The reason I asked, is in this case there is an active conflict being prosecuted BY one of the nuclear powers and they have threatened with their nukes if the conflict doesnt play out on their terms. That seems pretty extreme to me?
The hope for all is its strong arm tactics to ensure theyre free to beat up Ukraine while the world watches m. If we got involved theres no telling what hed do as his grip on reality seems to have gone. The most frightening statement from him wasnt the nuclear threats for me, it was the if theres no Russia in the world then whats the point in the world
He would be in The Hague facing war crimes within a year if it was any other country