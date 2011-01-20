I don't even think Putin accounted for this.
Let's hope Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson finally decides to sanction Oligarchs too.
Listening to a Russian woman on the radio yesterday saying she thinks the only way to stop Putin is the Oligarch pressure.
The US dependence on Russian energy is ~10%, Europe's is more like 30%. The decision for Europe is harder, I take it.
Biden also announced that he'll open the common oil reserve to help Europe. The thing though is that the US can produce all the energy Europe needs and then some in a short turnaround time. But that's "so Trump"...