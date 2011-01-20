I'm sure many would but can many afford it? I would argue using coal more for next couple of years and actually really investing in renewables is the way to keep prices reasonable in the short term and also protect us more in longterm.
Governments need to help in energy transition.
using less energy & gas, retrofit houses, more wind and solar. it will take time but is a huge business opportunity.
High energy prices make the business case a lot easierhttps://www.fastcompany.com/90725988/could-russia-inadvertently-speed-up-the-green-energy-transition
Great article in Guardian by Bill McKibbenhttps://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/25/this-is-how-we-defeat-putin-and-other-petrostate-autocrats"This is how we defeat Putin and other petrostate autocrats
After Hitler invaded the Sudetenland, America turned its industrial prowess to building tanks, bombers and destroyers. Now, we must respond with renewables
Imagine a Europe that ran on solar power and windpower. That Europe would not be funding Putins Russia, and it would be far less scared of Putins Russia. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA
The pictures this morning of Russian tanks rolling across the Ukrainian countryside seemed both surreal a flashback to a Europe that weve seen only in newsreels and inevitable. Its been clear for years that Vladimir Putin was both evil and driven and that eventually we might come to a moment like this.
One of the worst parts of facing todays reality is our impotence in its face. Yes, America is imposing sanctions, and yes, that may eventually hamper Putin. But the Russian leader made his move knowing we could not actually fight him in Ukraine and indeed knowing that his hinted willingness to use nuclear weapons will make it hard to fight him anywhere, though one supposes we will have no choice if he attacks a Nato member.
But that doesnt mean there arent ways to dramatically reduce Putins power. One way, in particular: to get off oil and gas.
This is not a war for oil and gas in the sense that too many of Americas Middle East misadventures might plausibly be described. But it is a war underwritten by oil and gas, a war whose most crucial weapon may be oil and gas, a war we cant fully engage because we remain dependent on oil and gas. If you want to stand with the brave people of Ukraine, you need to find a way to stand against oil and gas.
makes the case for what a more secure future based on renewable energy could look like:Imagine a Europe that ran on solar and wind power: whose cars ran on locally provided electricity, and whose homes were heated by electric air-source heat pumps. That Europe would not be funding Putins Russia, and it would be far less scared of Putins Russiait could impose every kind of sanction, and keep them in place until the country buckled. Imagine an America where the cost of gas was not a political tripwire, because if people had to have a pickup to make them feel sufficiently manly, that pickup would run on electricity that came from the sun and wind. It would take an evil-er genius than Vladimir Putin to figure out how to embargo the sun.