Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6400 on: Today at 12:49:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:40:28 pm
I share your concern about foreign irregulars getting involved for the reason you state.

But don't kid yourself that the Russian military is 'fighting by the rules'. They aren't. No more than they have done in Syria or Chechnya or Georgia. Their strategy is the same and it is barbaric. Bomb residential areas from the air and terrorise their civilians. Use cluster bombs to inflict maximum fatalities. Snipe at anyone on the road, including women and children trying to escape the carnage.

Yep ^^^
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6401 on: Today at 12:53:26 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:33:16 am
Only 20% goes to China and they don't really like us, so we're sending it to India and mainly Japan. I'm anti-coal but for some perspective Australia exports 427m tonnes while the UK produces about 2m tonnes. Current UK consumption is 8m tonnes.

There's no chance the UK can get back the volume they need within 5-10 years.

Also coal doesn't replace oil/gas in most industries.

Add climate change mitigation in Europe to the casualty list from this war.

The problem is that we are mortgaging our future. We have locked in warming already. Future generations, starting with our current school kids, will start reaping what we sow. For me the opportunity in this economic war is to wean us off conventional carbon fuels faster, not to bind ourselves to Australia coal, North Sea gas or whatever. Nuclear, blue hydrogen, wind, solar. None of that requires a hotline to Moscow, or a locked in 2oC rise.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6402 on: Today at 01:08:40 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 12:53:26 pm
Add climate change mitigation in Europe to the casualty list from this war.

The problem is that we are mortgaging our future. We have locked in warming already. Future generations, starting with our current school kids, will start reaping what we sow. For me the opportunity in this economic war is to wean us off conventional carbon fuels faster, not to bind ourselves to Australia coal, North Sea gas or whatever. Nuclear, blue hydrogen, wind, solar. None of that requires a hotline to Moscow, or a locked in 2oC rise.

The hard part is the weaning, it's going to be painful to an extent so to get people on board we have to mitigate the pain by temporarily sourcing different fossil fuels for a period until the infrastructure and technology is in place to dispense with them entirely.

It should really be seen as a supranational crusade, primarily for global warming but also it makes the West much more secure in its ability to plan and manage our own economic future. It should also help us to actually live up to the ethical ideals we project but sometimes fail to live up to as we are at the behest of energy needs which corrupts the body politic.

This could be a cleansing which will allow liberalism to finally manifest itself as it was intended.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6403 on: Today at 01:10:02 pm
Lack of water and food are going to become a massive problem in the next few days and weeks in some cities and areas. We are going to witness awful scenes as the Russian army starve people into surrender. Going to become increasingly difficult for NATO to stand by whilst this genocide happens.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6404 on: Today at 01:13:27 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 12:53:26 pm
Add climate change mitigation in Europe to the casualty list from this war.

The problem is that we are mortgaging our future. We have locked in warming already. Future generations, starting with our current school kids, will start reaping what we sow. For me the opportunity in this economic war is to wean us off conventional carbon fuels faster, not to bind ourselves to Australia coal, North Sea gas or whatever. Nuclear, blue hydrogen, wind, solar. None of that requires a hotline to Moscow, or a locked in 2oC rise.

Unfortunately the last 6 months or so has shown the weakness in our renewable energy production as well, over reliance on wind power, and when you get prolonged periods of lower than average winds as we had for much of autumn and winter we have been forced to fall back on increased fossil fuel usage (which was one of the drivers of the energy crisis before Russia moved into Ukraine).

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6405 on: Today at 01:24:09 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 12:53:26 pm
Add climate change mitigation in Europe to the casualty list from this war.

Doesn't really matter, we're already way beyond the "tipping point", it's only going to rapidly increase regardless of what we do.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6406 on: Today at 01:46:38 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:08:40 pm
The hard part is the weaning, it's going to be painful to an extent so to get people on board we have to mitigate the pain by temporarily sourcing different fossil fuels for a period until the infrastructure and technology is in place to dispense with them entirely.

It should really be seen as a supranational crusade, primarily for global warming but also it makes the West much more secure in its ability to plan and manage our own economic future. It should also help us to actually live up to the ethical ideals we project but sometimes fail to live up to as we are at the behest of energy needs which corrupts the body politic.

This could be a cleansing which will allow liberalism to finally manifest itself as it was intended.



Gas shouldn't be being used to generate electricity, unless a last resort.

