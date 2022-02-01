« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 209559 times)

Online Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5440 on: Today at 09:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:10:47 pm
Unless its a 2 second video that says "it isn't" - then it's a piece of shit.

The legitimacy given to absolute dickheads needs to stop after this. Those who've been paid and bought by the Kremlin (Cummings, Frottage etc) and those too thick and intellectually to know what they're saying (Corbyn) and those who are probably both (Salmond, Galloway)

With Salmond I think it is just ego and narcissism. He is a smart man, but I think ego led him to genuinely believe he could have his RT show and not be a Putin puppet, that he was too smart for that.

Or it's Kompromat.... could well be that as well.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5441 on: Today at 09:18:41 pm »
Speaking of propaganda, I think I've found the dumbest thread on twitter. Words fail me.

https://twitter.com/PJChapman74/status/1499360037969567746
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5442 on: Today at 09:19:05 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:50:08 pm
Aside from the fact hes a greedy maniac hes also a soviet

Doesnt recognise any of these former Soviet states. He wants the old days back and has picked his moment. Hes in the twilight years of his life and usa and uk have the weakest leaders in his entire tenure

They would have done, had the orange twat won the last election.  We are all very lucky he didn't.

Putin had a lot of goodwill and soft power before the invasion, of course, that's all gone now.
Offline jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5443 on: Today at 09:20:38 pm »
Reuters
Kasparov calls on world powers to throw Russia 'back into the Stone Age'
By Aleksandra Michalska and Julia Harte - 1h ago

(Reuters) - Russian human rights activist and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov on Thursday urged world powers to adopt a harsher military and economic strategy against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with Reuters, Kasparov called on Western countries to recall their ambassadors from Moscow, eject Russia from the global police agency Interpol, and impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"Russia should be thrown back into the Stone Age to make sure that the oil and gas industry and any other sensitive industries that are vital for survival of the regime cannot function without Western technological support," Kasparov said.

Sanctions so far imposed by the United States and other NATO countries have isolated Russia to an unprecedented extent for an economy of such size. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russian troops crossed the border on Feb. 24, and more than 1 million refugees have fled, according to the United Nations.

Kasparov, a former chairman of the New York-based Human Rights Foundation who played an active role in the anti-Kremlin opposition protest movement when he lived in Moscow, told Reuters there could be no peace in the region until Putin is removed from power.

"The list of what Putin would 'never do' has grown so long," he said. "He has committed war crimes beyond imagination."

Kasparov also took aim at U.S. President Joe Biden for not taking more aggressive action at Putin earlier: "I hope that Americans will revise their strategy and will show strength."

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on the need to establish humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for Ukrainian civilians fleeing the war, negotiators for both sides said following talks on Thursday. A first round of talks held in Belarus on Monday did not yield any progress.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/kasparov-calls-on-world-powers-to-throw-russia-back-into-the-stone-age/ar-AAUzncQ?ocid=msedgntp


Hopefully the next President.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5444 on: Today at 09:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:18:34 pm
With Salmond I think it is just ego and narcissism. He is a smart man, but I think ego led him to genuinely believe he could have his RT show and not be a Putin puppet, that he was too smart for that.

Or it's Kompromat.... could well be that as well.

Possibly. Of course he was the first British politician to turn to the Trump playbook and use his press conferences to gather a mob and boo at the BBC. Moving to RT was an obvious next move.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5445 on: Today at 09:24:56 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:11:29 pm
Maybe the best protected man in history.

Could happen, but better not be linked to the West.
If he was dispatched by a meteorite, it would be attributed to the west.
Online Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5446 on: Today at 09:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:20:46 pm
Possibly. Of course he was the first British politician to turn to the Trump playbook and use his press conferences to gather a mob and boo at the BBC. Moving to RT was an obvious next move.

Of course he has always had a pretty poor record on foreign policy and been soft on Putin. Chris Deerin did a piece about this and how the SNP have completely turned around on foreign policy since Sturgeon took over.

