« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 218800 times)

Offline Trim0582

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5760 on: Today at 12:39:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm
I dont think Putin was under any illusion about the welcome the Russians would get, obviously its been more fierce then he expected and his own forces underperformed but I do think he expected a fight. He just lied to everyone else that they would be welcomed to get his public on side.

As for keeping hold of Ukraine, I wouldnt say it will be easy for Putin but dictators manage to control populations all over the world, hes doing it himself in Russia. Control the media, access to the outside world, set up a secret police, have spies everywhere, a large military presence, clamp down hard on any dissent, ban public gatherings, its tried and tested sadly.

I think I would agree entirely with the list of measures and tactics he could and would employ, but I think there is a vast difference between doing that to your own populace and doing it to a sovereign nation you are occupying. It seems unlikely the Ukrainian people will stop resisting, like the French in WWII. I can absolutely see the creation of spy networks and paramilitary police units with unfettered and unmonitored power, but brutality begets violence, it will galvanise a resistance. I can't think when that hasn't been the case in modern warfare. It is also worth pointing out the huge sanctions Russia are facing and they can be expanded, I imagine those sanctions would apply to any captured territory, so whatever economic gain captured from Ukraine is rendered worthless. He may capture Europe's breadbasket, but it is small recompense if he is unable to sell the grain, that is if he could even supply the infrastructure to maintain it.

I don't know absolutely, but it seems most dictators and despots get certain latitude if they contain the atrocities to their own nation and people, they can still sell oil and metals, manufacture and sell overseas, but I am not aware of a scenario akin to this where the aggressor has managed to pacify an invaded nation, especially if they a cut off from most of the international community. 
US and UK captured oil fields in Iraq, but the oil was still bought and traded, things may have looked very different if the world refused to buy the oil.

I think that is what sickens me the most. I think Putin will do everything you have touched on and more, the brutality will escalate, liberties and freedoms will be quashed because he only knows how to rule through fear and violence, but he cannot win.

America limped out of Vietnam after a decade, unable to assert control with far superior resources and war machinery, the UK and US spent 20 years in Afghanistan, the objective was different than Putin's but look at the cost, in money and more importantly lives and that was in service of far simpler goals.

I utterly agree that Russia can capture Ukraine in time, especially if the west continue to refuse engaging and I think he can occupy Ukraine if he accepts indefinite, huge financial losses, excommunication from global trade and launches a campaign of brutality, control and fear, but for then what, how does he win. I can't see how he can ever mitigate the military cost of such an occupation, he will need to leave behind 10's thousands of soldiers, if not more, weakening his combat readiness and effectiveness elsewhere, but more importantly I cant see how he can maintain the expenditure of a ceaseless occupation. He would be trying to use Disney Bucks at Caesar's Palace, whatever resources and enterprises he may capture become worthless the moment he captures them.

What the f*ck am I missing? There must be something obvious I can't see, because even his best case scenario at this point looks like a huge loss to me. It's why I am crap at politics.
Logged

Offline Trim0582

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5761 on: Today at 12:53:35 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Yeah, It's a point I was trying to make this morning, Nuclear missiles or conventional war never brought down the old Soviet communist Russia. the US just outspent them on defence, forcing the Russians to spend more than they could afford to keep up.  we are all wondering how this is all going to end and none of us really know but as you say Putin doesn't have time on his side as the cost of the invasion and the sanctions must be hurting.  the effect will be even more devastating if this was to go on for years to come. they will be unable to match the west on defence.

