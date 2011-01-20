From the beginning, the Ukranians are just trying to defend from being attacked, nothing else.



They don't want to attack anyone but they will defend. 2 weeks ago people were just going to work, raising families, normal days. The Russians are shooting and bombing at these ordinary people in their apartment blocks and houses, in hospitals and on the streets. And they call it "a special military operation."



What's 'special' and 'military' about bombing and shooting at unarmed people fleeing with suitcases, or shooting people fleeing in cars?



It's beyond evil.



It is unquestionably evil.And I think I'm correct in saying this, having read and listened to a lot of sources: there have been examples of worse tactics employed by the Russians against Muslims in Syria and Chechnya. I'm NOT making a point about race or religion here, all humans are equal.What I mean is: in recent history Putin has a worse mode of destruction that he is willing to stoop to. If and when that happens, I just wonder how the NATO alliance will respond. Not just that, Jeremy Bowen made the point on the news, Odessa for example is much visited and loved by Russian people, if Putin were to destroy it and raise it to the ground, with so many Russian speakers there, it is a terrible and perverse happening to be played back to mother Russia.I'm not being clear enough: I wonder if the more terrible and murderous tactics Putin will turn to, might force NATO to intervene and at the same time turn many Russia military heads against this war.