that's what the average Ukrainian is going through right now. Europe offering the bare minimum of military support and when you want to go and stay with friends the red paper shuffle will lead to stress on top of the heartache.