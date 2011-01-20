I can't quite figure out what you're going on about there. All I'm saying is Sky news has pretty good politics and world affairs content. If you're interested in Bond films, the latest Adele album or almost continuous adverts about what great people newsreaders are, (one of them can play the drums yer know, and they can all sit down too! - wtf is that all about) then BBC is for you.



Sky may be decent at the moment but it's still commercial and can change at the whim of it's ownership. I'll expand a bit, what I am saying is that the press and their independence is vital. The BBC annoys me to hell and it has it's own bias built in, my concern is that the Tory Party are using the licence fee issue to exert influence over what independence exists. Even if there is genuine concern which is justifiable around anything such as 'left wing bias', the threat to cut or remove the licence fee by a party opposed to the views expressed is a slippery slope. It would be equally dangerous if a party of a different colour decided to limit those media outlets funded by different means as well.I think we need a balance in the media, especially around news, and any political threat to that balance, especially from a corrupt government is very, very dangerous. Putin has and is closing down alternative views that expose him and his actions, he can do that by force, removing the licence fee is very similar in where it comes from.Personally I'd want my licence fee reduced because of Mrs Brown's boys and some of the other shite that is shown but I understand some of that shite is popular so I have to accept that others pay a licence fee as well and must be fed.