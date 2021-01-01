« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 224343 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5960 on: Today at 01:36:40 am »
Russian gymnast stands on the podium with symbol supporting invasion of Ukraine on chest

Ivan Kuliak wore a warmongering symbol as he stood shoulder to shoulder with a Ukrainian.

https://www.marca.com/en/more-sports/2022/03/05/6223da10268e3ef3358b45aa.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,483
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5961 on: Today at 01:52:30 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:34:43 pm
I see quite a few people saying this about the long tables which may be right, however he has been in very close contact with people also. Imran Khan for example was there a week ago shaking hands and close with his entourage also. He seems to bring the table out for some meetings but its not an exclusive thing as people seem to be making out like hes gone all Howard Hughes or something.
Wasnt that due to some leaders undergoing some stringent testing beforehand though? We had that ridiculous thing a few weeks back where Macron refused the Russian tests and some media put it down to the fact he didnt want to give his DNA away to be cloned. Like they specifically needed a throat swab to do it even if it was remotely possible.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,836
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5962 on: Today at 02:04:11 am »
POLITICO
White House weighs three-way deal to get fighter jets to Ukraine
By Alexander Ward and Paul McLeary - 1h ago

As Poland weighed sending its warplanes to Ukraine last week, Warsaw asked the White House if the Biden administration could guarantee it would provide them with U.S.-made fighter jets to fill the gap. The White House said it would look into the matter.The Biden administration didnt oppose the Polish government giving Kyiv the MiGs, which could potentially escalate tensions between NATO and Moscow. Poland, for now, has held on to its fighter jets.

Discussions between Warsaw and Washington are still underway, though authorization for new, replacement fighter jets to Poland could take a long time.

We are working with the Poles on this issue and consulting with the rest of our NATO allies, a White House spokesperson told POLITICO. We are also working on the capabilities we could provide to backfill Poland if it decided to transfer planes to Ukraine.

Several Eastern European countries like Poland, Bulgaria, and Slovakia retain dozens of Russian-made aircraft in their inventories and have been hesitant to give up those planes without guarantees from the U.S. that they could replace them.

Poland has been modernizing its aircraft fleet since 2006, when it first started flying F-16s, and in 2020 signed a $4.6 billion deal for 32 F-35s, the first of which will arrive in 2024, making those older Russian-made planes expendable.

The issue of sending aircraft into the fight is more complex than the effort underway by over two dozen European countries to send anti-armor and anti-air defensive weapons to Ukraine. A steady stream of U.S. and British military planes have been landing in Poland in recent days filled with those missiles, along with other munitions, rations, and small arms and ammunition.

Over the past several weeks the U.S. has sent 12,000 troops to Europe to backstop nervous allies along NATOs Eastern front, the majority of which went to Poland to join the 4,000 U.S. troops already stationed there. The troops are conducting training missions with the Polish military, and could be called on to assist with a humanitarian emergency if the flood of war refugees overwhelms Polish and E.U. authorities.

The White House has in no way opposed Poland transferring planes to Ukraine, the spokesperson added, pointing out how difficult an operation it would be to get the planes into Ukraine. Russian officials have pledged to attack any convoys carrying weapons entering the country.

The issue of transferring American F-16s to Poland is a complex one, given the sensitive avionics on American planes that may not always be legal to transfer overseas.

After Zelenskyys impassioned Zoom call with senators on Saturday, during which he urged the U.S. to send planes, drones and Stinger missiles to Ukraine and impose oil sanctions on Russia, Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) sent a letter to President Joe Biden throwing their full support behind backfilling Poland with F-16s if they were to hand over their Russian planes, saying they would work to ensure there was funding to finance the transfer.

The on-again, off-again effort to get MiGs into Ukraine started last weekend, when European Union security chief Josep Borrell made the startling announcement that several countries would soon ship fighter jets to the border for transfer to Ukraines armed forces.

Ukrainian officials told POLITICO at the time that several of their pilots had already arrived in Poland for the handoff, but the deal stalled out. Bulgaria and Slovakia also rejected the idea, and the Ukrainian pilots left empty-handed.

The U.S. has already shipped $240 million of the $350 million in military assistance Biden approved recently, with the rest expected to arrive in the coming days.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/white-house-weighs-three-way-deal-to-get-fighter-jets-to-ukraine/ar-AAUFwlH?ocid=msedgntp
Logged
It's not your leg, son.  It's Liverpool's leg.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5963 on: Today at 02:11:56 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:55:43 am
Just some nice friendly Russians here to remind us all that they're not the real fascists:

https://twitter.com/KevinRothrock/status/1500231126606098434

A translation from that tweet thread.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5964 on: Today at 04:09:46 am »
Ive just been looking at the map of Ukraine.    How the hell are the Russians going to take the whole of the country?    Its massive and they will surely run out due to logistics.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5965 on: Today at 04:29:03 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:09:46 am
Ive just been looking at the map of Ukraine.    How the hell are the Russians going to take the whole of the country?    Its massive and they will surely run out due to logistics.

There's no chance they can control a country of 40m+ where 70% speak Ukrainian. Putin feels like he going for the lot when all he really wants is the coast between Crimea and Donetsk/Luhansk. It would provide water security for Crimea.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5966 on: Today at 04:43:28 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm
There are a number of excellent journalists whose work I admire. But Nick Cohen is top of my list, and this piece hits all the right targets:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/05/far-right-far-left-admired-putin-weve-all-turned-against-strongmen?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

This is laughable and dishonest journalism that memory holes all inconvenient facts and conveniently blames some other people to whom Cohen was not aligned. I can only assume you were not alive or it's easier to absolve yourself (a la Cohen) by blaming others without mentioning Blair  (who Cohen supported) who courted Putin while Corbyn amongst others on the left were protesting against Russian money.

Tony Blair loves Putin because it was anti Muslim
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2014/04/23/tony-blair-ukraine-putin-_n_5196236.html

MI6 helped install Putin
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/mi6-regrets-helping-vladimir-putin-to-get-elected-says-ex-spy-chief-tbttxxljf

Inconvenient Corbyn
2001 https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm200102/cmhansrd/vo011004/debtext/11004-18.htm

2018 https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/corbyn-s-tory-swipe-disowned-by-his-mps-g3l9v0tjp

Oh and Peter Mandleson, who is 'advising' the current Labour leader is great mates with Oleg Deriprasko (and Epstein but that's another story no-one wants to mention) https://www.theguardian.com/politics/blog/2008/oct/16/mandelson-russia

But yes the problem, as always, is the left.

It's like people think Putin is a communist or a socialist (and left wing) because you haven't moved on from the cold war, like you think Nazis are left wing because they said 'socialist'. Putin is a right wing autocrat,  a capitalist kleptocrat he is a product of the west's 'shock therapy' on the Russian economy.  Inconvenient facts.


Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 05:03:02 am »
While I'm here, I think we all want Ukraine to prevail in this war against the Russian invasion,  but can we also recognise that in war, understandably, there is propaganda on both sides. It's what happens. We should still evaluate information against its source (motive) and reliability before disseminating.

That no one should share pics of PoW should be a given, it is a war crime under the Geneva Convention for good reason. It's easy to want to punish the aggressor but then you set the standards for how they treat your PoWs.

If you want to help please donate cash to one of the charities, I usually go with DEC https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal
« Last Edit: Today at 05:18:47 am by Levitz »
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 