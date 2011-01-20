This is encouraging and of immense interest in a nerdy way. It puts all the broken-down Russian military vehicles in context and explains why the 40 mile column is stuck to the road :



Quite interesting that.I see the same guy posted about how the Ukrainian military opened a reservoir north of Kyiv once the Russians had sent in a few divisions of tanks onto the flood plains.Some clever stuff from the Ukrainians, but a lot of terrible decisions by the Russian military particularly in the North. I guess there might be a big difference in the military coming through the northern borders compared to those coming from Crimea. In that those based in Crimea must have been some of the best and been on a war footing for years. While those coming through the northern border have been transported in from all across Russia from places where theyve probably not been on as high alert and prepared for this like those in Crimea.