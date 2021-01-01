The hard part is the weaning, it's going to be painful to an extent so to get people on board we have to mitigate the pain by temporarily sourcing different fossil fuels for a period until the infrastructure and technology is in place to dispense with them entirely.
It should really be seen as a supranational crusade, primarily for global warming but also it makes the West much more secure in its ability to plan and manage our own economic future. It should also help us to actually live up to the ethical ideals we project but sometimes fail to live up to as we are at the behest of energy needs which corrupts the body politic.
This could be a cleansing which will allow liberalism to finally manifest itself as it was intended.
Gas shouldn't be being used to generate electricity, unless a last resort.
I'm not a huge fan of nuclear energy, and I'd prefer genuine renewables, but in the short term, Nuclear must play as big a role in electricity generation as possible. That includes Germany reopening their mothballed nuclear power stations, and the Greens accepting some pragmatism (in terms of generation, it is green power... just the reprocessing & decommissioning issues, but the power plants are already in existence)
We also need to look at domestic micro-generation. The shyster Tories, of course, slashed the incentive for people to micro-generate (principally solar panels), and have scaled-back the subsidy for EV's (limiting the subsidy only to very cheap vehicles)