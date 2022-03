Exactly, a No Fly Zone gives him the one think he wants/could benefit from now. A war against NATO to rally the country around.



The best thing we can practically do right now, other than to ramp up the sanctions and prepare for life without Russia, is to supply Ukraine with as much hand held weaponry as possible, to turn the fight into a close quarters one without the advantage of heavy weaponry. And drones to provide mobile strikes. And all the intelligence we can muster, of course.