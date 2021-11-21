« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Mister men

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5800 on: Today at 11:22:01 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:56:31 am
Video of a Russian helicopter getting hit by a missile and crashing.

You love to see it.

https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1500037338960965634

That's human life being lost and you "love to see it"?

All lives lost in a war are a travesty brought on by power hungry madmen be it civilians or soldiers.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5801 on: Today at 11:23:25 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:22:01 am
That's human life being lost and you "love to see it"?

All lives lost in a war are a travesty brought on by power hungry madmen be it civilians or soldiers.

Pilots are highly intelligent individuals as a general rule. If they're so blind as to not be able to see through Putin then that's their fault. Deserve what they get.
killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5802 on: Today at 11:28:08 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:00:43 am
This is giant game of Nuclear poker as Kasparov said

Is putin bluffing or does he have a flush?

Do we want to play that game with the lives of 7.5 billion people?

If he attacks a NATO country then yes, we absolutely should.
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5803 on: Today at 11:28:53 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:23:25 am
Pilots are highly intelligent individuals as a general rule. If they're so blind as to not be able to see through Putin then that's their fault. Deserve what they get.

Im afraid I have to agree

Following orders in 2022? Not having it. Theyre murdering women and children bombing schools and hospitals
Mister men

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5804 on: Today at 11:33:08 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:23:25 am
Pilots are highly intelligent individuals as a general rule. If they're so blind as to not be able to see through Putin then that's their fault. Deserve what they get.

I disagree. They are soldiers fighting a war, be it right or wrong and in this case wrong. What about American marines killed in action in Iraq or Afghanistan fighting an illegal war, did they deserve it because Bush was a c*nt also?

I just find the celebration of death useless and to be frank pathetic.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5805 on: Today at 11:33:16 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:22:01 am
That's human life being lost and you "love to see it"?

All lives lost in a war are a travesty brought on by power hungry madmen be it civilians or soldiers.

He wasnt flying on a humanitarian mission, hes in a war shooting and bombing innocent people.
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5806 on: Today at 11:35:49 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:28:08 am
If he attacks a NATO country then yes, we absolutely should.

Well yes but thats not the argument

At the moment he isnt actually declaring war on the west. That would be
Mister men

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5807 on: Today at 11:35:54 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:33:16 am
He wasnt flying on a humanitarian mission, hes in a war shooting and bombing innocent people.

Yes and the downing of the helicopter was necessary and part of war, the celebration isn't. Anyway i'll leave it at that.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5808 on: Today at 11:37:44 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:51:20 am
I cant believe that we've had a nuclear stand-off going on for my entire life, and seemingly no-one has ever thought through this scenario and how we respond to it. Russia should have been crippled with sanctions well before this even started. This sort of situation must have been anticipated and planned for, you can only see fear of all the corruption being exposed  as a possible explanation such co-ordinated ineptitude.

You're right, certainly when it comes to the UK and the US Republicans. Putin has had some considerable success insulating himself by compromising a lot of powerful people with dirty money. Perhaps indeed there are politicians who fear exposure, humiliation and personal repercussions than they do nuclear war; the result is the same though.

That's the problem I think when you have large alliances of nations with cross pollination of political views: if you can get your hooks into one person, you can probably get your hooks into their associates. Then they fall like a trail of dominoes. In the 30s, you had smaller power blocs that utterly opposed each other ideologically, and alliances were more out of convenience.

All that being said, nobody wants war, and no nation who is in opposition to an aggressor takes the decision to go to war lightly. Heads in the sand, everybody hoping it won't get that bad until it does, compromises and concessions - it's all normal and we've seen it all before.

Personally, unless something changes very rapidly, I think a war between Russia and NATO is inevitable. Putin's inner circle, either through fear or being equally culpable, appear to be on board with this madness. We hear of promising signs, but unless this issue gets solved within Russia with the next few weeks then Putin either gets what he wants or somebody has to stop him. Putin's stooges, like Farrage, Johnson and Trump, can slow and stall the response, but I believe the pressure for that response is building.

