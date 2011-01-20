« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 210215 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5480 on: Yesterday at 11:44:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:07:04 pm
BBC, Facebook, Deutsche Welle, Meduza and Radio Liberty websites all now apparently blocked in Russia.

Twitter, Apple App Store and Google Play also now blocked according to reports. I guess no Russian phones and devices are getting security or software updates anytime soon. Would also suggest the martial law rumours may end up being true
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5481 on: Yesterday at 11:46:13 pm »
SNP lady on question time being torn to shreds over its nuclear policy
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5482 on: Yesterday at 11:51:00 pm »
Zuckerberg and co now need to join the conversation

The wars being fought on their platforms

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5483 on: Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:02:50 pm
I can't quite figure out what you're going on about there. All I'm saying is Sky news has pretty good politics and world affairs content. If you're interested in Bond films, the latest Adele album or almost continuous adverts about what great people newsreaders are, (one of them can play the drums yer know, and they can all sit down too! - wtf is that all about) then BBC is for you.


Sky may be decent at the moment but it's still commercial and can change at the whim of it's ownership. I'll expand a bit, what I am saying is that the press and their independence is vital. The BBC annoys me to hell and it has it's own bias built in, my concern is that the Tory Party are using the licence fee issue to exert influence over what independence exists. Even if there is genuine concern which is justifiable around anything such as 'left wing bias', the threat to cut or remove the licence fee by a party opposed to the views expressed is a slippery slope. It would be equally dangerous if a party of a different colour decided to limit those media outlets funded by different means as well.


I think we need a balance in the media, especially around news, and any political threat to that balance, especially from a corrupt government is very, very dangerous. Putin has and is closing down alternative views that expose him and his actions, he can do that by force, removing the licence fee is very similar in where it comes from.


Personally I'd want my licence fee reduced because of Mrs Brown's boys and some of the other shite that is shown but I understand some of that shite is popular so I have to accept that others pay a licence fee as well and must be fed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5484 on: Today at 12:01:01 am »
Fighting going on around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Im no military expert but that seems like the kind of place you dont want to be fighting around.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5485 on: Today at 12:06:30 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:01:01 am
Fighting going on around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Im no military expert but that seems like the kind of place you dont want to be fighting around.

Europe's largest nuclear plant as well. Not a good sign.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5486 on: Today at 12:08:13 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm
This is the most depressing thing for me. I'm a British guy with a Ukranian girlfriend, and telling her that taking her safely with me to the UK is a
Like I said, it's sad, but she might be a 'security risk' or something, instead of the angel she is, desperately not wanting to leave her family all in eastern Ukraine, but knowing we might have to go any day, somewhere.

Don't understand the security risk but if she goes with you she can always come back.  Worst case scenario is you two work from new digs to get her family out if possible, no?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5487 on: Today at 12:13:06 am »
Estonian cargo ship sunk today by the Russians off the coast of Odessa. Could this be viewed as an attack on a NATO member?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5488 on: Today at 12:17:17 am »
Quote from: Careca9 on Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm
if there was a stage it was threatening to go nuclear Im pretty sure Xi would be on first plane to Moscow
  :lmao
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5489 on: Today at 12:20:12 am »
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 12:13:06 am
Estonian cargo ship sunk today by the Russians off the coast of Odessa. Could this be viewed as an attack on a NATO member?

Not really. Quite apart from how far you want to escalate it, Odessa is Russia, not Estonia. Planes from NATO members have been shot down before without it being considered an attack on a NATO member.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5490 on: Today at 12:22:19 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:20:12 am
Not really. Quite apart from how far you want to escalate it, Odessa is Russia, not Estonia. Planes from NATO members have been shot down before without it being considered an attack on a NATO member.

Odessa is Ukrainian
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5491 on: Today at 12:29:46 am »
Jack Detsch@JackDetsch
NEW: Russian attacks have set off a fire at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, according to a Telegram post by the mayor of a nearby town.

Sky News Breaking@SkyNewsBreak
Mayor of Energodar Dmytro Orlov says Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire after coming under attack by Russian troops
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5492 on: Today at 12:29:59 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:51:00 pm
Zuckerberg and co now need to join the conversation

The wars being fought on their platforms

Social media is too open, way more open than it should be. That's why i think internet forum with mods and admins, with real people moderating it and not with robots trying to detect particular words, is the only place worth having discussions and sharing opinions. I think social media should be the same and change their entire platform, or else things will get even worse and become a heaven for propaganda and an instrument for lunatics like Putin for brainwashing young generations. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5493 on: Today at 12:33:30 am »
Some horrendous videos being posted on twitter today. I would advise staying off there for the foreseeable, it's too much. This horror has to end soon. I'm getting to the point where I just want NATO to pile in there and sort it out.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5494 on: Today at 12:35:27 am »
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire after coming under fire from Russian troops

One of the largest in the world
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5495 on: Today at 12:35:58 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:08:13 am
Don't understand the security risk but if she goes with you she can always come back.  Worst case scenario is you two work from new digs to get her family out if possible, no?

