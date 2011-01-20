« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 230878 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm »
In terms of skimming off the top and maintenance of equipment does anyone think Ukraine would be any better? Probably not as im sure both armies would have the "finest" in charge taking their wee back handers over the years. The real difference will be the resolve of the average Joe in their army, reservists and civilians. Just watching the people march towards tanks with their national flag gives me hope and if we can give them a fighting chance with our support (lots more is still required as per some experts) then Putin will fall short of his targets.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm
Yeah. On paper their military is formidable, but there's probably a hundred ways to cream off the top, and the corruption doesn't stop at the Kremlin walls. It's complicating an already difficult job.


The fish always rots from the head as a colleague often reminds me (not about my employer I should add).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm
It's the kind of action you take when all is lost.

If you read a bit further down you'll see that is why I am asking.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 10:45:39 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm
In terms of skimming off the top and maintenance of equipment does anyone think Ukraine would be any better? Probably not as im sure both armies would have the "finest" in charge taking their wee back handers over the years.

What are you actually basing this on? There is loads of documented evidence of poor Russian maintenance but I am not aware of anything emerging about Ukrainian equipment. Is it just an assumption?

I'm sure there is corruption in the Ukraine military but by all accounts the country as a whole has been moving in the right direction in that regard.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6084 on: Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6085 on: Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:17:25 pm
Does anybody know if Ukraine has the ability to hit Moscow with long-range missiles?

I'm not saying they should do, but I wondered whether they had that option. 'Just war' theory after all recognises the concept of 'the supreme emergency' - an exceptional state of affairs where a nation may defend itself against aggression by launching an attack against the aggressor's own cities if a) they are facing an imminent catastrophe b) the aggressor is evil and its triumph would result in massive human-rights abuses and oppression c) there is literally no other way of fighting back and hurting the enemy.

The decision to unleash RAF bomber command on Berlin in 1940-1, while the Blitz was being inflicted on Britain by Nazi Germany, is often cited as an example of 'the supreme emergency' - a legitimate act, it is said, because those three criteria had all been met. (By 1942 the supreme emergency was over and therefore the aerial bombing of Dresden, Hamburg etc had become probable war crimes).

If Ukraine did have that capability should they use it if Kyiv and the other great cities are treated by the Russians as Aleppo and Idlib were treated in the Syrian war? Would Ukrainian missiles on Moscow and Petersburg act as a 'wake-up call' to the Russian people? Would have a deterrent effect on Russia itself?

Going back to the Second World War it is often said that the RAF's ability to hit Germany in 1941 surprised and shocked ordinary Germans because - the destructiveness of the bombs apart - they had been told by the Nazis that Britain was on its knees and the war was won.

But I don't know whether Ukraine has this ability. The information from below suggests they were developing, or thinking of developing, a long-range missile programme in October last year.

https://www.polygraph.info/a/fact-check-ukraine-did-not-threaten-russia-with-a-missile-strike-/31532588.html
I imagine that Ukraine will play the longer game. If they hold on to just part of the country, and Russia is tied up trying to control the rest, for how long will Russia be able to do this when it is falling apart from the effects of sanctions and internal pressures and disruption? Then, there is the risk that Putin will retaliate with tactical nuclear weapons which would render large areas highly radioactive. I doubt that many Ukrainians would think that a price worth paying. Further, Ukraine would surely suffer a large drop in good will from ordinary Russians, only helping to solidify support for Putin and his actions. I cannot see any positives to such an attack in the situation you have outlined and within the larger situation Ukraine and Russia now find themselves.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6086 on: Yesterday at 10:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm
I imagine that Ukraine will play the longer game. If they hold on to just part of the country, and Russia is tied up trying to control the rest, for how long will Russia be able to do this when it is falling apart from the effects of sanctions and internal pressures and disruption? Then, there is the risk that Putin will retaliate with tactical nuclear weapons which would render large areas highly radioactive. I doubt that many Ukrainians would think that a price worth paying. Further, Ukraine would surely suffer a large drop in good will from ordinary Russians, only helping to solidify support for Putin and his actions. I cannot see any positives to such an attack in the situation you have outlined and within the larger situation Ukraine and Russia now find themselves.

