« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 214842 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,379
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 05:24:00 pm »
From the BBC:

At least three Russian commanders have been killed after they felt they had to move closer to the front lines, western officials say.

They say the Deputy Commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army was killed by sniper fire. A divisional commander and a regimental commander have also been killed.

Russian commanders have been moving further forward to get more control and more impetus behind operations which have, in some cases, badly stalled.

Those commanders are trying to impose their own personality on the battlefield but this in turn is placing them at greater risk, it is believed.



I now someone posted about a Senior Russian officer being killed before, but three hopefully the replacements are equally inept if not more so.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,213
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 05:26:14 pm »
I was 24 when he basically did this to Chechnya

I was in a band and my next thought was wheres my next gig, how am I getting drunk so I really shouldnt judge. But then again this is far bigger than Chechnya as sad as that was
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,475
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 05:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:20:01 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60524865

China TV are refusing to show any premier league games this weekend because there will be shows of support for Ukraine in each game.

What horrible fucking rats they are.

China and Russia are so fucking sensitive and insecure! Their self esteem is so fucking low. If the FA and premier league have any balls they will encourage all clubs to show their support to Ukraine
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,912
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 05:45:10 pm »
From Putin's call with Scholz. More unreasonable demands and batshit claims

Quote
According to the Kremlin's readout of the call, Putin told Scholz that Kyiv must agree to demilitarize, accept Moscow's sovereignty over Crimea and surrender territory to Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The demands also include what Putin describes as the "denazification" of Ukraine.

The Kremlin added that Putin denied reports that Russian troops were bombing Ukrainian cities and said the "alleged ongoing air strikes of Kyiv and other large cities are gross propaganda fakes."
https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-germanys-scholz-urges-putin-to-end-hostilities/a-61018687
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 05:45:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:24:00 pm
From the BBC:

At least three Russian commanders have been killed after they felt they had to move closer to the front lines, western officials say.

They say the Deputy Commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army was killed by sniper fire. A divisional commander and a regimental commander have also been killed.

Russian commanders have been moving further forward to get more control and more impetus behind operations which have, in some cases, badly stalled.

Those commanders are trying to impose their own personality on the battlefield but this in turn is placing them at greater risk, it is believed.



I now someone posted about a Senior Russian officer being killed before, but three hopefully the replacements are equally inept if not more so.
Recently, the former commander of the Polish Grom special forces unit was asked in which country are the best snipers in the world. He replied that not in the USA or Great Britain, but in Ukraine, because they had 8 years of experience in the war with Russia.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,803
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 05:47:21 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:22:00 pm
The ones I know, speak to and have on fb

Maybe its oddly localised to me or Im being harshly selective. Hope so

Younger people don't use Facebook anymore mate :D

But honestly I've seen absolutely zero sign of "younger" people being any more or less engaged in all this then any other generation. And to be fair, this is just the next in a long line of existential crises that has been plastered all over the news within the lives of young people (and/or directly affecting lives and opportunities).

In my lifetime I watched 9/11 as a child followed by the invasion of Iraq, the biggest financial crash since 1929 to bring me through to adulthood, the Arab Spring, the war in Syria, Brexit and a global pandemic, and all with the ever present backdrop of Climate Change looming over all (which is an existential crisis that still dwarfs all and I would say young people take more seriously then most).

You can forgive people for seeking some continued escapism on TikTok or whatever it is people do these days.

Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,843
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 05:51:35 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 04:14:03 pm
Bloody Hell, Jam Butty - your CTRL, C & V buttons must be knackered on your keyboard  :D

Between teasers, ads and videos, delete gets 10x the work
Logged
It's not your leg, son.  It's Liverpool's leg.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,233
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 05:55:24 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:24:00 pm
From the BBC:

At least three Russian commanders have been killed after they felt they had to move closer to the front lines, western officials say.

They say the Deputy Commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army was killed by sniper fire. A divisional commander and a regimental commander have also been killed.

Russian commanders have been moving further forward to get more control and more impetus behind operations which have, in some cases, badly stalled.

Those commanders are trying to impose their own personality on the battlefield but this in turn is placing them at greater risk, it is believed.



I now someone posted about a Senior Russian officer being killed before, but three hopefully the replacements are equally inept if not more so.

Is it bad to respond to these reports like this?





Don't care......
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,379
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 05:55:56 pm »
BBC reporting theres been a surge in Russians leaving for Finland
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,213
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 05:58:42 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:45:10 pm
From Putin's call with Scholz. More unreasonable demands and batshit claims


Now hes attempting to say none of it is happening

If there was any doubt that hes gone cuckoo its gone
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,379
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 05:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:55:24 pm
Is it bad to respond to these reports like this?





Don't care......

Im mentally doing a Carlton dance to be honest
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,916
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 06:05:25 pm »
Cry "Havoc!' and let slip the accountants of War!

Naa still not having it. No fly zone please. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,213
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 06:06:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:55:56 pm
BBC reporting theres been a surge in Russians leaving for Finland

Who he has threaten with military action if they join NATO . Along with Sweden

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 