We can be ok but her family is a no-no. Her father is ex-services and hellbent on staying, her brother is forced to stay (no 18-60 men allowed out), and her mother looks after her (apparently very big and very immobile) grandmother. They are also between Kiew and Kharkiv so dangerous even to try but at least they are rural-ish and off main roads. But no, they're staying.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5496 on: Today at 12:39:04 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:29:59 am
Social media is too open, way more open than it should be. That's why i think internet forum with mods and admins, with real people moderating it and not with robots trying to detect particular words, is the only place worth having discussions and sharing opinions. I think social media should be the same and change their entire platform, or else things will get even worse and become a heaven for propaganda and an instrument for lunatics like Putin for brainwashing young generations. 

Absolutely. Agree 100%

Social media is now a menace to society in my book anyway aside from that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5497 on: Today at 12:40:05 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:29:59 am
Social media is too open, way more open than it should be. That's why i think internet forum with mods and admins, with real people moderating it and not with robots trying to detect particular words, is the only place worth having discussions and sharing opinions. I think social media should be the same and change their entire platform, or else things will get even worse and become a heaven for propaganda and an instrument for lunatics like Putin for brainwashing young generations.

I've long since binned off facebook and I've never bothered with Twitter as it's a cesspool. I have to say thanks to everyone who contributes to this thread as it's been my go to for info since this horror show kicked off.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5498 on: Today at 12:40:42 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:22:19 am
Odessa is Ukrainian

Mea culpa. Not NATO territory in any case. The Salisbury poisoning would have a better case, harming NATO citizens in a NATO country, and that didn't trigger it either.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5499 on: Today at 12:41:44 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:35:27 am
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire after coming under fire from Russian troops

These bastards are going to end up causing an environmental/humanitarian disaster. Firefighters reportedly struggling to get there due to shelling.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5500 on: Today at 12:42:28 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:35:27 am
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire after coming under fire from Russian troops

One of the largest in the world

The news just gets better and better
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5501 on: Today at 12:44:15 am »
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Today at 12:40:05 am
I've long since binned off facebook and I've never bothered with Twitter as it's a cesspool. I have to say thanks to everyone who contributes to this thread as it's been my go to for info since this horror show kicked off.

As some may have noticed its the only thing Im on

The amount of Facebook and YouTube users with the go Russia/Ukraine are Nazis is so depressing I can barely think about it. As I mentioned earlier social media is now one of the battle grounds of this war
 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5502 on: Today at 12:46:02 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:40:42 am
Mea culpa. Not NATO territory in any case. The Salisbury poisoning would have a better case, harming NATO citizens in a NATO country, and that didn't trigger it either.

I would imagine it is up to the country which has been attacked whether it wants to invoke the relevant article although there would no doubt be pressure from other NATO countries as well.

I think the US invoked it after 911, hence NATO were involved in Afghanistan
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5503 on: Today at 12:52:04 am »
Nuclear Powerplant beeing attacked right now - Zaporizhia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJjNBNGwvNU  <<<< Live stream

How fucking stupid are these russian idiots attacking a NPP
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5504 on: Today at 12:55:24 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:35:27 am
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire after coming under fire from Russian troops

One of the largest in the world
Looks like Putins trying to put the West in a impossible position, can't allow this to happen but sending in NATO to avert a Nuclear disaster would bring war.


Bloomberg
@business
BREAKING: Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine, AP reports https://trib.al/SahVeUk
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5505 on: Today at 01:00:50 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:35:58 am
We can be ok but her family is a no-no. Her father is ex-services and hellbent on staying, her brother is forced to stay (no 18-60 men allowed out), and her mother looks after her (apparently very big and very immobile) grandmother. They are also between Kiew and Kharkiv so dangerous even to try but at least they are rural-ish and off main roads. But no, they're staying.

I'm talking about post-war.  They might want a new start.  If you've homesteaded somewhere safe, you give them an option.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5506 on: Today at 01:03:03 am »
The allies can do nothing unless Putin attacks them.  He knows what he's doing and what we will do.  I think this has all been gamed out.  But optics aside, he's losing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5507 on: Today at 01:03:25 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:55:24 am
Looks like Putins trying to put the West in a impossible position, can't allow this to happen but sending in NATO to avert a Nuclear disaster would bring war.


Bloomberg
@business
BREAKING: Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine, AP reports https://trib.al/SahVeUk

if it explodes its 10 times worse than Chernobyl, I think war is already here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5508 on: Today at 01:04:08 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:44:15 am
The amount of Facebook and YouTube users with the go Russia/Ukraine are Nazis is so depressing I can barely think about it. As I mentioned earlier social media is now one of the battle grounds of this war

I made the mistake of venturing into the YT comments on the Putin speech earlier. The amount of propaganda spouting bots pushing whataboutery is obvous and insidious.