It's easy to mobilise a huge army of conscripts who have limited training and combat experience; professional armies with state of the art equipment tend to be smaller and need prep time. There is probably frantic work behind the scenes, evaulating pre-prepared plans to determine a chain of command, deployments etc. Lots of stuff we won't know about.

What happens then re nuclear weapons is anybody's guess, but the longer this drags on I think it's just a matter of time before a conventional war breaks out.
The North Bank

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5809 on: Today at 11:38:37 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:28:08 am
If he attacks a NATO country then yes, we absolutely should.


So Ukranian lives matter less because they're not in NATO? I expect next if he carries on sweeping the NATO baltic states we ll say , if he attacks Western Europe then we should stop him. In the end its every country for itself and the Ukranians signed off their own demise when they listened to us and the americans and gave up their 4000 nuclear warheads in the 90s
killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5810 on: Today at 11:41:17 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:38:37 am

So Ukranian lives matter less because they're not in NATO? I expect next if he carries on sweeping the NATO baltic states we ll say , if he attacks Western Europe then we should stop him. In the end its every country for itself and the Ukranians signed off their own demise when they listened to us and the americans and gave up their 4000 nuclear warheads in the 90s

That was clearly a huge error. But unfortunately yes they are kind of on their own in this regard. Its shit but I think the current policy to not engage directly is the right one.
killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5811 on: Today at 11:43:51 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:37:44 am
You're right, certainly when it comes to the UK and the US Republicans. Putin has had some considerable success insulating himself by compromising a lot of powerful people with dirty money. Perhaps indeed there are politicians who fear exposure, humiliation and personal repercussions than they do nuclear war; the result is the same though.

That's the problem I think when you have large alliances of nations with cross pollination of political views: if you can get your hooks into one person, you can probably get your hooks into their associates. Then they fall like a trail of dominoes. In the 30s, you had smaller power blocs that utterly opposed each other ideologically, and alliances were more out of convenience.

All that being said, nobody wants war, and no nation who is in opposition to an aggressor takes the decision to go to war lightly. Heads in the sand, everybody hoping it won't get that bad until it does, compromises and concessions - it's all normal and we've seen it all before.

Personally, unless something changes very rapidly, I think a war between Russia and NATO is inevitable. Putin's inner circle, either through fear or being equally culpable, appear to be on board with this madness. We hear of promising signs, but unless this issue gets solved within Russia with the next few weeks then Putin either gets what he wants or somebody has to stop him. Putin's stooges, like Farrage, Johnson and Trump, can slow and stall the response, but I believe the pressure for that response is building.

It's easy to mobilise a huge army of conscripts who have limited training and combat experience; professional armies with state of the art equipment tend to be smaller and need prep time. There is probably frantic work behind the scenes, evaulating pre-prepared plans to determine a chain of command, deployments etc. Lots of stuff we won't know about.

What happens then re nuclear weapons is anybody's guess, but the longer this drags on I think it's just a matter of time before a conventional war breaks out.

If a conventional war happens then its only because Russia actively wants to destroy the world. Russia is no match for NATO (Putin has admitted as much) and the only way he will want one is if his mission is just to destroy the world.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5812 on: Today at 11:44:03 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:41:17 am
That was clearly a huge error. But unfortunately yes they are kind of on their own in this regard. Its shit but I think the current policy to not engage directly is the right one.

Nothing like the same scale but South Africa gave up their nuclear weapons in the heady days post the break up of the USSR.
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5813 on: Today at 11:44:59 am
Ken Clarke in the House of Lords yesterday was suggesting the sanctions would only be temporary and are merely a tool to try to stop Putins invasion and that hed hope that we wouldnt just ease them once wed done our best

I really hope thats not the case.

