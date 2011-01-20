I'm sure many would but can many afford it? I would argue using coal more for next couple of years and actually really investing in renewables is the way to keep prices reasonable in the short term and also protect us more in longterm.



Governments need to help in energy transition.using less energy & gas, retrofit houses, more wind and solar. it will take time but is a huge business opportunity.High energy prices make the business case a lot easierGreat article in Guardian by Bill McKibbenFri 25 Feb 2022 11.18 GMTThe pictures this morning of Russian tanks rolling across the Ukrainian countryside seemed both surreal  a flashback to a Europe that weve seen only in newsreels  and inevitable. Its been clear for years that Vladimir Putin was both evil and driven and that eventually we might come to a moment like this.One of the worst parts of facing todays reality is our impotence in its face. Yes, America is imposing sanctions, and yes, that may eventually hamper Putin. But the Russian leader made his move knowing we could not actually fight him in Ukraine  and indeed knowing that his hinted willingness to use nuclear weapons will make it hard to fight him anywhere, though one supposes we will have no choice if he attacks a Nato member.But that doesnt mean there arent ways to dramatically reduce Putins power. One way, in particular: to get off oil and gas.This is not a war for oil and gas in the sense that too many of Americas Middle East misadventures might plausibly be described. But it is a war underwritten by oil and gas, a war whose most crucial weapon may be oil and gas, a war we cant fully engage because we remain dependent on oil and gas. If you want to stand with the brave people of Ukraine, you need to find a way to stand against oil and gas.makes the case for what a more secure future based on renewable energy could look like: