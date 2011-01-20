« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 239950 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6360 on: Today at 08:24:57 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:20:14 am
Are we even shocked anymore, I bet Boris and the rest don't want to anger the people who pay for their lavish lifes, corrupt c*nts.

As others have mentioned very early in this conflict wouldn't be great if the refugees got put up in the mansions/estates/castles that are owned by Russians in the UK. 
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • Sound
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6361 on: Today at 08:50:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm
What's to stop the west dropping in 'paid' armed forces to support the Ukrainians? Hey, here's a F18 with the logo painted over flying out of a NATO country.

Wouldn't surprise me whatsoever if there are fairly large elements of special forces from Nato already in Ukraine, especially US and UK
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,254
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6362 on: Today at 08:53:39 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:50:14 am
Wouldn't surprise me whatsoever if there are fairly large elements of special forces from Nato already in Ukraine, especially US and UK

Not special forces, but the first members of the international legion arrived in Kiev yesterday. Happy hunting guys...



https://twitter.com/Biz_Ukraine_Mag/status/1500891391563599880

20,000 have sought to enlist so far apparently.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,289
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6363 on: Today at 08:58:13 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:11:34 am
The reason I asked, is in this case there is an active conflict being prosecuted BY one of the nuclear powers and they have threatened with their nukes if the conflict doesnt play out on their terms. That seems pretty extreme to me?

The hope for all is its strong arm tactics to ensure theyre free to beat up Ukraine while the world watches m. If we got involved theres no telling what hed do as his grip on reality seems to have gone. The most frightening statement from him wasnt the nuclear threats for me, it was the if theres no Russia in the world then whats the point in the world

He would be in The Hague facing war crimes within a year if it was any other country

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6364 on: Today at 08:59:01 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:51:07 am
They do know that the Ukrainians only have Russian soldiers as targets.

It's a bit hard for Ukrainian soldiers to target Russian civilians in this war.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6365 on: Today at 09:11:45 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:59:01 am
It's a bit hard for Ukrainian soldiers to target Russian civilians in this war.

Correct.

It's the UAE version of 'very fine bad people on both sides'.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,194
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6366 on: Today at 09:26:13 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:58:13 am

He would be in The Hague facing war crimes within a year if it was any other country



It'll be less than a year. Last I saw  36 countries had filed against Russia in La Hague, and they've started inquiries. Russia surprisingly was a no-show for the first hearing.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6367 on: Today at 09:32:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:51:07 am

Quote
The United Arab Emirates has implored parties in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia to ensure civilian targets such as schools and hospitals are not targeted, the UAEs Mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Monday.

They do know that the Ukrainians only have Russian soldiers as targets.


Yeah, I mean, it's not like this is Yemen or anything.

https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-rulers-celebrate-armed-forces-efforts-in-yemen-1.976400
https://www.unicef.org/press-releases/shameful-milestone-yemen-10000-children-killed-or-maimed-fighting-began
https://www.right-to-education.org/fr/node/734
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Airstrikes_on_hospitals_in_Yemen

Fucking evil, hypocrite shitstains
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6368 on: Today at 09:33:53 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 05:11:06 pm
I think the issue is which fighter jets can they use from day 1 and where can they base them and keep them operational. I do think they had a lot of soviet/Russian  aircraft and MiGs/ so can Nato/US/UK/Euro help them with supply of Migs. 

(Edit I See @Perkinsonian mentions the Poles have some MIGS))

SO challenging question of NEW additional aircraft which they have had no training on.
Although I am sure they have had some training on US aircraft recently - this is not going  to be public knowledge as probab hush-hush
Plus do they have operational military airports to operate such a fleet as I am sure none of the Neighbouring NATO countries will allow them to use their airbases?

the other big necessity is plenty of anti-aircraft/helicopter and anti-tank arms.
I think both sides were too slow in fast tracking this the weeks before the conflict.

Although seeing how well the Ukrainians are doing - I do think a lot of arms and preparation has gone into the  Ukraine over the last 8 years and last 2 weeks. they were not a fighting force during the Crimea Invasion - but since the Eastern civil war against Russian backed rebels in Donbas (sp?) regon the last 8 years they have become battle hardened - plus are using the elements - soft muddy country side to good effect

ON Msnbc they have a good video article about the aircraft situation -plus how much arms have gotten through in 6 days anti tank missles etc.. Plus the challenge of getting Poland to donate their Migs to Ukraine with USA replacing with F16's .

