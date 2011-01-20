The whole strongman issue is starting to surface more and more. This whole war so far while completely tragic, is completely bizarre. Where is Russia's air power? Are they so afraid to launch a total air raid for fear of losing qualified pilots? It's crazy. And where is this inevitable cyber attack? Before the invasion, western intelligence, who performed impeccable, said it would come before any invasion. It never happened. We heard of a few banks that were DDoS but nothing after that. Anytime a cyber attack happened in recent years we put the blame to Russia. Yet when Russia wanted to take out Ukraine's TV tower, they launched a rocket at Kyiv's TV station and missed!
Why did they not take out Ukraine's electrical grid? The Russian advance has been a disaster and we have seen no sophisticated cyber warfare. Question has to be asked is Putin actually holding back or are we seeing the actual capability of the Russian army?