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/scotland/2022/02/how-the-snp-became-the-most-anti-putin-party-in-the-uk
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5447 on: Today at 09:25:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:36:59 pm
And to think, if it wasnt for the nuclear threat Russia poses one US carrier group (thats one aircraft carrier, 3 or 4 ships and 1 or 2 submarines to protect the carrier) in the Black Sea could probably wipe out that invasion force in probably 48 hours and whats left scurrying back to Russia.

Nuclear weapons are what's keeping Russia safe right now. They've shown themselves to be an inept fighting force, so they'd be scrapping for every acre of land they've got without them. A few SEALs and SAS and he'd be toast.
Offline jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5448 on: Today at 09:25:53 pm »
As tough as it seems, active allied involvement is an escalation. That's the last thing anyone needs.

Fortunately, we can keep locals well supplied, but the fighting must be left to them.

They might lose East Ukraine for a while but Russia will pay a helluva price.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5449 on: Today at 09:29:48 pm »
Russia will lose both wars, no doubt about that.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5450 on: Today at 09:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:25:21 pm
Of course he has always had a pretty poor record on foreign policy and been soft on Putin. Chris Deerin did a piece about this and how the SNP have completely turned around on foreign policy since Sturgeon took over.

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/scotland/2022/02/how-the-snp-became-the-most-anti-putin-party-in-the-uk

Yes, you're well rid of him.
Online Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5451 on: Today at 09:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:32:17 pm
Yes, you're well rid of him.

Agreed, for many reasons.
Online rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5452 on: Today at 09:33:26 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:11:29 pm
Maybe the best protected man in history.

Could happen, but better not be linked to the West.

Theyd link it to the west anyway

Hed have to be the most Russian Russian that was ever Russian
Online oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5453 on: Today at 09:36:16 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:20:38 pm
Reuters
Kasparov calls on world powers to throw Russia 'back into the Stone Age'
By Aleksandra Michalska and Julia Harte - 1h ago

(Reuters) - Russian human rights activist and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov on Thursday urged world powers to adopt a harsher military and economic strategy against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with Reuters, Kasparov called on Western countries to recall their ambassadors from Moscow, eject Russia from the global police agency Interpol, and impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"Russia should be thrown back into the Stone Age to make sure that the oil and gas industry and any other sensitive industries that are vital for survival of the regime cannot function without Western technological support," Kasparov said.

Sanctions so far imposed by the United States and other NATO countries have isolated Russia to an unprecedented extent for an economy of such size. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russian troops crossed the border on Feb. 24, and more than 1 million refugees have fled, according to the United Nations.

Kasparov, a former chairman of the New York-based Human Rights Foundation who played an active role in the anti-Kremlin opposition protest movement when he lived in Moscow, told Reuters there could be no peace in the region until Putin is removed from power.

"The list of what Putin would 'never do' has grown so long," he said. "He has committed war crimes beyond imagination."

Kasparov also took aim at U.S. President Joe Biden for not taking more aggressive action at Putin earlier: "I hope that Americans will revise their strategy and will show strength."

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on the need to establish humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for Ukrainian civilians fleeing the war, negotiators for both sides said following talks on Thursday. A first round of talks held in Belarus on Monday did not yield any progress.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/kasparov-calls-on-world-powers-to-throw-russia-back-into-the-stone-age/ar-AAUzncQ?ocid=msedgntp


Hopefully the next President.
He's been on a few TV documentaries ive watched just the last few weeks talking about WW2 +Stalin+Zhukov. knows his history and looks like he saw all this coming years ago.

In October 2015, Kasparov published a book titled Winter Is Coming: Why Vladimir Putin and the Enemies of the Free World Must Be Stopped. In the book, Kasparov likens Putin to Adolf Hitler, and explains the need for the west to oppose Putin sooner, rather than appeasing him and postponing the eventual confrontation. According to his publisher, "Kasparov wants this book out fast, in a way that has potential to influence the discussion during the primary season."[145][146] In 2018, he said that "anything is better than Putin because that eliminates the probability of a nuclear war. Putin is insane."[8]
Offline jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5454 on: Today at 09:40:31 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:33:26 pm
Hed have to be the most Russian Russian that was ever Russian
Any solid Ukranian will do.