U.S., NATO dance around definition of 'co-combatant' with military aid to Ukraine https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow/watch/u-s-nato-dance-around-definition-of-co-combatant-with-military-aid-to-ukraine-134831173505 via @msnbc   

https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1500689220863680512
@nytimes
In less than a week, the U.S. and NATO have pushed more than 17,000 antitank weapons over the borders of Poland and Romania to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and other major cities. But those are only the most visible contributions.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:36:11 am by dutchkop »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6369 on: Today at 09:36:51 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:53:39 am
Not special forces, but the first members of the international legion arrived in Kiev yesterday. Happy hunting guys...



https://twitter.com/Biz_Ukraine_Mag/status/1500891391563599880

20,000 have sought to enlist so far apparently.


Not sure the plum bottom left should really have a gun; he can't even put a helmet on right.

I'm not a fan of these types of militia. The International Brigade in Spain was an ideological struggle for freedom from fascism; the civilians that went to fight were ordinary people. These people look like gun/military fetishists out to get some kicks from shooting at other people.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:49:10 am by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,974
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6370 on: Today at 09:46:08 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:31:53 am
The Rest is History podcast had a great episode about nuclear weapons last September. The amount of near misses, particularly from faulty equipment, is incredible. Quite possibly the most ridiculous one was a base in Minnesota thought they had a Soviet spy breaking into the premises, after a guard saw a figure climb over the fence.  This incident triggered  an alarm that was connected to other bases in the region. At one base however the alarm malfunctioned and instead the alarm to launch a nuclear weapon went off instead. The pilots scrambled to their jets and were stopped just as they were taking off, once a superior realized the wrong alarm had gone off. It turns out what climbed over the fence in Duluth wasn't a Soviet intruder, it was a black bear.
It's a terrifying thought that nuclear weapons have only existed for 80 years or so, and we have had so many near misses already in that time.  And that's while only the relatively sane countries have had access to them.  Wait till North Korea or Iran come on board.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6371 on: Today at 09:47:18 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:36:51 am

Not sure the plumb bottom left should really have a gun; he can't even put a helmet on right.

I'm not a fan of these types of militia. The International Brigade in Spain was an ideological struggle for freedom from fascism; the civilians that went to fight were ordinary people. These people look like gun/military fetishists out to get some kicks from shooting at other people.

Surely you can't be talking about the bloke right up the back.  ::)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6372 on: Today at 09:49:46 am »
We need to ban their oil and gas. Open our coal mines up for a couple of years and in that time invest everything we have in renewable energy so in a couple of years we don't rely on Russia or fossil fuels. People won't like the coal mines opening which i get but fucking hell less of two evils right now. Plus we import millions of tonnes of coal anyway.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6373 on: Today at 09:51:46 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:46:08 am
It's a terrifying thought that nuclear weapons have only existed for 80 years or so, and we have had so many near misses already in that time.  And that's while only the relatively sane countries have had access to them.  Wait till North Korea or Iran come on board.

Or when Russia does a runner and allows some of his Chechen henchmen/gangs get access to Nuclear facilities.
What could go wrong?

Daily Mail (Sorry for the source) - reported that a group of Chechen Hit squad were killed after FSB tipped off Ukrainians
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10551327/Chechen-special-forces-hunters-unleashed-Ukraine-detain-kill-Kyiv-officials.html
 
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,227
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6374 on: Today at 09:55:01 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:49:46 am
We need to ban their oil and gas. Open our coal mines up for a couple of years and in that time invest everything we have in renewable energy so in a couple of years we don't rely on Russia or fossil fuels. People won't like the coal mines opening which i get but fucking hell less of two evils right now. Plus we import millions of tonnes of coal anyway.

I'd gladly pay double for literally everything if it meant their earnings tumble into oblivion.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6375 on: Today at 10:02:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:40:22 am
I see the UK are supposed to have now surpassed the 300 mark. That represents about 0.02% of the 1.3m people who have fled. Fantastic work by a country who now controls their own borders.

Patel's task force assigned to assist in Calais included 3 people, some bottled water and a box of kitkats/twixes.
British exceptionalism in action.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6376 on: Today at 10:03:28 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:49:46 am
We need to ban their oil and gas. Open our coal mines up for a couple of years and in that time invest everything we have in renewable energy so in a couple of years we don't rely on Russia or fossil fuels. People won't like the coal mines opening which i get but fucking hell less of two evils right now. Plus we import millions of tonnes of coal anyway.

I could see Therese Coffey enjoying forcing benefit claimants down the mines on a workfare program.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6377 on: Today at 10:09:53 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:03:28 am
I could see Therese Coffey enjoying forcing benefit claimants down the mines on a workfare program.

Yeah she'd love that tbf.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6378 on: Today at 10:11:04 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:55:01 am
I'd gladly pay double for literally everything if it meant their earnings tumble into oblivion.

