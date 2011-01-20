« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6360 on: Today at 08:24:57 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:20:14 am
Are we even shocked anymore, I bet Boris and the rest don't want to anger the people who pay for their lavish lifes, corrupt c*nts.

As others have mentioned very early in this conflict wouldn't be great if the refugees got put up in the mansions/estates/castles that are owned by Russians in the UK. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6361 on: Today at 08:50:14 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm
What's to stop the west dropping in 'paid' armed forces to support the Ukrainians? Hey, here's a F18 with the logo painted over flying out of a NATO country.

Wouldn't surprise me whatsoever if there are fairly large elements of special forces from Nato already in Ukraine, especially US and UK
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6362 on: Today at 08:53:39 am
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:50:14 am
Wouldn't surprise me whatsoever if there are fairly large elements of special forces from Nato already in Ukraine, especially US and UK

Not special forces, but the first members of the international legion arrived in Kiev yesterday. Happy hunting guys...



https://twitter.com/Biz_Ukraine_Mag/status/1500891391563599880

20,000 have sought to enlist so far apparently.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6363 on: Today at 08:58:13 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:11:34 am
The reason I asked, is in this case there is an active conflict being prosecuted BY one of the nuclear powers and they have threatened with their nukes if the conflict doesnt play out on their terms. That seems pretty extreme to me?

The hope for all is its strong arm tactics to ensure theyre free to beat up Ukraine while the world watches m. If we got involved theres no telling what hed do as his grip on reality seems to have gone. The most frightening statement from him wasnt the nuclear threats for me, it was the if theres no Russia in the world then whats the point in the world

He would be in The Hague facing war crimes within a year if it was any other country

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6364 on: Today at 08:59:01 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:51:07 am
They do know that the Ukrainians only have Russian soldiers as targets.

It's a bit hard for Ukrainian soldiers to target Russian civilians in this war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6365 on: Today at 09:11:45 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:59:01 am
It's a bit hard for Ukrainian soldiers to target Russian civilians in this war.

Correct.

It's the UAE version of 'very fine bad people on both sides'.