Klitschko in a suicide vest.

That's it!

Have Klitschko do a video where he calls Putan's bitch ass out as a murderer of women and children and challenge him to a match.

That would humble Putan.

I'm a jeenyus.  8)
Offline Fruity

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5455 on: Today at 09:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:09:06 pm
For some reason he believes that Ukraine is just a Thing without any people in it.

I get that. He talks like Ukraine shouldn't have a right to decide what is best for them. However I was more interested in the fact that Nato kind of promised the Ukraine and Georgia a place in Nato way back in 2008 but it sort of feels like they have been left in the lurch and have now been told to deal with the mess of a Russian invasion on their own. Just to be clear I know Russia have declared war on a neighbouring country and I do not agree with it. I am trying to understand if this is really about a power grab or are Ukraine a pawn in something bigger?
Online rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5456 on: Today at 09:52:11 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:40:31 pm
Any solid Ukranian will do.

Klitschko in a suicide vest.

We should probably stop expecting it. Its not going to happen

Surrounded by yes men and other delusional old KGB. Look at Hitler. Look how many times he appeared in public . Always amazes me that

No problem with MLK JFK Lincoln though and many more others that werent threatening annihilation
Offline Circa1892

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5457 on: Today at 10:00:35 pm »
https://twitter.com/carolecadwalla/status/1499482812889681921?s=20&t=gqQf9OCDuHueUyFMI6_nzA

The lot of them need jailing. Banks, Wigmore, Johnson, Williamson.
Offline jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5458 on: Today at 10:03:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:36:16 pm
He's been on a few TV documentaries ive watched just the last few weeks talking about WW2 +Stalin+Zhukov. knows his history and looks like he saw all this coming years ago.

In October 2015, Kasparov published a book titled Winter Is Coming: Why Vladimir Putin and the Enemies of the Free World Must Be Stopped. In the book, Kasparov likens Putin to Adolf Hitler, and explains the need for the west to oppose Putin sooner, rather than appeasing him and postponing the eventual confrontation. According to his publisher, "Kasparov wants this book out fast, in a way that has potential to influence the discussion during the primary season."[145][146] In 2018, he said that "anything is better than Putin because that eliminates the probability of a nuclear war. Putin is insane."[8]

He is very impressive, doesn't hold back at all and he despises Putin.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5459 on: Today at 10:07:55 pm »
Only just picked up on Grant Shapps doing a self congratulatory tweet saying were helping by waiving passenger locator forms and Covid tests.

Fucking gimp. What a shitty, horrible little country we are - what a horrible government (actually exemplified by the words and actions by some of its senior civil servants on this aswell).

Meanwhile thousands of Germans at Berlin station picking people up and giving them a place to stay. Open doors across the EU. What a fucking mess we are.

Cummings, Johnson and co sold us to the oligarchs and this is who we are now.
Offline jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5460 on: Today at 10:21:35 pm »
I'd like to see a coupla trains dedicated to all the nonwhite students and workers being held at the Polish border.
Online oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5461 on: Today at 10:21:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:03:23 pm
He is very impressive, doesn't hold back at all and he despises Putin.
Yeah despises him for good reason as well. he must have seen a few things many people missed to say he thinks he's insane. not many would argue with that opinion but it's a bit too late now.
Offline McSquared

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5462 on: Today at 10:36:00 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:18:41 pm
Speaking of propaganda, I think I've found the dumbest thread on twitter. Words fail me.

https://twitter.com/PJChapman74/status/1499360037969567746

Not seen John Terrys?
Online darragh85

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5463 on: Today at 10:40:46 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:19:18 pm
Zelensky says Russians are carrying portable crematoriums with them to remove embarrassing bodies.

