Giving fighter jets to Ukraine is good and all...but do they have the trained pilots to actually pilot them? I would assume so, since there's been all this talk of it. But the Ukrainian air force was tiny before the war started and they've obviously sustained losses over the last ten or so days.

Were a decent amount of planes destroyed while on the ground at air bases, thus leaving the pilots unharmed?
Giving fighter jets to Ukraine is good and all...but do they have the trained pilots to actually pilot them? I would assume so, since there's been all this talk of it. But the Ukrainian air force was tiny before the war started and they've obviously sustained losses over the last ten or so days.

Were a decent amount of planes destroyed while on the ground at air bases, thus leaving the pilots unharmed?

Some pilots may have ejected safely, but there will also be retired pilots who are coming back into service. I read an article on a famous p Ukrainian pilot who was died in action and hed come out of retirement.
The issue of the US providing them with F16s will be with ITAR. US export jets tend to have been applied with capability limitations. The issue won't be insurmountable but it will take time for them to work out and check what they can handover to the Poles.
ITAR is no problem here. The Polish air force has 48 F-16 fighter jets in the C/D version and soon will start to receive F-35 fighter jets. What prevents the Polish authorities from handing over MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine is a possible reaction from Putin's Russia.

It should be remembered that Poland borders on Russia and Belarus. Currently the key military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine is passing through the territory of Poland. Millions of Ukrainian refugees are coming/are expected in Poland soon.  The Polish government is therefore reluctant to further complicate the country's situation with its unpredictable eastern neighbors because of a dozen or so Soviet-made fighting jets.
Some pilots may have ejected safely, but there will also be retired pilots who are coming back into service. I read an article on a famous p Ukrainian pilot who was died in action and hed come out of retirement.

Yeah that's fair, thanks for the reply. Makes enough sense.
Giving fighter jets to Ukraine is good and all...but do they have the trained pilots to actually pilot them? I would assume so, since there's been all this talk of it. But the Ukrainian air force was tiny before the war started and they've obviously sustained losses over the last ten or so days.

Were a decent amount of planes destroyed while on the ground at air bases, thus leaving the pilots unharmed?

I think the issue is which fighter jets can they use from day 1 and where can they base them and keep them operational. I do think they had a lot of soviet/Russian  aircraft and MiGs/ so can Nato/US/UK/Euro help them with supply of Migs. 

(Edit I See @Perkinsonian mentions the Poles have some MIGS))

SO challenging question of NEW additional aircraft which they have had no training on.
Although I am sure they have had some training on US aircraft recently - this is not going  to be public knowledge as probab hush-hush
Plus do they have operational military airports to operate such a fleet as I am sure none of the Neighbouring NATO countries will allow them to use their airbases?

the other big necessity is plenty of anti-aircraft/helicopter and anti-tank arms.
I think both sides were too slow in fast tracking this the weeks before the conflict.

Although seeing how well the Ukrainians are doing - I do think a lot of arms and preparation has gone into the  Ukraine over the last 8 years and last 2 weeks. they were not a fighting force during the Crimea Invasion - but since the Eastern civil war against Russian backed rebels in Donbas (sp?) regon the last 8 years they have become battle hardened - plus are using the elements - soft muddy country side to good effect
You have to wonder, the Russian military brass must surely be bricking it? If Ukraine alone is giving them this much trouble, imagine if NATO got involved?  And we know NATO will be all over the Russian campaign when it comes to intelligence and analysis.

Little wonder there's the looming threat of tactical nukes in the air. If it came to a straight shooting match using just conventional weapons, the Russian military would be ripped to shreds.  Russia be left with little choice but to either deploy nukes to stop NATO or remove Putin and immediately sue for peace.

Thing is, even if NATO did get involved in Ukraine, I'm sure the military objective would be purely to expel Russian armed forces, not an invasion of Russia itself. That would be madness.

