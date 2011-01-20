« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 222883 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,756
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5920 on: Today at 07:56:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:50:03 pm
Pretty sure its not him

It may explain why he was so out of breath. ..
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5921 on: Today at 08:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:44:48 pm
Bellingcat ran the pilot through the facial recognition match, and came back probability low. The weapons operator who died looks like he was shot.

Is he the Dortmund player who got kicked by Zouma?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,396
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 08:28:18 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:44:37 pm
How did that lard arse fit in the cockpit of a Sukhoi?

He's as fat as useless Jon Moss.

SU 34 is designed for long ranges so has a larger cockpit then most planes of its size (even has a toilet in there apparently!)
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,481
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5923 on: Today at 08:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  3, 2022, 11:37:34 am
This is encouraging and of immense interest in a nerdy way. It puts all the broken-down Russian military vehicles in context and explains why the 40 mile column is stuck to the road :

https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1499164245250002944


Quite interesting that.

I see the same guy posted about how the Ukrainian military opened a reservoir north of Kyiv once the Russians had sent in a few divisions of tanks onto the flood plains.

Some clever stuff from the Ukrainians, but a lot of terrible decisions by the Russian military particularly in the North. I guess there might be a big difference in the military coming through the northern borders compared to those coming from Crimea. In that those based in Crimea must have been some of the best and been on a war footing for years. While those coming through the northern border have been transported in from all across Russia from places where theyve probably not been on as high alert and prepared for this like those in Crimea.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,547
  • Italians do it better
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5924 on: Today at 08:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:19:04 pm
A plane was shot down earlier. Pilots ejected. One was caught. This is him.



These are not innocent conscripts.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1500109682840682505
Wow, Iceman really let himself go.
Logged

Online bogrollsbike

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5925 on: Today at 09:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:59:04 pm
Wow, Iceman really let himself go.

More like choc iceman.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,394
  • Red since '64
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5926 on: Today at 09:20:46 pm »
There are a number of excellent journalists whose work I admire. But Nick Cohen is top of my list, and this piece hits all the right targets:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/05/far-right-far-left-admired-putin-weve-all-turned-against-strongmen?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,396
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5927 on: Today at 09:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  3, 2022, 11:37:34 am
This is encouraging and of immense interest in a nerdy way. It puts all the broken-down Russian military vehicles in context and explains why the 40 mile column is stuck to the road :

https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1499164245250002944



Thats guys posts are absolutely riveting, thanks for posting
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Up
« previous next »
 