These grubby bastards need teaching a lesson and put firmly on one side or the other
killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5814 on: Today at 11:47:47 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:44:59 am
Ken Clarke in the House of Lords yesterday was suggesting the sanctions would only be temporary and are merely a tool to try to stop Putins invasion and that hed hope that we wouldnt just ease them once wed done our best

I really hope thats not the case.

These grubby bastards need teaching a lesson and put firmly on one side or the other

Its a difficult one. Starve the Russian population too much and you risk some extreme anti west feeling to be born out. But at the same time, the country has to suffer for a long time at least until Putin is removed.

Not easy though.
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5815 on: Today at 11:50:41 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:38:37 am

So Ukranian lives matter less because they're not in NATO? I expect next if he carries on sweeping the NATO baltic states we ll say , if he attacks Western Europe then we should stop him. In the end its every country for itself and the Ukranians signed off their own demise when they listened to us and the americans and gave up their 4000 nuclear warheads in the 90s

Come on mate thats ridiculously simplistic

It isnt a matter of who matters more, its about land. He feels Ukraine is fair game (and Sweden and Finland btw, but thats for later) thats why this entire thing kicked off and why the world is condemning him

If hed attacked a nato country he would be effectively declared war on the west and hes not will to do that , yet. He didnt expect ANY of the support Ukraine are getting let alone no fly zones and military aid which he could easily turn around and declare an act of war.

The coming days are pivotal on what happens 
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5816 on: Today at 11:53:28 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:47:47 am
Its a difficult one. Starve the Russian population too much and you risk some extreme anti west feeling to be born out. But at the same time, the country has to suffer for a long time at least until Putin is removed.

Not easy though.

It isnt for sure. But as you touch on, this is Putins war. The sanctions must stay in place and get even more strict until his leadership is under extreme stress
TSC

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5817 on: Today at 11:53:49 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:22:01 am
That's human life being lost and you "love to see it"?

All lives lost in a war are a travesty brought on by power hungry madmen be it civilians or soldiers.

 Of course this is a conflict as a result of an invasion.  The pilot being part of said invasion.
Tommy_W

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5818 on: Today at 11:58:53 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:23:25 am
Pilots are highly intelligent individuals as a general rule. If they're so blind as to not be able to see through Putin then that's their fault. Deserve what they get.

People will do a lot when scared. I imagine the vast majority of Russians don't want to be in Ukraine but they know that saying no could be a death sentence to them or their family members back in Russia.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5819 on: Today at 11:59:25 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:47:47 am
Its a difficult one. Starve the Russian population too much and you risk some extreme anti west feeling to be born out. But at the same time, the country has to suffer for a long time at least until Putin is removed.

Not easy though.

I've seen a few political scientists note that typically sanctions have a stated end goal (i.e leader steps down), but this hasn't really been vocally expressed in this case. Do they get lifted if Russia exits? Or is it if Putin steps down? It'll be interesting to see how unified the rollback is, although I'd assume in the case of businesses many won't be returning until SWIFT status is restored so they can assure they'll get paid. God only knows what Russia's real unemployment rate will look like next week
The North Bank

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5820 on: Today at 12:02:25 pm
I dont see a scenario where Putin gets ousted by his own People, especially if he manages to deliver to them extra "land" and spin it off as restoring Russian pride.
spen71

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5821 on: Today at 12:05:32 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:02:25 pm
I dont see a scenario where Putin gets ousted by his own People, especially if he manages to deliver to them extra "land" and spin it off as restoring Russian pride.

Extra land which will cost trillions to repair the damage done?

I see it that he thinks the only way Moscow would get attacked is through Ukraine.     Artic circle to the north,  mountains to the south and Siberia to the east.    Hes that paranoid he will get attacked
The North Bank

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5822 on: Today at 12:11:14 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 12:05:32 pm
Extra land which will cost trillions to repair the damage done?