The troops know they could end up in them.


can we stop spreading shite please.
Online Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5464 on: Today at 10:47:37 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:25:53 pm
As tough as it seems, active allied involvement is an escalation. That's the last thing anyone needs.

Fortunately, we can keep locals well supplied, but the fighting must be left to them.

They might lose East Ukraine for a while but Russia will pay a helluva price.

At this point I'm hard pressed to see how it doesn't end any other way.

We can stall it, delay it. But if Putin succeeds then he won't stop at Ukraine. What then?

I really hope we can give Ukraine enough firepower to stop this madman, but at some point he'll make threats against our assistance. Destiny arrives all the same.

It was tongue in cheek, but now I say it with absolute sincerity - I long for the days when the worst we had to deal with was a global pandemic. This lunatic could end us all.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5465 on: Today at 10:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:07:55 pm
..... - what a horrible government (actually exemplified by the words and actions by some of its senior civil servants on this aswell).

Meanwhile thousands of Germans at Berlin station picking people up and giving them a place to stay. Open doors across the EU. What a fucking mess we are.

......

This is the most depressing thing for me. I'm a British guy with a Ukranian girlfriend, and telling her that taking her safely with me to the UK is a no go -  just for a few months while we figure something out - while we get news of everywhere helping out, from Poland to Germany to Ireland waiving visas. It's really sad and ashames me.

I guess we'lll be moving very soon, we're just watching things day by day from the west of Ukraine and ready to go, but the UK isn't even an option for us. Ireland are even being cool about the cat not having all documents.

Like I said, it's sad, but she might be a 'security risk' or something, instead of the angel she is, desperately not wanting to leave her family all in eastern Ukraine, but knowing we might have to go any day, somewhere.
Online rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5466 on: Today at 11:00:08 pm »
I wonder how this is being reported in China ?
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5467 on: Today at 11:04:28 pm »
Im trying to get a look at Putins speech on Russian tv today and google simply wont give it to me.

about 30 different versions of "putins speech on russian tv march 3 2022"  gave me zelinski today, the uk foreign minister today, the us sect of state today, tons of week old shit, cnn noting something alarming about todays putin speech, a geo blocked archived live coverage on you tube, the kremlin (disconnected) (like i want to log into the Kremlin anyway) and assorted other crap with nothing to do with my query. no one single second of the nutbar czar himself, though. nada. unless you count the still photo accompanying cnn's alarming find, which i didn't bother to learn. fuckers alarming enough already before cnn gives him the Full Orange treatment.

and people wonder why im a cynic.





Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5468 on: Today at 11:05:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:00:08 pm
I wonder how this is being reported in China ?

This gives an idea of some of it. 31 tweets: (Chinese artist/dissident)

https://twitter.com/badiucao/status/1497848113029005312
Offline John C

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5469 on: Today at 11:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:00:35 pm
https://twitter.com/carolecadwalla/status/1499482812889681921?s=20&t=gqQf9OCDuHueUyFMI6_nzA

The lot of them need jailing. Banks, Wigmore, Johnson, Williamson.
Rotten and corrupt to the core, nobody on this site will be surprised. The rest of the pricks in the country won't even read about it.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5470 on: Today at 11:07:04 pm »
BBC, Facebook, Deutsche Welle, Meduza and Radio Liberty websites all now apparently blocked in Russia.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5471 on: Today at 11:09:00 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:07:04 pm
BBC, Facebook, Deutsche Welle, Meduza and Radio Liberty websites all now apparently blocked in Russia.

There was just something before on the news at ten that showed a 'free speech' radio station and tv show packing up in Russia too.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5472 on: Today at 11:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 11:09:00 pm
There was just something before on the news at ten that showed a 'free speech' radio station and tv show packing up in Russia too.

Yeah, all the independent domestic media has pretty much been shut down or had to fold and now the international options for the Russian market are being blocked.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5473 on: Today at 11:14:35 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:00:08 pm
I wonder how this is being reported in China ?