That was one thing I could never understand from the cold war, an arms race makes sense to a degree (even if slightly insane), but at the point Russia had 1000 active nuclear warheads, what did it matter if America had 2000, or 5000 or 50000? With 1000 warheads, Russia could reasonably expect to turn the west to glass and make it uninhabitable for millennia, what more do you need?. Maybe this will cause a new arms race, as you say the west will and must win that, but what a cost to us all. Defence budgets are already rising across EU, Germany have taken a huge U-turn, but it is such a long game. My biggest fear is the what happens when he realises he can't win, not even in the long term, if he can't win it seems to me his next priority is making sure no one else does and I am not doom-mongering or suggesting it will be nuclear, simply that he does not seem the kind of person that is magnanimous in defeat.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5762 on: Today at 12:54:43 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 09:58:04 pm
Pro Russia protests going on in Belgrade.

Cant say Im shocked one bit.

A country that wants to join the EU but deep down still has the same hateful rhetoric embedded in its roots thats passed down generation to generation to hate the West to the point where theyll justify anything that goes against it especially when dear old Russia is involved. Is it really that impossible to hate NATO for what they did to Belgrade in 99 whilst also acknowledging what Russia is doing now as completely wrong and even worse? Just when I think were getting there and advancing as a country we manage to embarrass ourselves on the world stage in spectacular fashion yet again..

Apologies for derailing the topic, rant over.

They are like mini Russia. Johnson for once was right when he compared Putin to Milosevic. And tbf, their current prime minister isn't any better, he was part of Milosevic's cabinet and he shares the same fascist mindset. I mean the whole Europe is supporting Ukrainians except Serbia, they really must be thick in the head.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA UKRAINI

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5763 on: Today at 12:55:42 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Today at 12:39:30 am
What the f*ck am I missing? There must be something obvious I can't see, because even his best case scenario at this point looks like a huge loss to me. It's why I am crap at politics.

I don't think you are missing anything, he's made an absolutely catastrophic balls up. There's rumours now from decent sources (Bellingcat) that the Russians are only days away from running out of the resources they had for the war and they will have to bring them in from elsewhere, that's if they can even do it.
 https://mobile.twitter.com/michaeldweiss/status/1499849754897010694
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5764 on: Today at 12:56:30 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:54:43 am
They are like mini Russia. Johnson for once was right when he compared Putin to Milosevic. And tbf, their current prime minister isn't any better, he was part of Milosevic's cabinet and he shares the same fascist mindset. I mean the whole Europe is supporting Ukrainians except Serbia, they really must be thick in the head.

Unfortunately not just the government, more demonstrations supporting Putin in Serbia than in Russia.
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,086
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5765 on: Today at 01:00:51 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:14:27 am

More than decent on this occasion, hats off to their experience and bravery


https://news.sky.com/story/sky-news-teams-harrowing-account-of-their-violent-ambush-in-ukraine-this-week-12557585
Yeah they did really well to not panic there. That must have been terrifying.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,527
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5766 on: Today at 01:00:53 am »
Serbs are too close to the Russians and Russia has supported them throughout their history, even in wars that Serbia started. Russian forces moved from Bosnia there right after the end of the NATO bombing in the Kosovo conflict to protect the Serbs. Not an unexpected reaction by Belgrade.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,921
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5767 on: Today at 01:06:52 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Today at 12:39:30 am
I think I would agree entirely with the list of measures and tactics he could and would employ, but I think there is a vast difference between doing that to your own populace and doing it to a sovereign nation you are occupying. It seems unlikely the Ukrainian people will stop resisting, like the French in WWII.

I think that's why U.S. intelligence reckon that even if Russia takes the country within 4-6 weeks, they're still likely dealing with a 10-20 year insurgency on top of that. The Russians can't gain a control parts of the country that have sizable ethnic Russian populations as it is. I can't remember who pointed it out, but it was noted that Russia will also likely struggle to get a foothold west of the Dnieper in areas that were previously part of the Habsburg Empire where the dislike and distrust of Russians is far stronger. Financially and in terms of manpower they don't have the resources to successfully administer Ukraine. The sanctions are going to put a massive dent in that too. Again, this isn't 1968 anymore.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:30 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,086
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5768 on: Today at 01:09:28 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:55:42 am
I don't think you are missing anything, he's made an absolutely catastrophic balls up. There's rumours now from decent sources (Bellingcat) that the Russians are only days away from running out of the resources they had for the war and they will have to bring them in from elsewhere, that's if they can even do it.
 https://mobile.twitter.com/michaeldweiss/status/1499849754897010694
If that's even remotely true, I would assume NATO/intelligence services would know. I think they're trying to ride this out and hope the Ukrainians drain Russia's military as best they can first, to save NATO the trouble and expense. Which would be shameful.