I'm not a huge fan of nuclear energy, and I'd prefer genuine renewables, but in the short term, Nuclear must play as big a role in electricity generation as possible. That includes Germany reopening their mothballed nuclear power stations, and the Greens accepting some pragmatism (in terms of generation, it is green power... just the reprocessing & decommissioning issues, but the power plants are already in existence)

We also need to look at domestic micro-generation. The shyster Tories, of course, slashed the incentive for people to micro-generate (principally solar panels), and have scaled-back the subsidy for EV's (limiting the subsidy only to very cheap vehicles)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6407 on: Today at 01:51:37 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:46:38 pm


Gas shouldn't be being used to generate electricity, unless a last resort.

I'm not a huge fan of nuclear energy, and I'd prefer genuine renewables, but in the short term, Nuclear must play as big a role in electricity generation as possible. That includes Germany reopening their mothballed nuclear power stations, and the Greens accepting some pragmatism (in terms of generation, it is green power... just the reprocessing & decommissioning issues, but the power plants are already in existence)

We also need to look at domestic micro-generation. The shyster Tories, of course, slashed the incentive for people to micro-generate (principally solar panels), and have scaled-back the subsidy for EV's (limiting the subsidy only to very cheap vehicles)

Every viable should have solar panels, wind turbines and rain water collection.     The Tories will never allow it as they wont make any money out of it
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6408 on: Today at 02:39:30 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:51:37 pm
Every viable should have solar panels, wind turbines and rain water collection.     The Tories will never allow it as they wont make any money out of it

Sadly thats essentially true of every facet of alternatives to anything that earns easy profit for Tories. Any historical pretence that green issues are priorities - which only surfaces at times of elections or when its a hot topic - should be treated with scorn.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6409 on: Today at 02:48:58 pm
Ozzyman Interviews some normal Russians to get their reaction


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SVBRrdr8_j0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SVBRrdr8_j0</a>


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6410 on: Today at 02:56:23 pm
Haha, Salvini humiliated in Poland....

https://twitter.com/marcobreso/status/1501201298762485761
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6411 on: Today at 02:59:19 pm
Zelenskyy is speaking via video in the UK House of Commons at 5pm today. Should be worth a watch.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6412 on: Today at 03:03:16 pm
Fascinating, if highly speculative and overly optimistic, thread about what the future may hold for Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/sumlenny/status/1501192042457845763
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6413 on: Today at 03:03:56 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:24:09 pm
Doesn't really matter, we're already way beyond the "tipping point", it's only going to rapidly increase regardless of what we do.

This is totally wrong of course!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6414 on: Today at 03:04:22 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:56:23 pm
Haha, Salvini humiliated in Poland....

https://twitter.com/marcobreso/status/1501201298762485761

Not available for me mate.  What's happened?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6415 on: Today at 03:05:33 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:04:22 pm
Not available for me mate.  What's happened?

Bad adventure for Matteo Salvini at the Ukrainian-Polish border:
the mayor of Przemys refused to go with him and showed the shirt worn by the leader of the League in the European Parliament a few years ago: "No respect for you"


The shirt he wore with Putin's face on it.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6416 on: Today at 03:08:27 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:05:33 pm
Bad adventure for Matteo Salvini at the Ukrainian-Polish border:
the mayor of Przemys refused to go with him and showed the shirt worn by the leader of the League in the European Parliament a few years ago: "No respect for you"


The shirt he wore with Putin's face on it.....

👍
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6417 on: Today at 03:10:13 pm
@faisalislam
NEW
EU announce ambitious plan to cut the 155 billion cubic metres of Russian gas consumers by Europe to 50 by the end of 2022

* EU wide turning down of thermostats by 1C saving 10bcm
* frontloading renewable 20bcm
* LNG diversification 50 bcm
* pipeline diversification 10 bcm


There we go. A 1C reduction saves 10 billion cubic metres of gas  :o
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6418 on: Today at 03:11:28 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:56:23 pm
Haha, Salvini humiliated in Poland....

https://twitter.com/marcobreso/status/1501201298762485761
You love the see it. Can't stand that Salvini prick.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6419 on: Today at 03:11:36 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:51:37 pm
Every viable should have solar panels, wind turbines and rain water collection.     The Tories will never allow it as they wont make any money out of it

Yep.  Absolutely no reason whatsoever why every single new build doesn't have solar panels, triple glazing etc.


