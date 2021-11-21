« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6320 on: Yesterday at 10:15:32 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:54:46 pm
This would suggest they are, they also said that almost 100% of the troops they stationed around Ukraine are in the country now. Based on the current performance of Russian troops it wouldnt surprise me if they are looking elsewhere for reinforcements.

Indeed. It would suggest they have little to no confidence in recruiting or conscripting additional soldiers (reserves or otherwise) within Russia
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6321 on: Yesterday at 10:16:02 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:04:25 pm
Hope they are not expecting to be paid via Visa or Swift or even in cash whether it be rubbles or even dollars?
Id imagine Vlad has plenty of cash dollars and gold stashed away, but on a positive hes obviously getting desperate too. And dont forget the Syrians were getting overrun by ISIS, other jihadis, Kurds etc that Assad had to go running to Vlad to bail him out so they might not be the greatest fighting force.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6322 on: Yesterday at 10:45:06 pm
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6323 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:45:06 pm
https://twitter.com/DerbyChrisW/status/1500884690827370509?t=qCl-KVFmph61putLL62p4Q&s=19

Williamson has shit the bed here.
Well, we already knew that Chris Williamson is a c*nt. I wonder how many fellow travellers have melted away from supporting him and the few other dodgy-as-fuck political leaders?

On the plus side, even though a few easily confused nutters will continue to support Williamson, this does help to strip away support. And I look forward to a full reckoning for all those traitorous supporters of Putin, from both political extremes. This surely must come with the next (Starmer lead) Labour Government.
looneysbin

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6324 on: Yesterday at 11:01:43 pm
On the aircraft discussion, this thread suggests the Russian Air Force's IFF may be compromised after Ukrainian capture of platforms like the Pantsir, contributing to Russia's lower than expected levels of activity/performance from the air. https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1499491477239566336?s=20&t=fjQPMBuSF60jYUgiNL2ogA

Have also seen suggestions (on Twitter, so... grain of salt) that low levels of supplies, particularly flares (counter measures) and PGM may be contributing factors, and that to deploy dumb munitions - of which they have more stock - you need to fly lower and slower, which makes aircraft more vulnerable to MANPADs etc.

Wherever you look, it does seem Russia's logistics chain is severely corrupted and their analysis of the human and physical terrain was incompetent or ignored.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6325 on: Yesterday at 11:23:08 pm
Mercenaries is a very unpleasant development. Not only will they likely be very brutal, but it shows how desperate the Russians are for seasoned combat veterans, rather than timid conscripts.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6326 on: Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:23:08 pm
Mercenaries is a very unpleasant development. Not only will they likely be very brutal, but it shows how desperate the Russians are for seasoned combat veterans, rather than timid conscripts.
The mercenaries aspect is interesting, but I wouldn't call Syrian and Chechen forces (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFhdZaU9qfU) mercenaries. The elite Chechen forces (think "green barrettes") have a large fraction of extreme Muslim fanatics, who Kadyrov was installed to power (by Putin) to keep in control after the Moscow theater crisis. In Ukraine, Kadyrov would not only be repaying his debt to Putin, but will also let the extremists vent their anger toward infidels and thus giving the war a religious context. This is not just a Russian-Ukrainian war.

As for the mercenaries, where are Wagner? Some of them are in the separatists-held regions, but the others are all over the world. Are they coming back from Mali?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6327 on: Yesterday at 11:38:05 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm
Well, we already knew that Chris Williamson is a c*nt. I wonder how many fellow travellers have melted away from supporting him and the few other dodgy-as-fuck political leaders?

On the plus side, even though a few easily confused nutters will continue to support Williamson, this does help to strip away support. And I look forward to a full reckoning for all those traitorous supporters of Putin, from both political extremes. This surely must come with the next (Starmer lead) Labour Government.
Being on the left myself I thought Williamson was alright up until a couple of years ago, I see you mentioning Starmer, he's not much use either, but that's neither here nor there for this thread.
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6328 on: Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:23:08 pm
Mercenaries is a very unpleasant development. Not only will they likely be very brutal, but it shows how desperate the Russians are for seasoned combat veterans, rather than timid conscripts.

What's to stop the west dropping in 'paid' armed forces to support the Ukrainians? Hey, here's a F18 with the logo painted over flying out of a NATO country.
darragh85

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6329 on: Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm
been following this story:

https://www.independent.ie/news/carlow-medical-student-racheal-diyaolu-must-now-travel-to-moldova-in-attempt-to-flee-ukraine-41421189.html

those 2 scottish men must be saints. to drive off to Ukraine to help people like that is incredible. hope they all get home safely.
kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6330 on: Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm
Quote
Christo Grozev
@christogrozev
Jesus, Ukraine just killed Gen. Maj. Vitaly Gerassimov, chief of staff of the 41 Army. At Kharkiv.
Russia, if you're listening: delete your army.

https://twitter.com/christogrozev/status/1500959074653024259

Another Russian general bites the dust. That's 3 now in what...12 days? Their military is a shambles.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6331 on: Yesterday at 11:55:41 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:38:05 pm
Being on the left myself I thought Williamson was alright up until a couple of years ago, I see you mentioning Starmer, he's not much use either, but that's neither here nor there for this thread.
Starmer is not great candidate for PM - electorally speaking. But up against Johnson (or some other obviously compromised nutter), I think he would win. But I think he is honest and decent. I think he would expose the wrongdoing of (former) MPs, from both extremes. He will have access to the Russian Interference report for starters.

Because of this war, I think will be a fundamental shift in perceptions.