*PS: I know the above hypothetical scenario is very unlikely at this point, but I do believe the longer this drags on, the greater the chance for other countries to get dragged into it.
ITAR is no problem here. The Polish air force has 48 F-16 fighter jets in the C/D version and soon will start to receive F-35 fighter jets. What prevents the Polish authorities from handing over MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine is a possible reaction from Putin's Russia.

It should be remembered that Poland borders on Russia and Belarus. Currently the key military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine is passing through the territory of Poland. Millions of Ukrainian refugees are coming/are expected in Poland soon.  The Polish government is therefore reluctant to further complicate the country's situation with its unpredictable eastern neighbors because of a dozen or so Soviet-made fighting jets.

OK so I see Poland has some MIG's - I do agree with the anlysis above.

Also Poland and Hungary have pretty right wing governments and elements that are more aligned to Autocratic and non-liberal policies than most European countris.
Specially Hungary.
Poland has all sorts of figths with EU about their judicial and right of law and EU funding at the moment. SO are probably looking to get these all sorted out in parallel as well as not invite a Russian inviasion anytine soon
https://bylinetimes.com/2022/03/07/economic-crime-bill-oligarch-loophole-uk/

Oh, what a fucking suprise.

So a,b and c combined=

D) would blow the lid on any backhanders received at a ministerial, personal or constituency level such that the feces hit the fan.
Some pilots may have ejected safely, but there will also be retired pilots who are coming back into service. I read an article on a famous p Ukrainian pilot who was died in action and hed come out of retirement.
You mean 'has resurrected', surely?
What are you actually basing this on? There is loads of documented evidence of poor Russian maintenance but I am not aware of anything emerging about Ukrainian equipment. Is it just an assumption?

I'm sure there is corruption in the Ukraine military but by all accounts the country as a whole has been moving in the right direction in that regard.


Just human nature as shyte rises to the top way too often as you only have to look at 10 Downing Street to see very well paid government officials still slimming from the top. What is the average salary in Ukraine military? From some sources i saw 800 a month so unfortunately i can not see them throwing money at keeping equipment up to date / well stocked and they are begging Europe for supplies within days of the invasion.

What they do have is amazing bravery and resolve so if we can keep them armed they will keep fighting. Unfortunately they are battling a nation similar to themselves, a hard nation who does not know when they are beaten which is why we would never invade Russia ourselves. Those feckers resolve turned WW2 as much as any other country. Its a pity they never got a leader who could have made their lives / economy as vibrant as it should be as imagine where the world could be if Russia (n China) had decent humans as their leaders.
I think the issue is which fighter jets can they use from day 1 and where can they base them and keep them operational. I do think they had a lot of soviet/Russian  aircraft and MiGs/ so can Nato/US/UK/Euro help them with supply of Migs. 

(Edit I See @Perkinsonian mentions the Poles have some MIGS))

SO challenging question of NEW additional aircraft which they have had no training on.
Although I am sure they have had some training on US aircraft recently - this is not going  to be public knowledge as probab hush-hush
Plus do they have operational military airports to operate such a fleet as I am sure none of the Neighbouring NATO countries will allow them to use their airbases?

the other big necessity is plenty of anti-aircraft/helicopter and anti-tank arms.
I think both sides were too slow in fast tracking this the weeks before the conflict.

Although seeing how well the Ukrainians are doing - I do think a lot of arms and preparation has gone into the  Ukraine over the last 8 years and last 2 weeks. they were not a fighting force during the Crimea Invasion - but since the Eastern civil war against Russian backed rebels in Donbas (sp?) regon the last 8 years they have become battle hardened - plus are using the elements - soft muddy country side to good effect


Most of what the Ukrainians have in terms of aircraft is soviet era Mig 29s and SU 24s, both of which are 30 odd years old and technology has moved on a lot since then. Im not even sure if even the Russians still use Mig 29s, SU 27s and their upgrades seem to form the bulk of their airforce and even where they are using soviet era aircraft they will have been upgraded more then the Ukrainians, and likewise with the SAMs both countries have but somehow the Ukrainians are making a good fight of it.