I think that's right.

The only thing I'd perhaps disagree with (and WLR said it too) is in connection with the "goodwill" of the Russian street. There is some, as the demonstrations testify. But it appears that most Russians still believe that the Ukrainians are welcoming their Russian liberators. A bomb or two in Moscow might lift the veil.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6087 on: Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
If you read a bit further down you'll see that is why I am asking.

I did. That's why I added that bit  ;D

Perkinsonian probably found better words. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6088 on: Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm »
From the beginning, the Ukranians are just trying to defend from being attacked, nothing else.

They don't want to attack anyone but they will defend. 2 weeks ago people were just going to work, raising families, normal days. The Russians are shooting and bombing at these ordinary people in their apartment blocks and houses, in hospitals and on the streets. And they call it "a special military operation."

What's 'special' and 'military' about bombing and shooting at unarmed people fleeing with suitcases, or shooting people fleeing in cars?

It's beyond evil.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6089 on: Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:53:54 pm
I think that's right.

The only thing I'd perhaps disagree with (and WLR said it too) is in connection with the "goodwill" of the Russian street. There is some, as the demonstrations testify. But it appears that most Russians still believe that the Ukrainians are welcoming their Russian liberators. A bomb or two in Moscow might lift the veil.
It is a tricky one. As you say, it is not certain. Your point is valid, but which is the greater effect: Putin supporters becoming better aware that Ukrainians are not supportive of the invasion; or those who just see the local destruction without properly appreciating why it occurred? The thing is, Putin would portray such an attack as 'proof that Ukraine is ruled by Nazis', and some Russians will swallow that line. On balance (even without the other risks I detailed), I think more support for Ukraine would be lost than what is gained by a missile attack upon Moscow.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6090 on: Yesterday at 11:04:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm
Prior to both US involvements in Iraq they spent a lot of effort in degrading radar and air defences. Russia seems to have not done this.

And the large troop deployments outside Kyiv. Are they there due to incompetence or are they reluctant to attack Kyiv and cause large casualties as this may lead to a NATO involvement?

Can they get enough force to Kyiv at the moment? There's that famed convoy which is basically immovable. Neither side has air superiority, so they can't supply air artillery either. The Ukrainians have been concentrated on hand held weaponry, and the west is now pouring in even more of this.

What we're now seeing is what might have been the Soviet effort in WWII had it not been supplied with US logistics.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6091 on: Yesterday at 11:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:53:54 pm
I think that's right.

The only thing I'd perhaps disagree with (and WLR said it too) is in connection with the "goodwill" of the Russian street. There is some, as the demonstrations testify. But it appears that most Russians still believe that the Ukrainians are welcoming their Russian liberators. A bomb or two in Moscow might lift the veil.

Many Russians may have misconceptions about Ukraine right now. But stick a direct attack into Russia, and those ignorant Russians will turn into hateful Russians. Apathy will turn into energy.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6092 on: Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:53:54 pm
I think that's right.

The only thing I'd perhaps disagree with (and WLR said it too) is in connection with the "goodwill" of the Russian street. There is some, as the demonstrations testify. But it appears that most Russians still believe that the Ukrainians are welcoming their Russian liberators. A bomb or two in Moscow might lift the veil.

We have no way of knowing obviously, and its only my gut but I think opposition to Putin is stronger then the demonstrations in Russia represent, but there is understandably going to be a lot of fear in protesting openly against Putin but thats all at risk if the Ukrainians attacked Moscow, and god forbid they accidentally strike a school or a hospital or something like that (or Putin fakes it), that would be a complete PR disaster, imagine Putin visiting the bomb sites, telling everyone I told you so. Youve looked at the bombing of Berlin by the RAF but look at it another way, did the Blitz weaken British resolve or strengthen it?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6093 on: Yesterday at 11:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:06:34 pm
Many Russians may have misconceptions about Ukraine right now. But stick a direct attack into Russia, and those ignorant Russians will turn into hateful Russians. Apathy will turn into energy.

