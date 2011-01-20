The war is going dreadfully for Russia and sanctions will bite soon, gotta cook this properly without blowing the pot, awful as it is for the poor souls that are suffering now.
Exactly, a No Fly Zone gives him the one think he wants/could benefit from now. A war against NATO to rally the country around.
There must be hundreds of Thousands + of Russians loosing their jobs, big office buildings suddenly closing, same with factories, thousands turning up for work to be told we've gone out of business. all those workers will want answers over why they have suddenly lost their job. hard to think of anyway the Russians can cover this up with propaganda. the world is refusing to do business with Russia because of Ukraine. so who would you believe, Putin or the whole world.
I wonder if it is technically possible to take over their airwaves to communicate the truth to themI guess the web could quite easily - just redirect very request from a russian client to somewhere. I dont think Russia can control their own DNSNot sure about airwaves though