I'm sure many would but can many afford it? I would argue using coal more for next couple of years and actually really investing in renewables is the way to keep prices reasonable in the short term and also protect us more in longterm.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6379 on: Today at 10:17:11 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:11:04 am
I'm sure many would but can many afford it? I would argue using coal more for next couple of years and actually really investing in renewables is the way to keep prices reasonable in the short term and also protect us more in longterm.

Governments need to help in energy transition.
using less energy & gas, retrofit houses, more wind and solar. it will take time but is a huge business opportunity.
High  energy prices make the business case a lot easier
https://www.fastcompany.com/90725988/could-russia-inadvertently-speed-up-the-green-energy-transition

Great article in Guardian by Bill McKibben
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/25/this-is-how-we-defeat-putin-and-other-petrostate-autocrats

"This is how we defeat Putin and other petrostate autocrats
Bill McKibben
After Hitler invaded the Sudetenland, America turned its industrial prowess to building tanks, bombers and destroyers. Now, we must respond with renewables

Wind turbines that are part of a wind farm are seen from a beach at sunset.
Imagine a Europe that ran on solar power and windpower. That Europe would not be funding Putins Russia, and it would be far less scared of Putins Russia. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA
Fri 25 Feb 2022 11.18 GMT

The pictures this morning of Russian tanks rolling across the Ukrainian countryside seemed both surreal  a flashback to a Europe that weve seen only in newsreels  and inevitable. Its been clear for years that Vladimir Putin was both evil and driven and that eventually we might come to a moment like this.

One of the worst parts of facing todays reality is our impotence in its face. Yes, America is imposing sanctions, and yes, that may eventually hamper Putin. But the Russian leader made his move knowing we could not actually fight him in Ukraine  and indeed knowing that his hinted willingness to use nuclear weapons will make it hard to fight him anywhere, though one supposes we will have no choice if he attacks a Nato member.


But that doesnt mean there arent ways to dramatically reduce Putins power. One way, in particular: to get off oil and gas.

This is not a war for oil and gas in the sense that too many of Americas Middle East misadventures might plausibly be described. But it is a war underwritten by oil and gas, a war whose most crucial weapon may be oil and gas, a war we cant fully engage because we remain dependent on oil and gas. If you want to stand with the brave people of Ukraine, you need to find a way to stand against oil and gas.

 makes the case for what a more secure future based on renewable energy could look like:

Imagine a Europe that ran on solar and wind power: whose cars ran on locally provided electricity, and whose homes were heated by electric air-source heat pumps. That Europe would not be funding Putins Russia, and it would be far less scared of Putins Russiait could impose every kind of sanction, and keep them in place until the country buckled. Imagine an America where the cost of gas was not a political tripwire, because if people had to have a pickup to make them feel sufficiently manly, that pickup would run on electricity that came from the sun and wind. It would take an evil-er genius than Vladimir Putin to figure out how to embargo the sun.

Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6380 on: Today at 10:19:27 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:49:46 am
We need to ban their oil and gas. Open our coal mines up for a couple of years and in that time invest everything we have in renewable energy so in a couple of years we don't rely on Russia or fossil fuels. People won't like the coal mines opening which i get but fucking hell less of two evils right now. Plus we import millions of tonnes of coal anyway.

Are the industries that use their oil and gas able to switch to be coal driven?

You do know you can buy coal from other countries, some of the allies like Australia. There's little skill and/or infrastructure to get your coal mines back.

I seeing fracking being back on the table big time.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,915
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6381 on: Today at 10:20:04 am »
"How Russians Reacted When We Showed Them Pictures From Ukraine"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kELta9MLOzg

Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6382 on: Today at 10:21:32 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:17:11 am
Governments need to help in energy transition.
using less energy & gas, retrofit houses, more wind and solar. it will take time but is a huge business opportunity.
High  energy prices make the business case a lot easier
https://www.fastcompany.com/90725988/could-russia-inadvertently-speed-up-the-green-energy-transition

Great article in Guardian by Bill McKibben
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/25/this-is-how-we-defeat-putin-and-other-petrostate-autocrats

"This is how we defeat Putin and other petrostate autocrats
Bill McKibben
After Hitler invaded the Sudetenland, America turned its industrial prowess to building tanks, bombers and destroyers. Now, we must respond with renewables

Wind turbines that are part of a wind farm are seen from a beach at sunset.
Imagine a Europe that ran on solar power and windpower. That Europe would not be funding Putins Russia, and it would be far less scared of Putins Russia. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA
Fri 25 Feb 2022 11.18 GMT

The pictures this morning of Russian tanks rolling across the Ukrainian countryside seemed both surreal  a flashback to a Europe that weve seen only in newsreels  and inevitable. Its been clear for years that Vladimir Putin was both evil and driven and that eventually we might come to a moment like this.