They should call the fuckers bluff and let's see how shitty his hand really is, before more people needlessly die. NATO could end this in a fortnight.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5769 on: Today at 02:22:29 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:02:45 pm
If you want an optimistic reading of the situation....


@sumlenny
THREAD I know it sounds contra-intuitive, but it feels that Russia and its army are about to collapse.

https://twitter.com/sumlenny/status/1499822066098655234

Ive been following the analyses of retired military brass in the US, and they are increasingly thinking the same. Lt. Gen. Hodges even suggested the Ukrainian military can win this war outright.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:27:13 am by wemmick »
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5770 on: Today at 04:43:40 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:56:30 am
Unfortunately not just the government, more demonstrations supporting Putin in Serbia than in Russia.

Yeah, Russians on the streets of Moscow against Putin, Serbians on the streets of Belgrade supporting Putin. That just tells you how fucked up some people are in Serbia.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA UKRAINI

Offline dirks digglers

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5771 on: Today at 05:37:36 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Today at 12:39:30 am
.

What the f*ck am I missing? There must be something obvious I can't see, because even his best case scenario at this point looks like a huge loss to me. It's why I am crap at politics.

I suppose were always inclined to build the authoritarian bogeymen into being omniscient. Hes not the messiah hes a very naughty boy.

Seems unlikely that hed genuinely misjudge the response from a majority of Ukrainians and then Western Europe and the US though? He may have slightly misjudged the speed and relative unity of action of the world but he knew the red lines for the west, for sure. Perhaps this is what happens when you surround yourself with yes men and are in power for 20 years. I still think were wishful thinking that anyone in Russia will rise up to end this anytime soon, there seems to be a large chunk of Russians in support I think, through propaganda or not.

If anyone fancies some related reading, Secondhand Time by Svetlana Alexievich is a fascinating insight on Russia and the end of the Soviet era - and I guess in a sense the starting point of where this has all ended up.
Logged
If you cant understand it without an explanation, you cant understand it with an explanation.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5772 on: Today at 06:29:36 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm
Just saw the footage of the sky news team ambushed and getting riddled with bullets,  how they didnt die is a miracle. These Russians are seriously evil.

Here's hoping Fox send a team. Go on Tucker lad.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5773 on: Today at 06:47:31 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 02:20:01 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60524865

China TV are refusing to show any premier league games this weekend because there will be shows of support for Ukraine in each game.

What horrible fucking rats they are.

And then there's this:

Quote
Chinese state TV neglected to translate comments by the president of the International Paralympic Committee condemning the Russian war in Ukraine during its live broadcast of the opening of Winter Paralympics.

Associated Press reports:

Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace.
Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace, Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Birds Nest stadium. As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am horrified at what is taking place in the world right now.

Paralympic organizers had initially said that Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete in Beijing, but later reversed the decision.

AP adds:

The live broadcast of the opening on Chinese state TV did not translate Parsons condemnation of war and and then lowered the volume of his remarks in English for a while. The Chinese government has been restricting anti-Russia views in state media and online. Unlike the US and Europe, it has not criticized the invasion and opposed sanctions on Russia.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,443
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5774 on: Today at 06:58:03 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:43:40 am
Yeah, Russians on the streets of Moscow against Putin, Serbians on the streets of Belgrade supporting Putin. That just tells you how fucked up some people are in Serbia.

