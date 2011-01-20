The reason I asked, is in this case there is an active conflict being prosecuted BY one of the nuclear powers and they have threatened with their nukes if the conflict doesnt play out on their terms. That seems pretty extreme to me?



The hope for all is its strong arm tactics to ensure theyre free to beat up Ukraine while the world watches m. If we got involved theres no telling what hed do as his grip on reality seems to have gone. The most frightening statement from him wasnt the nuclear threats for me, it was the if theres no Russia in the world then whats the point in the worldHe would be in The Hague facing war crimes within a year if it was any other country