The other interesting thing I read is that Russian pilots spend very little time even flying, no idea how this compared to Ukrainian pilots, but compared to NATO pilots Russian pilots spend half as many hours in the air on average so their training might not be up to scratch.
You mean 'has resurrected', surely?

LOL you know what I mean!
Amazing podcast on the fall of Soviet Union and the ruse of Putin.

Well worth a listen this

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-rest-is-history/id1537788786?i=1000553113993
Most of what the Ukrainians have in terms of aircraft is soviet era Mig 29s and SU 24s, both of which are 30 odd years old and technology has moved on a lot since then. Im not even sure if even the Russians still use Mig 29s, SU 27s and their upgrades seem to form the bulk of their airforce and even where they are using soviet era aircraft they will have been upgraded more then the Ukrainians, and likewise with the SAMs both countries have but somehow the Ukrainians are making a good fight of it.

The other interesting thing I read is that Russian pilots spend very little time even flying, no idea how this compared to Ukrainian pilots, but compared to NATO pilots Russian pilots spend half as many hours in the air on average so their training might not be up to scratch.

(Update) Ukraine shoots downs 5 Russian aircraft, 3 helicopters.
March 6, 2022 12:12 am by The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Armed Forces Air Command of Ukraine states that it has shot down one Su-25 fighter jet, two Su-34 fighter-bombers, two Su-30 SM planes, and three helicopters today. It also reports destroying an unmanned aerial vehicle and intercepting several cruise missiles. Ukraine claims a total kill count of 44 planes and 44 helicopters during the war.

Source --- https://kyivindependent.com/uncategorized/update-ukraine-shoots-downs-5-russian-aircraft-3-helicopters/

teh Daily Mail also has a list of things taken out ..like a scorecard but I know it is not a good idea to quote the dailymail.

Real time google map of Ukraine Border in Ukrainian ;-)  https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?ll=46.54733856111795%2C45.23610367692275&z=4&mid=1JXuZtKb8jETJ7kkRoCUGHbScFoGDl8HK
Just human nature as shyte rises to the top way too often as you only have to look at 10 Downing Street to see very well paid government officials still slimming from the top.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson certainly doesn't do that.
(Update) Ukraine shoots downs 5 Russian aircraft, 3 helicopters.
March 6, 2022 12:12 am by The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Armed Forces Air Command of Ukraine states that it has shot down one Su-25 fighter jet, two Su-34 fighter-bombers, two Su-30 SM planes, and three helicopters today. It also reports destroying an unmanned aerial vehicle and intercepting several cruise missiles. Ukraine claims a total kill count of 44 planes and 44 helicopters during the war.

Source --- https://kyivindependent.com/uncategorized/update-ukraine-shoots-downs-5-russian-aircraft-3-helicopters/

teh Daily Mail also has a list of things taken out ..like a scorecard but I know it is not a good idea to quote the dailymail.

Real time google map of Ukraine Border in Ukrainian ;-)  https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?ll=46.54733856111795%2C45.23610367692275&z=4&mid=1JXuZtKb8jETJ7kkRoCUGHbScFoGDl8HK


I suspect thats due to Ukrainian SAMs rather then fighters. The SU 30s and SU 34s are modern planes and should be more then capable to dealing with Ukrainian Mig 29s on paper. The SU 24 is used for the same purpose as the American A 10 Warthog, they are pretty old now, slow and fly low that even an old Mig or a stinger can take them down.
I suspect thats due to Ukrainian SAMs rather then fighters. The SU 30s and SU 34s are modern planes and should be more then capable to dealing with Ukrainian Mig 29s on paper. The SU 24 is used for the same purpose as the American A 10 Warthog, they are pretty old now, slow and fly low that even an old Mig or a stinger can take them down.