I remember well the way British attitudes to the Irish changed after the Birmingham bombings.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6094 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
It is a tricky one. As you say, it is not certain. Your point is valid, but which is the greater effect: Putin supporters becoming better aware that Ukrainians are not supportive of the invasion; or those who just see the local destruction without properly appreciating why it occurred? The thing is, Putin would portray such an attack as 'proof that Ukraine is ruled by Nazis', and some Russians will swallow that line. On balance (even without the other risks I detailed), I think more support for Ukraine would be lost than what is gained by a missile attack upon Moscow.

On balance I agree with you.

Then I see the pictures of Aleppo, Idlib, Yarmouk and all the other Syrian cities reduced to nothing but rubble by Russian carpet bombing and think.....'supreme emergency'.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6095 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm
We have no way of knowing obviously, and its only my gut but I think opposition to Putin is stronger then the demonstrations in Russia represent, but there is understandably going to be a lot of fear in protesting openly against Putin but thats all at risk if the Ukrainians attacked Moscow, and god forbid they accidentally strike a school or a hospital or something like that (or Putin fakes it), that would be a complete PR disaster, imagine Putin visiting the bomb sites, telling everyone I told you so. Youve looked at the bombing of Berlin by the RAF but look at it another way, did the Blitz weaken British resolve or strengthen it?

Yes, that's right, it strengthened resolve. As apparently did the round-the-clock bombing of Germany after 1942. But the early aerial bombings of Germany evidently didn't. They made ordinary Germans sit up and think "What the fuck? Hitler said the British were on their knees." The first seeds of doubt set in.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6096 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm »
Phil Stewart@phildstewart
Russia has launched about 600 missiles since start of the invasion and deployed into Ukraine about 95 percent of combat forces it had pre-staged outside of the country, a senior U.S. defense official said.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6097 on: Yesterday at 11:19:38 pm »
There must be hundreds of Thousands + of Russians loosing their jobs, big office buildings suddenly closing, same with factories, thousands turning up for work to be told we've gone out of business. all those workers will want answers over why they have suddenly lost their job. hard to think of anyway the Russians can cover this up with propaganda. the world is refusing to do business with Russia because of Ukraine. so who would you believe, Putin or the whole world.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6098 on: Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm
Yes, that's right, it strengthened resolve. As apparently did the round-the-clock bombing of Germany after 1942. But the early aerial bombings of Germany evidently didn't. They made ordinary Germans sit up and think "What the fuck? Hitler said the British were on their knees." The first seeds of doubt set in.

But as it stands Im not seeing any lack in Ukrainian resolve such that attacks on Russia would be needed to boost morale or resolve on the home front. Im not convinced buy what your exploring as an idea but I think your missing a trick in your argument though, the Doolittle raid is maybe a better example of what were discussing ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6099 on: Yesterday at 11:25:49 pm »
Oil prices pushing up to $130 a barrel (up nearly 10% over the weekend), how energy prices play out sadly will have big impacts on how sustainable Russian sanctions are politically over the medium-long term.

Also FT pointing out that with Ukraine grain production and exports likely to be disrupted this year, global grain prices could double or treble.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6100 on: Yesterday at 11:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm
From the beginning, the Ukranians are just trying to defend from being attacked, nothing else.

They don't want to attack anyone but they will defend. 2 weeks ago people were just going to work, raising families, normal days. The Russians are shooting and bombing at these ordinary people in their apartment blocks and houses, in hospitals and on the streets. And they call it "a special military operation."

What's 'special' and 'military' about bombing and shooting at unarmed people fleeing with suitcases, or shooting people fleeing in cars?

It's beyond evil.

It is unquestionably evil.

And I think I'm correct in saying this, having read and listened to a lot of sources: there have been examples of worse tactics employed by the Russians against Muslims in Syria and Chechnya. I'm NOT making a point about race or religion here, all humans are equal.

