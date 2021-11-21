« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 228755 times)

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,680
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6040 on: Today at 07:56:50 pm »
Bombing hospitals, schools and civilians as they evacuate during an agreed "truce". The seed of revenge is getting well sown as Russia better watch their backs over the coming years as Ukrainians will be heading to Moscow for their own justice.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6041 on: Today at 07:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:25:04 pm
Hope you have a good supply of factor 2 million sunscreen...

As a great woman once said, any of us not wearing that are gonna have a real bad day.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,405
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6042 on: Today at 08:06:09 pm »
At least 4 American spy planes in flight in Eastern Europe at the same time, including one in the Black Sea which there hasnt been for a while.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,913
  • SPQR
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6043 on: Today at 08:17:08 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 07:56:50 pm
Bombing hospitals, schools and civilians as they evacuate during an agreed "truce". The seed of revenge is getting well sown as Russia better watch their backs over the coming years as Ukrainians will be heading to Moscow for their own justice.

It's just terrible all around. But everyone here and in the west is shitting their kecks at the thought of Putin so Mercedes Benz pulling out of Russia will have to do for now. That'll teach them, those evil doers. No more Ikea and Mastercard! Oh the agony!
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,795
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6044 on: Today at 08:21:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:06:09 pm
At least 4 American spy planes in flight in Eastern Europe at the same time, including one in the Black Sea which there hasnt been for a while.

They sometimes turn the transponders off on the Global Hawks if they are flying close, or into Ukrainian airspace. Other times it will there like a show of force and support for the Ukrainians. Its all very deliberate.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,405
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 08:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:21:51 pm
They sometimes turn the transponders off if they are flying close, or into Ukrainian airspace. Other times it will there like a show of force and support for the Ukrainians. Its all very deliberate.

Yeah, I know, theres always games being played but 4 with their transponders on is more then usual.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Supports the No To Racism campaign. Good lad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 08:31:18 pm »
On a bit of a side note - something occurred to me whilst watching multiple news videos over the weekend. There was a lone man in Berlin train station with a sign for the approaching women and children refugees. It had a drawing of one adult and two children. Not to make a horrible situation even more horrible but I hope to christ there is some type of vetting process for these poor people before they are just collected up by any random person.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:09 pm by Flaccid Bobby Fowler »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 