The EU should be telling the Serbs to fuck off. Serbia apparently has been wanting to join it.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,060
  • Bam!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5775 on: Today at 07:00:55 am »
I have a friend that lives in Dnipro, I have been sending her some messages over the last few days but she is fairly unresponsive, just the odd thanking of support or reassurance her and her family are currently safe. Last night sent me a message just saying "Please tell me about your normal life, I can't look at anymore news". Just horrendous thinking how her and all other Ukrainians must be feeling right now.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,226
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5776 on: Today at 07:35:32 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Today at 12:39:30 am

What the f*ck am I missing? There must be something obvious I can't see, because even his best case scenario at this point looks like a huge loss to me. It's why I am crap at politics.

Good post.. I'm in the same boat.  I just can't comprehend how this can be good for Russia or Putin.

Bit of a crazy comparison but I've heard footballers say how they haven't been able to mentally handle the huge amounts of money they get so young.  It must be easy to start detaching from reality when you're in your early twenties and able to walk into any shop or car showroom point at whatever you want and its yours.

Apply the same logic to Putin times a million, and as well as having too much money, he's had too power and too much control and all for far, far too long.  Hard to imagine how he sees the world now or what he even deems as reality.  I noticed the US made it a top priority to evaluate his state of mind - good luck with that!
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5777 on: Today at 07:43:43 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:43:40 am
Yeah, Russians on the streets of Moscow against Putin, Serbians on the streets of Belgrade supporting Putin. That just tells you how fucked up some people are in Serbia.

Not entirely surprising re Serbia. Think their current leader is similar (nationalist) mindset.  Ive been Bosnia and Croatia lots and there are sporadic rural parts of each country where when driving therell be a road sign indicating the area is Bosnian Serb etc.  Some may yearn for the days when it was all Yugoslav with ties to Russia from Belgrade.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5778 on: Today at 07:52:59 am »
All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you" Zelensky to Nato....

It may seem " strong", but they are getting slowly wiped out. All the big cities encircled, power plants getting destroyed, nuclear plants in enemy hands. The over the top optimism of the first week was just a happy medium that the optimistic west was hoping could send this war in a favourable direction. There was only going to be one winner.

In the end NATO just showed how toothless they are, Ukraine not being in NATO was the get out they needed to not deal with Putin.
The problem is obviously his nuclear threat, but that will remain so if he attacks a NATO country. Will we in the UK want to risk a nuclear war if Poland gets attacked, as oppose to Ukraine, obviously not.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,388
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5779 on: Today at 08:07:25 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:43:43 am
Not entirely surprising re Serbia. Think their current leader is similar (nationalist) mindset.  Ive been Bosnia and Croatia lots and there are sporadic rural parts of each country where when driving therell be a road sign indicating the area is Bosnian Serb etc.  Some may yearn for the days when it was all Yugoslav with ties to Russia from Belgrade.

I didnt think the relationship between Moscow and Belgrade was particularly good during the Yugoslavia period.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5780 on: Today at 08:14:04 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:52:59 am
All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you" Zelensky to Nato....

It may seem " strong", but they are getting slowly wiped out. All the big cities encircled, power plants getting destroyed, nuclear plants in enemy hands. The over the top optimism of the first week was just a happy medium that the optimistic west was hoping could send this war in a favourable direction. There was only going to be one winner.

In the end NATO just showed how toothless they are, Ukraine not being in NATO was the get out they needed to not deal with Putin.
The problem is obviously his nuclear threat, but that will remain so if he attacks a NATO country. Will we in the UK want to risk a nuclear war if Poland gets attacked, as oppose to Ukraine, obviously not.

Can see both sides of it. The desperation and rhetoric from Zelenskiy is 100% fair in a lot of ways, but I can also understand NATO being totally against engaging directly with Russian forces. I genuinely think that could be utterly suicidal for us all. The nuclear threat is real and I can't believe I'm typing that.

