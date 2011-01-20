« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 223427 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5920 on: Today at 07:56:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:50:03 pm
Pretty sure its not him

It may explain why he was so out of breath. ..
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5921 on: Today at 08:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:44:48 pm
Bellingcat ran the pilot through the facial recognition match, and came back probability low. The weapons operator who died looks like he was shot.

Is he the Dortmund player who got kicked by Zouma?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 08:28:18 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:44:37 pm
How did that lard arse fit in the cockpit of a Sukhoi?

He's as fat as useless Jon Moss.

SU 34 is designed for long ranges so has a larger cockpit then most planes of its size (even has a toilet in there apparently!)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5923 on: Today at 08:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  3, 2022, 11:37:34 am
This is encouraging and of immense interest in a nerdy way. It puts all the broken-down Russian military vehicles in context and explains why the 40 mile column is stuck to the road :

https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1499164245250002944


Quite interesting that.

I see the same guy posted about how the Ukrainian military opened a reservoir north of Kyiv once the Russians had sent in a few divisions of tanks onto the flood plains.

Some clever stuff from the Ukrainians, but a lot of terrible decisions by the Russian military particularly in the North. I guess there might be a big difference in the military coming through the northern borders compared to those coming from Crimea. In that those based in Crimea must have been some of the best and been on a war footing for years. While those coming through the northern border have been transported in from all across Russia from places where theyve probably not been on as high alert and prepared for this like those in Crimea.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5924 on: Today at 08:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:19:04 pm
A plane was shot down earlier. Pilots ejected. One was caught. This is him.



These are not innocent conscripts.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1500109682840682505
Wow, Iceman really let himself go.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5925 on: Today at 09:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:59:04 pm
Wow, Iceman really let himself go.

More like choc iceman.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5926 on: Today at 09:20:46 pm »
There are a number of excellent journalists whose work I admire. But Nick Cohen is top of my list, and this piece hits all the right targets:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/05/far-right-far-left-admired-putin-weve-all-turned-against-strongmen?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5927 on: Today at 09:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  3, 2022, 11:37:34 am
This is encouraging and of immense interest in a nerdy way. It puts all the broken-down Russian military vehicles in context and explains why the 40 mile column is stuck to the road :

https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1499164245250002944



Thats guys posts are absolutely riveting, thanks for posting
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5928 on: Today at 09:46:21 pm »
I saw the latest video of Putin, why the green screen? Is he in hiding?

Also just now the 18yr old baby receiving cpr...RIP and may Putin die a thousand deaths
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5929 on: Today at 09:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:20:46 pm
There are a number of excellent journalists whose work I admire. But Nick Cohen is top of my list, and this piece hits all the right targets:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/05/far-right-far-left-admired-putin-weve-all-turned-against-strongmen?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Brilliantly written, andt all of these people make me feel sick.

I just saw some pictures of a young Dad and distraught Mother running into a hospital with their badly-wounded 18-month old boy. They will have been imagining the world for him just over a week ago. The doctors couldn't save him.

They are bombing people, schools, hospitals, kids..... !!!! Normal, everyday fucking people, just like you and me.

It's no wonder I can't sleep well at night. I wonder how they can.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5930 on: Today at 09:58:30 pm »
Israel's PM @bennett plane landed in Berlin, 15 minutes ago. Following a 3 hours meeting with Putin earlier today, he is now on his to meet tonight with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Earlier (after Putin) he spoke with @ZelenskyyUa over the phone. #RussianUkrainianWar

Maybe some hope here?

In other news the daily star says Putin is dying if bowel cancer. (Hmm)
W

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5931 on: Today at 10:13:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:58:30 pm
Israel's PM @bennett plane landed in Berlin, 15 minutes ago. Following a 3 hours meeting with Putin earlier today, he is now on his to meet tonight with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Earlier (after Putin) he spoke with @ZelenskyyUa over the phone. #RussianUkrainianWar

Maybe some hope here?

In other news the daily star says Putin is dying if bowel cancer. (Hmm)

I decided to take a look for a laugh, some nice pictures of Miss Ukraine on the front page were a bonus.

But I wouldnt discount the theory he doesnt have long left, people in their prime very rarely worry about their legacy I would imagine, its something I would think they do consider a lot more if the end is nigh?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5932 on: Today at 10:27:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:58:30 pm
Israel's PM @bennett plane landed in Berlin, 15 minutes ago. Following a 3 hours meeting with Putin earlier today, he is now on his to meet tonight with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Earlier (after Putin) he spoke with @ZelenskyyUa over the phone. #RussianUkrainianWar

Maybe some hope here?

