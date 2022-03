To add to what rushy said, I don't think that the Cuban crisis is the closest we've been to a nuclear war. There was a (now declassified) incident in Russia, where a computer malfunction "identified a US nuke heading to Russia. They've gone through the full procedure of arming their nukes and were given the order to launch, but the local commander had doubts and refused to obey them. An entire world-scale event depended on one man... I don't recall names, but I watched a documentary on this a few years back.



The Rest is History podcast had a great episode about nuclear weapons last September. The amount of near misses, particularly from faulty equipment, is incredible. Quite possibly the most ridiculous one was a base in Minnesota thought they had a Soviet spy breaking into the premises, after a guard saw a figure climb over the fence. This incident triggered an alarm that was connected to other bases in the region. At one base however the alarm malfunctioned and instead the alarm to launch a nuclear weapon went off instead. The pilots scrambled to their jets and were stopped just as they were taking off, once a superior realized the wrong alarm had gone off. It turns out what climbed over the fence in Duluth wasn't a Soviet intruder, it was a black bear.