I see what you're saying that not dealing with Putin now is just kicking the can down the road, and if he does 'succeed' in Ukraine and wants to go further, then he will need to be dealt with then. But it's an incredibly difficult balancing act for NATO at the same time. As awful as it is, the best hope is that Ukrainian resistance and sanctions can bring Russia to its knees and force a change of leadership.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5781 on: Today at 08:23:06 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:07:25 am
I didnt think the relationship between Moscow and Belgrade was particularly good during the Yugoslavia period.

Not to deviate from the thread title but of course the collapse of the Soviet Union preceded the balkans conflicts.  Didnt realise the current leader is facing an election soon but that maybe explains his stance.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2022-03-04/pro-russia-serbs-march-in-belgrade-as-country-treads-ever-finer-line-between-east-and-west
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5782 on: Today at 09:14:39 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:24:57 am
Stalin died on this day. Lets hope his tiny grandson does too.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:31:21 am
The actual one got bumped off by Putin for calling him brainless
Since RAWK is so popular, for the time being, perhaps Yorkykopite (in particular) should avoid drinking his coffee if there is a whiff of almonds.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,181
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5783 on: Today at 09:27:02 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:43:40 am
Yeah, Russians on the streets of Moscow against Putin, Serbians on the streets of Belgrade supporting Putin. That just tells you how fucked up some people are in Serbia.


Yes, but in both countries, the ones on the streets are the vocal minority. At least at the moment.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,181
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5784 on: Today at 09:28:26 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:52:59 am
All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you" Zelensky to Nato....

It may seem " strong", but they are getting slowly wiped out. All the big cities encircled, power plants getting destroyed, nuclear plants in enemy hands. The over the top optimism of the first week was just a happy medium that the optimistic west was hoping could send this war in a favourable direction. There was only going to be one winner.

In the end NATO just showed how toothless they are, Ukraine not being in NATO was the get out they needed to not deal with Putin.
The problem is obviously his nuclear threat, but that will remain so if he attacks a NATO country. Will we in the UK want to risk a nuclear war if Poland gets attacked, as oppose to Ukraine, obviously not.


When I saw that last night, I was wondering when the cries for help will turn into resentment.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,890
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5785 on: Today at 09:34:26 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:09:28 am
If that's even remotely true, I would assume NATO/intelligence services would know. I think they're trying to ride this out and hope the Ukrainians drain Russia's military as best they can first, to save NATO the trouble and expense. Which would be shameful.

They should call the fuckers bluff and let's see how shitty his hand really is, before more people needlessly die. NATO could end this in a fortnight.

You don't call the bluff of a madman with nukes. Ever.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5786 on: Today at 09:42:09 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:23:54 am
Samsung has suspended shipments of phones, chips and goods/appliances to Russia. So from a tech point of view, Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle, AMD, Nokia, Intel, Google etc. are all out of Russia. I do wonder in a modern integrated economy how quickly this is going to shit from a technological point of view with relation to security upgrades, updates, licensing, subscriptions, cloud services.
I hope the only company to stay in Russia will be Durex.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5787 on: Today at 09:45:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:52:59 am
All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you" Zelensky to Nato....

It may seem " strong", but they are getting slowly wiped out. All the big cities encircled, power plants getting destroyed, nuclear plants in enemy hands. The over the top optimism of the first week was just a happy medium that the optimistic west was hoping could send this war in a favourable direction. There was only going to be one winner.

In the end NATO just showed how toothless they are, Ukraine not being in NATO was the get out they needed to not deal with Putin.
The problem is obviously his nuclear threat, but that will remain so if he attacks a NATO country. Will we in the UK want to risk a nuclear war if Poland gets attacked, as oppose to Ukraine, obviously not.