One of the worst parts of facing todays reality is our impotence in its face. Yes, America is imposing sanctions, and yes, that may eventually hamper Putin. But the Russian leader made his move knowing we could not actually fight him in Ukraine  and indeed knowing that his hinted willingness to use nuclear weapons will make it hard to fight him anywhere, though one supposes we will have no choice if he attacks a Nato member.


But that doesnt mean there arent ways to dramatically reduce Putins power. One way, in particular: to get off oil and gas.

This is not a war for oil and gas in the sense that too many of Americas Middle East misadventures might plausibly be described. But it is a war underwritten by oil and gas, a war whose most crucial weapon may be oil and gas, a war we cant fully engage because we remain dependent on oil and gas. If you want to stand with the brave people of Ukraine, you need to find a way to stand against oil and gas.

 makes the case for what a more secure future based on renewable energy could look like:

Imagine a Europe that ran on solar and wind power: whose cars ran on locally provided electricity, and whose homes were heated by electric air-source heat pumps. That Europe would not be funding Putins Russia, and it would be far less scared of Putins Russiait could impose every kind of sanction, and keep them in place until the country buckled. Imagine an America where the cost of gas was not a political tripwire, because if people had to have a pickup to make them feel sufficiently manly, that pickup would run on electricity that came from the sun and wind. It would take an evil-er genius than Vladimir Putin to figure out how to embargo the sun.

Investing now in renewables (we should have done this so much more the past 2 decades) is the way forward. But will take a few years to build it all. In the meantime use coal from UK and Europe to keep costs down. I can see any other way round it other than keeping buying russian gas and oil. Fracking is not suitable. So many researchers have found there's hardly any gas in our shale anyway.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,194
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6383 on: Today at 10:23:51 am »
I think the UK and Europe will stop importing Russian oil and gas, they are just trying to drag that decision out for as long as possible. For one, in the hope the war ends for another reason soon, but also, the longer they wait, the more we get out of winter and heating needs will drop.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,194
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6384 on: Today at 10:32:01 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:36:51 am

I'm not a fan of these types of militia. The International Brigade in Spain was an ideological struggle for freedom from fascism; the civilians that went to fight were ordinary people. These people look like gun/military fetishists out to get some kicks from shooting at other people.

I agree. I think there is a real risk of attracting far-right knobheads that have always wanted to shoot up a few russkis.


There is also a broader risk of making the war more brutal. As weird as it sounds, this war is mostly a bit of an old-fashioned war, involving proper military with all its rules and regulations. The war has rules, for example not to target civilians, and despite the images we see from Ukraine, I'd still think the regular Russian troops are likely to follow them. With these "volunteer militias" or "irrgular fighters", nobody knows, and there is no control structure to reel them in.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6385 on: Today at 10:32:33 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:36:51 am

Not sure the plum bottom left should really have a gun; he can't even put a helmet on right.

I'm not a fan of these types of militia. The International Brigade in Spain was an ideological struggle for freedom from fascism; the civilians that went to fight were ordinary people. These people look like gun/military fetishists out to get some kicks from shooting at other people.

Do we want ordinary civilians without any prior penchant for firearms to go there and fight?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6386 on: Today at 10:34:57 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:32:01 am
I agree. I think there is a real risk of attracting far-right knobheads that have always wanted to shoot up a few russkis.


There is also a broader risk of making the war more brutal. As weird as it sounds, this war is mostly a bit of an old-fashioned war, involving proper military with all its rules and regulations. The war has rules, for example not to target civilians, and despite the images we see from Ukraine, I'd still think the regular Russian troops are likely to follow them. With these "volunteer militias" or "irrgular fighters", nobody knows, and there is no control structure to reel them in.

It's not a civil war. Russian soldiers may treat these irregulars with more brutality than native Ukrainians, and I'd have no quarrel with that. But any deliberately chosen targets shot at by these irregulars will be Russian soldiers. There are no Russian civilians for them to brutalise.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6387 on: Today at 10:40:20 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:19:04 am
I'm sure reading he passed away few years ago.
I wouldn't be surprised.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:49:03 am
Theres a program on amazon about him "The Man Who Saved the World"
I might of watched it if it's a BBC etc repeat. ive mixed feelings about him. he did save the world but could he be trusted in the job he had to do as it could be viewed as denial, everything pointed to a nuclear attack but he refused to act.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 