UK scraps zero carbon homes plan
This article is more than 6 years old

Treasury axes plans to make new homes carbon neutral from 2016, drawing widespread criticism from housebuilders and environmentalists

Quote
Housebuilders, planners and green groups have condemned the government for scrapping plans to make all new UK homes carbon neutral.

The zero carbon homes policy was first announced in 2006 by the then-chancellor Gordon Brown, who said Britain was the first country to make such a commitment.

It would have ensured that all new dwellings from 2016 would generate as much energy on-site  through renewable sources, such as wind or solar power  as they would use in heating, hot water, lighting and ventilation. This was to be supported by tighter energy efficiency standards that would come into force in 2016, and a scheme which would allow housebuilders to deliver equivalent carbon savings off site.

However, both regulations were axed by the government on Friday, in a move Julie Hirigoyen, chief executive of the UK Green Building Council, said was the death knell for the zero carbon homes policy.

It is short-sighted, unnecessary, retrograde and damaging to the house-building industry, which has invested heavily in delivering energy-efficient homes, Hirigoyen said. Britain needs more housing but there is no justification for building homes with a permanent legacy of high energy bills.

Housebuilders, energy leaders and environmentalists were similarly critical of the move.

We are very disappointed with this decision, said Philip Sellwood, Chief Executive of the Energy Saving Trust. Under the Climate Change Act, we have to achieve at least an 80% reduction in the carbon emissions from our homes by 2050. We need to be building homes now that are 2050 ready.

Kate Henderson, Chief Executive of the Town and Country Planning Association said The cancellation of the policy marks the end of any benchmark for building the high quality, sustainable homes that we so desperately need.

Daisy Sands, energy and climate campaigner at Greenpeace UK said Ditching schemes to support energy efficiency for new homes is a calamitous decision all round. Energy-wasting homes mean higher bills, increased dependence on gas imports from countries like Russia, and more climate-warming emissions. 

Ed Davey, former secretary of state for energy and climate change suggested David Cameron may as well hug a coal power station.

Todays announcement was made as part of a government report, Fixing the foundations: Creating a more prosperous nation. It said the scrapping of the two regulations was designed to reduce net regulations on housebuilders.

The zero carbon homes policy aimed to dramatically reduce CO2 emissions from housing, which currently make up nearly a third of all the UKs greenhouse gas emissions, a figure which could rise to 55% by 2050.

Paul King, managing director of sustainability, communications and marketing for developer LendLease Europe, said the move was a backwards step for efforts to improve the energy efficiency of the nations building stock, which is some of the most inefficient in Europe.

Industry needs as much policy clarity and consistency as possible in order to invest and innovate, and after almost 10 years of commitment and progress, UK house builders and developers have come a very long way, he said. It is therefore extremely disappointing that the government has today removed a world-leading ambition for all new homes to be zero carbon from 2016.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/jul/10/uk-scraps-zero-carbon-home-target



Not to mention all the remaining leaky homes that should be retrofitted with insulation etc.

It is all about political will.
Last Edit: Today at 03:13:38 pm by Red-Soldier
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6420 on: Today at 03:16:13 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6421 on: Today at 03:18:03 pm
The Premier League has suspended its broadcast deal with Russia following the country's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6422 on: Today at 03:18:31 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:56:23 pm
Haha, Salvini humiliated in Poland....

https://twitter.com/marcobreso/status/1501201298762485761

Haha... I don't understand what the Italian photographer is telling him, but I doubt he was asking him for his adress to put it on his Christmas-card list. All those right-win c*nts in Europe who cuddled up with Putin (and probably took Russian money) need to be named and shamed. And people who consider voting for those twats need to be shown that they're in bed with Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6423 on: Today at 03:19:36 pm
Not intended to get at anyone...

I realise that this invasion has multiple implications over a broad range of political, economic and environmental issues, but I feel it is drifting slightly off-topic with all this talk on renewables, emissions climate change etc.

There is a separate thread for such discussion. In here we should be focused on the tragedy and heroism unfolding in Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6424 on: Today at 03:23:31 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:59:19 pm
Zelenskyy is speaking via video in the UK House of Commons at 5pm today. Should be worth a watch.

Hope he flat out asks Johnson why the UK hasn't taken more refugees and completely skewers the cnut when he tries to bluster his answer.