What I mean is: in recent history Putin has a worse mode of destruction that he is willing to stoop to. If and when that happens, I just wonder how the NATO alliance will respond. Not just that, Jeremy Bowen made the point on the news, Odessa for example is much visited and loved by Russian people, if Putin were to destroy it and raise it to the ground, with so many Russian speakers there, it is a terrible and perverse happening to be played back to mother Russia.

I'm not being clear enough: I wonder if the more terrible and murderous tactics Putin will turn to, might force NATO to intervene and at the same time turn many Russia military heads against this war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6101 on: Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:19:38 pm
There must be hundreds of Thousands + of Russians loosing their jobs, big office buildings suddenly closing, same with factories, thousands turning up for work to be told we've gone out of business. all those workers will want answers over why they have suddenly lost their job. hard to think of anyway the Russians can cover this up with propaganda. the world is refusing to do business with Russia because of Ukraine. so who would you believe, Putin or the whole world.

I keep thinking this too. I'm curious as to what their real unemployment rate is at the moment. The inflation and crash on the rouble will also have a big impact on people's wages.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6102 on: Yesterday at 11:33:19 pm »

Hromadske Int.          @Hromadske

Russian troops fired at and robbed Swiss journalist Guillaume Briquet. While working in the Mykolaiv region, his car with PRESS marking was shot, he was dragged from it

Russian invaders took away the passport, 3000 euros, personal belongings, a helmet, the material filmed on the camera, and the laptop. He is currently safe in a Ukrainian hospital
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6103 on: Yesterday at 11:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 11:33:19 pm
Hromadske Int.          @Hromadske

Russian troops fired at and robbed Swiss journalist Guillaume Briquet. While working in the Mykolaiv region, his car with PRESS marking was shot, he was dragged from it

Russian invaders took away the passport, 3000 euros, personal belongings, a helmet, the material filmed on the camera, and the laptop. He is currently safe in a Ukrainian hospital

There will be plenty of rogue elements in the Russian army
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6104 on: Yesterday at 11:38:57 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:29:29 pm
It is unquestionably evil.

And I think I'm correct in saying this, having read and listened to a lot of sources: there have been examples of worse tactics employed by the Russians against Muslims in Syria and Chechnya. I'm NOT making a point about race or religion here, all humans are equal.

What I mean is: in recent history Putin has a worse mode of destruction that he is willing to stoop to. If and when that happens, I just wonder how the NATO alliance will respond. Not just that, Jeremy Bowen made the point on the news, Odessa for example is much visited and loved by Russian people, if Putin were to destroy it and raise it to the ground, with so many Russian speakers there, it is a terrible and perverse happening to be played back to mother Russia.

I'm not being clear enough: I wonder if the more terrible and murderous tactics Putin will turn to, might force NATO to intervene and at the same time turn many Russia military heads against this war.

Hell show the pictures and say that Ukraine did it because of Russian speakers and use it as an excuse to escalate. Rinse and repeat.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6105 on: Yesterday at 11:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Yesterday at 11:36:35 pm
There will be plenty of rogue elements in the Russian army

Therell need to be a lot of room in hell for most of them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6106 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:56:55 pm
And if he nukes someone?  Thats the bluff.

Its absolutely incredible how flippant some are being about it

Oh well weve got to risk us all dying and a Nuclear winter now

It absolutely cant happen. Not sure why I keep hearing politicians being asked it. Probably because people keep saying it
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6107 on: Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm
I keep thinking this too. I'm curious as to what their real unemployment rate is at the moment. The inflation and crash on the rouble will also have a big impact on people's wages.
Yeah and as people are making analogy's to Nazi Germany, this is the opposite to what happened in Germany in the 30s,  many Germans had one view when talking about Hitler, "I don't know m8. all I know was my dad was out of work for years and now he's working and were all ok"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6108 on: Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm
Its absolutely incredible how flippant some are being about it

Oh well weve got to risk us all dying and a Nuclear winter now

It absolutely cant happen. Not sure why I keep hearing politicians being asked it. Probably because people keep saying it

It is the ongoing problem though, I totally get the argument around Ukraine, but is that still the line if Russia starts massacring civilians there in the hundreds of thousands or even millions? Is there a line where we say enough is enough?