Its the same as Russia in that it will be reported how the leaders want it reported. I do however think eventually the Chinese will end up turning the pressure on Putin to start backing out one way or another, hopefully sooner rather then later. The economic blowback on China of a global recession, and I suspect theres also some concern that western ire could start turning against China as a backer of Russia and its own appalling human rights records, once we start getting a taste for shutting out countries and leaders that are playing us for want of a better phrase the fear will be that China might be next.
Online KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5474 on: Today at 11:21:16 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:52:11 pm
We should probably stop expecting it. Its not going to happen

Surrounded by yes men and other delusional old KGB. Look at Hitler. Look how many times he appeared in public . Always amazes me that

No problem with MLK JFK Lincoln though and many more others that werent threatening annihilation

There were of course quite a few attempts in Hitler, but he was very very lucky. Funny how scumbags get all the luck. Look at the whole Trump presidency, yet he still managed to make a mess of things himself through incompetence & hubris. Putin should have invaded when his puppet was still in place. Thank goodness he isnt in the White House now.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5475 on: Today at 11:23:30 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:21:16 pm
There were of course quite a few attempts in Hitler, but he was very very lucky. Funny how scumbags get all the luck. Look at the whole Trump presidency, yet he still managed to make a mess of things himself through incompetence & hubris. Putin should have invaded when his puppet was still in place. Thank goodness he isnt in the White House now.

We need a von Stauffenberg with a larger bomb
Online KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5476 on: Today at 11:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:53:19 pm
This is the most depressing thing for me. I'm a British guy with a Ukranian girlfriend, and telling her that taking her safely with me to the UK is a no go -  just for a few months while we figure something out - while we get news of everywhere helping out, from Poland to Germany to Ireland waiving visas. It's really sad and ashames me.

I guess we'lll be moving very soon, we're just watching things day by day from the west of Ukraine and ready to go, but the UK isn't even an option for us. Ireland are even being cool about the cat not having all documents.

Like I said, it's sad, but she might be a 'security risk' or something, instead of the angel she is, desperately not wanting to leave her family all in eastern Ukraine, but knowing we might have to go any day, somewhere.

Perhaps a donation to the Tory Party will smooth things over for you.

Seriously mate, best wishes to you & your little family of 3. Go to Ireland as soon as you can!
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5477 on: Today at 11:23:57 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:18:41 pm
Speaking of propaganda, I think I've found the dumbest thread on twitter. Words fail me.

https://twitter.com/PJChapman74/status/1499360037969567746

Facebook on the last few days is full with propaganda. Putin sensed that he's losing popularity domestically and globally so he launched tons of bots and paid media to recover his reputacion.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5478 on: Today at 11:32:14 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:23:49 pm

Seriously mate, best wishes to you & your little family of 3. Go to Ireland as soon as you can!

It's not so simple, but it's an option. Just getting over the NATO line looks most likely at the moment. She has family here and is breaking her heart at the thought of kind of 'deserting' them. Just over the border kind of puts her not so further away, but safer.
Online Careca9

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5479 on: Today at 11:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:47:37 pm
At this point I'm hard pressed to see how it doesn't end any other way.

We can stall it, delay it. But if Putin succeeds then he won't stop at Ukraine. What then?

I really hope we can give Ukraine enough firepower to stop this madman, but at some point he'll make threats against our assistance. Destiny arrives all the same.

It was tongue in cheek, but now I say it with absolute sincerity - I long for the days when the worst we had to deal with was a global pandemic. This lunatic could end us all.
For some weird reason Im confident he wouldnt push the red button, a fella terrified of Covid and its impact per newspapers is in my opinion scared of death and for that reason I dont see him doing that, his big strong man act all a bluff and he is terrified of covid. As well as that the Chinese seem pretty relaxed about the whole horrible situation, they certainly due to their trade links would have contacts in the Kremlin and if there was a stage it was threatening to go nuclear Im pretty sure Xi would be on first plane to Moscow to get or do something anyway, the Chinese certainly dont want Armageddon