I'd imagine that drones would be more useful than fighter jets. It'll be easier to train tech-savvy kids to use them, and you don't lose an operator if it gets shot down. You also need lesser facilities to make use of them.
So the Nazis can stay?  Just as long as they give Putin some territory?


Russia happily dealing with Nazis so long as they get some land in return?
I think there's precedent for that.
I'd imagine that drones would be more useful than fighter jets. It'll be easier to train tech-savvy kids to use them, and you don't lose an operator if it gets shot down. You also need lesser facilities to make use of them.

They will play their part, large UAV type drones are pretty easy to shoot down dont forget but can cause a lot of damage as the Chechens found out. Smaller drones are useful against softer targets like supply trucks which the Ukrainians seem to be picking off, but not sure how much they would cause against armour. But if your getting attacked by enemy planes you need either fighters or SAM systems, as far as I am aware no one uses drones for air to air combat.
Russia happily dealing with Nazis so long as they get some land in return?
I think there's precedent for that.

"The Scum of the Earth I believe?"

"The Bloody Assassin of the Workers I presume?"

The Ukranian PR team, part of the production crew from Zelenskyys previous TV shows, is winning the PR war 10 fold.

Some examples:

A tribute to farmers:
https://twitter.com/ukraine/status/1500875024386899972?s=21

A tribute to the Bayraktar: (must watch)
https://twitter.com/tb2infield/status/1498694672973279241?s=21
Zelenskyy troll job on Putin
https://twitter.com/hromadske/status/1500596022522826759?s=21

A tribute to Kherson protestors
https://twitter.com/ukraine/status/1500195497629397000?s=21

Sunflower seed woman
https://twitter.com/ukraine/status/1498016332889174026?s=21
Give them Rafales, Eurofighters or Gripens in that case. All European, no US bs.

All countries do it in terms of having an 'export' standard of the jets that they manufacture.
Most of what the Ukrainians have in terms of aircraft is soviet era Mig 29s and SU 24s, both of which are 30 odd years old and technology has moved on a lot since then. Im not even sure if even the Russians still use Mig 29s, SU 27s and their upgrades seem to form the bulk of their airforce and even where they are using soviet era aircraft they will have been upgraded more then the Ukrainians, and likewise with the SAMs both countries have but somehow the Ukrainians are making a good fight of it.

The other interesting thing I read is that Russian pilots spend very little time even flying, no idea how this compared to Ukrainian pilots, but compared to NATO pilots Russian pilots spend half as many hours in the air on average so their training might not be up to scratch.

Soviet era airframe does not mean automatically mean these are obsolete machine by any means. The original F16 is a 70s designed fighter and the f15 is the same,  both are still an important part of the USAF. Of course the modern block 52s and 72s are very different beasts, but the airframes are essentially the same.

Mig 29S latest variants are pretty capable with all the bells and whistles. In fact, India ordered a handful only recently if i recall correctly.

India still uses Sepecat jaguars as strike fighters and these old birds have aesa radars (Israeli Elta) and fully modern avionics and flight systems. Only the airframe is old and the engines are a bit underpowered, limiting its range in deep interdiction roles. 

Airframes have long lives and 40 year service is not unusual. Admittedly, the Ukrainian Migs haven't veen upgraded with modern avionics and weapons systems...

Yes the F35 is new and shiny and is supposedly stealthy with a small radar signature, but its armament load is small and its not a great dog fighter. I doubt it could beat the f15 or even the russian/chinese Su 35s with their thrust vectoring double engines in dogfights. For a modern 5 gen fighter at an eye watering cost, its not half as good as it should be.

Back to Ukraine, Polish Mig 29s will definitely help. But they don't look to be coming any time soon.
 
As far as I know, the Polish and Ukranian MiG 29s share similar datalinks that are NATO standard, that means they can interoperate and have comms and datalink to other NATO facilities and aircraft.

