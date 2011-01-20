Giving fighter jets to Ukraine is good and all...but do they have the trained pilots to actually pilot them? I would assume so, since there's been all this talk of it. But the Ukrainian air force was tiny before the war started and they've obviously sustained losses over the last ten or so days.



Were a decent amount of planes destroyed while on the ground at air bases, thus leaving the pilots unharmed?



I think the issue is which fighter jets can they use from day 1 and where can they base them and keep them operational. I do think they had a lot of soviet/Russian aircraft and MiGs/ so can Nato/US/UK/Euro help them with supply of Migs.(Edit I See @Perkinsonian mentions the Poles have some MIGS))SO challenging question of NEW additional aircraft which they have had no training on.Although I am sure they have had some training on US aircraft recently - this is not going to be public knowledge as probab hush-hushPlus do they have operational military airports to operate such a fleet as I am sure none of the Neighbouring NATO countries will allow them to use their airbases?the other big necessity is plenty of anti-aircraft/helicopter and anti-tank arms.I think both sides were too slow in fast tracking this the weeks before the conflict.Although seeing how well the Ukrainians are doing - I do think a lot of arms and preparation has gone into the Ukraine over the last 8 years and last 2 weeks. they were not a fighting force during the Crimea Invasion - but since the Eastern civil war against Russian backed rebels in Donbas (sp?) regon the last 8 years they have become battle hardened - plus are using the elements - soft muddy country side to good effect