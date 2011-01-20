« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,941
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6120 on: Today at 12:55:53 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:09:59 am
The war is going dreadfully for Russia and sanctions will bite soon, gotta cook this properly without blowing the pot, awful as it is for the poor souls that are suffering now.

Exactly, a No Fly Zone gives him the one think he wants/could benefit from now. A war against NATO to rally the country around.
Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6121 on: Today at 01:00:15 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:55:53 am
Exactly, a No Fly Zone gives him the one think he wants/could benefit from now. A war against NATO to rally the country around.

The best thing we can practically do right now, other than to ramp up the sanctions and prepare for life without Russia, is to supply Ukraine with as much hand held weaponry as possible, to turn the fight into a close quarters one without the advantage of heavy weaponry. And drones to provide mobile strikes. And all the intelligence we can muster, of course.
kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6122 on: Today at 01:59:44 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:19:38 pm
There must be hundreds of Thousands + of Russians loosing their jobs, big office buildings suddenly closing, same with factories, thousands turning up for work to be told we've gone out of business. all those workers will want answers over why they have suddenly lost their job. hard to think of anyway the Russians can cover this up with propaganda. the world is refusing to do business with Russia because of Ukraine. so who would you believe, Putin or the whole world.

I wonder if it is technically possible to take over their airwaves to communicate the truth to them

I guess the web could quite easily - just redirect very request from a russian client to somewhere. I dont think Russia can control their own DNS

Not sure about airwaves though
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,575
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6123 on: Today at 02:08:24 am
With the world keeping focus on Ukraine, North Korea is testing rockets, China prepares for military exercise off the coast of Vietnam, and Iran is negotiating with IAEA. Free-for-all time for all bad actors.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6124 on: Today at 02:28:21 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 01:59:44 am
I wonder if it is technically possible to take over their airwaves to communicate the truth to them

I guess the web could quite easily - just redirect very request from a russian client to somewhere. I dont think Russia can control their own DNS

Not sure about airwaves though
I know the BBC are broadcasting into Russia. no idea how many Russians are listening or whether it's getting blocked. great idea though.
I was concerned about Russian Cyber threat when this started kicking off.
I don't know if the people Putin has appointed to run all these departments have been bullshi... him or whether Putin has been bullsh...the world about Russian capabilities. am going with the people he appointed telling him what he likes to hear.
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,575
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6125 on: Today at 02:33:52 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 01:59:44 am
I wonder if it is technically possible to take over their airwaves to communicate the truth to them

I guess the web could quite easily - just redirect very request from a russian client to somewhere. I dont think Russia can control their own DNS

Not sure about airwaves though
The former Soviet Union had a network of scrambling stations for short and long wavelength communication. That's how they prevented people from listening to Western radios. Picking that signal required antennas that can easily be noticed (I had a 10m antenna stringed on the roof of a building and hidden under the ceramic tiles.) These stations may not be working now, but I'm sure that they can get them in shape in a day.
