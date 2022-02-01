« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5440 on: Today at 09:18:34 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:10:47 pm
Unless its a 2 second video that says "it isn't" - then it's a piece of shit.

The legitimacy given to absolute dickheads needs to stop after this. Those who've been paid and bought by the Kremlin (Cummings, Frottage etc) and those too thick and intellectually to know what they're saying (Corbyn) and those who are probably both (Salmond, Galloway)

With Salmond I think it is just ego and narcissism. He is a smart man, but I think ego led him to genuinely believe he could have his RT show and not be a Putin puppet, that he was too smart for that.

Or it's Kompromat.... could well be that as well.
kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5441 on: Today at 09:18:41 pm
Speaking of propaganda, I think I've found the dumbest thread on twitter. Words fail me.

https://twitter.com/PJChapman74/status/1499360037969567746
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5442 on: Today at 09:19:05 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:50:08 pm
Aside from the fact hes a greedy maniac hes also a soviet

Doesnt recognise any of these former Soviet states. He wants the old days back and has picked his moment. Hes in the twilight years of his life and usa and uk have the weakest leaders in his entire tenure

They would have done, had the orange twat won the last election.  We are all very lucky he didn't.

Putin had a lot of goodwill and soft power before the invasion, of course, that's all gone now.
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5443 on: Today at 09:20:38 pm
Reuters
Kasparov calls on world powers to throw Russia 'back into the Stone Age'
By Aleksandra Michalska and Julia Harte - 1h ago

(Reuters) - Russian human rights activist and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov on Thursday urged world powers to adopt a harsher military and economic strategy against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with Reuters, Kasparov called on Western countries to recall their ambassadors from Moscow, eject Russia from the global police agency Interpol, and impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"Russia should be thrown back into the Stone Age to make sure that the oil and gas industry and any other sensitive industries that are vital for survival of the regime cannot function without Western technological support," Kasparov said.

Sanctions so far imposed by the United States and other NATO countries have isolated Russia to an unprecedented extent for an economy of such size. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russian troops crossed the border on Feb. 24, and more than 1 million refugees have fled, according to the United Nations.

Kasparov, a former chairman of the New York-based Human Rights Foundation who played an active role in the anti-Kremlin opposition protest movement when he lived in Moscow, told Reuters there could be no peace in the region until Putin is removed from power.

"The list of what Putin would 'never do' has grown so long," he said. "He has committed war crimes beyond imagination."

Kasparov also took aim at U.S. President Joe Biden for not taking more aggressive action at Putin earlier: "I hope that Americans will revise their strategy and will show strength."

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on the need to establish humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for Ukrainian civilians fleeing the war, negotiators for both sides said following talks on Thursday. A first round of talks held in Belarus on Monday did not yield any progress.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/kasparov-calls-on-world-powers-to-throw-russia-back-into-the-stone-age/ar-AAUzncQ?ocid=msedgntp


Hopefully the next President.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5444 on: Today at 09:20:46 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:18:34 pm
With Salmond I think it is just ego and narcissism. He is a smart man, but I think ego led him to genuinely believe he could have his RT show and not be a Putin puppet, that he was too smart for that.

Or it's Kompromat.... could well be that as well.

Possibly. Of course he was the first British politician to turn to the Trump playbook and use his press conferences to gather a mob and boo at the BBC. Moving to RT was an obvious next move.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5445 on: Today at 09:24:56 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:11:29 pm
Maybe the best protected man in history.

Could happen, but better not be linked to the West.
If he was dispatched by a meteorite, it would be attributed to the west.
Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5446 on: Today at 09:25:21 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:20:46 pm
Possibly. Of course he was the first British politician to turn to the Trump playbook and use his press conferences to gather a mob and boo at the BBC. Moving to RT was an obvious next move.

Of course he has always had a pretty poor record on foreign policy and been soft on Putin. Chris Deerin did a piece about this and how the SNP have completely turned around on foreign policy since Sturgeon took over.

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/scotland/2022/02/how-the-snp-became-the-most-anti-putin-party-in-the-uk
Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5447 on: Today at 09:25:22 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:36:59 pm
And to think, if it wasnt for the nuclear threat Russia poses one US carrier group (thats one aircraft carrier, 3 or 4 ships and 1 or 2 submarines to protect the carrier) in the Black Sea could probably wipe out that invasion force in probably 48 hours and whats left scurrying back to Russia.

Nuclear weapons are what's keeping Russia safe right now. They've shown themselves to be an inept fighting force, so they'd be scrapping for every acre of land they've got without them. A few SEALs and SAS and he'd be toast.
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5448 on: Today at 09:25:53 pm
As tough as it seems, active allied involvement is an escalation. That's the last thing anyone needs.

Fortunately, we can keep locals well supplied, but the fighting must be left to them.

They might lose East Ukraine for a while but Russia will pay a helluva price.
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5449 on: Today at 09:29:48 pm
Russia will lose both wars, no doubt about that.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5450 on: Today at 09:32:17 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:25:21 pm
Of course he has always had a pretty poor record on foreign policy and been soft on Putin. Chris Deerin did a piece about this and how the SNP have completely turned around on foreign policy since Sturgeon took over.