I see it that he thinks the only way Moscow would get attacked is through Ukraine.     Artic circle to the north,  mountains to the south and Siberia to the east.    Hes that paranoid he will get attacked

The Covid paranoia with all those long tables already shows hes not all there, not someone you want to be in possession of a nuclear button
Waka

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5823 on: Today at 12:12:43 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:59:25 am
I've seen a few political scientists note that typically sanctions have a stated end goal (i.e leader steps down), but this hasn't really been vocally expressed in this case. Do they get lifted if Russia exits? Or is it if Putin steps down? It'll be interesting to see how unified the rollback is, although I'd assume in the case of businesses many won't be returning until SWIFT status is restored so they can assure they'll get paid. God only knows what Russia's real unemployment rate will look like next week

It will probably come down to a phased sanction relief but it will all depend how much Putin holds/conquered. But I think the days of oligarchs given free rein are over. Particularly in the west
oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5824 on: Today at 12:14:27 pm
Politics at home may take us down the road to conflict with the Russians.
74% of Americans want a no fly zone, wonder why it's so high, have Fox News etc been stirring the shit as usual.?
rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5825 on: Today at 12:16:09 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:14:27 pm
Politics at home may take us down the road to conflict with the Russians.
74% of Americans want a no fly zone, wonder why it's so high, have Fox News etc been stirring the shit as usual.?


Seems to be that many still don't understand what a no fly zone entails and what the ramifications are
Andy82lfc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5826 on: Today at 12:18:46 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:22:01 am
That's human life being lost and you "love to see it"?

All lives lost in a war are a travesty brought on by power hungry madmen be it civilians or soldiers.

Have to say Im inclined to agree with you there, first time for everything  ;D

Its not always so black and white and of course depends on lots of factors but in general I agree.
Mighty_Red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5827 on: Today at 12:24:16 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:45:02 am
The world's politicians in one form or another bury their heads into the sand as someone else can deal with the issues as I hate to say it those in power are weak / god knows what Putin, Saudi Arabia, China etc have on our leaders as before he ever mentioned nukes he had them by the short and curlies.

On the flipside, being too eager to get involved in conflicts abroad has also been a problem for the west, and UK & US especially. People have often hated us being "the world's policemen" even if our intentions were noble and we've been dragged into wars we don't fully understand nor have an exit strategy for. Putin should've been reeled in after Crimea, but it's also hard when nations don't agree on the best way forward. Unilateral action tends to have limited outcomes.

It's horrible but I'm guessing the threat of all out war is stopping this. Remember NATO should be about defence of member states, not all out defence of non-members.
Cruiser

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5828 on: Today at 12:25:31 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:14:27 pm
Politics at home may take us down the road to conflict with the Russians.
74% of Americans want a no fly zone, wonder why it's so high, have Fox News etc been stirring the shit as usual.?

Amazing if true. But also a reflection on how clueless Americans are.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5829 on: Today at 12:27:00 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:00:55 am
I have a friend that lives in Dnipro, I have been sending her some messages over the last few days but she is fairly unresponsive, just the odd thanking of support or reassurance her and her family are currently safe. Last night sent me a message just saying "Please tell me about your normal life, I can't look at anymore news". Just horrendous thinking how her and all other Ukrainians must be feeling right now.

My heart completely goes out to her. I'm in a 'safe' (for how long) part of the country and I can barely sleep properly. I've met many of these people here and they are brilliant people.

Never underestimate China's part in this. They knew, they shook hands, deals were made and Putin can funnel his money using their Cips? alternative to Swift system. Meanwhile the Chinese news is being shaped/censored to only allow pro-Russian news yet anti-Ukraine and anti-US rhetoric (some of it disgusting) is allowed/encouraged to go super viral on the Chinese internet.

To the world, China is playing the impartial/US's fault cards, but you'd have to be fucking stupid to buy that nonsense.

I can't believe we can all (the west, NATO) just sit by and watch this happening before our eyes, and allow it.

Back to the point, God Bless your friend.
