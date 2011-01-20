« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6440 on: Today at 04:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:19:36 pm
Not intended to get at anyone...

I realise that this invasion has multiple implications over a broad range of political, economic and environmental issues, but I feel it is drifting slightly off-topic with all this talk on renewables, emissions climate change etc.

There is a separate thread for such discussion. In here we should be focused on the tragedy and heroism unfolding in Ukraine.

I mean it's being announced today about the oil and gas imports from Russia reducing. It's a massive talking point as is any of the sanctions taking place.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,704
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6441 on: Today at 04:12:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:03:19 pm
The time many used to spend winter in the living room with t-shirts on and heating on >23C is over.

That's the EU though.
Johnson and cabal will no doubt do whatever Putin wants.
Frottage is fronting an anti net-zero campaign now as well, if it looks like it will get the support from potential voters then Johnson will embrace it no matter how bad it is for us long term.
Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6442 on: Today at 04:19:26 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:03:19 pm
The time many used to spend winter in the living room with t-shirts on and heating on >23C is over.

Currently 14C in my flat. The main source of heating, apart from my computer, is my body. Shirt and multiple jumpers on.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,437
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6443 on: Today at 04:22:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:03:19 pm
The time many used to spend winter in the living room with t-shirts on and heating on >23C is over.

I wish someone would tell Mrs WLR
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,911
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6444 on: Today at 04:23:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:03:19 pm
The time many used to spend winter in the living room with t-shirts on and heating on >23C is over.

Who is going to force the idiots to turn down their heating.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,944
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6445 on: Today at 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:00:00 pm
Past inaction is relevant to why we are in our current situation.  The fact is that it wouldn't be so bad, if we had acted earlier.  Also, the post I quoted related to the article explaining why we hadn't done what they said we should do.

There are wider impacts at play here - all related to the invasion.

Fair enough, mate. I understand what you're getting at, so I'll say no more on the matter. :)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,261
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6446 on: Today at 04:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:23:35 pm
Who is going to force the idiots to turn down their heating.


I think their bills will do that soon enough.
Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,392
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 04:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:23:35 pm
Who is going to force the idiots to turn down their heating.


Their husbands.
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6448 on: Today at 04:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:23:35 pm
Who is going to force the idiots to turn down their heating.

People who can afford it sadly won't really care. But the best reason yet is it hurts Russia and may persuade some people to think twice.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,415
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6449 on: Today at 04:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:23:35 pm
Who is going to force the idiots to turn down their heating.

You should go door to door (cycling of course), I reckon you could convince most people. Just start your pitch with 'Only me!'
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,596
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6450 on: Today at 04:43:24 pm »
Biden just announced a ban on Russian oil.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,911
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6451 on: Today at 04:47:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:32:19 pm
You should go door to door (cycling of course), I reckon you could convince most people. Just start your pitch with 'Only me!'

Might be better if I walk, but I'm not sure which will wear out first, the soles of my shoes or my bike tires.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6452 on: Today at 04:49:23 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:43:24 pm
Biden just announced a ban on Russian oil.

I don't even think Putin accounted for this.

Let's hope Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson finally decides to sanction Oligarchs too.

Listening to a Russian woman on the radio yesterday saying she thinks the only way to stop Putin is the Oligarch pressure.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,596
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6453 on: Today at 04:55:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:49:23 pm
I don't even think Putin accounted for this.

Let's hope Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson finally decides to sanction Oligarchs too.

Listening to a Russian woman on the radio yesterday saying she thinks the only way to stop Putin is the Oligarch pressure.
The US dependence on Russian energy is ~10%, Europe's is more like 30%. The decision for Europe is harder, I take it.

Biden also announced that he'll open the common oil reserve to help Europe. The thing though is that the US can produce all the energy Europe needs and then some in a short turnaround time. But that's "so Trump"...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