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/scotland/2022/02/how-the-snp-became-the-most-anti-putin-party-in-the-uk

Yes, you're well rid of him.
Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5451 on: Today at 09:33:18 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:32:17 pm
Yes, you're well rid of him.

Agreed, for many reasons.
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5452 on: Today at 09:33:26 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:11:29 pm
Maybe the best protected man in history.

Could happen, but better not be linked to the West.

Theyd link it to the west anyway

Hed have to be the most Russian Russian that was ever Russian
oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5453 on: Today at 09:36:16 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:20:38 pm
Reuters
Kasparov calls on world powers to throw Russia 'back into the Stone Age'
By Aleksandra Michalska and Julia Harte - 1h ago

(Reuters) - Russian human rights activist and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov on Thursday urged world powers to adopt a harsher military and economic strategy against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with Reuters, Kasparov called on Western countries to recall their ambassadors from Moscow, eject Russia from the global police agency Interpol, and impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"Russia should be thrown back into the Stone Age to make sure that the oil and gas industry and any other sensitive industries that are vital for survival of the regime cannot function without Western technological support," Kasparov said.

Sanctions so far imposed by the United States and other NATO countries have isolated Russia to an unprecedented extent for an economy of such size. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russian troops crossed the border on Feb. 24, and more than 1 million refugees have fled, according to the United Nations.

Kasparov, a former chairman of the New York-based Human Rights Foundation who played an active role in the anti-Kremlin opposition protest movement when he lived in Moscow, told Reuters there could be no peace in the region until Putin is removed from power.

"The list of what Putin would 'never do' has grown so long," he said. "He has committed war crimes beyond imagination."

Kasparov also took aim at U.S. President Joe Biden for not taking more aggressive action at Putin earlier: "I hope that Americans will revise their strategy and will show strength."

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on the need to establish humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for Ukrainian civilians fleeing the war, negotiators for both sides said following talks on Thursday. A first round of talks held in Belarus on Monday did not yield any progress.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/kasparov-calls-on-world-powers-to-throw-russia-back-into-the-stone-age/ar-AAUzncQ?ocid=msedgntp


Hopefully the next President.
He's been on a few TV documentaries ive watched just the last few weeks talking about WW2 +Stalin+Zhukov. knows his history and looks like he saw all this coming years ago.

In October 2015, Kasparov published a book titled Winter Is Coming: Why Vladimir Putin and the Enemies of the Free World Must Be Stopped. In the book, Kasparov likens Putin to Adolf Hitler, and explains the need for the west to oppose Putin sooner, rather than appeasing him and postponing the eventual confrontation. According to his publisher, "Kasparov wants this book out fast, in a way that has potential to influence the discussion during the primary season."[145][146] In 2018, he said that "anything is better than Putin because that eliminates the probability of a nuclear war. Putin is insane."[8]
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5454 on: Today at 09:40:31 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:33:26 pm
Hed have to be the most Russian Russian that was ever Russian
Any solid Ukranian will do.

Klitschko in a suicide vest.

That's it!

Have Klitschko do a video where he calls Putan's bitch ass out as a murderer of women and children and challenge him to a match.

That would humble Putan.

I'm a jeenyus.  8)
Fruity

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5455 on: Today at 09:49:14 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:09:06 pm
For some reason he believes that Ukraine is just a Thing without any people in it.

I get that. He talks like Ukraine shouldn't have a right to decide what is best for them. However I was more interested in the fact that Nato kind of promised the Ukraine and Georgia a place in Nato way back in 2008 but it sort of feels like they have been left in the lurch and have now been told to deal with the mess of a Russian invasion on their own. Just to be clear I know Russia have declared war on a neighbouring country and I do not agree with it. I am trying to understand if this is really about a power grab or are Ukraine a pawn in something bigger?
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5456 on: Today at 09:52:11 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:40:31 pm
Any solid Ukranian will do.

Klitschko in a suicide vest.

We should probably stop expecting it. Its not going to happen

Surrounded by yes men and other delusional old KGB. Look at Hitler. Look how many times he appeared in public . Always amazes me that

No problem with MLK JFK Lincoln though and many more others that werent threatening annihilation
Circa1892

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5457 on: Today at 10:00:35 pm
https://twitter.com/carolecadwalla/status/1499482812889681921?s=20&t=gqQf9OCDuHueUyFMI6_nzA

The lot of them need jailing. Banks, Wigmore, Johnson, Williamson.
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5458 on: Today at 10:03:23 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:36:16 pm
He's been on a few TV documentaries ive watched just the last few weeks talking about WW2 +Stalin+Zhukov. knows his history and looks like he saw all this coming years ago.

In October 2015, Kasparov published a book titled Winter Is Coming: Why Vladimir Putin and the Enemies of the Free World Must Be Stopped. In the book, Kasparov likens Putin to Adolf Hitler, and explains the need for the west to oppose Putin sooner, rather than appeasing him and postponing the eventual confrontation. According to his publisher, "Kasparov wants this book out fast, in a way that has potential to influence the discussion during the primary season."[145][146] In 2018, he said that "anything is better than Putin because that eliminates the probability of a nuclear war. Putin is insane."[8]

He is very impressive, doesn't hold back at all and he despises Putin.
