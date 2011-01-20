It is the ongoing problem though, I totally get the argument around Ukraine, but is that still the line if Russia starts massacring civilians there in the hundreds of thousands or even millions? Is there a line where we say enough is enough?



But lets say hypothetically Putin finishes Ukraine off and moves on to other targets.



Moldova would be a light snack, but lets say he moves on the Baltics, and says any NATO involvement will be met with nuclear weapons, what is NATO's response in that scenario to an attack on a member nation? NATO treaty commitment have to mean something but is the West willing to risk nuclear war over it? How about if Trump is in the White House at that time?



Not really any easy answers to any of this but none of these are impossible scenarios, sadly far from it.







Personally, if Putin takes Ukraine hell be busy fighting an insurgency there for years afterwards which will keep him tied up for a while. Secondly, the Russian armys dismal performance will give him food for thought, if he gets bogged down fighting the Ukrainians with second rate equipment, hes not going to fare any better against a forces that more technologically advance then his own and the Russians will know that. Thirdly, he will struggle to pay for whats going on in Ukraine after a while, never mind another war. Fourthly, the Chinese will yank his chain, they want us to buy the shit they make, not on kill each other, war is not good for their business.If there was an attack by Russia on a NATO member I suspect NATO would respond in equal force to what the Russians use, no one will want to be the first to go nuclear, but thats a huge gamble. The Trump scenario is worrying, but thats Europes fault. As I have said before however you define Europe, its much wealthier then Russia and perhaps even the US, we can afford as a continent to defend ourselves better then we currently do, but we chose not to and instead outsource our security to the US which is just insane. Its been 5 years since Trump was elected, so we have had time to plan for a world in which the US cant be relied up and Europe is only now waking up to this.