In other news the daily star says Putin is dying if bowel cancer. (Hmm)
I have to say I find his long meeting tables and almost complete isolation during covid very strange for someone who likes to portray a strongman image. I keep coming back to the only explanation being that he knows he is vulnerable to the virus. And that hes weighed the consequences to himself of catching it as opposed to losing the strongman image by those 10m tables. Its completely bizarre and hes not even hiding the fact hes doing everything he can to avoid covid.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 10:33:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:58:30 pm
Israel's PM @bennett plane landed in Berlin, 15 minutes ago. Following a 3 hours meeting with Putin earlier today, he is now on his to meet tonight with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Earlier (after Putin) he spoke with @ZelenskyyUa over the phone. #RussianUkrainianWar

One thing I would really like to know is how you tell Putin and his people that you're not taking any drinks they offer and will bring your own. And I'm only half joking. Would really like being a fly on the wall for such a meeting...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5934 on: Today at 10:34:43 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 10:27:51 pm
I have to say I find his long meeting tables and almost complete isolation during covid very strange for someone who likes to portray a strongman image. I keep coming back to the only explanation being that he knows he is vulnerable to the virus. And that hes weighed the consequences to himself of catching it as opposed to losing the strongman image by those 10m tables. Its completely bizarre and hes not even hiding the fact hes doing everything he can to avoid covid.

I see quite a few people saying this about the long tables which may be right, however he has been in very close contact with people also. Imran Khan for example was there a week ago shaking hands and close with his entourage also. He seems to bring the table out for some meetings but its not an exclusive thing as people seem to be making out like hes gone all Howard Hughes or something.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5935 on: Today at 10:37:49 pm »
Hitler was also a germaphobe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5936 on: Today at 10:38:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:58:30 pm
Israel's PM @bennett plane landed in Berlin, 15 minutes ago. Following a 3 hours meeting with Putin earlier today, he is now on his to meet tonight with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Earlier (after Putin) he spoke with @ZelenskyyUa over the phone. #RussianUkrainianWar

Maybe some hope here?

In other news the daily star says Putin is dying if bowel cancer. (Hmm)

Would suggest Putin currently dying of cancer is extremely bad news for the World but can't imagine anyone would know that.

If he is obsessed with his legacy and worried about how he leaves Russia's standing in the World at the time he checks out.......that's not going very well for him at the moment.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5937 on: Today at 10:39:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:37:49 pm
Hitler was also a germaphobe.

Isn't Trump as well?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5938 on: Today at 10:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:34:43 pm
I see quite a few people saying this about the long tables which may be right, however he has been in very close contact with people also. Imran Khan for example was there a week ago shaking hands and close with his entourage also. He seems to bring the table out for some meetings but its not an exclusive thing as people seem to be making out like hes gone all Howard Hughes or something.

There have been multiple reports he's been in "extreme isolation" during the Pandemic. Who knows really.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5939 on: Today at 10:40:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:37:49 pm
Hitler was also a germaphobe.

Austrian, I think.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5940 on: Today at 10:42:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:40:56 pm
Austrian, I think.

And we usually don't like Germans, so the statement was pretty spot on...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5941 on: Today at 10:43:44 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:33:47 pm
One thing I would really like to know is how you tell Putin and his people that you're not taking any drinks they offer and will bring your own. And I'm only half joking. Would really like being a fly on the wall for such a meeting...
Its probably a no fly zone.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5942 on: Today at 10:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:39:10 pm
Isn't Trump as well?

Its quite common to be fair, Im sure I read our own Steven Gerrard was a bit like that too
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5943 on: Today at 10:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:21:29 pm
Surprised it even got off the ground.

Thats Russian pies for you
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5944 on: Today at 10:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:43:44 pm
Its probably a no fly zone.

That post was begging for this reply. Kudos.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5945 on: Today at 11:06:34 pm »
The whole strongman issue is starting to surface more and more. This whole war so far while completely tragic, is completely bizarre. Where is Russia's air power? Are they so afraid to launch a total air raid for fear of losing qualified pilots? It's crazy. And where is this inevitable cyber attack? Before the invasion, western intelligence, who performed impeccable, said it would come before any invasion. It never happened. We heard of a few banks that were DDoS but nothing after that. Anytime a cyber attack happened in recent years we put the blame to Russia. Yet when Russia wanted to take out Ukraine's TV tower, they launched a rocket at Kyiv's TV station and missed!

Why did they not take out Ukraine's electrical grid? The Russian advance has been a disaster and we have seen no sophisticated cyber warfare. Question has to be asked is Putin actually holding back or are we seeing the actual capability of the Russian army? 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5946 on: Today at 11:09:03 pm »
Vile corrupt Tory scum

Quote
There are three reasons why the UK government has yet to show itself to be serious about sanctions against figures linked to Vladimir Putins regime in Russia.

Together, they show the threat the UK poses to the effectiveness of the international response to the invasion of Ukraine. They also reflect the UKs deep vulnerability to corruption, and the extent to which the UK continues to facilitate corruption and tax abuse all around the world


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/05/uks-vulnerability-to-corruption-uncovered-amid-slow-sanctions-response