But lets say hypothetically Putin finishes Ukraine off and moves on to other targets.

Moldova would be a light snack, but lets say he moves on the Baltics, and says any NATO involvement will be met with nuclear weapons, what is NATO's response in that scenario to an attack on a member nation? NATO treaty commitment have to mean something but is the West willing to risk nuclear war over it? How about if Trump is in the White House at that time?

Not really any easy answers to any of this but none of these are impossible scenarios, sadly far from it.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm by filopastry »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6109 on: Yesterday at 11:55:41 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm
Its absolutely incredible how flippant some are being about it

Oh well weve got to risk us all dying and a Nuclear winter now

It absolutely cant happen. Not sure why I keep hearing politicians being asked it. Probably because people keep saying it

I suspect a lot of people are of an age that they are too young to remember about the Cold War and the threat of nuclear war to know of the destructive capability of such weapons.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6110 on: Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:38:57 pm
Hell show the pictures and say that Ukraine did it because of Russian speakers and use it as an excuse to escalate. Rinse and repeat.

Yep. And so many of them will believe it. I've heard tons of stories of Ukranian family members in Russia simply not believing their own relatives when they are told what Russia is doing.

The brainwashing runs deep in that place, a bit like China.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6111 on: Today at 12:00:55 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm
It is the ongoing problem though, I totally get the argument around Ukraine, but is that still the line if Russia starts massacring civilians there in the hundreds of thousands or even millions? Is there a line where we say enough is enough?

But lets say hypothetically Putin finishes Ukraine off and moves on to other targets.

Moldova would be a light snack, but lets say he moves on the Baltics, and says any NATO involvement will be met with nuclear weapons, what is NATO's response in that scenario to an attack on a member nation? NATO treaty commitment have to mean something but is the West willing to risk nuclear war over it? How about if Trump is in the White House at that time.

Not really any easy answers to any of this but none of these are impossible scenarios, sadly far from it.

Isnt one of Putins demands also that Nato pull back west out of Poland?

you would have to hope that its all just about the gas resources in Ukraine and it all ends when he has control of that.

you would hope that the historical defensive lines aspect isnt as much of factor and he doesnt truly believe that Nato would ever launch an attack on Russia. if he really does then it is hard to see where this ends.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6112 on: Today at 12:09:59 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm
Its absolutely incredible how flippant some are being about it

Oh well weve got to risk us all dying and a Nuclear winter now

It absolutely cant happen. Not sure why I keep hearing politicians being asked it. Probably because people keep saying it

I'd like to see proponents (not including residents of Ukraine of course) of a No Fly Zone watch the old TV film Threads and then see if they wish to enact such measures with Putin waving his big nuclear dick about.

The war is going dreadfully for Russia and sanctions will bite soon, gotta cook this properly without blowing the pot, awful as it is for the poor souls that are suffering now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6113 on: Today at 12:11:54 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm
It is the ongoing problem though, I totally get the argument around Ukraine, but is that still the line if Russia starts massacring civilians there in the hundreds of thousands or even millions? Is there a line where we say enough is enough?

But lets say hypothetically Putin finishes Ukraine off and moves on to other targets.

Moldova would be a light snack, but lets say he moves on the Baltics, and says any NATO involvement will be met with nuclear weapons, what is NATO's response in that scenario to an attack on a member nation? NATO treaty commitment have to mean something but is the West willing to risk nuclear war over it? How about if Trump is in the White House at that time?

Not really any easy answers to any of this but none of these are impossible scenarios, sadly far from it.



Personally, if Putin takes Ukraine hell be busy fighting an insurgency there for years afterwards which will keep him tied up for a while. Secondly, the Russian armys dismal performance will give him food for thought, if he gets bogged down fighting the Ukrainians with second rate equipment, hes not going to fare any better against a forces that more technologically advance then his own and the Russians will know that. Thirdly, he will struggle to pay for whats going on in Ukraine after a while, never mind another war. Fourthly, the Chinese will yank his chain, they want us to buy the shit they make, not on kill each other, war is not good for their business.

