I cant believe that we've had a nuclear stand-off going on for my entire life, and seemingly no-one has ever thought through this scenario and how we respond to it. Russia should have been crippled with sanctions well before this even started. This sort of situation must have been anticipated and planned for, you can only see fear of all the corruption being exposed as a possible explanation such co-ordinated ineptitude.



You're right, certainly when it comes to the UK and the US Republicans. Putin has had some considerable success insulating himself by compromising a lot of powerful people with dirty money. Perhaps indeed there are politicians who fear exposure, humiliation and personal repercussions than they do nuclear war; the result is the same though.That's the problem I think when you have large alliances of nations with cross pollination of political views: if you can get your hooks into one person, you can probably get your hooks into their associates. Then they fall like a trail of dominoes. In the 30s, you had smaller power blocs that utterly opposed each other ideologically, and alliances were more out of convenience.All that being said, nobody wants war, and no nation who is in opposition to an aggressor takes the decision to go to war lightly. Heads in the sand, everybody hoping it won't get that bad until it does, compromises and concessions - it's all normal and we've seen it all before.Personally, unless something changes very rapidly, I think a war between Russia and NATO is inevitable. Putin's inner circle, either through fear or being equally culpable, appear to be on board with this madness. We hear of promising signs, but unless this issue gets solved within Russia with the next few weeks then Putin either gets what he wants or somebody has to stop him. Putin's stooges, like Farrage, Johnson and Trump, can slow and stall the response, but I believe the pressure for that response is building.It's easy to mobilise a huge army of conscripts who have limited training and combat experience; professional armies with state of the art equipment tend to be smaller and need prep time. There is probably frantic work behind the scenes, evaulating pre-prepared plans to determine a chain of command, deployments etc. Lots of stuff we won't know about.What happens then re nuclear weapons is anybody's guess, but the longer this drags on I think it's just a matter of time before a conventional war breaks out.