As for flight times, the Ukranian airforce flew even less than the Russian ones. But fighting over Ukraine does have its advantages. Seems the Ukranian SAM umbrella is still very much active, which deters the Russian air superiority missions. And I am assuming NATO assets east of the border are providing radar coverage and target acquisition.

The only remaining issue is whether or not the Ukrainians still have enough airstrips to fly from. I assume some of the are flying from highway strips as we speak. The logistics must be incredibly difficult.
Interesting extract from a report behind the Times paywall:

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/this-war-will-be-a-total-failure-fsb-whistleblower-says-wl2gtdl9m

Spies in Russias infamous security apparatus were kept in the dark about President Putins plan to invade Ukraine, according to a whistleblower who described the war as a total failure that could be compared only to the collapse of Nazi Germany.

A report thought to be by an analyst in the FSB, the successor agency to the KGB, said that the Russian dead could already number 10,000. The Russian defence ministry has acknowledged the deaths of only 498 of its soldiers in Ukraine.

The report said the FSB was being blamed for the failure of the invasion but had been given no warning of it and was unprepared to deal with the effects of crippling sanctions.

The whistleblower added that no one in the government knew the true figure of the dead because we have lost contact with major divisions...............


...............The 2,000-word document was published by Vladimir Osechkin, a Russian human rights activist who runs the anti-corruption website Gulagu.net.

Christo Grozev, an expert on the Russian security services, said he had shown the letter to two FSB officers, both of whom had had no doubt it was written by a colleague.

Grozev, who reported the identities of the Salisbury poisoners with the investigative website Bellingcat in 2018, said: Ukraine had previously leaked fake FSB letters as psy-ops.
Soviet era airframe does not mean automatically mean these are obsolete machine by any means. The original F16 is a 70s designed fighter and the f15 is the same,  both are still an important part of the USAF. Of course the modern block 52s and 72s are very different beasts, but the airframes are essentially the same.

Mig 29S latest variants are pretty capable with all the bells and whistles. In fact, India ordered a handful only recently if i recall correctly.

India still uses Sepecat jaguars as strike fighters and these old birds have aesa radars (Israeli Elta) and fully modern avionics and flight systems. Only the airframe is old and the engines are a bit underpowered, limiting its range in deep interdiction roles. 

Airframes have long lives and 40 year service is not unusual. Admittedly, the Ukrainian Migs haven't veen upgraded with modern avionics and weapons systems...

Yes the F35 is new and shiny and is supposedly stealthy with a small radar signature, but its armament load is small and its not a great dog fighter. I doubt it could beat the f15 or even the russian/chinese Su 35s with their thrust vectoring double engines in dogfights. For a modern 5 gen fighter at an eye watering cost, its not half as good as it should be.

Back to Ukraine, Polish Mig 29s will definitely help. But they don't look to be coming any time soon.
 


Fully aware that the airframes go through upgrades over the years, the Russians have certainly upgraded theirs (I actually said that), the Ukrainians I suspect havent been given those upgrades by the Russians although I might be wrong. The version I think they have cant use the R77 missile which is an active radar missile, instead relying on less useful IR and Semi Active Radar missiles, where as the Mig29S variant can use the R77, thats a game changer in terms of performance.

As for the F35 vs any rival plane in a dog fight, thats like an Olympic fencer turning up to a gun fight.
OK so I see Poland has some MIG's - I do agree with the anlysis above.

Also Poland and Hungary have pretty right wing governments and elements that are more aligned to Autocratic and non-liberal policies than most European countris.
Specially Hungary.
Poland has all sorts of figths with EU about their judicial and right of law and EU funding at the moment. SO are probably looking to get these all sorted out in parallel as well as not invite a Russian inviasion anytine soon
You are right in your analysis of the Polish government, which to be noted is not supported by majority of Poles (the government's majority in parliament results from the use of the D'Hondt method in allocating parliamentary seats). I do not think, however, the Polish government will be able to sort out fights with the European Union. At least there is no indication of that at the moment.