If there was an attack by Russia on a NATO member I suspect NATO would respond in equal force to what the Russians use, no one will want to be the first to go nuclear, but thats a huge gamble. The Trump scenario is worrying, but thats Europes fault. As I have said before however you define Europe, its much wealthier then Russia and perhaps even the US, we can afford as a continent to defend ourselves better then we currently do, but we chose not to and instead outsource our security to the US which is just insane. Its been 5 years since Trump was elected, so we have had time to plan for a world in which the US cant be relied up and Europe is only now waking up to this.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6114 on: Today at 12:12:16 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm
It is the ongoing problem though, I totally get the argument around Ukraine, but is that still the line if Russia starts massacring civilians there in the hundreds of thousands or even millions? Is there a line where we say enough is enough?

But lets say hypothetically Putin finishes Ukraine off and moves on to other targets.

Moldova would be a light snack, but lets say he moves on the Baltics, and says any NATO involvement will be met with nuclear weapons, what is NATO's response in that scenario to an attack on a member nation? NATO treaty commitment have to mean something but is the West willing to risk nuclear war over it? How about if Trump is in the White House at that time?

Not really any easy answers to any of this but none of these are impossible scenarios, sadly far from it.
Russia can't suddenly attack a NATO country. they will have to move their army near the border first. am certain NATO will have a overwhelming force ready to meet them if they try to invade. not going to happen IMO.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6115 on: Today at 12:18:44 am »
In answer to my own question, I think whether an attack on a NATO nation is feasible or not largely depends on the US position, if Trump is in the WH, who the fuck knows.

Agree with WLR that its amazing that it has taken this for a lot of europe to wake up to their overdependance on the US for defence, given that its been obvious that was an issue since Trump became President.

On a side note, I would say it is a pretty clear that the UK is now locked into maintaining a nuclear deterrent for the forseeable future.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6116 on: Today at 12:24:17 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:18:44 am
In answer to my own question, I think whether an attack on a NATO nation is feasible or not largely depends on the US position, if Trump is in the WH, who the fuck knows.

Agree with WLR that its amazing that it has taken this for a lot of europe to wake up to their overdependance on the US for defence, given that its been obvious that was an issue since Trump became President.

On a side note, I would say it is a pretty clear that the UK is now locked into maintaining a nuclear deterrent for the forseeable future.

Well we have less then three years until the next US election so hopefully people start planning for the possibility we need to defend ourselves.

Interestingly the government did announce in the last defence review it was increasing the number of nuclear warheads we have from 180 to 260 about a year ago which is eminently sensible. As we have seen threats can appear out of no where very quickly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6117 on: Today at 12:37:50 am »
Interesting thread here from former Russian minister:

Quote
Andrei V Kozyrev
@andreivkozyrev
Lots of discussions about the threat of nuclear war from the Kremlin and whether Putin is rational. I share my thoughts in this thread.

To frame: I do not believe Russia would use nuclear weapons and I believe Putin is a rational actor.

https://twitter.com/andreivkozyrev/status/1500610676926005251
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6118 on: Today at 12:40:22 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:06:34 pm
Many Russians may have misconceptions about Ukraine right now. But stick a direct attack into Russia, and those ignorant Russians will turn into hateful Russians. Apathy will turn into energy.
Not if it's a smart, government infra, no civilian casualty bombing.

Maybe a mock bombing, saying "We don't kill innocents."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6119 on: Today at 12:55:30 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:40:22 am
Not if it's a smart, government infra, no civilian casualty bombing.

Maybe a mock bombing, saying "We don't kill innocents."

On the first: how would Ukraine achieve that? Their military uses Migs.

On the second: what would it achieve?

Overall, what's suggested is either practically impossible, would achieve nothing useful, and/or make things worse by turning ordinary Russians into actively wanting more harm for Ukraine.