Terrible pun but the rest of the world has been kicking the PutiCAN down the road for a long time as politicians have / are / will continue to duck and dive some of the decisions that should have been made years ago. Look at the MPs who get asked about why was our response so weak after the Salisbury saga? You could ask the same about the response of the world to 2m Uyghurs detained in camps and their birth rates falling by 70% and more since 2015. Or the response to the murder of Khasgohhi by Saudi Arabia? The world's politicians in one form or another bury their heads into the sand as someone else can deal with the issues as I hate to say it those in power are weak / god knows what Putin, Saudi Arabia, China etc have on our leaders as before he ever mentioned nukes he had them by the short and curlies.

Our hopes right now rely on Ukraine to defend itself. If the country's army fails initially to defeat Putin then we can hope the resistance will wear him down over the coming years as we can wait years for the eventually fall of Putin via the resistance or his own people will get rid of him. If that comes at a cost of Ukraine then so be it as the can will be continued to be kicked down the road in one form or another.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5788 on: Today at 09:47:29 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:14:04 am
Can see both sides of it. The desperation and rhetoric from Zelenskiy is 100% fair in a lot of ways, but I can also understand NATO being totally against engaging directly with Russian forces. I genuinely think that could be utterly suicidal for us all. The nuclear threat is real and I can't believe I'm typing that.
If Putin and Russia are in as dire straights as the prevailing consensus suggests, I expect that Putin is looking for any excuse to use tactical nuclear weapons. I think the unfortunate reality is that Ukraine should be supported in all ways possible except for NATO troops on the ground and/or air support and/or no-fly zone. This means all economic, trade, sporting, cultural sanctions possible; and the supply as much weaponry/training as feasible.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:54:12 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online KIFS

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5789 on: Today at 09:55:38 am »
Does anyone know if there is somewhere in Liverpool to drop off donations/aid for the cause?
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,236
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5790 on: Today at 09:56:31 am »
Video of a Russian helicopter getting hit by a missile and crashing.

You love to see it.

https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1500037338960965634
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,240
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5791 on: Today at 10:02:43 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm
Oh Christ I wish I hadnt watched that

We need Russians to see all this

Yeah they need to see what is actually going on. Innocent people with their pets being targetted as they attempt to escape the violence.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5792 on: Today at 10:02:45 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:06:52 am
I think that's why U.S. intelligence reckon that even if Russia takes the country within 4-6 weeks, they're still likely dealing with a 10-20 year insurgency on top of that. The Russians can't gain a control parts of the country that have sizable ethnic Russian populations as it is. I can't remember who pointed it out, but it was noted that Russia will also likely struggle to get a foothold west of the Dnieper in areas that were previously part of the Habsburg Empire where the dislike and distrust of Russians is far stronger. Financially and in terms of manpower they don't have the resources to successfully administer Ukraine. The sanctions are going to put a massive dent in that too. Again, this isn't 1968 anymore.

Even before the Habsburg Empire partitioned the regions in Ukraine it was under the PolishLithuanian Commonwealth rule. Lyviv is a Polish/Hungarian city in look, history and culture. The Soviets changed the borders, resettled people and rewrite history and oh look, its happening again.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,784
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5793 on: Today at 10:10:17 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:56:31 am
Video of a Russian helicopter getting hit by a missile and crashing.

You love to see it.

https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1500037338960965634

Thats a Javelin in ground to air mode.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,388
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5794 on: Today at 10:32:47 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:56:31 am
Video of a Russian helicopter getting hit by a missile and crashing.

You love to see it.

https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1500037338960965634

Beautiful!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,350
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5795 on: Today at 10:49:52 am »
[
quote author=darragh85 link=topic=317831.msg18210162#msg18210162 date=1646347246]

can we stop spreading shite please.
[/quote]

You first. It is factual truth.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,256
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5796 on: Today at 10:51:20 am »
I cant believe that we've had a nuclear stand-off going on for my entire life, and seemingly no-one has ever thought through this scenario and how we respond to it. Russia should have been crippled with sanctions well before this even started. This sort of situation must have been anticipated and planned for, you can only see fear of all the corruption being exposed  as a possible explanation such co-ordinated ineptitude.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Up
« previous next »
 